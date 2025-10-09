Legals for 10/03/2025 – 10/09/2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kelvin O. Granger AKA Kevin O. Granger, and his wife, Amanda J. Granger, originally in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., on December 17, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3360332; with Scrivener’s Affidavit recorded December 5, 2019 in Instrument Number 3494336; with Modification Agreement recorded on November 06, 2023 in Instrument Number 3565858; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on November 6, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots Number 4 and 69 of Cedar Hills First Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 17, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 336 Cornelia Circle , Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-40406-WF-AL

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

_______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Harold D. Whaley, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, on October 19, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3530009; the undersigned Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on October 16, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Lots Number Twenty-Six (26) and Twenty-Seven (27) in Block Number Four (4) of the Banks Re-Arrangement of Mountaninview Park Addition to Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book D, Page 139, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2451 Scenic Dr , Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-06649-MT-AL

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

____________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Perry Andrew Wain and Britney Wain to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. “MERS” as mortgagee, as nominee for Lender, Village Capital & Investment, LLC and lender’s successors and assigns dated December 22, 2015, and Recorded in Instrument #3428618 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, which said mortgage was subsequently assigned to Village Capital & Investment, LLC by instrument recorded in Instrument No.: 3494710 in said Probate Court records; notice is hereby given that the undersigned as mortgagee will under power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder, during legal hours of sale on the October 21, 2025, at the front door of the Courthouse of Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real property in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, being the same property described in the above referred to mortgage:

PARCEL 1

FOR A POINT OF BEGINNING: COMMENCE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST AUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST; THENCE RUN SOUTHERLY ALONG THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE A DISTANCE OF 660.18 FEET TO AN ENGINEERING NAIL FOUND IN THE CENTERLINE OF THORNHILL ROAD: THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT 92 DEGREES 28 MINUTES 10 SECONDS AND RUN NORTH-WESTERLY ALONG A FENCE LINE A DISTANCE OF 303.88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE DEFLECT RIGHT 81 DEGREES 10 MINUTES 35 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHWESTERLY, PASS THROUGH AN IRON PIN FOUND AT 7.50 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 213.43 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG PREVIOUS COURSE A DISTANCE OF 184.28 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 82 DEGREES 04 MINUTES 00 SECONDS AND RUN NORTHWESTERLY A DISTANCE OF 295.50 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 93 DEGREES 31 MINUTES 31 SECONDS AND RUN SOUTHEASTERLY ALONG A FENCE LINE A DISTANCE OF 175.68 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT 85 DEGREES 08 MINUTES 59 SECONDS AND RUN SOUTH-EASTERLY A DISTANCE OF 310.21 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID TRACT EMBRACING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4), SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, OF THE HUNTSVILLEMERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

PARCEL 2

ALSO: A 15’ WIDE INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENT BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED BY THE CENTERLINE AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE LANDS DESCRIBED IN DOCUMENT #2008, PAGE 3302270, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE S89° 09’ 42” E, ALONG THE EXTENSION OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID DOCUMENT, A DISTANCE OF 7.57 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF SAID CENTERLINE; THENCE ALONG SAID CENTERLINE WITH THE FOLLOWING: S07° 05’ 42” E, A DISTANCE OF 183.28 FEET; THENCE S08° 59’ 12” E, A DISTANCE OF 206.71 FEET TO THE CENTER OF AN EXISTING 15’ WIDE INGRESS AND EGRESS EASEMENT; THENCE N89° 50’ 13” E, ALONG THE CEN-TER OF SAID EASEMENT, A DISTANCE OF 326.27 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF THORNHILL ROAD (60’ RIGHT-OF-WAY) AND POINT OF ENDING. SAID EASEMENT BEING 7.5 FEET ON EACH SIDE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED CENTERLINE. A BEING A PORTION OF THE NE 1/4 OF THE NE 1/4 IN SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 5 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

APN: 04-08-33-0-000-001.006

ALABAMA LAW GIVES SOME PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST IN PROPERTY THE RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES. PROGRAMS MAY ALSO EXIST THAT HELP PERSONS AVOID OR DELAY THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. AN ATTORNEY SHOULD BE CONSULTED TO HELP YOU UNDERSTAND THESE RIGHTS AND PROGRAMS AS A PART OF THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the judge of the probate where the abovedescribed property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Said sale is made for the purpose of paying the said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the mortgagee.

Village Capital & Investment, LLC

Mortgagee

William McFadden

McFadden, Rouse & Bender, LLC

718 Downtowner Blvd.

Mobile, AL 36609

September 26, October 3 and 10, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by DAVID LEE JONES and JOYCE ANN JONES, a married couple, on the 26th day of October 2017, to VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as recorded in Instrument Number 3459968 in the office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County, Alabama; VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, by reason of such default having declared all of the indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC., as Mortgagee, will sell at public outcry, for cash to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door, in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on October 22, 2025, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at a 3” flat iron in a down fence marking the NE corner of the NW 1/4 – SE 1/4 of Section 12, Township 11 South, Range 4 East, thence S87°32’54”W 256.85 feet along the North line of said forty to a 1/2” rebar capped (TLG), said point being the point of beginning; thence leaving said forty line S00°04’34”W 650.41 feet to a 1/2” rebar on the Northerly R/W of Old Mink Farm Road (60’ R/W); thence along said R/W the following bearings and distances: N67°33’45”W 537.86 feet to a 1/2” rebar capped (TLG); thence N68°59’02”W 25.01 feet to a rebar capped (TLG); thence N71°27’08”W 126.20 feet to a 1/2” rebar capped (CA-497-LS); thence N82°30’57”W 48.98 feet to a 1/2” rebar capped (TLG); thence leaving said R/W N00°01’45”E 358.63 feet to a 1/2” rebar capped (TLG) on the North line of said forty; thence N87°24’29”E 191.66 feet along said forty line to a 1/2” rebar capped (TLG); thence continue along said forty line N87°25’56”E 498.41 feet to the point of beginning.

INCLUDING 2007 Clayton manufactured home, Serial No. CLA056732TNAB, permanently af-fixed thereto;

together with the hereditaments and appurtenances thereunto belonging and all fixtures now attached to and used in connection with the premises herein described.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made subject to any existing Federal Tax Lien, if any, and/or Special Assessments, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the subject property.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by the above-described mortgage, and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of the said mortgage. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation; contact Margery Oglesby at the phone number shown below prior to attending the sale.

Lori C. Baird

Attorney for Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc.

ROSEN HARWOOD, P.A.

2200 Jack Warner Pkwy Ste 200

P.O. Box 2727

Tuscaloosa, AL 35403

(205) 344-5000

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donna Reeves, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns, on December 2, 2024, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on December 3, 2024, as Document Number 3584343. Data Mortgage, Inc. d/b/a Essex Mortgage, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on December 17, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Twenty-One (21), Block I, Glen Iris Addition to Highland Park Addition, according to plat recorded at Plat Book “B”, Page 217, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 902 Spring St, Gadsden, AL 35901-2142

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Data Mortgage, Inc. d/b/a Essex Mortgage (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sara Grant and Natalie Gillespie was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/25/2025 to the Estate of Harold Ray Collins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Joseph Wade Garrison was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/25/2025 to the Estate of Barbara Ann Igleheart, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Christen Mann was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/26/2025 over the Estate of Jeffery Scott Davenport, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Wendy Miller was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/02/2025 over the Estate of Harvey Ray Gowens, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Samuel Allen Rhodes, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/27/2025 to the Estate of Samuel Jackson Rhodes, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Dallas E. McElroy was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/27/2025 to the Estate of Norma Kay McElroy, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kacie Beck was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/22/2025 to the Estate of Linda Annette Helms Bodine, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Triston Bradfield was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/22/2025 over the Estate of Paul Timothy Bradfield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sandra Michele Dietz and Michael Wayne Copeland was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 09/03/2025 to the Estate of Memphis Travis Copeland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and Ocotber 3, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Dennis Twigg was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 09/04/2025 to the Estate of Marshall E. Twigg, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Deborah Dixon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/20/2025 to the Estate of Pat Adkison a/k/a Gene Patrick Adkison, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3, and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jonathan Dee Whaley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/22/2025 to the Estate of Harold Darnell Whaley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3, and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mykala Elizabeth Stanfield was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/27/2025 to the Estate of Gary Brent Stanfield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3, and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kendyl Nichole Phillips was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/28/2025 to the Estate of Michael Eugene Harris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3, and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Michael Thompson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/29/2025 to the Estate of Betty Jo Knight Thompson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3, and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Richard H. Martin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/03/2025 to the Estate of Patricia H. Martin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3, and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Shane Bearden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/04/2025 to the Estate of Terry Wayne Bearden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3 and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Scott D. Waldrup was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/04/2025 over the Estate of Joseph Kleinklaus, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3, and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Anthony M. Knott was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/05/2025 to the Estate of Reba W. Knott, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3, and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Courtney Lauren Callis was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/05/2025 over the Estate of Louise Rooks Musgrove, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3, and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Melissa Bussey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/05/2025 over the Estate of Shirley Ann Cook, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3 and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Thomas Brett Gilbert was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/05/2025 over the Estate of Brenna Darlene Gilbert, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3, and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Marianne Parker Fuhrman was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/08/2025 to the Estate of Gary Lee Parker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3 and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ralph Howard Green, III was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/08/2025 to the Estate of Ralph Howard Green, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3 and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Fred Lasseter and Sonya Bobo was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 09/11/2025 to the Estate of Jerry Lane Lassester, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3, and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jenny Rebecca Moon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/15/2025 to the Estate of Jack Roland Lister, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3, and 10, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

James Ronald Andrew Ring was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/05/2025 over the Estate of Richard Chester Sherwood Ring, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Stormy Dismuke was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/02/2025 to the Estate of Norman L. Fullerton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tressa Massey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/16/2025 over the Estate of Carmen Cartee Hopper, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Leontyne Glass Williams was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/11/2025 to the Estate of Diane Glass Presley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

John Edward Cunningham was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/15/2025 to the Estate of Jennifer Ruth Garrett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Sonya Mathis McCurdy was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/15/2025 to the Estate of Janice Faye Mathis, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Blake Guice was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/18/2025 to the Estate of Janice Guice, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sharon W. Bruce was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/19/2025 to the Estate of Bobby Wayne Bruce, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Yolanda McKenzie Moragne was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/19/2025 over the Estate of Ray Thomas Hollanquest, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jan Millican Gore was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/22/2025 to the Estate of Paul Marion Gore, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Allison Helms was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/22/2025 over the Estate of Barbara Louise Bishop, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mark L. Burgess was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/23/2025 to the Estate of Yvonne T. Burgess, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charlotte Anne Ivey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/23/2025 to the Estate of Shirley Price Gentry, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EDWARD WAYNE NELSON, DECEASED.

