Greater Gadsden Area Tourism hires new director

The Greater Gadsden Area Tourism Board officially welcomes Anna Lindsey-Brown as the new Tourism Director.

A Northeast Alabama native with a strong background in tourism, events and community engagement, Anna brings fresh energy and a passion for showcasing everything that makes Etowah County a premier destination.

In her first two weeks, Anna has immersed herself in the community by attending meetings, ribbon-cuttings and local events, while connecting with leaders, businesses, and tourism partners across the county.

Highlights have included the grand openings of the Challenger Learning Center and The Bluff Amphitheater, as well as attending Arts Trail on Broad and many other community events.

“There is so much positive momentum happening across Etowah County,” Anna shared. “I’m truly grateful for the warm welcome and excited to help continue telling the story of our communities.”

As tourism continues to grow throughout the region, Greater Gadsden Area Tourism remains focused on promoting our unique venues, excellent lodging partners, upcoming events, local shopping and dining, and the incredible outdoor adventures that make Etowah County special.

Greater Gadsden would also like to extend a special thank you to Cheryl Pate, our Office Manager, for keeping the office, website, and social media running smoothly during this transition, and to Board Chair Jeff Overstreet for his leadership and support among directors.

For a complete list of exciting events happening throughout Etowah County, visit our event calendar. Don’t see your event listed? Email your event information to Greater Gadsden at info@greatergadsden.com.