Legals for 1/17/2025 – 1/23/2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffery Wayne Wilson, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Primemax Mortgage Company, LLC, on November 20, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3512000; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 30, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Two (2) of Sommerset Estates recorded in Plat Book “L”, Page 78, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1531 Sun Rise Pl , Southside, AL 35907. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 23-08770

January 10, 17, and 24, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kelly D. Bryan, a single woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for GMAC Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns, on September 15, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on September 29, 2008 as Document Number 3301880. PHH Mortgage Corporation, successor by merger to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 19, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 05 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID 1/4, A DISTANCE OF 384.53 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PARCEL; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 88 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 05 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 117.81 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 211.85 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY OF DUCK SPRINGS ROAD; THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 126.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 55 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 161.59 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL. SAID PARCEL CONTAINS 0.50 ACRES MORE OR LESS AND IS A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 1305, PAGE 753, RECORDED IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

More commonly known as: 6595 Duck Springs Road, Attalla, AL 35954

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halli-day, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PHH Mortgage Corporation, successor by merger to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Vicki Todd, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., on April 2, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number: M-2002-1632; the undersigned Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 2004-SL4, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 26, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot A of Finney’s Rearrangement of Lots Number One (1), and Three (3), Block Number Twenty-One (21), Gadsden Land and Improvement Company, as the same appears of record in Plat Book J, Page 73, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 808 South 11th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 2004-SL4, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-00005-PH-AL

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Ann Pennington was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/05/2024 to the Estate of Wilma Jo Baker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Keith Edward Hughes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/08/2024 to the Estate of Vivian Marie Hughes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sue M. Coleman was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/15/2024 to the Estate of Harvey E. Coleman, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Asa Jay Gage was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/19/2024 to the Estate of Cindy C. Grier, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Joseph Allen Phillips, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2024 to the Estate of Joseph Allen Phillips, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Joseph Allen Phillips, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2024 to the Estate of Susan Belinda Phillips, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Traci Taliaferro was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/21/2024 over the Estate of Betty Jo Guyton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

John A. Harvey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/21/2024 to the Estate of Opal M. Harvey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Natalie Hayes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2024 to the Estate of Glenda Woodyard, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kayla Jo McRay Martin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/10/2024 to the Estate of Willie Faye Campbell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Joseph Todd Bachelor was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/17/2024 to the Estate of Mary Lou Ann Bachelor, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Steve Stafford was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/12/2024 over the Estate of Banji Akintola Stafford, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Tabitha Helton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/18/2024 to the Estate of Jimmy Powell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: DEBRA J. KING,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

TO: Any unknown family

Case #: 2024-820

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 10TH day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 26TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2024

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SHIRLEY KIMBLE, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-28

TO: Christina Green and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 26th day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 15TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: GREGORY ARMSTRONG, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-19

TO: Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 18 day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 9TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

ESTATE OF DORA

AILEEN BATTLES, deceased

CASE NO.: 2023-00334

NOTICE TO: James Clint Frasier and John Frasier, devisees and beneficiaries under the Last Will and Testament of Dora Aileen Battles, deceased, heirs-at-law and next of kin of Dora Aileen Battles.

The Personal Representative’s Petition For Order of Final Settlement and Decree

Discharging Personal Representative shall be heard by undersigned at the Etowah County

Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, on 26th day of

February 2025, at 10.00A.M.

SCOTT W. HASSELL

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 10, 17, and 24, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING ON THE PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ST. CLAIR COUNTY,

ALABAMA

SOUTHERN JUDICIAL DIVISION AT PELL CITY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: BARRY DELANO BRADFORD, SR., deceased

CASE NO. S-2024-452

TO: BEVERLY LISA

BRADFORD RANDLE

105 PENN DRIVE

GADSDEN, AL 35903

Please take notice that a Petition for Probate of Will in the Estate of BARRY DELANO BRADFORD, SR. was filed in my office by Barry Delano Bradford, Jr. And, the 18th day of February, 2025 at 9:30 am has been set as the date and time for a hearing, at which time you may appear and consent to the same, or contest said Petition.

