Legals for 1/25/2025 – 1/30/2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffery Wayne Wilson, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Primemax Mortgage Company, LLC, on November 20, 2020, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3512000; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 30, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Two (2) of Sommerset Estates recorded in Plat Book “L”, Page 78, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1531 Sun Rise Pl , Southside, AL 35907. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 23-08770

January 10, 17, and 24, 2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kelly D. Bryan, a single woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for GMAC Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns, on September 15, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on September 29, 2008 as Document Number 3301880. PHH Mortgage Corporation, successor by merger to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on March 19, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 6, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST; THENCE NORTH 88 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 05 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID 1/4, A DISTANCE OF 384.53 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PARCEL; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 88 DEGREES 21 MINUTES 05 SECONDS WEST A DISTANCE OF 117.81 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 55 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 211.85 FEET TO AN IRON PIN ON THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY OF DUCK SPRINGS ROAD; THENCE NORTH 68 DEGREES 19 MINUTES 27 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD, A DISTANCE OF 126.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 55 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 161.59 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL. SAID PARCEL CONTAINS 0.50 ACRES MORE OR LESS AND IS A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED IN DEED BOOK 1305, PAGE 753, RECORDED IN THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

More commonly known as: 6595 Duck Springs Road, Attalla, AL 35954

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halli-day, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

PHH Mortgage Corporation, successor by merger to Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Vicki Todd, unmarried, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., on April 2, 2002, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Document Number: M-2002-1632; the undersigned Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 2004-SL4, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on February 26, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot A of Finney’s Rearrangement of Lots Number One (1), and Three (3), Block Number Twenty-One (21), Gadsden Land and Improvement Company, as the same appears of record in Plat Book J, Page 73, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 808 South 11th Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 2004-SL4, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-00005-PH-AL

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Tara Maddox Langdale was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/22/2024 to the Estate of David Jackson Maddox, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Virginia Chance was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/09/2024 to the Estate of Randall Joe Chance, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kenneth Lee Godfrey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/16/2024 to the Estate of John E. Godfrey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and

February 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

David Atley, III was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/20/2024 over the Estate of Bertha Lee Atley-Clowney, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Heather Arp Bellew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/03/2025 to the Estate of Dean Jerome Arp, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Robert Andrew Beck was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/06/2025 over the Estate of Sharon Ann Freeman Beck, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Bennett D. Tucker, Jr., Amanda Tucker Cabaniss and Traci Tucker Dewar was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 01/09/2025 to the Estate of Bennett D. Rucker, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SHIRLEY KIMBLE, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-28

TO: Christina Green and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 26th day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 15TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: GREGORY ARMSTRONG, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-19

TO: Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 18 day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 9TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

ESTATE OF DORA AILEEN BATTLES, deceased

CASE NO.: 2023-00334

NOTICE TO: James Clint Frasier and John Frasier, devisees and beneficiaries under the Last Will and Testament of Dora Aileen Battles, deceased, heirs-at-law and next of kin of Dora Aileen Battles.

The Personal Representative’s Petition For Order of Final Settlement and Decree

Discharging Personal Representative shall be heard by undersigned at the Etowah County

Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, on 26th day of

February 2025, at 10.00A.M.

SCOTT W. HASSELL

JUDGE OF PROBATE

January 10, 17, and 24, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: NATHAN M. CHADWICK, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-453

TO: Tera Hollis and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 24 day of FEBRUARY 2025 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 17TH DAY OF JANUARY 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Robert M.

Dabney, Jr., and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Robert M. Dabney, Jr., was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 6th day of JANUARY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 11th day of FEBRUARY 2025, at 2:30 p.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, and 24, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-117-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$928.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Tracie Lynn Wiggs

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE INTEREST IN THE HEREIN ABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900464-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$4,350.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Wade L Riley Benefield

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-107-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,178.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Tarance Adolph Smothers

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of February 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 19th day of December, 2024.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900493-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

1 Gambling Device

$615.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Chirag Hasmakh Patel

105 Nicholas Avenue

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

Property Sized From:

1701 South 11th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 13th day of January , 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900422-SJS

PLAINTIFF

VS.

12 Gambling Device

$10,240.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Michael Cook

316 Goldenrod Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35901

Property Sized From:

211 S. 4th Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY AND CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 14th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 9th day of January 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900596-WBO

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2 Gambling Device

$977.52 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Mahmood Albusasi

Address Unknown

Property Sized From:

1101 West Meighan Boulevard

Gadsden, AL. 35901

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY AND CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 27th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 16th day of January 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900424-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

12 Gambling Device

$4,886.00 U.S.

Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: James Elliott

285 Yancey Drive

Hokes Bluff, AL. 35903

In Re: John Turner

216 Casey Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

Property Sized From:

213 E. Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35903

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY AND CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 15th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 15th day of January 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900424-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

2 Gambling Device

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Sanjay Patel

Address Unknown

Property Sized From:

232 West Meighan Boulevard

Gadsden, AL. 35901

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 15th day of March 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 15th day of January 2025.

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-2024-900248

Crook, Carl, Plaintiffs,

VS

Martin, Quincia,

Martin, D’Andrea,

Defendants.