Case No.: S-7650

TO: Brian Bush and Adam Nelson; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition for Final

Settlement of the Estate of Edward Wayne Nelson, deceased.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 19th day of November,

2025 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the said Petition for Final Settlement of the Estate of Edward Wayne Nelson, deceased, should not be granted.

DONE THIS THE 24th DAY OF September 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

September 26, October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: DAVID ALLEN CAPPS, IV,

Case #: 2025-611

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

TO: Any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP, CONSERVATORSHIP, PROTECTIVE PLACEMENT AND/OR SERVICES of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 4TH day of NOVEMBER

2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 24TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

September 26, October 3 and 10, 2025

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

Brittany N. Davis mother of child born on December 19,2012 whose whereabouts are unknown should answer the petition filed by Bolster/Burke within fourteen (14) days from the date of last publication of this notice or therefore a judgment of default may be rendered against her in case number V-00065-18/25B family court Oswego County New York.

Done this 8th day of September 2025

Attorney for Burke

Graham Seiter

P.O Box120

Mexico, NY. 13114

(315) 963-7333

gseiter@seiterlaw.com

September 12, 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Sandra Jordan and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Sandra Jordan was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 2nd day of SEPTEMBER 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 4th day of NOVEMBER 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 26, October 3, and 10, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BETTY ROBERTA HOLMES, DECEASED.

CASE NO: 2025-00565

TO: Robert Anthony Holmes, whereabouts unknown

John Broom, whereabouts unknown

Jamie Leigh Morris, whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Betty Roberta Holmes, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 17th day of November, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Betty Roberta Holmes, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

This the 10th day of September 2025

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE COURT

September 12, 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

____________

_______________

NOTICE OF CIVIL LAWSUIT

TO: JEFFREY BLACKMON

THIS IS TO NOTIFY YOU THAT IN CIVIL ACTION NO. 31-CV-2024-900559

ENTITLED LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC VS. JEFFREY BLACKMON ET AL

PRESENTLY PENDING IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, ETOWAH COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 801 FORREST AVENUE #202, GADSDEN, AL 35901, THERE IS BEING MADE A CLAIM AGAINST YOU FOR: JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE OF REAL PROPERTY

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU ARE REQUIRED TO ANSWER THE CLAIM(S) AGAINST YOU IN WRITING, AND TO FILE THE ORIGINAL OF YOUR ANSWER WITH THE CLERK OF THE COURT AT 801 FORREST AVENUE #202, GADSDEN, AL 35901 WITH A COPY TO GRIFF O’REAR, ATTORNEYWHOSE ADDRESS IS P.O. BOX 191, JASPER, AL 35502 WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION. FAILING TO ANSWER OR PLEAD IN RESPONSE WILL RESULT IN A DEFAULT BEING ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE DAMAGES OR RELIEF SOUGHT AGAINST YOU.

DATED THIS 17TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER 2025

CASANDRA JOHNSON,

CIRCUIT CLERK

CODY R. ROBINSON, CIRCUIT JUDGE

September 19, 26, October 3 and 10, 2025

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 28, 2025, for Structural Repairs at the Gadsden Museum of Art Project, Bid Request No. 3613, located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications and contract documents are open to the public for inspection at City Hall. Electronic (pdf) specifications and contract documents can be distributed at no cost by calling the Engineering Department at 256-549-4520 or by email at ecoakley@cityofgadsden.com. All bidders must be registered with the City of Gadsden Engineering Department in order to submit a bid. Bids received from unregis-tered bidders will be rejected.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that the contract has been awarded.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including require-ments for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license be-fore the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

This is a tax-exempt contract.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a con-tracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agree-ment and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 3, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: CV-25-900415

GERMAN ANTONIO

HIDALGO, PLAINTIFF,

VS

LOVELACE, BRUNNER OKEEF, ALICE LOVELACE, their her heirs and devisees, and Fictitious Defendants A, B, C and D, being those entitles claiming an interest in that certain real property described as follows: Lot 23, block 37 Coosa Land Company’s Rearrangement of Gadsden Land & Improvement Co. Thornton Add. Plat Book “B”, Pages 334 & 335, save and except that part sold to City of Gadsden in Book 1035, page 485 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel # 31-15-02-04-2-000-016

Defendant Brunner Okeef Lovelace, and his heirs, and Fictitious Defendants A, B, C and D, and all others claiming an interest in the property, must answer the Complaint filed by German Antonio Hidalgo to quite title to the above-described property and other relief within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice, or therefore, a judgement by Default may be rendered against them.

This the 5th day of September 2025

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

September 12, 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

___________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that GKL Companies, Inc. has completed the contract for Construction of Reroofing of Duck Springs Cafeteria at 10180 Duck Springs Road, Attalla, AL. 35954 for The State of Alabama, and the City of Attalla Owner(s), have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, LLC at 422 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL. 35901.

GKL Companies, Inc.

112 Rainbow Industrial Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

September 19, 26, and 3, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Talley Lambert Construction, LLC has completed its work on the Alabama Highway 205 Water Main Relocation, ALDOT Project No. BR-0205(507) for the Water Works and Sewer Board of the Town of Sardis City. Any person having a claim against the project should notify Ladd Environmental Consultants, Inc. PO Box 680869, Fort Payne, AL 35968-1609 no later than November 2, 2025.

September 19, 26, and October 3, 2025

____________

JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that J.D Morris Construction, general contractor, has completed the Contract for self street renovations for the Altoona Housing Authority, Altoona, Alabama, and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Architect and / or Authority in writing at Evans Architectural Design, 1823 27th Avenue South, Homewood, AL 35209 or Altoona Housing Authority, 2669 Self Street, Altoona, AL 35952.

PROJECT NO. 24-20

September 26, October 3 and 10, 2025

_____________

JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Eagle Golf & Athletics, Inc., general contractor, has completed the Contract for Twin Bridges Golf Club Sand Bunker Renovations, and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Architect and / or Authority in writing at City of Gadsden, Engineering Department, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902

Project No. 3596

September 26, October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

______________

Legal Notice

The following storage units will be auctioned on October 8, 2025 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Forest Claunch Unit 52

Brunson ASSOC. Unit 151

Janis Poleate Unit 407

Janice Cornutt Unit 49-20

Roosevelt Johnson Unit 49

Catie Hall Unit 92

Regina Martin Unit 101

Kenneth Maltbie Unit 336

Shane Smith Unit 419

Tabatha Mobuary Unit 421

Sky Smith Unit 451

Myra Anderson Unit 476, 12-15

Fatima Bibb Unit 512

Selena Pack Unit 562

Kristie Bell Unit 585

Karen Ivey Unit 586

Brenda Gibson Unit 13-24

Gregory Johnson Unit 839 & 840

Brook Tuck Unit 802

Celeste Davis Unit 823

David Partridge Unit G15

September 26 and October 3, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the content of the following storage buildings will be sold by off campus storage on Friday October 10, 2025 at 10:00 am at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, Al. 35903

Zana Spears

Unit N9 & 150

September 26 and

October 3, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on November 5, 2025 at 8 a.m.

2004 CHEVROLET TAHOE

VIN:1GNEC13Z94J197402

Chrystal Wright

409 VAN COURTLAND ST

GADSDEN, AL 35901

(256) 295-7597

October 3 and 10, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EISA M. OBAID, 207 SOUTHVIEW AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-3225, BRENDA ALYCE IRVIN & JOSEPH LYLE EWING, 40 LYNWOOD DRIVE, ELLENWOOD, GEORGIA 30294, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 106 VALEVIEW CIRCLE (County records list property address as 2508 HILLCREST DRIVE) in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 5 BLK 2 R M WILBANKS VALEVIEW SUB PLAT C-157 20-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-04-20-3-000-138.000

PIN# 12969

Should be assessed with a lien of $968.66 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CLARIBEL POPE, 2920 BONDS LAKE ROAD NW, CONYERS, GEORGIA 30012-3174, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 114 VICTORY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 19 BLK 1 AGRICOLA COOSA ST ADD PLAT C-341 GADSDEN 3-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-3-000-049.000

PIN# 32831

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOSEPH MACHEN, 1211 BOMAR STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2204 VIEW STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 1-2 BLK 8 GOODWATER HEIGHTS ADD PLAT B-379 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-030.000

PIN# 18875

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,802.90 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BONNIE MORRIS, 1205 VINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1205 VINSON AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 3 BLK 6 GOODYEAR HIGHLANDS RE-SUB PT BLKS 5-6 PLAT C-389 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-138.000 PIN# 31617

