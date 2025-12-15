Gadsden City Schools announces 2025–26 teachers of the year

By Karla McArthur
Gadsden City Schools has announced its 2025–26 Teachers of the Year, recognizing outstanding educators across the district for their dedication to students and excellence in the classroom.
Teachers of the Year are selected by votes from faculty and staff at each school. Honorees are celebrated at the district’s annual Teacher of the Year luncheon.
Finalists from both elementary and secondary levels will be chosen. From those finalists, one countywide Teacher of the Year from each level will be named.
The 2025–26 Etowah County Schools Teachers of the Year are:
Adams Elementary School: Linda Franklin
Donehoo Elementary School: Alexusona Bozeman
Eura Brown Elementary School: Katherine Barnes
Floyd Elementary School: Kristen Phillips
Mitchell Elementary School: Shannon Morgan
Striplin Elementary School: Angela Glass
Thompson Elementary School: Elizabeth Wilson
Walnut Park Elementary School: Ginger Stephens
Emma Sansom Middle School: Jessica Nunnally
Gadsden Middle School: Megen McCright
Litchfield Middle School: Celestia Dawson
Gadsden City High School: Emily Day
The district will announce its overall Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year later this school year.