Quincia Martin who may claim an interest in the property located at 726 Sunnydale Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35901, must file an Answer with the Clerk of the Court within 30 days of the last date of this notice of thereafter a judgement by Default may be rendered against them.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

David C. Livingston

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 161

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)546-9300

January 24, 31, February 7, and 14, 2025

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. CV-2024-900413.00

Baldwin Sally, A.

Plaintiff

V.

Morgan, Anita

Defendant

Upon consideration of the Motion and Affidavit for Service upon the Defendant, Anita Morgan by publication, and it appearing to the Court that the Defendant is avoiding service and/or cannot be personally served at 3398 Green Valley Road, Southside, AL. 35907, the Motion for Services by Publication is hereby GRANTED.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that Plaintiff counsel shall provide a Notice of Civil Action to The Messenger, a Newspaper of General Circulation in Etowah County, giving notice to the Defendant of this Ejectment Action. Said Notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in THE MESSENGER, a newspaper of General Circulation in Etowah County, Alabama.

DONE this 22nd day of January, 2025

Sonny J. Steen, Circuit Judge

DAVID LIVINGSTON

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 1621

Gadsden, AL. 35902

(256)546-9300

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of BRANDON SCOTT WILDER

CASE NO.: 202-00001

TO: Bradley Watts

Address Unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Brooke Ellen Perry, a.k.a Brooke Perry Wilder, has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is March 30, 2011. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Shannon L. Millican

255 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 2nd day of January 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

NOTICE OF DAY SET FOR HEARING ON THE PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ALABAMA

SOUTHERN JUDICIAL DIVISION AT PELL CITY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

BARRY DELANO BRADFORD, SR., deceased

CASE NO. S-2024-452

TO: BEVERLY LISA BRADFORD RANDLE

105 PENN DRIVE

GADSDEN, AL 35903

Please take notice that a Petition for Probate of Will in the Estate of BARRY DELANO BRADFORD, SR. was filed in my office by Barry Delano Bradford, Jr. And, the 18th day of February, 2025 at 9:30 am has been set as the date and time for a hearing, at which time you may appear and consent to the same, or contest said Petition.

Done this the 7th day of January, 2025.

Andrew Weathington, Judge of Probate

Blair and Parsons, P.C.

1711 Cogswell Avenue

Pell City, AL 35125

205-884-3440

January 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DONALD BERKEY and JUANITA BERKEY,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CV-2025-900032

A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

Lot Number Nineteen (19) in Block Number Eight (8) in the Woodlawn Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 15, Probate Office, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

DELORES ANN VAUGHN, RANDOLPH WELLS and ALMA WELLS, INCLUDING

ANY HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF THE SAME AND THOSE WHOSE ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES, including any persons claiming any present interest therein and including any person claiming any future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or

other interest therein, who may claim any interest in the above described property,

Defendants.

The Defendants, Delores Ann Vaughn, Randolph Wells and Alma Wells and/or their heirs or next of kin, and any other individuals who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by Donald and Juanita Berkey, within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 23rd day of January, 2025.

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Joshua B. Sullivan

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone (256)547-7200

Fax (256)467-6322

January 24, 31, February 7 and 14, 2025

A BILL TO BE ENTITLEDAN ACT

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in the 2025 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage and enactment will be made:

Relating to Etowah County; to provide for the sale, use, and destruction of certain abandoned, stolen, and unclaimed property by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit; and to specify requirements for the sale and disposition of proceeds thereof.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. This act shall only apply to Etowah County.

Section 2. (a) The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit shall keep and maintain a record of all abandoned and stolen personal property recovered by the drug enforcement unit. These records shall state the description of the property, the date of recovery of the property, and the serial or other identifying number of the property. If the property is a firearm, the records shall state the description of the firearm, the date of recovery of the firearm, and the serial or other identifying number, if any. The records shall be open to public inspection at all reasonable times.

(b) All abandoned or stolen property recovered by the drug enforcement unit shall be stored in a suitable place to protect the property from deterioration.

Section 3.

(a)(1) As often as necessary, the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit may sell at public auction, including an Internet auction, to the highest bidder all abandoned or stolen personal property that have been recovered by the drug enforcement unit and have remained unclaimed by the rightful owner for a period of not less than six months.

(2) If the abandoned or stolen property is a firearm, the person holding the auction must hold a federal firearm license issued by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and all sales involving a firearm shall meet the firearm transfer requirements of federal law.

(b) Prior to the auction, the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit shall give notice by publication in a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County once a week for two successive weeks or by posting notice in a conspicuous place at the Etowah County Courthouse for a period of at least 20 days. The notice shall contain the place, date, and time of each auction and a general description of items of personal property to be sold at the auction.

(c) Notwithstanding subsection (b), if the abandoned or stolen personal property is of a perishable nature and reasonable attempts to locate and identify the owner of the property are not successful, the property may be sold at once without notice.

(d) The drug enforcement unit shall attempt to obtain the best possible price for the property.

Section 4. (a) Prior to the sale of abandoned or stolen property under this act, the owner of the property may claim the property at any time by submitting sufficient proof of ownership as determined by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit.

(b) The drug enforcement unit may require the owner to pay a pro rata share of the costs, if any, of publication of notice of the sale of the property.

Section 5. (a) If abandoned or stolen property is sold under this act, the proceeds of the sale shall be held in a separate account for a period of six months for the owner.

