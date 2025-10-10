GSCC’s CoMeT program recognized for work-based learning

Gadsden State Community College’s Consortium of Machining Education Training (CoMeT) program has been recognized by the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship as one of the state’s 2025 Regional Best Practices in Work-Based Learning.

The statewide recognition highlights 18 programs that exemplify innovation, strong partnerships, and real-world impact in career-connected education. CoMeT was honored for its outstanding approach to equipping students and employees with hands-on skills in precision machining—creating a strong pipeline of highly trained workers for industries across Northeast Alabama and beyond.

“CoMeT represents exactly what work-based learning should be,” said Andy Robertson, Dean of Workforce Development at Gadsden State. “Students gain valuable, paid experience while mastering advanced machining techniques that directly meet the needs of our regional employers. This recognition affirms the strength of our partnerships and the quality of our instruction.”

Founded as a collaborative initiative between Gadsden State and regional industry partners, CoMeT integrates classroom learning with applied training on industry-standard equipment. The program serves as a model for how higher education and employers can work hand-in-hand to meet workforce demands and build long-term career opportunities for students.

“Programs like CoMeT are key to developing Alabama’s next generation of skilled professionals,” said Lisa Morales, Community and Workforce Development Liaison. “Through strong collaboration with local manufacturers and a commitment to hands-on training, we’re helping students earn credentials that translate directly into sustainable, high-wage careers.”

The CoMeT labs, located at Gadsden State’s Ayers Campus in Anniston and the East Broad Campus in Gadsden, provides specialized instruction in precision machining and advanced manufacturing. The program has grown steadily in enrollment and employer partnerships, serving as a regional hub for workforce innovation.

“Gadsden State is proud to be setting the standard for workforce training in Alabama,” said Robertson. “The success of CoMeT demonstrates what’s possible when education and industry work together to strengthen our communities.”

For more information about CoMeT or other workforce programs at Gadsden State, visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/comet.