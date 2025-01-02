Hokes Bluff, Westbrook have strong showings in holiday tournaments

Photo courtey of Alex Chaney

Hokes Bluff went 3-0 at the recent Hilburn-Patterson Holiday Invitational Tournament at Haralson County, Ga.

On Thursday, Dec. 26, the Class 4A No. 8 Eagles (14-3) defeated Haralson County by a score of 58-49. For Hokes Bluff, Anthony Gooch shot 55 percent (5-for-9) from the 3-point line on the way to a game-high 17 points. Bryce Whitaker finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Anderson Morgan contributed 13 points, seven deflections, six assists and five steals. Logan Carr (pictured at left) knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 12 points. Drew McCarver added nine rebounds and three steals.

On Friday, Dec. 27, Bryce Whitaker and Noah Johnson scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, as the Eagles beat Bowdon, Ga., 69-59. Logan Carr added eight points, while Anderson Morgan collected five points, six assists, five rebounds and four deflections. Johnson grabbed seven rebounds, followed by Drew McCarver and Ronan McFadden with four each.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, four players scored in double figures in Hokes Bluff’s 62-53 victory over Cedartown, Ga. Bryce Whitaker paced the Eagles with a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Noah Johnson scored 17 points, while Logan Carr added 12. Anderson Morgan finished with 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Westbrook Christian posted a pair of victories during a recent holiday tournament in Rainbow City.

On Friday, Dec. 27, four players scored in double figures in the Warriors’ 79-24 victory over Ragland. Henry Williamson finished with 22 points, followed by Brady Carden with 15, Bo Kilgo with 12 and Case Burton with 10. Beckham Hammontree grabbed 10 rebounds, while Burton grabbed eight and Carden cleared four. Burton distributed five assists, while Williamson had four steals.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, Westbrook posted a 64-51 win over J.B. Pennington. Titus Jones had 15 points, three rebounds and two assists; Brady Carden had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists; Bo Kilgo had 10 points, six rebounds, three steals and two assists; Case Burton had 10 points and eight rebounds; and Gavin Slocum had eight points and seven rebounds.