(b) During the six-month period described in subsection (a), upon demand by the owner and submission of sufficient proof of ownership, the drug enforcement unit shall pay to the owner the proceeds of the sale, less any cost of recovery, storage, maintenance, and sale of the property.

(c) If the proceeds are not claimed within six months, after deducting and paying all expenses incurred in the recovery, storage, maintenance, and sale of the property, the net proceeds shall be paid to the Drug Enforcement Forfeiture Account in the county treasury. The funds in the account may be expended based on vouchers submitted to the county and shall be used solely for law enforcement purposes. The receipts and expenditures of funds shall be audited by the Examiners of Public Accounts.

Section 6. If abandoned or stolen property is sold at public auction, as provided in this act, the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit shall make a notation in the storage record of the sale and the amount received for the property. The person making the sale may reject any and all bids if the amount bid is unreasonably low and may continue the sale, from time to time, at his or her discretion.

Section 7. Notwithstanding any other provision of this act to the contrary, any abandoned or stolen firearm that has been obtained by the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and that has been unclaimed for a period of six or more months, as provided in this act, may be used by the drug enforcement unit at its discretion for law enforcement purposes or, if unlawful or not safe for use, in the discretion of the drug enforcement unit, destroyed.

Section 8. This act applies to any abandoned or stolen property held on or after the effective date of this act.

Section 9. This act shall become effective on October 1, 2025.

January 17, 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The St. Clair County Board of Education at the board office 410 Roy Dr., Ashville, AL 35953 until 10:30am CST, Friday, February 14, 2025 for Reroofing of Ashville High School: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to St. Clair County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and digitally upon request.

Digital construction documents are available at no cost to the general contractor. Hard copy sets may be obtained at cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid, pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory pre-bid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service, have a primary office (construction functional, not a storefront) within a 60 mile radius of the jobsite and met Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 12pm CST on Monday, February 3, 2025. Utilize AIA Document A305 and include any additional requirements in specifications. Original paper copy required. B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. It is the General Contractor’s responsibility to confirm delivery.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 9am CST at the campus of Ashville High School in the front parking lot. 33215 US 231, Ashville, AL 35953.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

St. Clair County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

January 17, 24, and 31, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT:Right of Way Mowing of Highway 431, 11 and Cleveland Avenue

OWNER:The City of Attalla, Alabama

The City is requesting separate sealed bids for the Right of Way Mowing of Highway 431, 11, and Cleveland Avenue.

The bids will be received at the City Hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 9:00 A.M. CDST on Thursday February 13, 2025 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud.

The Contract Documents may be examined or a copy may be obtained at the Attalla City Hall. Please contact Jason Nicholson at 256-441-9200 or jnicholson@attallacity.org for obtaining the Contract Documents.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the lowest and responsible bidder.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

BY: Larry Means, Mayor

January 24, 31, and February 7, 2025

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama until 2:00 PM, Friday, February 7, 2025, for furnishing HOT MIX ASPHALT MATERIAL (FOB PLANT), Bid Request No. 3593. Bids received after the deadline will not be considered.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

The bid request number 3593, bid title, and bid opening date must appear on the outside of the sealed envelope.

Bids must be in compliance with the specifications referred to and signed in full. By submitting a bid, bidder acknowledges that they have read and understand all of the bid packet requirements.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications are open to the public for inspection at the Engineering Department. A digital copy (pdf) of the bid packet may be obtained at no cost by contacting the City of Gadsden Engineering Department either by phone: (256)-549-4520, or email: hwilliamson@cityofgadsden.com. All bidders must be registered with the City of Gadsden Engineering Department in order to submit a bid. Bids received from unregistered bidders will be rejected.

The right to reject any or all bids and to disregard any minor irregularities is reserved by the owner.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA CRAIG FORD, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

P.O. Box 301463 (Zip 36130-1463) 1400 Coliseum Boulevard

(Zip 36110-2400) Montgomery, Alabama (334) 271-7700

CATEGORICAL EXCLUSION FROM ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW

ADEM Fund Code 245 and ARPA 100

SRF Project No. FS010385-01

St Clair

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has made $1,820,000 in financial assistance available to the Pinedale Water, Sewer, and Fire Protection Authority using funds from the Ameri-can Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and State Revolving Fund (SRF). In accordance with State and Federal regulations that govern the program, the Alabama Department of Envi-ronmental Management has conducted a review to assess the potential impacts upon the environment that may result from implementation of this project.

The Pinedale Water, Sewer, and Fire Protection Authority proposed scope of work for this project includes construction of a 150,0000-gallon elevated steel leg water storage tank, as well as a booster pump station rated to provide adequate flow to Pinedale. These assets would serve to ensure that Pinedale’s customers always maintain availability of safe drinking water, regardless of the status of the source system from which Pinedale purchases water.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management has determined that the project qualifies for a Categorical Exclusion (CE) from further environmental study under the guidelines specified by the State Environmental Review Process (SERP) which specifically include actions which are solely directed toward minor rehabilitation of existing facilities, functional replacement of equipment, or towards the construction of new ancillary facilities adjacent or appurtenant to existing facilities. However, this decision may be reconsidered if significant adverse information concerning the potential environmental impacts of the project is discovered.

