Gadsden Police Department receives donation of Hot Wheels for kids

Submitted by Gadsden City

The city of Gadsden recognized Katie McKenzie and Philip Williams for their donation of around 600 Hot Wheels earlier this month to the Gadsden Police Department.

The idea is for have officers to have them on hand for kids involved in a traffic stop or when they are on scene. This will offer another way for the officers to show compassion in what might be a stressful situation for kids, said Gadsden Police Chief, Lamar Jaggears.

“When there’s a traffic stop, there’s no telling what’s going through the mind of a kid in the backseat,” Williams said. “This is something small, but it’s something positive for them to have on their minds.”

McKenzie, a real estate agent, said she had seen similar projects in other cities and wanted to bring it to Gadsden. She said she knew just who to call.

“Phillip is a client of mine, and he’s an avid Hot Wheels collector,” McKenzie, who has worked with Williams on other projects for children’s charities, said. “I thought about him, and I knew he’d be on board.”

In fact, Williams is enough of a Hot Wheels fan that he keeps track of his extensive collection in a database, and he was willing to help out.

“I’ve been collecting since I was a kid and have amassed quite a selection,” he said. “I’m always looking to add to the collection, but turning that around and donating some to the police department was an awesome idea.”

McKenzie reached out to Mayor Craig Ford’s office, and soon the plan came together.

“This is a wonderful example of local members of the community working to make our city better,” said Ford. “We want to thank Katie for having the idea and helping make it happen, and a big thanks to Phillip for making such a generous donation.”

There’s also the possibility that this project will continue in the future.

“I’d be happy to keep sending some cars if we hear it’s something that’s working well for the officers,” Williams said.