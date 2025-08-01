Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
August 3, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
August 3, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

James H. Crowe

Mr. Crowe passed away on Thursday, July 24, 2025. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Maceil Crowe; brothers, Eugene Crowe, and Horace Crowe; and sisters, Evelyn Avery, and Carolyn Perkins.

Left to cherish the memory of James are is wife, Rachel Crowe; sons, Steve Crowe (Elaina), Jerry Crowe (Patricia), and Terry Crowe (Tammy); daughters, Renee Qualls (Steven), and Jennifer Kirby (Cody); grandchildren, Corey Crowe (Hannah), Kaylie Whiteport (Brandon), Britttany Williamson (Justin), Chasity Crowe (Noah), Katelyn Godfrey (Luke), Kennedy Williams (John), Angelica Cooper (Carlos), Kelsey Baker, Layne Crowe, Lauren Crowe, Lea Street, Shane Street, and Laycie Wood; great-grandchildren, Wyette, Kayden, Mia Bella, Hayden, Milia, Samuel, Adeline, Adrian, Alejandro, Elijah, Emerson, and Jedidiah.

Special thanks to Hospice of Alabama, the 7th and 8th floor and MICU and SICU at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

Picture of Kaitlin Hoskins

Kaitlin Hoskins

Latest News

Gadsden approves truck route restrictions
Alabama Power sued over coal ash in Gadsden
Fun at Chamber Business Expo
Federal court keeps Gadsden Jobs Corps open for now
GSCC announces annual father-son baseball camp

Latest E-Edition

08-01-2025 E-Edition

To download and view the most recent edition of The Messenger, click here.

08-01-25 E-Edition

Quick Links

Subscription Information

The Messenger delivered to your door.

Contact Us

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
Copyright © 2025 Gadsden Messenger | Designed by Plexamedia