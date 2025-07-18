GSCC foundation earns Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

Gadsden State Cardinal Foundation earned a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

This rating designates the foundation as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating that the organization is using its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s comprehensive criteria that go beyond financials to reflect the work charities do.

Charity Navigator is the nation’s largest charity evaluator, providing donors with thorough and credible ratings of more than 230,000 organizations.

Charity Navigator analyzes overall nonprofit health and performance based on four key areas: Leadership and Adaptability, Accountability and Finance, Culture and Community and Impact and Results.

“Our Four-Star Charity Navigator rating is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance, but also that we’re using our donors’ gifts effectively,” said Hillary Folsom, director of advancement and alumni relations.

The Gadsden State Cardinal Foundation’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org.

About the Gadsden State Cardinal Foundation – The Cardinal Foundation is an approved IRS 501 (c)(3) support organization established to raise, manage, distribute and steward private resources to support the mission of Gadsden State Community College. The Foundation is managed and controlled by a Board of Directors.

For additional information about the Gadsden State Cardinal Foundation, please visit gadsdenstate.edu/alumni/cardinal-foundation.