GSCC police hosting annual free civilian firearms class

The Gadsden State Community College Police and Public Safety Department will host its annual Civilian Firearms Class on Saturday, Nov. 15, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Beck Conference Center on the Wallace Drive Campus.

This free training is open to individuals 18 years and older and is designed to enhance participants’ confidence in firearm handling while teaching essential self-defense techniques and situational awareness.

New for 2025, the course will include a House of Worship Security Block specifically tailored for faith-based security teams. This addition will cover planning, preparedness and response strategies to help ensure the safety of congregations.

“At Gadsden State, we are dedicated to empowering our communities with the knowledge and skills necessary to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Chief Jay Freeman, head of the Gadsden State Police Department. “Our Civilian Firearms Class provides citizens the opportunity to learn firearm safety, understand legal responsibilities, and gain practical skills — especially as we approach the busy holiday season. This class isn’t just about firearms. It’s about equipping individuals and families with the confidence, knowledge, and awareness to protect themselves. We encourage families to attend together and grow stronger through this training.”

Course Schedule:

• 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Classroom Instruction (Beck Conference Center, 203 College Drive)

• 12 – 2 p.m.: Live Range Training

Certified firearms instructors from multiple law enforcement agencies will lead both the classroom and live range sessions, with support from departments across the region.

Course Topics Include:

• Basics of Pistol Shooting

• Firearm Types and Functions

• Firearm Safety

• Situational Awareness and Avoiding Danger

• Legal Responsibilities of Gun Ownership

Participants Must Bring:

• A functioning handgun

• Proper holster

• Eye protection

• Ear protection

• 50 rounds of ammunition

Class space is limited. To register or learn more, contact Emily Feemster by email at efeemster@gadsdenstate.edu or by phone at 256-549-8611.

Chief Jay Freeman can also be contacted by email, jfreeman@gadsdenstate.edu, or phone, 256-549-8672.

For more information, visit: GadsdenState.edu/Safety.