Should be assessed with a lien of $597.11 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to to MO ARALINEJAD, 4536 BLAIRMONT DRIVE, OWENS CROSS ROADS, ALABAMA 35763, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1207 VINSON AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 4 BLK 6 GOODYEAR HIGHLANDS RESURVEY PT BLKS 5&6 PLAT C-389 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-139.000

PIN# 31618

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KERRY & YOLANDA WHITE, 418 CHARADA LAKE ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, CHRISTOPHER ABSHER AND BENJAMIN ABSHER, 48997 STATE HIGH-WAY 79, BLOUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, 30064-3770, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 903 SPRUCE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 41 & PTS LTS 40 & 42 BLK 3 WOODLAWN ADD PLAT A-15 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-124.000

PIN# 39959

Should be assessed with a lien of $372.44, for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TIFFANY SHERELLE ANDERSON, 708 NORTH 9TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 922 SPRUCE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 11 & S 1/2 LT 10 BLK 4 WOODLAWN ADD PLAT A-15 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-114.000

PIN# 39949

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,128.44 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to AUBREY RANDALL HIGGINS, 202 ROSELAND DRIVE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906-8709, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1002 SPRUCE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 15-16 BLK 4 WOODLAWN ADD PLAT A 15 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-110.000

PIN# 39944

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SONYA HIGGINS BURTON, 1135 STILLMAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1135 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 18 BLK 37 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 2 PLAT C-410-411 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-235.000

PIN# 31181

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GAIL R. HAYES, P.O. BOX 2362, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-0362, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1137 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 19 BLK 37 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 2 PLAT C-410-411 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-236.000

PIN# 31182

Should be assessed with a lien of $362.24 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CORNELL D. GERMAN, JR & PAULETTE R. CORDES, 1384 WHITE DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA 29407-6537, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1324 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 7 BLK 12 GOODYEAR HGLDS REARR PLAT C-293 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-323.000

PIN# 31409

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1333 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 21 BLK 11 GOODYEAR HGLDS RE-ARR PLAT C-293 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-266.000

PIN# 31423

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to F&L PROPERTIES LLC, 1824 APPALACHIAN HIGHWAY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1339 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 23-24 BLK 11 GOODYEAR HGLDS REARR PLAT C-293 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-268.000 PIN# 31421

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,193.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GRAND PROPERTIES & DESIGN, LLC, P.O. BOX 82, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1345 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 26 BLK 11 GOODYEAR HIGHLANDS REAR BK 11-14 PLAT C-293 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-270.000

PIN# 31419

Should be assessed with a lien of $370.34 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JENNIFER L. DOVER & BETTY M PHILLIPS, 3600 STONEWALL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2322, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 3600 STONEWALL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 5 BLK 1 WOODLAND PARK 1ST ADD PLAT G-1 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-425.000

PIN# 50164

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,719.70 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KIMBERLY A. TAYLOR, 7012 FELTON LANE, MABLETON, GEORGIA 30126-5418, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1017 STROUD AVENUE (County records list property address as 0) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 19 & PT LT 18 BLK A TRADE SCHOOL ADD PLAT C-7 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-387.000

PIN# 31215

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.18 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JUDAISM FOR HUMANS HOME TRUST, P.O. BOX 86514, LOS ANGELES, CA 90086-0514, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1202 STROUD AVENUE (County records list property address as 0) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 1 BLK G STROUDS 1ST SUB PLAT B 84-85 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-526.000

PIN# 31328

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JUDAISM FOR HUMANS HOME TRUST, P.O. BOX 86514, LOS ANGELES, CA 90086-0514, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1204 STROUD AVENUE (County records list property address as 0 STROUD AVENUE) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 2-3 BLK G STROUDS 1ST SUB PLAT B 84-85 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-525.000

PIN# 31329

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JONATHAN MORALES & CECILIA MORALES, 1301 STROUD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3009, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1301 STROUD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 39-40 BLK B STROUDS SUB #1 TO E GAD PLAT B-85 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-485.000

PIN# 31358

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILDWOOD PROPERTIES RENTALS & DEVELOPMENT, 214 S. 5TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-4218, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 3505 SUDIE AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 9-10 BLK 31 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1‐12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-345.000

PIN# 50081

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JERAMY WASHBURN, 503 AGRICOLA DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 405 E. SUNSET DRIVE (County records list property address as 503 AGRICOLA DRIVE) in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 12 BLK 2 ARRINGTON SUB PLAT F-31 20-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-04-20-4-000-010.000

PIN# 12998

Should be assessed with a lien of $911.32 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PHYLLIS ANN MADDEN, 402 B NORTH 11TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1006 VALLE JO AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 1 & 2 BLK 4 WARDS ADD PLAT B-53 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-201.000

PIN# 16820

Should be assessed with a lien of $422.81 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOSEPH H. MCCLAIN SR, 1617 VAN BUREN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1617 VAN BUREN AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 16 BLK 40 CRESCENT HEIGHTS OR SOUTH GAD PLAT B-314 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-288.000

PIN# 39736

Should be assessed with a lien of $763.88 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHARITY LEANN SAMPSON, 520 FIFTH AVE NORTH WEST, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 413 VAN COURTLAND STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 19 BLK 4 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B 140-141 GADSDEN 1‐12‐5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-245.000

PIN# 50451

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANTWAIN HARVEY, 129 PARK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903 the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 129 PARK STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 17 BLK 1 EASTLAND PARK SUB B-229 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-200.000

PIN# 43548

Should be assessed with a lien of $760.64 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES TERRY JR., 2401 NW 23RD STREET, OKLAHOMA, OKLAHOMA 73107, the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 807 PARK STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

NE COR LT 17 BLK 2 POLK ADD PLAT A-94 GADSDEN TH SW 50 ALONG ALLEY TH SW 100 TH W 3.2 TH SW 50S TO N ROW PARK ST TH NE 51.7 ALONG ROW TH NE 150 TO POB BEING LT 17 & PT LT 16 BLK 2 POLK ADD PLAT A-94 GADSDEN 9-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-2-000-257.000

PIN# 35000

Should be assessed with a lien of $419.42 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LORI & KEVIN GOODNIGHT, 710 DODGE LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 227 PARKWAY PLACE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 14-16 BLK 28 BELLEVUE HIGHLAND ADD #1 PLAT B-284-290 32-11- 6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-1-000-025.000

PIN# 19136

Should be assessed with a lien of $1059.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOSHUA CALEB AND KASSIE NICOLE CHURCH, 320 MANOR STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, JOSEPH BRANDON DUNCAN, 6 PEACHTREE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 6 PEACHTREE STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 76 CONE MILLS PARCEL #4 PLAT F-57 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-285.000

PIN# 18707

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRISTINA RICO, 3710 SOUTH WESTDALE SW, HUNTSVILLE ALABAMA 35805, the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025, AT 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 9 PEACHTREE STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 110 & BEG N MOST COR LT 112 TH SW ALONG NW LINE OF LT 26 TO NE LINE LT 110 TH SE ALONG NE LINE 55 TH NE 25.55 TO NE LINE OF LT 112 TH NW ALONG NE LINE 55S TO POB PT LT 112 PARCEL 4 CONE MILLS NO 4 PLAT F-51-65 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-160.000

PIN# 19021

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANDRAE RAYSHUN FOMBY, 506 JOSEPH T. ROBINSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 123 PENN DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 12-13 & S 10 LT 11 BLK 5 THE HIGHLANDS PLAT C-263 15-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-05-15-1-000-051.000

PIN# 41431

Should be assessed with a lien of $556.19 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALEX ODOM, 183 MOHAWK DRIVE, WEST HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT 06117, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 205 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE (County records list property address as 0 KEELING ROAD) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 1-2 JESSE WALLER & THOS H RHINES SUB OF BLK 1 HADLEY FARMS B-236 PLAT D-19 GADSDEN 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-3-000-154.00

PIN# 43180

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRENDA L. WALLER & ETALS, FRANKLIN T. WALLER & THOMAS F, WALLER, 2617 BROOKWEST LN SW, MARIETTA, GA 30064-3770, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1011 PENNY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 5 & 6 BLK 3 COOSA LAND CO N 10TH ST ADD PLAT B-373 GADSDEN 33-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-191.000

PIN# 16804

Should be assessed with a lien of $597.02, for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JONATHAN GAGE TEDDER, 2004 FAIRVIEW ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-3175, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1612 PIERCE AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 3 & N 35 LT 2 BLK 35 CRESCENT HEIGHTS OR SO GAD ADD PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-125.000

PIN# 39442

Should be assessed with a lien of $376.37, for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any

present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WAYNE WILLIAMSON, 356 NW ADDAX TRAIL, MADISON, FLORIDA 32340, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 100 PINEHURST STREET (County records list property address as 1401 TENNESSEE AVENUE) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 1,3,5 BLK D PINE HURST ADD LTS D, E, & F PLAT B-15 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-108.000

PIN# 43835

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,059.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BILLY WISE & WIFE GAIL, 2345 MCCLAIN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 113 PINEHURST STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 16 BLK E PINEHURST ADD REAR OF LTS D, E PLAT B-15 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-117.000

PIN# 43835

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,156.10 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL S. & TOWONDA D. CASON, 213 SEWELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 118 PIONEER STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG SW COR LT C PINE HURST ADD PLAT B-169 TH N 60 ALONG E ROW OF PIONEER ST TH E 97.96 TH S 49 TO N ROW OF KENTUCKY AVE TH W 100 ALONG ROW TO POB BEING PT LT C PINE HURST ADD PLAT B-169 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-084.000

