Ice bumper cars coming to Gadsden

It may be too hot for winter to be on your mind, but the City of Gadsden is already thinking ahead with the addition of ice bumper cars for this year’s Christmas on the Coosa.

“We’ve had an incredible response to Christmas on the Coosa since we started it two years ago, and last year we improved the experience with a real ice rink. This year, we’re adding ice bumper cars,” said Mayor Craig Ford.

“Some people may not want to get out there and skate, but everyone can have fun on these bumper cars,” he added.

The bumper cars will be available from Nov. 1 until Thanksgiving, when the ice rink will transition to full-time ice skating.

The city considered renting the equipment, but purchasing 12 bumper cars only raised the price by 20 percent. The investment is expected to pay off in less than two seasons.

Christmas on the Coosa is located at Riverside Park, 344 1st St.

In addition to ice skating, it includes food and drink vendors, fire pits, musical performances, and a great view of the city’s Christmas tree, which is one of the largest in the state of Alabama.

“With yearly improvements to Christmas at the Falls and Christmas on the Coosa, we’re always looking for ways for people to have holiday fun in Gadsden,” Ford said.