Done this the 7th day of January, 2025.

Andrew Weathington, Judge of Probate

Blair and Parsons, P.C.

1711 Cogswell Avenue

Pell City, AL 35125

205-884-3440

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL SETTLEMENT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

MARY ELIZABETH TRAMMELL V.

BRENDA DAY, ET AL

Case No.: CV-2023-900533.00

MARY ELIZABETH “DOT” TRAMMELL has filed a Petition for Final Settlement of his/her administration cum testamento annexo of the above styled estate and filed with his/her petition an accounting. The 18th day of February 2025 at 8:30 a.m. is hereby set as the day and time for the hearing of said Petition.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Lloyd Scott Christopher

819 West Main Street, Suite C,

Centre, Alabama 35960

256-266-1416

contact@lloydlegalllc.com

January 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Robert M.

Dabney, Jr., and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Robert M. Dabney, Jr., was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 6th day of JANUARY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 11th day of FEBRUARY 2025, at 2:30 p.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMIT WILL TO PROBATE AND PETITION FOR LETTERS TESTMENTARY

In Re: IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

The Estate Of NANCY MOUNT BRYANT, Deceased.

Case No.: 2024-00789

Notice to: Christina Leighann Moss, whosewhereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition to Admit Will to Probate and Petition for Letters

Testamentary has been filed by Keith Duane Bryant in the matter of the Estate of Nancy Mount

Bryant. This matter is set to be heard on the 18th day of February 2025, at 10:00 o’clock a.m., before the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate.

Please be advised that should you intend to object to the Last Will and Testament being

admitted and Letters of Testamentary being issued to Keith Duane Bryant, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Justin D. Hayes, 406 South 3rd Street, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

December 20, 27, 2024, January 3 and 10, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-117-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$928.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Tracie Lynn Wiggs

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900464-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$4,350.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Wade L Riley Benefield

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-107-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,178.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Tarance Adolph Smothers

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900493-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

1 Gambling Device

$615.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re:

Chirag Hasmakh Patel

105 Nicholas Avenue

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

Property Sized From:

1701 South 11th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 13th day of January , 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900422-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

12 Gambling Device

$10,240.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Michael Cook

316 Goldenrod Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Property Sized From:

211 S. 4th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY AND CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 9th day of January 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of BRANDON SCOTT WILDER

CASE NO.: 202-00001

TO: Bradley Watts

Address Unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Brooke Ellen Perry, a.k.a Brooke Perry Wilder, has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is March 30, 2011. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this no-tice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Shannon L. Millican

255 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 2nd day of January 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

A BILL TO BE ENTITLEDAN ACT

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2025 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

Relating to Etowah County; to provide for the sale, use, and destruction of certain abandoned, stolen, and unclaimed property by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit; and to specify requirements for the sale and disposition of proceeds thereof.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall only apply to Etowah County.

Section 2. (a) The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit shall keep and maintain a record of all abandoned and stolen personal property recovered by the drug enforcement unit. These records shall state the description of the property, the date of recovery of the property, and the serial or other identifying number of the property. If the property is a firearm, the records shall state the description of the firearm, the date of recovery of the firearm, and the serial or other identifying number, if any. The records shall be open to public inspection at all reasonable times.

(b) All abandoned or stolen property recovered by the drug enforcement unit shall be stored in a suitable place to protect the property from deterioration.

Section 3.

(a)(1) As often as necessary, the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit may sell at public auction, including an Internet auction, to the highest bidder all abandoned or stolen personal property that have been recovered by the drug enforcement unit and have remained unclaimed by the rightful owner for a period of not less than six months.

(2) If the abandoned or stolen property is a firearm, the person holding the auction must hold a federal firearm license issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and all sales involving a firearm shall meet the firearm transfer requirements of federal law.