PIN# 43796

Should be assessed with a lien of $408.47 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENNY & WANDA SMITH, 265 BOYD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 303 PIONEER STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 11 & 13 BLK 1 COLLEGE HEIGHTS 2ND ADD PLAT D-73 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-301.000 PIN# 44037

Should be assessed with a lien of $710.06 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FAST LANE ENTERPRISES, INC., 525 PLAINVIEW STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 525 PLAINVIEW STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG AT INT OF N ROW BRAID AVE & E ROW PLAINVIEW ST THE ALONG N ROW 075’(S) TO INT OF W ROW ABERCROMBIE ST TH N ALONG W ROW 685’(S) TO INT OF S ROW WOOD AVE TH W ALONG S ROW 370’(S) TO E ROW PLAINVIEW ST TH S ALONG E ROW 670’(S) TO POB IN SW1/4 OF SE1/4 SEC 32 TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-172.000 PIN# 19883

Should be assessed with a lien of $2760.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL HEAD, 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 607 POLK STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT D BLK 5 EASTVIEW ADD RESURVEY D-81 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-1-000-061.000

PIN# 30408

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL HEAD, 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 611 POLK STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 34-35 BLK 5 EASTVIEW ADD C-11 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-1-000-063.000

PIN# 30410

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TERRY R & wf LENA M BOYD, 35 MITCHELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 35 MITCHELL STREET (County records list property address as 35 MITCHELL AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 72 CONE MILLS PARCEL 5 PLAT F-59 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-207.000

PIN# 19071

Should be assessed with a lien of $881.33 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to J R PROPERTIES, LLC, 1503 MONTE VISTA DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 117 MITCHELL BOULEVARD in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 8 BLK 25 BELLEVUE HIGHLANDS 1ST ADD PLAT B-286-290 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-1-000-045.000

PIN# 19157

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PROMINENCE HOMES, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, DEISHA RUTLEDGE, 1605 MT. ZION AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1607 MT. ZION AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 11 BLK 5 EDGEWOOD ADD PLAT D-247 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-173.015

PIN# 38959

Should be assessed with a lien of $662.42 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ASHLEY J BAKER, 110 COVE CREEK ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906-6636, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1806 MT. ZION AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 23-24 BLK 2 EDGEWOOD ADD PLAT D-247 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-139.008

PIN# 38904

Should be assessed with a lien of $521.24 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ELDER ROY & BROTHER ROY COATS, 3023 COATS BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 202 MORNINGVIEW DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 16 BLK O OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-067.000

PIN# 14101

Should be assessed with a lien of $430.34 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EDNA HOLLOWAY, P.O. BOX 5376, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 301 MORNINGVIEW DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 29 BLK M OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-112.000

PIN# 14146

Should be assessed with a lien of $409.28 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FREDRICK & LASHARI SCOTT, 305 MORNINGVEIW DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-1716, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 305 MORNINGVIEW DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 31 BLK M OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 GADSDEN 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-110.000

PIN# 14144

Should be assessed with a lien of $469.10 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DONNA WALLEY, 1920 NOCCALULA ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1920 NOCCALULA ROAD in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 8 BLK 3 MITCHELL PARK PLAT F-87 GADSDEN 29-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-29-4-000-095.000

PIN# 17892

Should be assessed with a lien of $858.29 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given BRIAN STANSELL, 1604 SIBERT DRIVE, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 404 NOOJIN COURT in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 3 ELMWOOD COURT PLAT K-21 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-067.000

PIN# 35539

Should be assessed with a lien of $1121.36 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TERRY BOYD, 35 MITCHELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2318 NORRIS AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 2 BLK 4 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 GADSDEN 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-028.000

PIN# 38294

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given JABRIEL KELLEY, 2946 MORNING MIST COURT, MURPHREESBORO, TENNESSEE 37128, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 211 NUNNALLY AVENUE (County records list property address as 213 NUNNALLY AVENUE) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 1-2 BLK 2 MRS DORA DEE HULSEY SUB PLAT D-29 GADSDEN 13-

12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-3-000-229.000

PIN# 43264

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,348.52 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given TOBI HARPER, 213 NUNNALLY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, DONALD & MONICA TONEY, 3315 WYETH DRIVE, GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA 35976, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 213 NUNNALLY AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 4 DOWNER, G L REAR PLAT E-143 GADSDEN 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-3-000-234.000

PIN# 43269

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,068.44 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TED JORDAN, 6360 HAMILTON COURT, CUMMING, GEORGIA 30041, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 431 NUNNALLY AVENUE (County records list property address as 0 OLD KEELING ROAD) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 13 BLK 3 MAYFLOWER ADDITION PLAT D-37 IN CITY OF GADSDEN SEC 24TWP 12S BK 773 PG 121 E.B. PROTEST #22-D 1872-307 MAYFLOWER ADD D-37 LT 013 BLK 3

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-2-000-016.000

PIN# 45219

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARY JO BROWN, 108 OAKLEIGH DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 108 OAKLEIGH DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 5 BLK O OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-056.000

PIN# 14090

Should be assessed with a lien of $534.74 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID & ANN HIGGINS, 401 OAKLEIGH DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, EDWIN JOHNSON, 8355 WILLOWS TERRACE, RIVERDALE, GEORGIA 30274, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 401 OAKLEIGH DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 11 BLK G OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 GADSDEN 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-044.000

PIN# 14328

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KIMBERLY & HUSBAND JONATHAN R. LONG, 552 LAKE VISTA DRIVE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 310 PADENREICH AVENUE (County records list property address as 312 PADENREICH AVENUE) in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 12-13 BLK 1 SHADOWLAWN SUB PLAT C-74 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-4-000-221.000

PIN# 36211

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HOMER BUCHANAN JR., 984 BROWNING CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1413 PARADISE AVENUE (County records list property address as 1417 PARADISE AVENUE) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 19-20 BLK F GREEN PASTURES SUB UNIT 2 C-276 GADSDEN SEC 13 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-1-000-252.000

PIN# 42786

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.74 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HOMER BUCHANAN, 401 FOREST LAKE DRIVE, STERRET, ALABAMA 35147 the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1507 PARADISE AVENUE (County records list property address as 0 PARADISE AVENUE) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 25-27 BLK G GREEN PASTURES UNIT 2 PLAT C-276 GADSDEN 13- 12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-1-000-240.000

PIN# 42772

Should be assessed with a lien of $600.41 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JANNETTE HARVEY, 81 SEMINOLE ROAD, CARTERSVILLE, GEORGIA 30121 the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 118 PARK STREET (County records list property address as 112 PARK STREET) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 7 BLK 2 EASTLAND PARK SUB PLAT B-229 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-224.000

PIN# 43572

Should be assessed with a lien of $809.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, DAMARICUS TASHUN KIMBLE, 1802 AIRPORT BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4514, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 406 TAYLOR STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 14 BLK 10 GOODYEAR HGLDS PLAT C 82-83 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-292.000

PIN# 31068

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WAYNE WILLIAMSON, 356 NW ADDAX TRAIL, MADISON FLORIDA 32340, SERGIO & EULALIA GASPAR SAGASTUME, 1430 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1430 TENNESSEE AVENUE (County records list property address as 0) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG NW COR LT 4 TH E 93.1 TH SW 148.6 TH NW 90.3 TH NE 120.86 TO POB BEING PT LT 4 & PT KING LT BLK D PINE HURST ADD LTS D,E,F PLAT B-15 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-106.000

PIN# 43823

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,129.37 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LARRY & AMANDA ROGERS, 702 TIDMORE BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, October 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 702 TIDMORE STREET (County records list property address as 702 TIDMORE BEND ROAD) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 2 BLK 2 BROOKLINE SUB PLAT D-141 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-086.000

PIN# 15387

Should be assessed with a lien of $632.12 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MAYLON SATTERFIELD, 3250 TIDMORE BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 917 TIDMORE STREET (County records list property address as 0 TIDMORE STREET) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COMM WHERE NE SIDE OF RUBY ST INTER WITH SIDE OF TIDMORE BEND RD TH RUN SE’LY ALONG TIDMORE BEND RD 245’(S) TO POB TH RUN SE’LY PARA TO SETTLEMENT RD & ALONG LACKS PROP 165’ TH RUN SW’LY 89’ TH RUN NE’LY 190′ TO PT IN S SIDE OF TIDMORE BEND RD TH RUN SE’LY 50’ TO POB 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-155.000

PIN# 15467

Should be assessed with a lien of $398.69 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID PANKEY, 5789 MORRIS AVENUE, HOKES BLUFF, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1012 TIDMORE BEND ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM NW COR SE1/4 SE1/4 TH S 439.3 TO N ROW OF TIDMORE BEND RD TH SE 847.2 ALONG ROW TO POB TH SE 100S ALONG ROW TH NE 250S TH NW 100S TH SW 248.9 TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 SE1/4 ALONG N ROW OF TIDMORE BEND RD GADSDEN 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-013.000

PIN# 15306

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,407.38 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BENJAMIN MASHBURN, SR., 3521 WESTERN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1117 TIDMORE BEND ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM SW COR SEC 36 TH E 525S TO POB TH E 52.75 TH N 470 TO S ROW OF TIDMORE BEND RD TH W 52.77 ALONG ROW TH S 480S TO POB LYING IN SW1/4 SW1/4 36-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-36-3-000-027.001

PIN# 15668

Should be assessed with a lien of $815.24 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHARLES & CHARA KELLEY, 45 BRIARCLIFF POINT, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906-7663, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1135 TIDMORE BEND ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM INT SW ROW OF TIDMORE BEND RD & W ROW OF GARLAND ST TH SW 235S ALONG TIDMORE BEND RD TO POB TH SW 75S ALONG ROW TH S 217 TO N ROW OF GARLAND ST TH E 75S ALONG ROW TH N 208.67 TO POB LYING IN S1/2 SW1/4 GADSDEN 36-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-36-3-000-020.000

