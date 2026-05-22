Senate confirms Rainbow City native Phil Williams

Rainbow City native Phil Williams has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the next U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Alabama.

The Senate approved Williams’ nomination Monday in a party-line vote as part of a broader package of 49 confirmations. U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., voted in favor of the package, while U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who is campaigning for governor, missed the vote.

Williams will oversee federal prosecutions across Alabama’s Northern District.

A longtime attorney, military veteran and former state lawmaker, Williams has deep ties to Etowah County and the Gadsden area. The Rainbow City native currently hosts “Rightside Radio” and previously served as managing member of the Gadsden-based law firm Williams, Driskill, Huffstutler & King.

Williams served two terms representing District 10 in the Alabama Senate from 2010 to 2018. During his time in office, he chaired the Senate Committee on Fiscal Responsibility and Economic Development and also served as vice chair of both the Judiciary Committee and the Finance and Taxation Committee.

Williams also brings decades of military service to the role. A retired colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, he served more than 30 years and completed combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. An Airborne Ranger, Williams also held assignments at the Pentagon with Special Operations and taught at the Joint Special Operations University. His military honors include the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars and the Combat Action Badge.

“The rule of law is the cornerstone of a free society, and the mission of the U.S. Attorney’s Office is to make sure that justice is applied fairly and consistently,” Williams previously said on his radio program after being nominated by President Donald Trump in October of 2025. “My goal is to support law enforcement at every level and work to ensure that Alabama families can feel safe in their communities.”

Williams said at the time that his office would work closely with sheriffs, police departments and district attorneys to target violent crime, public corruption and crimes against vulnerable populations.

“This office doesn’t belong to me. It belongs to the people of the United States,” Williams said. “If confirmed, I intend to approach every case with integrity, impartiality, and fidelity to the Constitution.”

Williams’ nomination advanced earlier this year through the Senate Judiciary Committee along party lines. The committee’s top Democrat objected to his nomination, citing Williams’ past statements regarding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and his public support of the Trump administration through his radio program.

Britt praised the confirmations Monday, saying U.S. attorneys play a critical role in public safety and in carrying out the work of the Department of Justice.

“U.S. Attorneys play a critical role in ensuring the Department of Justice faithfully executes the law, keeps criminals off our streets, and ensures public safety across the country,” Britt said in a statement. “I’m glad to see two out of three of the President’s U.S. Attorney nominees confirmed to their positions in Alabama, and I know our great state will be stronger and safer as a result.”

Also confirmed Monday was Thomas Govan Jr., who will serve as U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Alabama, covering Montgomery and Dothan.

U.S. attorneys typically serve four-year terms.