Comments relative to this project should be submitted in writing to Mr. Thomas Cade Runyan, E.I, SRF Section, Permits & Services Division, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, Alabama 36130-1463, no later than 30 days after the date of this notice. The Alabama Department of Environmental Management will not take formal action to proceed with the project without carefully evaluating any public comments opposing the project.

Notice is hereby given this 27th day of January, 2025, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Lance R. LeFleur, Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Regional Warehousing & Mini Storage located at 3525 Mountain View Dr Southside, AL 35907 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 2/3/2025 at 9:00AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Content of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on February 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Samaiyah Bufford # 60

Antwon Powell #70

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

January 24 and 31, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on February 6, 2025 beginning at 9.00 a.m. on the premises of STOCK IT & LOCK IT Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Barron Medical Group – Unit Number 340-L

Johnson Dylan – Unit Number 413-I

Shawntez Cash – Unit Number 195-G

Kaisy Cate – Unit Number 412-I

Mandy Coley – Unit Number 480-N

Susan Vaughn – Unit Number 20-A

Stock it and Lock it

3403 Rainbow Parkway

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

January 24 and 31, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the fol-lowing described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 3, 2025.

2009 Jeep Patriot

VIN#1J4FF2 8B39D243246

City of Southside Police Department.

2255 Hwy 77

Southside, AL. 35907

256-442-2255 ext.112

January 17 and 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2010 Chevy Malibu vin# 1G1ZC5EB4A4114933 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 2/21/2025 The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

January 17 and 24, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 28, 2025.

2003 Dodge Ram Truck

VIN: 3DC13G800445

Parker Motor Company

256-504-8588

January 24 and 31, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 3, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

Variance requested and filed by Mike Patterson to consider reducing the minimum required lot size in a residential area. Street Address of subject property is 1101 and 1103 Stewart Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954

City of Attalla

612 4th Street NW,

Attalla, AL. 35954

January 24 and 31, 2025

PUBLIC HEARING

The City Council of the City of Rainbow City, Alabama, will hold a public hearing on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., at the Rainbow City Municipal Building located at 3700 Rainbow Drive, to consider the adoption of a resolution authorizing an Economic Development Agreement with SMD Steel LLC to be located in the Lumley Road Industrial Park in Rainbow City, Alabama. This new business proposes having a capital investment of approximately $8,800,000.00-$9,000,000.00. The owners have requested financial assistance from the City of Rainbow City to make this proposed project feasible. The City of Rainbow City proposes up to four hundred (400) loads of site prep material valued at approximately $28,000.00 from the Rainbow City owned chert pit during construction of the Company’s new facility. The Company will be responsible for loading, hauling, and unloading the material at zero expense to Rainbow City. The city represents and warrants to the Company that it has the power under the constitution and laws, and amendment 772, of the State of Alabama to grant this incentive. You are invited to be present at the public hearing and express your opinion on the proposed agreement and whether it serves a valid and sufficient public purpose. The City of Rainbow is committed to making meetings accessible to all. If you need accommodation, please contact Beth Lee at least 24 hours before the meeting.

Joe Taylor, Mayor

Beth Lee, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STEVE MCCOY, 323 LINCOLN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2220, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, 323 LINCOLN STREET on Tuesday February 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 323 LINCOLN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Two (2) in Block Number Four (4) in Walnut Park, or West Point Second Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 117, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, (Formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-108.000

PIN# 50308

Should be assessed with a lien of $13,842.39 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHN ROBERT BARLOW and GWENLINE BARLOW, 1116 FAIRVIEW AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 1100 FAIRVIEW AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, CHRISTOPHER A. BARLOW, 1116 FAIRVIEW AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 11116 FAIRVIEW AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904 1100 FAIRVIEW AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1100 FAIRVIEW AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Nine (9) in Block Number Two (2) of the Moore & Hopson Addition to the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “B”, page 120, in the Office of the Judge of Probate Of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-2-000-083.000

PIN# 38739

Should be assessed with a lien of $12,453.14 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LANCE MOSTELLA, 511 N. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 3311 CALIFORNIA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3311 CALIFORNIA STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Commence at the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section 12, Township 12 South, Range 5 East and run Easterly along the South line of said 1/4 408.7 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 14°16’ East parallel to the West line of said 1/4 810.1 feet to a point on the Northwest right-of-way line of California Street as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 300 and 301, said point also being the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence from said point of beginning continue North 14°16’ East 178.27 feet to the Southeast R/W of the alley running Northeast and Southwest through Block “I” of said B-300 & 301; thence deflect right and run North 66°02’09” East 9.9 feet to the Southwest R/W Line of South Eleventh Street; thence deflect right and run Southeasterly along said R/W 158.35 feet to the Northwest R/W line of California Street; thence deflect right and run South 66°02’09” West along said R/W line 194.15 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Block “I” in the Plant City Addition as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 300 and 301, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama also lying and being a portion of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Sec.12, Township-12-S, Range-5-E of the Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-12-0-001-006.000

PIN# 51507

Should be assessed with a lien of $17,723.76 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SK6 QRP, LLC, 411 MILLER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 2100 1ST AVENUE NORTH, SUITE 600, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35203, with possible rights of redemption to WILLIAM NELSON, P.O. BOX 1095, STEVENSON, ALABAMA 35772, RECA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP c/o WILLIAM NELSON, P.O. BOX 1095, STEVENSON, ALABAMA 35772, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 411 MILLER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

