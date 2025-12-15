Gadsden City Schools announces 2025–26 teachers of the year

By Karla McArthur

Gadsden City Schools has announced its 2025–26 Teachers of the Year, recognizing outstanding educators across the district for their dedication to students and excellence in the classroom.

Teachers of the Year are selected by votes from faculty and staff at each school. Honorees are celebrated at the district’s annual Teacher of the Year luncheon.

Finalists from both elementary and secondary levels will be chosen. From those finalists, one countywide Teacher of the Year from each level will be named.

The 2025–26 Etowah County Schools Teachers of the Year are:

Adams Elementary School: Linda Franklin

Donehoo Elementary School: Alexusona Bozeman

Eura Brown Elementary School: Katherine Barnes

Floyd Elementary School: Kristen Phillips

Mitchell Elementary School: Shannon Morgan

Striplin Elementary School: Angela Glass

Thompson Elementary School: Elizabeth Wilson

Walnut Park Elementary School: Ginger Stephens

Emma Sansom Middle School: Jessica Nunnally

Gadsden Middle School: Megen McCright

Litchfield Middle School: Celestia Dawson

Gadsden City High School: Emily Day

The district will announce its overall Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year later this school year.