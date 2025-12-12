GSCC student earns spot in 2026 All-State Choir

By Karla McArthur

Frankie Bishop, a 16-year-old freshman at Gadsden State Community College, has been selected for the Alabama Vocal Association’s 2026 All-State Choir.

Bishop, who began singing in sixth grade, said he got his start with the Veritas Concert Choir in Anniston. He discovered his passion for music in 2021 when he joined choir for the first time.

“I’ve loved music, so when I first had the opportunity to audition for All-State, I thought, why not?” he said.

Bishop said he was surprised to learn he had earned a coveted spot in the choir.

“I loved the experience much more than I expected,” he said. “Hearing the All-State Choir is one thing, but being a part of it is next level.”

Although he played baseball growing up, Bishop said choir has become his main focus. To prepare for the March 14 concert at Samford University in Birmingham, he plans to study the music carefully, review dynamics and notes, and sharpen his diction.

A lifelong member of the Church of Christ, Bishop said the hymns he sings each week have taken on new meaning as he’s grown musically. “Music is made for the glory of God,” he said.

Bishop said he hopes to continue improving as a vocalist and is grateful for the opportunity to represent Gadsden State on a statewide stage. He added that being selected for All-State has motivated him to keep pursuing the art form he loves.