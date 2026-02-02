IRS opens 2026 tax filing season; free local assistance available

Submitted

The Internal Revenue Service officially opened the 2026 tax filing season on Jan. 26 and has begun accepting and processing federal individual income tax returns for the 2025 tax year.

The IRS expects approximately 164 million individual tax returns to be filed nationwide before the federal deadline of Wednesday, April 15. Taxpayers can access a variety of tools and filing options at IRS.gov to help prepare and submit their returns.

“As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, the IRS and its employees are excited to once again serve American taxpayers in meeting their tax filing obligations during the 2026 filing season,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano.

Bisignano noted that 2026 also marks the 40th anniversary of electronic filing. He encouraged taxpayers to file electronically and choose direct deposit to speed processing times and refunds.

Filing electronically and selecting direct deposit remains the fastest way to receive a refund. The IRS offers several free options, including IRS Free File for eligible taxpayers, Free File Fillable Forms for those comfortable preparing their own returns, and in-person assistance through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs.

More than half of all taxpayers use a paid tax preparer. The IRS advises taxpayers to carefully choose a preparer and avoid unethical “ghost” return preparers who refuse to sign returns.

Most tax refunds are issued within 21 days, although some returns may require additional review. Under Executive Order 14247, the IRS began phasing out paper refund checks in September 2025, meaning most taxpayers must now provide banking information to receive refunds via direct deposit. Taxpayers can track their refund status using the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on IRS.gov, the IRS2Go mobile app, or their IRS Individual Online Account.

Refunds for taxpayers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) are expected to be available by March 2, 2026, for those who file electronically and choose direct deposit. Projected deposit dates will be available by Feb. 21.

Free Tax Preparation Available

Locally, free tax preparation and electronic filing services are available through a partnership between the IRS and the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), which serves Etowah, Cherokee and DeKalb counties. The VITA and TCE programs are designed to assist low- to moderate-income taxpayers and senior citizens who may not be able to afford professional tax preparation. Trained and IRS-certified volunteers prepare straightforward federal and state returns at no cost.

RSVP and the IRS have partnered to offer these programs since 1990 in Etowah and Cherokee County. All volunteers are trained and certified before beginning tax preparation.

Free tax preparation services are offered at multiple locations across the three counties. In Etowah County, assistance is available at the Etowah County Courthouse, Room 221, located at 800 Forrest Ave. in Gadsden, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the Hokes Bluff Library at 3310 Alford Bend Road on Mondays from noon to 4 p.m.; the Jane Phillips Community Center at 115 Case Ave. in Attalla on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Rainbow City Community Center at 3702 Rainbow Drive on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; the George Wallace Senior Center in Glencoe on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and the East Gadsden Community Center at 921 Wilson St. on select Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additional services are available at the Centre Administration Building, located at 260 Cedar Bluff Road in Centre, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Sardis City Library on select Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m.; the Walnut Grove Senior Center at 5151 Walnut Grove Road on select Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; the Ft. Payne Council on Aging at 600 Tyler Ave. SE in Ft. Payne on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon by appointment; and the Moon Lake Library at 4607 Alabama Highway 117 in Mentone on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment.

Taxpayers using the free service should bring a photo ID, Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return, birth dates, a copy of last year’s tax return, income documents such as W-2s and 1099s, information on any cash income received, daycare payment details if applicable, and bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit.

For more information, residents may contact RSVP at 256-549-8147. RSVP is a federally sponsored program through AmeriCorps and is supported locally by the Etowah County Commission. Its mission is to improve lives, strengthen communities and promote civic engagement through volunteer service.