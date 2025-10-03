Gadsden prepares for the final First Friday of the year

On Friday, Oct. 3, Downtown Gadsden will wrap up the 2025 First Friday season.

It’s a great opportunity to enjoy a fall evening downtown while supporting local retail shops, restaurants, and The Gadsden Museum of Art and The Cultural Arts Center.

Multiple locations along the street will feature live music performances from local and regional bands. Food vendors will provide an array of drinks and treats. Entertainment will include the New Delusions at 2nd & Broad, Dalton Jones at 3rd & Broad, the Matt Harvey Band at 4th & Broad, and the Wheelers at 5th & Broad. Never Surrender for Breast Cancer Awareness will also be at 5th & Broad celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In addition to First Friday, Gadsden City High School will be celebrating Homecoming with a parade on Broad Street. The streets will be closed about at noon for the parade and will remain closed until the completion of First Friday. After the parade is over at about 2:30 p.m., classic cars will be allowed to park along the interior lanes as well as in the regular parking slots.

First Friday is a no-pet event. Personal coolers, glass containers, skateboards, roller blades, advertising and fundraising are prohibited.

“2025 has been another great year for First Friday and we want to thank everyone for their participation and support,” said Kay Moore, DGI Director. “The fun continues during the next few months and we encourage people to continue to visit us.”

Although First Friday is wrapping up for the year, there are still plenty of events to keep people coming back to Broad Street in Gadsden.

Upcoming events include Shop Small for Fall on Oct. 10-11, Sunset Sips on Oct. 21, Trick or Treat on Oct. 25, Christmas Open House on Nov. 7-8, Ballyhoo at the Pitman Theatre on Nov. 13, Bingo at BFBC on Nov. 19, and Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28-29. Santa will visit Broad Street on Nov. 28.

For additional information, please visit downtowngadsden.com.