PIN# 15660

Should be assessed with a lien of $510.95 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RILLA ADALINE WALLEY, 3018 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4452, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3020 TOPEKA STREET (County records list property address as 3018 TOPEKA STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 12 BLK 2 PLAT B-399 HIGHLAND CREST ADD GADSDEN 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-153.000

PIN# 39247

Should be assessed with a lien of $627.86 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RILLA ADALINE WALLEY, 3018 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4452, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3020-B TOPEKA STREET (County records list property address as 0 TOPEKA STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 11 BLK 2 PLAT B-399 HIGHLAND CREST ADD GADSDEN 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-154.000 PIN# 39246

Should be assessed with a lien of $457.34 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

and present any relevant

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EST OF KYLE H UNDERWOOD, 1025 LEXINGTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3909 TRENTON STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 18-19-20 BLK 3 BARRON ADD PLAT B 49 GADSDEN SEC 36 TWP 11S R 5E

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-3-000-048.000

PIN# 10424

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,096.34 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SAMUEL & RAVEN WISE, 409 TUCKAHOE CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, MATTHEW PAUL LAPOINT, 409 TUCKAHOE CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-3013, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 409 TUCKAHOE CIRCLE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 26 BLK 1 TUCKAHOE CIR PLAT F-95 GADSDEN 17-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-04-17-0-001-063.000

PIN# 12525

Should be assessed with a lien of $934.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RACHEL ANN SPURLING, 2925 NOCCALULA PARKWAY, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954-8922, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 608 TURRENTINE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 130 X 200 X 125 X 200 LYING IN SE1/4 NW1/4 GADSDEN 9-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-2-000-336.000

PIN# 35082

Should be assessed with a lien of $725.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MERIT PROPERTIES, LLC, 220 BEECHWOOD PASS, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-5338, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 4 W. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 48 CONE MILLS PARCEL #1 PLAT F-51 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-150.000

PIN# 18566

Should be assessed with a lien of $404.12 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GUNVANT PATKAR, 821 RANSOME DRIVE, ONEONTA, ALABAMA 35121-2443, CLELL F, JR. & WF ANITA J JENKINS, 47 W. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 47 W. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 20 PARCEL #2 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-53 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-028.000 PIN# 10517

and

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,060.64 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

present

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WESLEY SIMS, 125 GRANDVIEW TRAIL, WARRIOR, ALABAMA 35180, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 320 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE (County records list property address as 0 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 10-18 TRIPPE ADD PLAT A-323 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-1-000-061.000

PIN# 33145

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to C L TUCKER & ETALS, 2223 CENTRE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 414 TUSCALOOSA COURT (County records list property address as 0 TUSCALOOSA COURT) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 3 LESS E 10’ TUSCALOOSA COURT ADD PLAT D-147 SEC 5 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-052.000

PIN# 36308

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to XAVIER HARDNETT (87.5% interest) & VALE S BILLS (12.5% interest), 314 PADEN ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 801 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

T/L-2024 BEG INT OF NW ROW OF N 8TH ST & NE ROW OF TUSCALOOSA AVE TH NW 138.3 TH NE 130 TH SE 138.3 TO NW ROW OF N 8TH ST TH SW 130 TO POB BEING LTS 8-9 & PT LT 7 BLK 35 THORNTON ADD REARR PLAT B-334 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-019.000

PIN# 33169

Should be assessed with a lien of $517.55 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LUGENIA MCELROY, 1832 EISENHOWER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, and to LUGENIA MCELROY c/o DANIEL SMITH, 1832 EISENHOWER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1832 EISENHOWER STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 23 BLK 1 ASHLEY ADD PLAT A 370-371 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-04-17-0-001-021.000

PIN# 40422

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MIRNA M MARROQUIN & SANTOS CORONADO, 911 ELM AVENUE, E. GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 911 ELM AVENUE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 9 BLK 2 R A GRIFFIN 2ND ADD PLAT A-406 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-4-000-182.000

PIN# 36165

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DESTRY CORNELIUS, 2720 HICKORY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2904 HICKORY STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 3 BLK 10 SOUTH HIGHLANDS ADD TO GADSDEN PLAT A-281 & B-74-75 7- 12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-2-000-102.000 PIN# 38581

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EISA M. OBAID a/k/a ELSA M. OBAID, 2506 HILLCREST DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-3271, BRENDA ALYCE IRVIN & JOSEPH LYLE EWING, 40 LYNWOOD DRIVE, ELLENWOOD, GEORGIA 30294, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2506 HILLCREST DRIVE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 4A BLK 2 VALEVIEW SUB PLAT E 221 REARR LTS 4,6,7 GADSDEN 20-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-04-20-3-000-139.000

PIN# 12970

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EVELYN RUSSELL, 420 PADEN ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 212 KEELING ROAD in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 5-6 BLK 2 JAMES CAIN NO 1 ADD TO JAMES CAIN ADD PLAT D- 185 GADSDEN 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-3-000-062.000

PIN# 43078

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,143.14 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LEWIS B HALL, 150 CARNEGIE LOOP, MERIDIANVILLE, ALABAMA 35759, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 318 KEELING ROAD in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 6 BLK 1 BREWTON’S SUB PLAT D-227 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-3-000-070.000

PIN# 43087

Should be assessed with a lien of $865.88 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ARLANDO JENNINGS, 137 PENN DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 452 KEELING ALLEY in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 7 TOLSON PROP PLAT B-82 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-010.000

PIN# 36262

Should be assessed with a lien of $809.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOSEPH & MELINDA BUTLER, 1714 MURPHY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1;30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 456 KEELING ALLEY in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG AT INT OF S ROW OF TUSCALOOSA AVE & E ROW OF ASHLEY AVE THE 41’ TH S 149.5’ TH W 30’ TH N 149’ TO POB 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-009.000

PIN# 36261

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT CUNNINGHAM, III, 3817 9TH AVENUE, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35224, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1314 KENTUCKY AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 17-A OF REAR LOTS 5,7,9,11,13,17,19 OF SUBD OF LOT E PINEHURST ADD’T PLAT D-151 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-131.000

PIN# 43849

Should be assessed with a lien of $592.31 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RONNIE POLLARD, 3475 BERNARD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-7516, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1405 KENTUCKY AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 45-46 SUBD OF LT J PINEHURST SUB PLAT C-57 GADSDEN SEC 14 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-094.000

PIN# 43807

Should be assessed with a lien of $777.05 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MADILLE PROPERTIES, LLC, 111 S. 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, GRIFFIN ALPHONSO, 1320 KYLE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2924, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1320 KYLE AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM SE COR LT 5 BLK 14 INTERURBAN LAND COMPANY 1ST ADD PLAT B-206 TH NW 80 ALONG N ROW ETOWAH AVE TO POB TH NW 72.54 ALONG ROW TO E ROW 14TH ST TH NE 26.30 ALONG ROW TO S ROW KYLE AVE TH E 75.11 ALONG ROW TH SW 48.21 TO POB BEING PT LT 5 BLK 14 INTERURBAN LAND COMPANY 1ST ADD PLAT B-206 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-011.001

PIN# 93525

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

and present any relevant

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MAVIS TURNER, 2216 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1420 KYLE AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 12 BLK 10 INTERURBAN LAND CO ADD #1 PLAT B-206 GADSDEN 5- 12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-015.000 PIN# 36599

Should be assessed with a lien of $442.04 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MONTANA MACKENZIE TAYLOR, 1517 KYLE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1517 KYLE AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 6 PATRTICK ADD RE-SUR LT 2 BLK 1 PLAT A-453 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-3-000-170.000

PIN# 19675

Should be assessed with a lien of $443.60 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SANDRA MARBUARY, 231 BRIGHTON PARKWAY, MADISON, ALABAMA 35756, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2047 MCCLAIN CIRCLE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 46,48,50 & NW 30’(S) LT 45 MCCLAIN HEIGHTS PLAT C-393 GADSDEN 26-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-26-1-000-057.000

PIN# 14536

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JASON E WARD, 719 BEREA COURT, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-4130, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1500 MCKINLEY AVENUE (County records list property address as 1502 MCKINLEY AVENUE) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 9 & 10 BLK 29 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12- 6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-247.000

PIN# 39680

Should be assessed with a lien of $923.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES & RUBY DYE, 1510 MCKINLEY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1510 MCKINLEY AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 4 BLK 29 SOUTH GADSDEN ADDT PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-244.000

PIN# 39677

Should be assessed with a lien of $703.52 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL S MELDEY, 2714 S. 11TH GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4552, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1512 MCKINLEY AVENUE (County records list property address as 1514 MCKINLEY AVENUE) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 4 BLK 29 SOUTH GADSDEN ADDT PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-243.000

PIN# 39676

Should be assessed with a lien of $940.40 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to D MOORE PROPERTIES, LLC, 1717 EVERGREN LANE, TUCALOOSA, ALABAMA 35405, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1603 MCKINLEY AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 18 & 19 BLK 38 SOUTH GADSDEN ADDT PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8- 12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-221.000

PIN# 39654

Should be assessed with a lien of $480.95 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENNETH & LINDA ABNEY, 14 WINONA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, STEPHEN MARK YOUNG, 597 WILLARD AVENUE S.W., ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30310-1541, WELLS FARGO BANK, 1 HOME CAMPUS, DES MOINES, IOWA 50328-0001, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 14 WINONA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 105 PARCEL 3 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F 55 GADSDEN 31- 11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-376.000

PIN# 18802

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES SMITH, 2131 COUNTY ROAD 260, PISGAH, ALABAMA 35765, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 22 WINONA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 109 PARCEL 3 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-55 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-380.000

