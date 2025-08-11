Dorothy Doris Whittemore Messer Nichols passed away on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at Noland Extendicare Health and Rehab in Dothan, Alabama.

A Celebration of Life Service was held on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla, Alabama. Brother Roy Thomas, Minister of Davis Chapel United Methodist Church, officiated.

Dorothy was born on October 29, 1938 in St. Clair County, AL. She lived in the Slasham community until she married her first husband, Mahlon Curtis Messer. When Mahlon passed away, she married Bobby Thayron Nichols. They lived in Odenville, Alabama then on to Attalla, Alabama where they resided for 55 years.

She worked for Attalla City Schools in the lunchroom for 20+ years. Dorothy was a beloved wife to Bobby for 55 years and mother to 3 children, William Keith Nichols, Karen Elaine Nichols Rhodes (Eddie) and Kathy Leola Nichols Meadows (Richard). She enjoyed taking pictures, sewing, crocheting, gospel, country and bluegrass music. She attended Davis Chapel United Methodist Church in Piedmont, Alabama and Siberton Baptist Church in Attalla, AL.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bobby; her parents, Homer & Minnie Johnston Whittemore; her brothers, Ralph Autrey Whittemore, and Homer Adolph Whittemore; sisters, Ollie Naomi Whittemore Nabors, Ruth Estelle Whittemore McBurnette, Martha Leola Whittemore, and Esther Belle Whittemore; and a grandson, Mahlon Curtis Messer Nichols.

She is survived by three children, William Keith Nichols, Karen Elaine Nichols Rhodes (Eddie) and Kathy Leola Nichols Meadows (Richard); eight grandchildren, Melonie Nichols Rueger, Matthew Nichols, Allison, Jordan & Riley Rhodes and Jacob, and Will & Luke Meadows; one great grandchild, Grayson Elijah Rueger; her twin sister, Doris Dorothy Collier; and sister, Grace Whittemore Jordan.

A special heartfelt thank-you to her wonderful caregivers and Gentiva Hospice, Terrie Martin, Precious Boahen, Sharon Williams, Bre Stoudemire, Karen Naley and Joanne Decker.

Pallbearers are Matthew Nichols, Jacob Meadows, Will Meadows, Luke Meadows, Dr. Roger Nichols, Kim Nichols and David Jordan.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gentiva Hospice: 2431 W Main St. #1102, Dothan, AL 36301, Davis Chapel United Methodist Church: 600 County Road 433 Piedmont, AL 36272, Siberton Baptist Church: 627 Jones St. SE Attalla, AL 35954 or Watermark Church Care Ministry: PO Box 512 Ashford, AL 36312.