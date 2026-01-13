Jacksonville State honors emerging scholars for Fall

Jacksonville State University recognized more than 930 high school students as Emerging Scholars for the Fall 2025 semester, honoring those who earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while completing dual enrollment coursework at the university.

The Emerging Scholars program highlights the academic achievements of high school students who take college-level courses through Jax State while still completing their secondary education.

Local students recognized include Jacob Massey and Kelsey Hulsey, Leah Lewis, Nicholas Yaeger, Rylan Bertram and Naheel Alabbasi, all of Rainbow City; Francesca Ford of Altoona; Daphne LaRoche of Attalla; Corbin Watts, Andrew Clark, Isabella Barrow, Eli Stewart, Malia Sneed, Jayden Phelps, Ryan McDill, Natalie Gilbert, Ryder Mecham, Tatum Ellis, Abbey Griffin and Jilliana Brooks, all of Gadsden; Tanner Silvey, Allie Humphrey, Addison Nunnelee, Ryan Lumpkin and Audrey Wheeler of Southside; and Charlie Bennett of Attalla.

Jacksonville State University, founded in 1883 as a state teachers’ college, has grown into a comprehensive regional university offering more than 150 areas of study at the undergraduate and graduate levels, including more than 40 online programs. The university is located in the Appalachian foothills between Birmingham and Atlanta.