(b) Prior to the auction, the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit shall give notice by publication in a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County once a week for two successive weeks or by posting notice in a conspicuous place at the Etowah County Courthouse for a period of at least 20 days. The notice shall contain the place, date, and time of each auction and a general description of items of personal property to be sold at the auction.

(c) Notwithstanding subsection (b), if the abandoned or stolen personal property is of a perishable nature and reasonable attempts to locate and identify the owner of the property are not successful, the property may be sold at once without notice.

(d) The drug enforcement unit shall attempt to obtain the best possible price for the property.

Section 4. (a) Prior to the sale of abandoned or stolen property under this act, the owner of the property may claim the property at any time by submitting sufficient proof of ownership as determined by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit.

(b) The drug enforcement unit may require the owner to pay a pro rata share of the costs, if any, of publication of notice of the sale of the property.

Section 5. (a) If abandoned or stolen property is sold under this act, the proceeds of the sale shall be held in a separate account for a period of six months for the owner.

(b) During the six-month period described in subsection (a), upon demand by the owner and submission of sufficient proof of ownership, the drug enforcement unit shall pay to the owner the proceeds of the sale, less any cost of recovery, storage, maintenance, and sale of the property.

(c) If the proceeds are not claimed within six months, after deducting and paying all expenses incurred in the recovery, storage, maintenance, and sale of the property, the net proceeds shall be paid to the Drug Enforcement Forfeiture Account in the county treasury. The funds in the account may be expended based on vouchers submitted to the county and shall be used solely for law enforcement purposes. The receipts and expenditures of funds shall be audited by the Examiners of Public Accounts.

Section 6. If abandoned or stolen property is sold at public auction, as provided in this act, the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit shall make a notation in the storage record of the sale and the amount received for the property. The person making the sale may reject any and all bids if the amount bid is unreasonably low and may continue the sale, from time to time, at his or her discretion.

Section 7. Notwithstanding any other provision of this act to the contrary, any abandoned or stolen firearm that has been obtained by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and that has been unclaimed for a period of six or more months, as provided in this act, may be used by the drug enforcement unit at its discretion for law enforcement purposes or, if unlawful or not safe for use, in the discretion of the drug enforcement unit, destroyed.

Section 8. This act applies to any abandoned or stolen property held on or after the effective date of this act.

Section 9. This act shall become effective on October 1, 2025.

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

______________

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF UNDERGROUND STORAGE TANK (UST) CORRECTIVE ACTION PLAN

AND REQUEST FOR COMMENTS

PUBLIC NOTICE – 201

Etowah County

Ketan Gandhi, 1734 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, Alabama is required by ADEM to implement a Corrective Action Plan for remediation of soil and/or groundwater which has resulted from a release from an underground storage tank located at Rainbow Shell Mart, 1734 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, Alabama. The site is identified as Facility I.D. Number 22752-055-003830 and Incident Number UST21-01-03. The proposed remediation methods include remediation by Dual Phase Vapor Extraction.

Copies of the Corrective Action Plan for Rainbow Shell Mart are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt and at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays), 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

ADEM

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334) 271-7714

permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing, to the Department’s named contact above within 15 days following the publication date of this notice. Any person wishing to provide additional information regarding the Corrective Action Plan may do so.

A written request for a public meeting may also be filed within that 15-day period and must state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised in the meeting.

Notice is hereby given this 16th day of January, 2025, by authority of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

January 17, 2025

_____________

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR UNDERGROUND INJECTION CONTROL (UIC) PERMIT

AND REQUEST FOR COMMENTS

PUBLIC NOTICE – 212

Etowah County

Bhate Environmental Associates, Inc. c/o Mr. Lenus Perkins, 1608 13th Avenue South, Suite 300, Birmingham, AL 35205, UIC Permit Number ALSI5280003 has applied for the issuance of a permit for Class V Injection Wells at Rocky Ford General Store, 11205 Rocky Ford Road & Tomcat Road, Piedmont, AL 36272 for the injection of disodium peroxodisulphate, sodium sulfate, and sodium hydroxide solution to aid in the remediation of existing contamination.