All that certain lot or parcel in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Lot Number Eighteen (18) in Block Number Seven (7) in West Point Addition according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 140 and 141, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden (Formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-226.000

PIN# 50432

Should be assessed with a lien of $13,831.76 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PATRICIA MONEGAIN, 1026 FAIRVIEW AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 2100 ROCHELLE WAY, ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30349, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1026 FAIRVIEW AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot Number two (2) in Block Number Four (4) in the Moore & Hopson Addition to South Highland Subdivision, and from thence run in an Easterly direction along the Northerly line of said Lot Number Two (2) and the Northerly line of Lot Number One (1) in said Block Number Four (4) a distance of 60 feet; thence4 Southerly and parallel with the West line of said Lot Number Two (2) a distance of 50 feet; thence in a westerly direction and parallel with the Northerly line of said Lots Nos. One (1) and Two (2) in said Block No. Four (4) a distance of 60 feet to a point in the West line of said Lot Number Two (2); thence Northerly along the west Line of said Lot Number two (2) a distance of 50 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing the North 50 feet of Lot Number 2 and the North 50 feet of the West 5 feet of Lot Number 1 all in Block Number 4 of the Moore & Hopson Addition to South Highlands Subdivision, according to map or plat recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, Page 120 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-2-000-036.000

PIN# 38612

Should be assessed with a lien of $10,511.64 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GLEN LOONEY, 354 FROST HOLLOW ROAD, STEELE, ALABAMA 35987, 2826 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, JOHN ROGERS, 354 FROST HOLLOW ROAD, STEELE, ALABAMA 35987, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2826 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel 1:

Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Walshe West Alabama City Addition to Alabama City, Alabama, according to the map or plat thereof as same appears of record in Plat Book B, Page 183, which map is a rearrangement of Walshe Addition to Alabama City as same appears of record in Plat Book A, Page 240, both of said Plats being in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, SAVE AND EXCEPT that portion conveyed in a deed recorded in Book 7D, Page 206, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel 2:

A portion of Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number Fifteen (15) of Smith’s First Addition to Alabama City as same appears of record in Plat Book B, pages 158-159, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Commence at a point 27 feet Easterly from the Northwest corner of said Lot 4; thence run Southerly and parallel to the West line of said Lot 4; thence run Easterly along the Southerly line of Lot 4 to the Southeast corner thereof; thence run Northerly along the Easterly line of Lot 4 to the Northeast corner thereof; thence run Westerly along the Northerly line of Lot 4 to the point of beginning.

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-198.000

PIN# 38075

Should be assessed with a lien of $25,184.54 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to the Estate of ORANGE THOMAS, 1425 PATTERSON STREET, GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA 35976, 1008 FAIRVIEW ALLEY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, Personal Representative of the Estate of Orange Thomas, RODNEY WARD, 827 CHESTNUT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, the Estate of ORANGE THOMAS c/o DONNA LOONEY, 1425 PATTERSON STREET, GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA 35976, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1008 FAIRVIEW ALLEY in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twelve (12) in Block Number three (3) in the Moore and Hopson Addition to South Highlands Addition, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 120, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-2-000-046.000

PIN# 38623

Should be assessed with a lien of $6,153.14 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SHIKKERON WARE, 1618 MURPHY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1111 FAIRVIEW AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, with possible rights of redemption of MARIE ALEXANDER and ANN RAMSEY, their respective heirs, successors, and/or assigns, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1111 FAIRVIEW AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Block Number One (1) of the Moore and Hopson Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, Page 120, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being situated in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-2-000-073.000

PIN# 38727

Should be assessed with a lien of $10,663.58 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LINDA WILLIAMS, 300 N. 6TH PLACE, APT. A, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, JOHN WILLIAMS, CICERCO CURRY, III, AND RUTH COX (LIFE EST), 1101 GRANT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1112 WHITEHEAD STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Three (3) and Four (4) in Block “A” of the Highland Park Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B” page 164, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-32-4-000-156.000

PIN# 19866

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LINDA WILLIAMS, 300 N. 6TH PLACE, APT. A, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, JOHN WILLIAMS, CICERCO CURRY, III, AND RUTH COX (LIFE EST), 1101 GRANT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1112 WHITEHEAD STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Three (3) and Four (4) in Block “A” of the Highland Park Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B” page 164, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-32-4-000-156.000

PIN# 19866

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DONALD BERKEY and JUANITA BERKEY, 2200

CLAYTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1219, 1501 TUSCALOOSA

AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY , FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located 1501 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE (COMMERCIAL) in District 7 in the City of

Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Beginning 100 feet East of the NE corner of the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of

Section 32, Township 11, Range 6 East, and run North 87 degrees 30

minutes East 50 feet to a stake; thence South 5 degrees E 407-50/100

feet to a stake; thence South 87 degrees 30 minutes West 50 feet to a

stake; thence North 5 Degrees West 407-50/100 feet to the beginning,

save and except any part of said property which is included within the

boundaries of Tuscaloosa Avenue, formerly Mineral Avenue, and/or

Church Street, being a part of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 32,

Township 11 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-32-3-000-080.001