PIN# 18806

Should be assessed with a lien of $615.26 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JACKIE BILLINGSLEY, 1787 CHURCH STREET, OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA 94621, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1105 WOOD AVENUE (County records list property address as 0) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

W 14 LT 5 BLK 3 WILL B WOOD 1ST ADD PLAT C-89 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-191.000

PIN# 19903

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JACKIE BILLINGSLEY, 1787 CHURCH STREET, OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA 94621, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1109 WOOD AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 7-8 BLK 3 WILL B WOOD 1ST ADD C-89 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-189.000

PIN# 19901

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES FREEMAN BURGESS, 500 BURGESS ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1111 WOOD AVENUE (County records list property address as 0) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 9 10 BLK 3 W B WOOD 1ST ADD C-89 GADSDEN SEC 32 TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-188.000

PIN# 19900

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.20 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HENRY LEE & DOLORES NALLEY, 2615 LAKE TRAIL N.E., CONYERS, GEORGIA 30012-2548, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Cham-ber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 231 YALE AVENUE (County records list property address as 229 YALE AVENUE) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 47 & LT 48 INDIA SUTHERLIN EST LYING IN SEC 35 TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-2-000-151.000

PIN# 15158

Should be assessed with a lien of $959.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SANDRA MORRIS, 116

116 DEWAYNE COURT, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1010 SLUSSER AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 20 BLK 33 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 1 PLAT C-409 GADSDEN 11-12-6

TAX ID#: 15-01-11-2-000-205.000

PIN# 30735

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARC F. PAIGE, P.O. BOX 7113, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 20 SOUTHERN AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 35 CONE MILLS PARCEL #3 PLAT F-55 GADSDEN 31-11-6

TAX ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-236.000

PIN# 18656

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FINANCIAL FITNESS, LLC and as Trustee of the CHERRY CHARITY TRUST, 340 EAST FIRST STREET, SUITE 902, TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA 92781, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 918 SOUTHLINE AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM SW COR NE1/4 SE1/4 TH N 453.7 TH E 400 TO POB TH S 160.2 TO N ROW OF SOUTHLINE AVE TH W 150 ALONG ROW TH N 180 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SE1/4 GADSDEN 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-026.000

PIN# 15321

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,523.18 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CORTNEY MARTIN, 5144 IRVIN ROAD, CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE 37411, GWENDOLYN SMITH and ISIDRO ARIAS OLMAN, 5144 IRVIN ROAD, CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE 37416-1958, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 605 SPRING STREET (County records list property address as 0 SPRING STREET) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

S 45 S LTS 7-8 BLK 6 WARDS ADD PLAT B-53 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-334.000

PIN# 20078

Should be assessed with a lien of $463.19 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRANDI CANNON, 5080 PROMENADE DRIVE SW ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30331-8474, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 607 SPRING STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM SW COR LT 7 BLK 6 WARD’S ADD PLAT F-53 TH N 145S ALONG E ROW OF SPRING ST TO POB TH N 45 ALONG ROW TH E 100 TH S 45 TH W 100 TO POB BEING PT LTS 7-8 BLK 6 WARD’S ADD PLAT F-53 32-11- 6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-333.000

PIN# 20076

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to THE APOSTOLIC HOUSE OF PRAYER, INC., 609 SPRING STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 609 SPRING STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

N 45’ LTS 7 & 8 BLK 6 WARD’S ADD PLAT B 53 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-333.001

PIN# 20077

Should be assessed with a lien of $463.37 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WAYNE POINTER, 1615 LULA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-1663, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 807 SPRING STREET (County records list property address as 0) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 11 BLK 2 WARDS ADD PLAT B 53 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-101.000

PIN# 19804

Should be assessed with a lien of $531.20 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ELLIOTT JULIUS BLOUNT, 806 SPRING STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 815 SPRING STREET (County records list property address as 0) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

S1/2 LOT 2 & LOT 3 BLK L GLENN IRIS ADD TO HIGHLAND PARK ADD PLAT B 217 GADSDEN SEC 32 TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-104.000

PIN# 19807

Should be assessed with a lien of $817.94 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DIAMOND HOME, LLC, CMR 467, P.O. BOX 5498, APO, AE 09096, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 302 SPRINGDALE ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 12 BLK M OAKLEIGH EST G-55 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-129.000

PIN# 14163

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,193.76 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DIAMOND HOME, LLC, CMR 467, P.O. BOX 5498, APO, AE 09096, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 314 SPRINGDALE ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 6 BLK M OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 GADSDEN 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-135.000

PIN# 14169

Should be assessed with a lien of $841.52 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MATTIE B. GRISSOM, 1326 COVINGTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1030 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE (County records list property address as 0

SPRINGFIELD AVENUE) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 4-5 JOE & MATTIE ROYAL SUB PLAT G-147 GADSDEN 12-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-3-000-271.000

PIN# 32378

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,012.90 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KITO JAIMIL FORD, 4149 SUBLIME TRAIL, ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30349, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1044 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE (County records list property address as 0 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG INT N ROW OF SPRINGFIELD AVE & W ROW OF COATS ST TH N 100 ALONG COATS ST TH W 50S TH S 100 TO N ROW OF SPRINGFIELD AVE THE 50S ALONG ROW TO POB LYING IN SW1/4 SW1/4 GADSDEN 12-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-3-000-259.000 PIN# 32366

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROSA LEE VEAL, 1502 4TH AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1116 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 9 BLK 1 REARR BLKS 1 2 3 4 SUNNYSIDE ADD PLAT C-407 GADSDEN SEC 12 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-3-000-231.000

PIN# 32335

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,153.40 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENDRA LEE & ETALS (NATALIE LEE and CHARLES COVINGTON), 1003 ODELL AVENUE, APT. 8D, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1505 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE (County records list property address as 0 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

PT LTS 1 & 2 BLK 5 WRIGHTS VILLAGE SUB C-255 LT 82.77’ X 238.7’ X 184.82’ X 135’S X 100.01’ X 100’ 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-1-000-029.000

PIN# 42535

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,661.35 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANNIE MAE WELLS c/o JESSIE ALLEN, 626 HILLYER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, ANNIE MAE WELLS ‘ETAL”, 626 HILLYER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1610 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 18 19 BLK 3 HARLEM CITY SUB PLAT C 366-7 GADSDEN SEC 12 TWP

12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-4-000-087.000

PIN# 32484

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,861.28 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LARRY C. MARTIN AS PLAN ADMINISTRATOR AND (TRUSTEE) OF THE MARTIN GRANTOR TRUST, 201 BROAD STREET, SUITE 200, ROME, GEORGIA 30161, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1221 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 5 BLK 11 GOODYEAR HIGHLANDS RE-AR BK 11 PLAT C-293 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-251.000

PIN# 31438

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BETTY JOYCE BROOKS, 134 WASHINGTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3310, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 134 WASHINGTON AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 8 BLK B LINCOLN PARK NEGRO 603 DEV PLAT C-391 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-268.000

PIN# 43624

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FREE RANGE PROPERTIES, LLC, 915 OLD PLEASANT VALLEY ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906-4821, JULIO GASPAR PASCUAL & AURA EMILIA FRANCISCO, 1419 E. 49TH STREET, CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE 37407-3549, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 609 WASHINGTON STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 29-32 RIVER VIEW PROPERTY PLAT B-381 34-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-134.000

PIN# 17332

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,710.32 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TODD SIMPSON & MICAH SIMPSON, 3506 OAK AVENUE N.W., FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35967-3928, 702 FOREST AVENUE NW, FORT PAYNE, ALABAMA 35967, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2809 WATERS AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 12 BLK 3 SMITH’S 1ST ADD PLAT B 159 GADSDEN 1-12-5 SEC 1 TWP

12S R 5E

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-004.000

PIN# 49135

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PROLIFIC WALSON HOLDINGS, LLC, P.O. BOX 211, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35950, 13361 US HIGHWAY 431, GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA 35976-3019, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 300 WEBSTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 10 BLK 23 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-138.000

PIN# 49862

Should be assessed with a lien of $418.40 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to M&M REAL ESTATE EQUITEIES, LLC, 40F HERB HILL ROAD, GLEN COVE, NEW YORK 11542, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3305 WESTERN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG SE COR LT 1 BLK 3 KYLES CHEAP HOME ADD ALA CITY PLAT B- 189 TH W 55 ALONG N ROW OF WESTERN AVE TH N 100 TH E 5 TH N 20 TH E 50 TO ALLEY TH S 120 ALONG ALLEY TO POB BEING PT LTS 1-3 BLK 3 KYLES CHEAP HOME ADD ALA CITY PLAT B-189 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-284.000

PIN# 49430

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to COURTNEY CHATMAN, 114 HIGH NOON LANE, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35806, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3407 WESTERN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 7 BLK D FOX ADD PLAT D-255 GADSDEN 1‐12‐5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-295.000

PIN# 49444

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,006.34 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBIN WAMPLER, 5 W. WILKINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 5 W. WILKINSON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 66 CONE MILLS PARCEL #2 PLAT F-53 GADSDEN 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-071.000

PIN# 10560

Should be assessed with a lien of $943.16 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to YOCUM, LLC, 1001 BING FOREST ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 6 E. WILKINSON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 4 CONE MILLS PARCEL 1 F-51 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-191.000

PIN# 18609

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NAMON MARTIN, 702 SUNNYVALE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 6 W. WILKINSON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 60 CONE MILLS PARCEL #2 PLAT F-53 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-067.000

