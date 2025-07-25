First Friday in downtown Gadsden

Downtown Gadsden hosts First Friday on August 1. From 5:00 to 8:00 pm residents and visitors can explore Broad Street and beyond for dining, shopping, classic cars, live music, and the arts.

Broad Street will be closed to automobile traffic about 3:00 pm to allow classic cars, live music and food vendors to set up. Entertainment will include Connor Butler at 2nd and Broad, Dalton Jones at 3rd and Broad, The Tease at 4th and Broad, and Mark & Tia at 5th and Broad.

“We’re expecting another great turnout for August First Friday and want to remind everyone to be weather-aware and stay hydrated as they enjoy downtown and support our local businesses,” said Kay Moore, DGI director.

Don’t forget to include a visit to the Gadsden Museum of Art and The Mary G Hardin Center for Cultural Arts to see the great exhibits on display.

The guidelines for First Friday include no pets, no personal coolers or glass containers, no skateboards or roller blades and no advertising or fundraising.

For additional information, please call 256.547.8696 or visit downtowngadsden.com and check out the First Friday tab.