PIN# 19574

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged

nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to The Estate of BOSTON GREENHAW, 399 MACHEN ROAD, ASHVILLE, ALABAMA 35953, 1856 HALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, potential heirs, VANN GREENHAW, 416 MADISON CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, NICKIE GREENHAW, and WILLIAM GREENHAW, VANN N GREENHAW & ET ALS AND NICKIE D GREENHAW AND WILLIAM K. GREENHAW, 399 MACHEN ROAD, ASHVILLE, ALABAMA 35953, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1856 HALL STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots numbered Nineteen and Twenty in Block “B” of the Gadsden Realty Company Subdivision as recorded in Probate Office Etowah Co. Ala. In Map Book “C”, Page 171, and all in Etowah County, Alabama, saving and excepting all that land sold to the Alabama Gas Co., which said deed is recorded in deed record “6-H”, Page 33, in the Office of Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-04-17-0-001-072.000

PIN# 40481

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JUSTICE, LLC, 1031 1ST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1018 1ST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1031 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a mortgage in favor of COMMUNITY HOME BANC, INC., P.O. BOX 382165, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35238, 1211 28TH ST S., BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35205, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1018 1ST AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 14 in Block Number 4 in Gadsden Land and Improvement Company Kyle Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-05-1-000-275.000

PIN# 36430

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHARLES WEATHINGTON, 956 CROFT FERRY ROAD E., GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1 CENTRAL ALLEY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1 CENTRAL ALLEY (COMMERCIAL BUILDING) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 49 and 50 in Parcel 7 as shown on the map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-06-2-000-211.000

PIN# 38089

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GITONGA ERIC BEEK, 400 GRESHAM PARK DRIVE, SUITE 115, MARIETTA, GEORGIA 30062, 2515 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, with possible rights of redemption to CLIFFORD BARFIELD, 2023 McCLAIN CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, DAVID SEAN WHITEMAN, P.O. BOX 4111, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 2515 EWING AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 26 of Hooks Lake Addition, according to map recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 294 and 295, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-07-25-2-000-042.000

PIN# 14074

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MILTON CHAPMAN, 803 SLACK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1031 S. 12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1031 S. 12TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel III: A lot or parcel of land beginning in the NE corner of the SW 1/4 of the NE 1/4, Section 8, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, running back 283 feet West of North line of said quarter, then turns South and runs parallel to the West line a distance of 105 feet to a point and then runs East a distance of 283 feet to a point and then North a distance of 105 feet to the beginning point; being a lot 105 feet wide and 283 feet long and being located in the above said quarter in Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-08-1-000-366.000

PIN# 40235

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DALENCOURT PROPERTY HOLDINGS, LLC c/o PHILLIP WILLIAMS, 2100 CLUB DRIVE, SUITE 150, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 2601 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-9457, TONYA SCHAEKEL & ET ALS, 2529 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 2601 EWING AVENUE (COMMERCIAL) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel 1: Lot Numbers Eleven (11) and Twelve (12) in Duncan Heights, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Pages 102 and 103, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-06-24-0-000-091.000

PIN# 13978

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT H. AMBERSON and DENISE P. AMBERSON, 318 WILSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1704 MAIN STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Numbers 7, 8, and 9 in Block Number 43 in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, pages 314 and 315, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of said County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-07-4-000-023.000

PIN# 38768

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MATTIE BELLE, LLC, 216 GAULT AVENUE NORTH, FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35987, 3022 GREENHILL BOULEVARD N.W., FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35968-3027, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1009 STATE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot #20, Block #11, Goodyear Park, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 84-85, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-01-111-1-000-296.000

PIN# 30275

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANGELICA MARIBEL PASCUAL DOMINGO, 922 S. 11TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-3950, 431 EVANS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, SHIRLEY D. GREEN, 431 EVANS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 431 EVANS STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract of land described as beginning in the East line of what is known as Evins Alley (or Old Tenth Street), at a point which is 15.3 feet North of the Southwest corner of Lot No. 15 in what is known as Evins Addition, said point being 543.3 feet North of where the East line of said Evins Alley intersects with the South line of the NW 1/4 of the NW 1/4 of Section 4, Township 12 Easterly direction to a point in the East line of said corner of said Lot No. 15; which is 10.4 feet North of the Southeast corner of said Lot 15, thence in a Northerly direction and along the East line of said Lot No. 15 a distance of 60 feet; thence in a Westerly direction in a direct line to a point in the East line of said Evins Alley, which is 65 feet North of the point of beginning and embracing portions of Lot No. 15 in what is known as Evins Addition, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-02-04-2-000-170.000

PIN# 33333

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CLIFFORD E. BARFIELD, 2023 McCLAIN CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, VIRGINIA & husb CLIFFORD E. BARFIELD, 2023 McCLAIN CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 2509 EWING AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 25 of Hooks Lake Addition, according to map recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 294 and 295, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-07-25-2-000-041.000

PIN# 14073

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SLADE MURPHY, 410 PINEVIEW AVENUE, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35903, 410 PINEVIEW AVENUE, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905, 1621 VAN BUREN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, CRISTIAN LOPEZ-CARRANZA, 1309 SANDERS AVENUE N.E., FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35967, 1621 VAN BUREN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, JESSICA MOMAN, 830 N. 35TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1355, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1621 VAN BUREN AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Fourteen (14) in Block Number Forty (40) in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 314, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 15-03-08-3-000-290.000