PIN# 10556

Should be assessed with a lien of $887.63 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MERIT PROPERTIES, LLC, 220 BEECHWOOD PASS, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-5338, SAMUEL PENDLEY and MACKAILA PENDLEY, 42 E. WILKINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 42 E. WILKINSON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 22 CONE MILLS PARCEL #1 PLAT F-51 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-173.000

PIN# 18590

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WEAVER’S PROFESSIONAL SERVICES, LLC, P.O. BOX 881655, PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA 34988, TAMMY M BROOKS SALEH, 9939 BYRNES ROAD, UNIT 3, JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA 32246-8632, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 911 WILLOW STREET (County records list property address as 0 WILLOW LANE) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 37 BLK 2 WOODLAWN ADD PLAT A 15 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-163.000

PIN# 40001

Should be assessed with a lien of $485.12 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL JAMES HEAD, 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 101 WILSON STREET (County records list property address as 3234 FORREST AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 1 BLK 2 NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C 218-219 GADSDEN SEC 1 TWP 12S R 5E

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-011.000 PIN# 50202

Should be assessed with a lien of $484.88 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TIMOTHY WAYNE HUMPHREY, 960 SHORE LINE CIRCLE, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, MARY DILL, 1910 EASTSIDE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4924, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 403 WILSON STREET (County records list property address as 0 WILSON STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 11 BLK 8 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1‐12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-303.000

PIN# 50517

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,059.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902 (

256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TIFFANY RILEY, 827 KEEBEN LANE, FLORISSANT, MISSOURI 63031, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 405 WILSON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

T/S 2017-219(C/S 31-18-0121) LOT 10 BLK 8 WALNUT PARK ADD B-117 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-302.000

PIN# 50516

Should be assessed with a lien of $434.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to D T ERWIN, 423 WILSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, AVELARDO AGUSTIN MATIAS, 3405 MADISON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2133, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 423 WILSON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 1 BLK 8 WALNUT PARK OR WEST POINT #2 PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-295.000

PIN# 50509

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SANDRA LYNN BOWMAN, 2208 HILLAVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 2904 SANSOM AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 514 WILSON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 16 BLK 6 WALNUT PARK OR WEST POINT #2 PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-387.000

PIN# 50609

Should be assessed with a lien of $825.20 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FRANCIS WIGGINS, 550 COUNTY ROAD 707, CEDAR BLUFF, ALABAMA 35959, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 813 ROSEWOOD LANE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 7 BLK C OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-117.000

PIN# 14401

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STANLEY THI, LLC, P.O. BOX 363, TRUSSVILLE, ALABAMA 35173, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1503 ROOSEVELT AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 19-20 BLK 29 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-248.000 PIN# 39689

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,917.73 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TRACY L RUDOLPH, 1114 HILLSBORO DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1505 ROOSEVELT AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 18 BLK 29 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-249.000 PIN# 39690

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,492.46 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DANNY ROY BLACKBURN, 1511 ROOSEVELT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1509 ROOSEVELT AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 16 BLK 29 CRESCENT HEIGHTS OR SOUTH GAD PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-251.000

PIN# 39692

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAN & WF DEBORAH DUCKETT, 201 DUCKETT DRIVE, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35951-5747, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1621 ROOSEVELT AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 12 BLK 39 GADSDEN REALTY CO SUB PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-261.000

PIN# 39705

Should be assessed with a lien of $790.88 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAN & WF DEBORAH DUCKETT, 201 DUCKETT DRIVE, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35951-5747, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1623 ROOSEVELT AVENUE (County records list property address as 0 ROOSEVELT AVENUE) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 11 BLK 39 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-11-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-262.000

PIN# 39706

Should be assessed with a lien of $690.98 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID BRAZELL, 228 RUSSELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 228 RUSSELL STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG NE COR LT 1 TH SE 205.6 TH W 86.5 TH N 200 TH E 39.26 TO POB BEING PT LTS 1-4 BLK E MAYFAIR EST PLAT C-273 GADSDEN 24-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-1-000-092.005

PIN# 101008

Should be assessed with a lien of $806.72 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to POSTIGO MACHADO LINHARES SARATH, 1450 S.W. 65TH WAY, BOCA RATON, FLORIDA 33428-7802, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 19 SANDUSKY LANE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 102 CONE MILLS PARCEL 2 PLAT F-53 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-111.000

PIN# 10603

Should be assessed with a lien of $687.20 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DC PROPERTIES PLUS, INC., P.O. BOX 681, MERIDIANVILLE, ALABAMA 35759, DRAPER WILLIAMS, 1419 SWANCOTT ROAD, MADISON, ALABAMA 35756-5005, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 32 SANDUSKY LANE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 126 CONE MILLS PARCEL #2 PLAT F-53 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-097.000

PIN# 10589

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,459.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DC PROPERTIES PLUS, INC., P.O. BOX 681, MERIDIANVILLE, ALABAMA 35759, DRAPER WILLIAMS, 1419 SWANCOTT ROAD, MADISON, ALABAMA 35756-5005, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 33 SANDUSKY LANE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 109 CONE MILLS PARCEL #2 PLAT F-53 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-104.000

PIN# 10596

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,403.12 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RODOLFO & KARLA PARRENO, 1247 SANGSTER ROAD, ALABAMA 35901-5559, LARRY D. HUFF, 1247 SANGSTER ROAD GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1247 SANGSTER ROAD in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 21 BLK H CLUBVIEW HTS SUPPLEMENTAL ADD PLAT E-243 GADSDEN 21-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-05-21-3-000-085.000

PIN# 42134

Should be assessed with a lien of $517.88 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LONESTAR 21, LLC, 9946 BEAUTYBERRY, CONROE, TEXAS 77385, GUADALUPE SANTIAGO ORTIZ, 2204 SANSOM AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1736, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2204 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 8 BLK 6 RB KYLES PROPERTY A-210 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-035.000

PIN# 37573

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MRS. DIMPLE BALL, 1819 BROWNSTONE AVENUE S.W., DECATUR, ALABAMA 35603, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OFCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2305 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 5 BLK 4 RB KYLES PROPERTY PLAT A-210 IN GADSDEN IN GOVT LOT 2 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-157.000 PIN# 37714

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DOLLY O. BEASLEY AND JILL COOPER, REGINA G. MURRAY & AND DOUGLAS S. BARRON, 2511 SANSOM AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2511 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 58 PARCEL 6 CONE MILLS PLAT F 61 GADSDEN 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-043.000

PIN# 37915

Should be assessed with a lien of $743.54 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANDRE FRAZER, 879 GEORGIAN POINT DRIVE, LAWRENCEVILLE, GEORGIA 30045-8657, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2707 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 6 SHAHAN & WALSHE’S CENTRAL ALA CITY ADD PLAT B-185 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-225.000

PIN# 38104

Should be assessed with a lien of $809.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LARETHA BOGGS, 4615 GEURIN KITCHENS, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905-9430, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1506 SARAH STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 7 & PT LT 1 BLK 1 MANO’S SUBD PLAT D-2 SEC 11 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-347.001

PIN# 77817

Should be assessed with a lien of $651.32, for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL COLVARD, 141 PRAIRIE RIDGE DRIVE, ALEDO, TEXAS 76008-3116, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1013 SCENIC DRIVE (County records list property address as 0 SCENIC DRIVE) in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 25 TRI-CITY HIGHLANDS SUB PLAT D-54-55 35-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-35-0-001-046.000

PIN# 9919

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,507.36 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 3035

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MAMIE CAMPBELL, 3608 WEST MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 3215 SHAHAN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

S 115’ LT 16 BLK 18 SMITH’S 1ST ADD PLAT B-158 SEC 1 TWP 12S R 5E BK 5Q PG 458 BK 1352 PG 303 SMITH ADD

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-211.000 PIN# 49351

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARY LOUCINDY HOLLIS, 706 SHARP STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 706 SHARP STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG AT A POINT ON E ROW OF SHARP ST 220S S FROM SE ROW OF CALIFORNIA ST TH SW 110 TH E 304 TH NE 110 TH W 304 TO POB 12-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-12-0-001-138.000

PIN# 51630

Should be assessed with a lien of $409.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES LARRY MCCRIGTH, 745 SUMMERVILLE ROAD, APT. 343, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1507 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 2 BLK 9 JM PATRICK PLAT A-11 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-3-000-087.000

PIN# 19581

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,736.60 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID & THERESA BROWN, 2203 E. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, AREC TUSCALOOSA, LLC, 190 SOMERSET STREET, N. PLAINFIELD, NEW JERSEY 07060-4832, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2203 E. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 15 BLK 1 GOODWATER HEIGHTS ADD ALA CITY PLAT B-379 31- 11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-113.000

PIN# 18971

Should be assessed with a lien of $407.93 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SECRETARY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT, 2000 N. CLASSEN BOULEVARD, SUITE 3200, OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA 73106-6034, MATTHEW SEEPE, P.O. BOX 323, COLLLINSVILLE, ALABAMA 35961, BANK OF AMERICA, N A, 1600 SOUTH DOUGLAS ROAD, SUITE 200-A, ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA 92806, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2220 E. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 2 CONE MILLS PARCEL 5 PLAT F-59 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-134.000

PIN# 18993

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CURTIS MCELDERRY ‘ESTATE’ & HEIRS (STEPHANIE LOVE, STEPHEN MCELDERRY, DARRELL KIETH MCELDERRY, JEFFERY MCELDERRY, PATRICIA MCELDERRY, & CAROL MCELDERRY, and deceased Heirs, GLENN MCELDERRY & ANTHONY MCELDERRY), 2686 JAMESTOWN WAY, DECATUR, GEORGIA 30034-1330, 5185 RIVER ROAD, APT 212, ELLENWOOD, GEORGIA 30294, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 105 TUSKEGEE CIRCLE (County records list property address as 505 TUSKEGEE CIRCLE) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 3-4 BLK 1 MOTON HEIGHTS PLAT E-247 GADSDEN 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-3-000-168.000

