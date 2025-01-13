Gadsden State student-athletes make ACCC Honor Roll

Messenger file photo by Chris McCarthy

Ninety-eight Gadsden State student-athletes were recently named to the Alabama Community College Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2024 Semester.

“Through the hard work and dedication of our athletes and our coaching staff, we have seen significant growth in both performance and recognition,” said Gadsden State Athletic Director Blake Lewis. “This achievement is a testament to the resilience and commitment of our student-athletes, who continue to succeed both academically and athletically.”

The ACCC Commissioner’s Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes who maintained at least a 3.0 GPA during the fall semester, which highlights their ability to balance academics with the demands of collegiate athletics.

“We are extremely proud of our student-athletes who have achieved this milestone,” Lewis said. “Their academic achievements are proof that discipline, time management and perseverance can be applied in their studies and on the playing field.”

Gadsden State students listed on the ACCC Honor Roll include:

Men’s cross country: Travis Cooley and Tyler Worley of Lincoln, DeShaun Foster and Jonah Medders of Alexandria, Ryan Matthews of Ashville, Lane Self of New Hope and Conner Strawn of Glencoe.

Women’s cross country: Madeline Holt of Jacksonville, McKinley Kay of Rainbow City, Alexis Renn of Prattville and Kaylee Tarpley of Altoona.

Volleyball: Allie Bryant of Pleasant Valley, Kaleigh Butler of Geraldine, Ellie Carden of Ohatchee, Makasia Crawford of Sylacauga, Emma Earl of Holly Pond, Ally Folsom of Oxford, Ella Garmany of Centre, Savannah Hall of Valley Head, Macey Johnson of Huntsville, Ryleigh Pack of Hazel Green, Lacie Roer of Centre, Rylin St. Clair of Leesburg and Brianna Williams of Fort Payne.

Men’s basketball: Kolby Battles of Jacksonville, Carter Johnson of Anniston, Montrevion Kellogg of Gadsde, Keshawn Morris of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Tobias Stoutermire of Montevallo and Cristian Willis of Decatur, Miss.

Women’s basketball: Zoey Handy of Sand Rock, C’niya Mullens of Birmingham, Omaya Nelson of Pleasant Grove, Alayna Noble of Birmingham, Heaven O’Neal of Pell City, Jaxson Sizemore of Glencoe, Tristan Stoutermire of Birmingham, Tyla Tatum of Collinsville, Kyla Torok of Pell City and Emma Twilley of Fyffe.

Men’s tennis: Bradley Bentley and Charles Mcintire of Grant, John David Cunningham and Lucas Tanner of Rome, Luke Russo of Springville, Elisha Sims of Guntersville, Heath Stinson and Michael Warren of Pell City and Samuel Arnold of Cedartown, Ga.

Softball: Clancy Bright of Alexandria; Ellie Carden of Ohatchee; Karli Crocker of Reform; Emma Croy of Glencoe; Lauren Farmer of Attalla; Tennley Johnson of Oneonta; Kennadi Johnson of Pell City; Rachel McCown of Huntsville; Maribeth Parette of Wetumpka; Abby Payne of Hokes Bluff; Reagan Sanders of Oxford; Lanie Williams of Centre; Kirby Wisner of Sylvania; Jasie Brooks (pictured above), Chloe Gattis and Ava Ramsey of Southside and Allysabeth Croy of Lyerly, Ga.

Baseball: Aidan Bee of Clanton; Gabriel Brito of Gadsden; Evan Dodd of Huntsville; Caleb Freeman of Attalla; Hunter Humphries of Southside; Mason Freeman of Madison; Blake Hall of Hazel Green; Andrew Hardy of Pell City; Grayson Hays of Athens; Konrad Hoppenjans of Vestavia Hills; Justin Hunt of Ringgold, Ga.; Payton Isbell of Moody; Cooper Jarvis of Gardendale; William Johnson of Southside; Charles Jones of Oneonta; Jackson Jones of Muscle Shoals; Chris McNeill and Walker Thomas of Chelsea; Nolan Moore of Leeds; Peyton Parkinson of Birmingham; Bennett Plowden of Helena; William Roberts and Hayden Strickland of Tuscaloosa; Evan Snow of Alexandria; Jacob Steed of Breman, Ga.; Nathaniel Stiles of Sulligent; Raeden Sumner of Summerville, Ga.; Aaron Wallace of Hueytown; Mckade Watson of Wetumpka; James White of Villa Rica, Ga.; Samuel Wilson of Florence; and Colton Ziegler of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Gadsden State’s eight athletic teams finished the semester with an average grade point average of 3.22. Several individual teams exceeded a 3.0 GPA, including women’s cross country (3.7), volleyball (3.61), men’s cross country (3.55), tennis (3.57), softball (3.31) and baseball (3.30).

“These students’ success goes along with our mission of developing exceptional athletes and well-rounded individuals who excel in the classroom and grow as people,” Lewis said. “It reflects Gadsden State’s commitment to fostering future leaders and achieving excellence in all areas of student life.”