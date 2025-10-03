Emblem commits $200,000 to Challenger Center

Emblem Credit Union announced a gift of $200,000 to Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama, supporting its mission to ignite a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in middle school students across the region.

The donation will sponsor the Center’s Spacecraft experience for the next ten years – offering an immersive, hands-on simulation that brings space exploration to life for thousands of young learners. The new Rainbow City location will serve students in Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, DeKalb, Etowah, Marshall, Randolph, St. Clair, Talladega and Jefferson counties and their surrounding areas.

A ceremonial check signing took place on Sept. 23, marking the beginning of this long-term partnership. The investment underscores Emblem’s commitment to community enrichment and educational innovation for local students.

“Emblem’s contribution to the naming of the spacecraft will help thousands of students expand their STEM knowledge while enhancing their skills to support the local workforce and economy for many years in the future,” said Jeff Napper, Chief Executive Officer of Emblem. “I look forward to seeing how this investment can help change Northeast Alabama and beyond. At Emblem, we are committed to supporting our local communities and future workforce.”