The draft permit contains requirements and limitations which are protective of groundwater quality.

Copies of the draft permit, conditions, limitations and a fact sheet as applicable describing the methodology for setting the limitations and conditions and other related documents are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt, and at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays), 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Daphne Y. Lutz, Chief

ADEM-Water Division

1400 Coliseum Blvd.

[Mailing address: PO Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

(334) 271-7823

water-permits@adem.alabama.gov

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing, to the Department’s named contact above within 30 days following the publication date of this notice. COMMENTERS SHOULD IDENTIFY THE APPROPRIATE UIC PERMIT NUMBER ON THE FIRST PAGE OF THEIR COMMENTS. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the draft permit.

A written request for a public hearing may also be filed within that 30-day period and must state the nature of the issues proposed to be raised in the hearing. The Director shall hold a public hearing whenever it is found, on the basis of hearing requests, that there exists a significant degree of public interest in the permit application or draft permit. The Director may also hold a hearing if he determines that it would clarify one or more issues involved in the permit decision.

After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the Alabama Water Pollution Control Act, the Federal Water Pollution Control Act and applicable regulations, the Department will make a final determination. The Department will develop a response to comments, which will become part of the public record. The Department will post responses to comments as well as the final permit determinations to the Department’s website at http://app.adem.alabama.gov/eFile/. To find the response to comments and final permit determination, you may search by the permit number listed in this notice.

The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are emailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, please sign up at http://adem.alabama.gov by entering your email address on the left side of the page and clicking the submit button.

Notice is hereby given this 20th day of January, 2025, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

January 17, 2024

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The St. Clair County Board of Education at the board office 410 Roy Dr., Ashville, AL 35953 until 10:30am CST, Friday, February 14, 2025 for Re-roofing of Ashville High School: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to St. Clair County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and digitally upon request.

Digital construction documents are available at no cost to the general contractor. Hard copy sets may be obtained at cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid, pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory pre-bid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service, have a primary office (construction functional, not a storefront) within a 60 mile radius of the jobsite and met Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 12pm CST on Monday, February 3, 2025. Utilize AIA Document A305 and include any additional requirements in specifications. Original paper copy required. B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. It is the General Contractor’s responsibility to confirm delivery.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 9am CST at the campus of Ashville High School in the front parking lot. 33215 US 231, Ashville, AL 35953.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

St. Clair County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 17, 2025

2004 Chevrolet Impala (White)

VIN:2G1WF52KX4 9285685

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LLC

2075 HIGHWAY 77

ATTALLA AL 35954

256-538-6600

January 10 and 17, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 18, 2025

2006 Buick Rendezvous (WHITE)

VIN: 3G5DA03L36S537779

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LLC

2075 HIGHWAY 77

ATTALLA AL 35954

256-538-6600

January 10 and 17, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2002 Toyota Tacoma vin# 5TEPM62N12Z069068 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/22/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

January 10 and 17, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2002 Toyota Camry VIN#4T1BE32K X2U101919 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/22/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

January 10 and 17, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2017 Chevrolet traverse VIN#1GNKRFED 4HJ300490 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/19/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

January 10 and 17, 2024

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on March 14, 2025.

2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer VIN: 1GNDS13S422476992

2012 Honda Civic VIN: 19XFB2F8XCE088645

2002 Pontiac Sunfire VIN: 1G2JB124927440768

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

January 10 and 17, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the fol-lowing described abandoned item(s) on January 22, 2025

Load of lumber, Georgia Pacific Wood Products LLC, product # 720227, 11 bundles of 2×4’s, 208 pieces per bundle, 2,288 pieces total

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

January 10 and 17, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the fol-lowing described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 3, 2025.

2009 Jeep Patriot

VIN#1J4FF2 8B39D243246

City of Southside Police Department.

2255 Hwy 77

Southside, AL. 35907

256-442-2255 ext.112

January 17 and 24, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED 1VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2010 Chevy Malibu vin# 1G1ZC5EB4A4114933 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/21/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

January 17 and 24, 2025