Gadsden Schools and Gadsden Public Library to host Lights On

Gadsden City Schools, in partnership with the Gadsden Public Library, announced the 3rd Annual Lights On for Afterschool Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Gadsden Public Library.

Gadsden City Schools will join the Afterschool Alliance in this year’s Lights On Afterschool, a nationwide series of events celebrating and supporting afterschool programs. This is the 26th annual Lights On Afterschool for the nationwide series, but the third one for Gadsden City Schools. The series is expected to include more than 8,000 local events across the nation. Students, parents, educators, lawmakers, community and business leaders, faith leaders and others will turn the lights on for afterschool at events in every state.

Families can look forward to an evening filled with activities and resources, including:

Afterschool Student Showcases of projects and activities

First Responders and Emergency Vehicles, including a fire engine from the Gadsden Fire Department, the Sheriff’s armored vehicle, and the K-9 unit

Storytime and Gaming Activities inside the library

Hands-On Make and Take Projects for families

Community Partners and Resource Tables featuring local nonprofits and agencies

Library Resources and the opportunity to sign up for a library card

Trunk or Treat

“This event is about more than fun — it’s about shining a light on the role afterschool programs play in keeping children safe, inspiring them to learn, and helping working families,” said Janie Browning, Director of Community Education and 21st Century Afterschool Programs for Gadsden City Schools. “This year’s event is all about shining a light on our students, our programs, and the partners who make it possible.” Browning is an Afterschool Ambassador for Alabama, selected by the Afterschool Alliance to speak out about the importance of making more programs available to the children and families that need them.

Families, students, educators, and community members are encouraged to attend this free event and take part in celebrating the power of afterschool programs.

Lights On Afterschool this year comes as federal funding for afterschool is uncertain. A massive public outcry in July led the Trump Administration to release – rather than withhold – the FY 2025 funds Congress had appropriated for 21st Century Community Learning Centers, the chief federal funding stream for afterschool and summer learning programs. But the Administration has recommended defunding the program in the coming fiscal year; Congress has yet to finalize the FY 2026 budget.

A large and powerful body of evidence demonstrates improvements in grades, school attendance, behavior and more among children who participate in afterschool programs. Researchers have also found that students in afterschool programs are more engaged in school and excited about learning, and they develop work and life skills such as problem solving, teamwork, and communications.

Submitted by Kim Hayes