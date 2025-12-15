Firefighters contain fire at former Goodyear plant

By Kaitlin Hoskins, News Editor

Photo Courtesy of Gadsden Fire Department Facebook by Tony Hathcock

In the early hours of Saturday, Dec. 6, a fire sparked up at the former Goodyear industrial site in Gadsden.

Gadsden firefighters responded to the blaze at the industrial site now known as Takkion, a renewable energy logistics company, and as of 8 a.m., the fire was contained.

“We want to thank Chief Vance Brown and the Gadsden Fire Department for their quick response, and we also want to thank all the other area fire departments who have responded and offered aid,” said Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford.

The fire occurred on the back side of the plant. No injuries have been reported. According to Michael Rodgers, Gadsden’s public affairs coordinator, the fire is still under investigation, but the fire did not seem to be intentionally set. Rodgers also stated that the impacts to Takkion’s operations were minimal.