PIN #: 39738

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NATHANIEL KING, 1120 WELLS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2036, 1313 KYLE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1313 KYLE AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Nine (9) in Block Number Fifteen (15), in the Interurban Land Company’s First Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 206 and 207, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-32-3-000-184.000

PIN: 19690

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GERADO RAMERIZ and REBECCA NOLASCO, 1209 MARSTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1403, 402 PARK CROSSING WAY N.W., LILBURN, GEORGIA 30047, with possible rights of redemption, if any, of KATHERINE ALEEN RHODES, her heirs and/or assigns, 1209 MARSTON AVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, MCLP ASSET COMPANY, INC., 3501 OLYMPUS BOULEVARD, COPPELL, TEXAS 35019-6156, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1209 MARSTON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Two (2), in the Clapp Addition to the Town of Alabama City, Alabama, as the same appears on record in Town Plat Book “A”, Page 419, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama, and further described as follows: Beginning at a point 209 feet distant North from the Southwest corner of the Southwest quarter of the Northwest quarter of Section 31, Township 11, South of Range Six (6), East; thence East and parallel to the South line of said quarter a distance of 157 feet to a point; thence North and parallel to the West line of said quarter a distance of 50 feet to a point; thence West 157 feet to the West line of the Southwest quarter of the Northwest quarter to a point; thence South along the West line of the said quarter a distance of 50 feet to the Point of Beginning, said property lying and being situated in Alabama City, Alabama, in Etowah County, together with all improvements located thereon.

Tax Parcel ID: 10-09-31-2-000-074.000

PIN #: 18293

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JULIA YATER & GRACE BIRSKEY, 2714 S. 11TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4552, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2714 S. 11TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-04-18-0-001-062.000

PIN# 40636

LTS 1-2 J.O. RHODES REARR PART BLKS 6-7 PHILLIPS CO FARM ADD #1 PLAT D-159 LYING GOV’T LT 1 18-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LAKEWOOD PROPERTIES & DEVELOPMENT, LLC, P.O. BOX 742, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902-0742, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1029 AVENUE F in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-076.000

PIN# 16681

LTS 4 & 5 BLK 2 COOSA LAND CO’S N 10TH ST ADD PLAT B-373 GADSDEN 33-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NOEL D AVILA & ETALS (MARIA G ZAVALA Y CABRERA & ALONDA D ZAVALA), 2331 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2331 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-223.000

PIN# 37788

LT 15 BLK 25 ALFORDS 2ND ADD PLAT A-308 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES & GEORGIA ANN WOODS, 808 MILLER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 808 MILLER AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-4-000-038.000

PIN# 44575

LT 6 & S1/2 LT 5 BLK 9 LINCOLN HTS RE-ARR OF MILLIE MILLER SUB PLAT F-19 GADSDEN SEC 14 TWP 12S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GLENN GLOVER, 600 MILLER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 700 MILLER AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-4-000-022.003

PIN# 44551

LTS 1 & 26 BLK 8 LINCOLN HTS RE-ARR MINNIE MILLER SUB PLAT F-19 14-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRIS WAGNER, FRIT-REUTER STREET 23, 21680 STADE, GERMANY, 23 FRIT-REUTER STREET, STADE, DE 21680 believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1816 ALASKA STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-23-1-000-019.000

PIN# 44819

LT 21 BLK 19 GLENWOOD SUB PLAT B-265 23-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TOBY DEWAYNE EDWARDS, 1818 COLORADO STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1818 COLORADO STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-4-000-080.001

PIN# 44634

LT 22 BLK 17 GLENWOOD ADD PLAT B-265 14-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DEANNA STATON, 403 FOREST ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 403 FORREST ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 403 FOREST ROAD, AKA 403 FORREST ROAD in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-08-28-0-001-196.000

PIN# 46062

LOTS 6,7,8 BLK 1 OAK HILL DIV OF COUNTRY CLUB DIST PLAT E-75 GADSDEN 28-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CBL PROPERTY GROUP, LLC, 2239 GALLANT ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3506 WEST MEIGHAN BOULEVARD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-059.000

PIN# 49589

LTS 14-15 BLK 1 FOXWOOD ADD PLAT F-3 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LISA WELLS, 996 HOOKS LAKE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 996 HOOKS LAKE ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-1-000-036.001

PIN# 14935

LT 4 BLK 1 TIMBERLANE ADD PLAT G-265 35-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PHILLIP FARMER, 411 BRYAN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 32 LAKEFRONT AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-230.000

PIN# 19095

LT 95 CONE MILLS PARCEL #5 PLAT F-59 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PHILLIP FARMER, 411 BRYAN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 34 LAKEFRONT AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-231.000

PIN# 19096

LOT 96 CONE MILLS CORPORATION PARCEL NO 5 PLAT F-59 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-02-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1407 CENTRE AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 7 & 8 BLK 11 PLAT B-314 GADSDEN REALTY CO SO ADD GADSDEN 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-091.000

PIN# 38866

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to APRIL VOYTEK & JASON GRAY, 1407 CENTRE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-03-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 312 CROMWELL AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOTS 18-20 BLK 1 MAYFLOWER ADD PLAT D-37 24-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-2-000-026.000

