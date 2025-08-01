James H. Crowe

Mr. Crowe passed away on Thursday, July 24, 2025. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Maceil Crowe; brothers, Eugene Crowe, and Horace Crowe; and sisters, Evelyn Avery, and Carolyn Perkins.

Left to cherish the memory of James are is wife, Rachel Crowe; sons, Steve Crowe (Elaina), Jerry Crowe (Patricia), and Terry Crowe (Tammy); daughters, Renee Qualls (Steven), and Jennifer Kirby (Cody); grandchildren, Corey Crowe (Hannah), Kaylie Whiteport (Brandon), Britttany Williamson (Justin), Chasity Crowe (Noah), Katelyn Godfrey (Luke), Kennedy Williams (John), Angelica Cooper (Carlos), Kelsey Baker, Layne Crowe, Lauren Crowe, Lea Street, Shane Street, and Laycie Wood; great-grandchildren, Wyette, Kayden, Mia Bella, Hayden, Milia, Samuel, Adeline, Adrian, Alejandro, Elijah, Emerson, and Jedidiah.

Special thanks to Hospice of Alabama, the 7th and 8th floor and MICU and SICU at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.