PIN# 45229

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to LINDA HALES, 312 CROMWELL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7,2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-04-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 316 CROMWELL AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 17 BLK 1 MAYFLOWER ADD GAD PLAT D-37 GADSDEN 24-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-2-000-025.000

PIN# 45228

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to STEVEN R. SATTERWHITE, 3166 HIGHFIELD DRIVE, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36111.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-05-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 827 JONES STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

COM SE COR LT 5 BLK 5 RILEY ADD BK HH-555 TH E 13.17 TO POB TH SE 250S TH NW 7S TO NE ROW OF JONES ST TH NW 320S ALONG ROW TH NE 150S TH E 184.18 TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 NW1/4 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-275.001

PIN# 98716

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to CHARLES R & CHARA KELLEY, 45 BRIARCLIFF POINT, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, 827 JONES STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-06-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 105 STAR AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 18 THRU 20 BLK 9 SUNNYSIDE ADD PLAT C-407 12-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-3-000-146.002

PIN# 32243

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to HOUSTON BYERS, 1316 FLORENCE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-07-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2 CABOT AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: Lot 27 in Parcel 4 as shown on the map or property of Cone Mill’s Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 51-65, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama, said property lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 10-09-31-3-000-320.000

PIN #: 18744

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to TAMMY L. HOWARD, 2 CABOT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, subject to a mortgage in favor of SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, 451 7TH STREET SW, WASHINGTON, D.C. 20410.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-08-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

609 POLK STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot “E” of the Rearrangement of Lots 36-46 in Block Number 5, of Eastview Addition, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “D”, page 81, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama; subject to any easement or restrictions of record.

Being the same property conveyed to Grantor by Deed May 1, 1985, and recorded in Book 1422, Page 879, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 15-01-11-1-000-062.000

PIN #: 30409

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to The Estate of JEFFERY KEEVIL GILCHRIST, 609 POLK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, 35904, or his potential heirs, LAURA GILCHRIST DURBIN, KIMBERLY GILCHRIST HOOD, AMY ELIZABETH DURHAM, and JEFFERY KEEVIL GILCHRIST, 5453 LISTER FERRY ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, 609 POLK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-09-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

812 REYNOLDS CIRCLE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

All that certain parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, described as follows: For a point of beginning: Commence at the Northwest corner of Lot Number Ten (10), Reynold’s Street Addition, according to the map or plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 305, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run Southeasterly a chord distance of 21.98 feet to an iron pin set and the point of beginning; thence deflect left 101 degrees 03E30’ and run Northeasterly a distance of 138.24 feet to an iron pin set; thence deflect right 85E33’30” and run Southeasterly a distance of 89.73 feet to an iron pin set; thence deflect right 100E54’00’ and run Southwesterly a distance of 160.07 Feet to an iron pin found on the Right-Of-Way Line of Reynold’s circle; thence deflect right 94 degrees 36’0” thence Northwesterly a chord distance of 72.76 feet to the point of beginning, said tract embracing a portion of Lot Number Ten (10) and Lot Number Eleven (11), Reynold’s Street Addition, according to the map or plat thereof in Plat Book “C”, Page 305, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, containing 0.26 acres, more or less.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to JOHNATHAN CONNER WELLS, 200 38TH STREET, FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35967, 812 REYNOLDS CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-10-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 909 N. 36TH STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 4 BLK 1 BAILEY ADD #2 PLAT A-445 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-195.000

PIN# 10706

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TIFFANY RILEY, 827 KEEBEN LANE, FLORISSANT, MISSOURI 63031.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-11-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 253 EMMADALE STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 18 & E 40 OF LT 19 BLK E MAP OF MAYFAIR ESTATES PLAT C-273 GADSDEN 24-12-16

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-1-000-088.000

PIN# 45179

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to DAVID KEITH MITCHELL JR., 253 EMMADALE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-12-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 33 LITTLE STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 72 PARCEL 1 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F 51 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-128.000

PIN# 18543

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to KIM TRAMMELL & LACY BLACKWELL, 33 LITTLE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1436.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-13-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 712 NUCKOLLS STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

SW 150’ OF LOT 7 BLK 7 NOWLIN ADD PLAT B 20-21 GADSDEN SEC 11 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-2-000-046.000

PIN# 30622

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-14-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2908 SHAHAN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 73 SHAHAN & WALSHE’S CENTRAL AL CITY ADD PLAT B-185 GADSDEN 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-295.000

PIN# 38181

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TERESA MARSHALL, 2908 SHAHAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-15-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 904 ST. ELMO AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 6 BLK C FORREST HILL ADD TO GADSDEN PLAT A-39 9-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-3-000-045.000

PIN# 35193

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to RLF SOUTHERN PROPERTIES, LLC, 904 ST. ELMO AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-16-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1135 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 18 BLK 37 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 2 PLAT C-410-411 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-235.000

PIN# 31181

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to SONYA HIGGINS BURTON, 1135 STILLMAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025

RESOLUTION

NO. R-17-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3909 TRENTON STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 18-19-20 BLK 3 BARRON ADD PLAT B 49 GADSDEN SEC 36 TWP 11S R 5E

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-3-000-048.000

PIN# 10424

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ESTATE OF KYLE H. UNDERWOOD, 1025 LEXINGTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on January 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

January 24, 2025