PIN# 43195

Should be assessed with a lien of $421.67 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CLOVIA R. JOHNSON, 204 PADEN ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1309 VINSON AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 12 BLK 6 GOODYEAR HIGHLANDS PLAT C-82 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-195.000

PIN# 31651

Should be assessed with a lien of $635.72 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RHONDA GRISSOM & ‘ETALS’ AND MARY PEEK AND WILLIE LEWIS GRISSOM AND DONALD GRISSOM AND VINCIENT MCCRANEY AND VERNANDAS MCCRANEY AND ANN PATTERSON, 1405 CYPRESS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1010 WAINWRIGHT AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 1 BLK 4 GLENDALE SUB PLAT E-53 GADSDEN 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-2-000-138.000

PIN# 42951

Should be assessed with a lien of $781.40 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to UNITED STEELWORKERS OF AMER LOCAL 2176, 117 27TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 113 WALL STREET (County records list property address as 117 N. 27TH STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOTS 39-40-41-42-43-44 BLK 28 ALFORD’S 2ND ADD PLAT A 308 GADSDEN BK 1203 PG 817

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-123.000 PIN# 37999

Should be assessed with a lien of $589.16 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to given to ELIJAH A. FOWLER, 2423 ASHBY LANE, HOOVER, ALABAMA 35226-4807, 30 WOODBINE ROAD, TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA 35405-5039, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 117 WASHINGTON AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 4 BLK A LINCOLN PARK NEGRO 603 DEVEL C-391 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-258.000

PIN# 43612

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CARRIE ALEXANDER ‘HEIRS’ & ETALS AND JYNETTA MARIA FLOYD AND SHAWN ADRIAN FLOYD, 66 LYONS DRIVE NW, APT F8, ROME, GEORGIA 30165, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 125 WASHINGTON AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 6 BLK A LINCOLN PARK NEGRO 603 DEVEL PLAT C-391 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-256.000

PIN# 43610

Should be assessed with a lien of $427.82 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CARRIE B. ALEXANDER ‘HEIRS’ & ETALS AND JYNETTA MARIA FLOYD AND SHAWN ADRIAN FLOYD, 66 LYONS DRIVE NW, APT F8, ROME, GEORGIA 30165, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 129 WASHINGTON AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 7 BLK A LINCOLN PARK NEGRO 603 DEVEL PLAT C-391 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-255.000 PIN# 43609

Should be assessed with a lien of $368.90 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TAMYA MOSTELLA, 430 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2216 RAILROAD AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 18 BLK 23 ALFORD’S 2ND ADD PLAT A-308 GADSDEN 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-063.000

PIN# 37603

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TAMYA MOSTELLA, 2218 RAILROAD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2014, 430 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2218 RAILROAD AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 20 BLK 23 ALFORD’S 2ND ADD PLAT A-310 GADSDEN 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-064.000

PIN# 37604

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PHONIED MOSTELLA, 430 RIVERSIDE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2220 RAILROAD AVENUE (County records list property address as 109 N. 23RD STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 22 & 24 BLK 23 ALFORDS 2ND ADD PLAT A-308 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-065.000

PIN# 37605

Should be assessed with a lien of $479.03 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to F & L PROPERTIES, LLC, 1824 APPALACHIAN HIGHWAY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2610 RAILROAD AVENUE (County records list property address as 0 RAILROAD AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LTS 14-16 BLK 28 ALFORD’S 2ND ADD PLAT A-308 GAD 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-116.000

PIN# 37992

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NICHOLE JACKSON CLARK, 7340 RICHMOND ROAD, OAKWOOD VILLAGE, OHIO 44146, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2800 RAILROAD AVENUE (County records list property address as 2800 S. RAILROAD AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 119 SHAHAN & WALSHE’S CENTRAL AL CITY PLAT B-185 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-325.000

PIN# 38216

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ELISTER RANSAW & NICHOLE JACKSON CLARK, 7340 RICHMOND ROAD, OAKWOOD VILLAGE, OHIO 44146, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2810 RAILROAD AVENUE (County records list property address as 2810 S. RAILROAD AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 114 SHAHAN & WALSHE’S CENTRAL ADD PLAT B-185 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-330.000

PIN# 38221

Should be assessed with a lien of $509.99 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALICE KELSAW, P.O. BOX 2747, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2812 RAILROAD AVENUE (County records list property address as 0 RAILROAD AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 113 CENTRAL ALA CITY ADD SHAHAN-WALSHE PLAT B-185 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-331.000

PIN# 38223

Should be assessed with a lien of $499.90 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EMMA RIGBY, 2816 RAILROAD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1801, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2816 RAILROAD AVENUE (County records list property address as 2816 S. RAILROAD AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

E 40’ LOT 111 SHAHAN & WALSHE’S CENTRAL ALA CITY ADD PLAT B 185 GADSDEN SEC 06 TWP 12S R 6E CENTRAL ADD B-184 LT 111

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-333.000

PIN# 38226

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT CHAPMAN, P.O. BOX 828, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2000 RAINBOW DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 1 BLK 2 & 15’ EVENLY OFF NW SIDE LT 12 BLK 2 CLUBVIEW HTS PLAT B 296 THRU 299 SEC 21 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-05-21-4-000-011.000

PIN# 42177

Should be assessed with a lien of $819.90 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GEMINI BUILDING SERVICES, INC, 3505 MICHIGAN AVENUE, CLEVELAND, TENNESSEE 37323, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 600 RANDALL STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG INT S ROW OF RANDALL ST & W ROW OF S 6TH ST TH S 64 ALONG S 6TH ST TH W 30S TH NW 54.2 TO S ROW OF RANDALL ST TH E 40 ALONG ROW TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 NW1/4 9-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-2-000-292.000

PIN# 35036

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DANA J. CALHOUN, 991 HADWEN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 433 REV. WILLIAM C. FLEMING PLACE (County records list property address as 427 PIPE SHOP ALLEY) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 8 & PT LT 7 DESC BEG NW COR LT 7 TH S 35S TH E 88S TO E LINE LT 7 TH N 42S TO NE COR LT 7 TH W 90.6 TO POB ELLIOTT ADD 7 PLAT B-23 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-238.000

PIN# 33408

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID WIDEMAN, 814 REYNOLDS CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 814 REYNOLDS CIRCLE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM SE COR LT 12 REYNOLDS ST ADD PLAT C-305 TH SW 16 TO POB TH NW 149.95 TO E ROW OF REYNOLDS CIR TH NE 76 ALONG ROW TH NE 184.37 TH SW 152.86 TO POB BEING LT 12 & PT LTS 11 & 13 REYNOLDS ST ADD PLAT C-305 GADSDEN 9-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-3-000-037.001

PIN# 35183

Should be assessed with a lien of $522.62 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to J MARK & wf JANICE M HARPER, 408 RICHARDSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 408 RICHARDSON STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 16 BLK 43 GARDEN CITY SUB #2 PLAT C-410&411 GADSDEN 11-12- 6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-145.000

PIN# 31013

Should be assessed with a lien of $809.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to IMAGING PROPS, LLC, P.O. BOX 27861, PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, 32411-7861, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 133 RIVER ROAD (County records list property address as 1058 RAINBOW DRIVE) in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM NE COR SEC 16 TH NW 40S TO POB BEING ON W ROW OF RIVER RD TH S 301.93 ALONG ROW TH W 350S TO E ROW OF RAINBOW DR TH NW 120 ALONG ROW TH NW 215 ALONG ROW TH E 485.46 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 NE1/4 SEC 16 & SE1/4 SE1/4 SEC 9 & NW1/4 NW1/4 SEC 10 GADSDEN 16-12-6 & 9-12-6 & 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-05-16-0-001-001.000

PIN# 41676

Should be assessed with a lien of $5,459.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENNETH L WOODS, 1315 RIVER STREET, E. GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1315 RIVER STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 9 WILLIAM CHANDLER RE-SUR PLAT B-13 11-12-6

Tax ID#:

PIN# 31272

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EXIE KINARD a.k.a. EXIE KYNARD, P.O. BOX 2595, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1504 ROBINSON AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

E 15 LT 12 BLK D STROUD’S FIRST ADD PLAT B-84-85 GADSDEN 14-12- 6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-001.004

PIN# 43699

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,059.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM & wf CORA LEE BROWN, 1523 HOLCOMB BRIDGE ROAD, APT. A, PEACHTREE CORNER, GEORGIA 30092, 1551 HOLCOMB BRIDGE ROAD, APT. J, PEACHTRE CORNER, GEORGIA 30092- 3212, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 803 ROGERS STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 8 BLK 24 GADSDEN LAND & IMP CO PLAT B-334 GADSDEN 33-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-324.000

PIN# 16955

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ZELAMINA O. JOHNSON, 235 N. 6TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 902 ROGERS STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 5 BLK 27 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 33-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-247.000

PIN# 16870

Should be assessed with a lien of $471.02 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRIS WAGNER, ELBER 66, WEDEL, ALABAMA 22880, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 810 ROSEWOOD LANE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 20 BLK B OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-080.000

PIN# 14364

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KAREN M JONES, 418 RIVERTON DRIVE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2715 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 27 PARCEL 7 CONE MILLS PLAT F 63 GADSDEN SEC 06 TWP 17S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-190.000

PIN# 38067

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAY YOUNG, P.O. BOX 5005, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2737 E. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD (County records list property address as 2737 E. BROAD STREET) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 18-20 & 35-38 BLK C MAYFAIR ESTATES PLAT C-273 & ALSO PT VACATED INZER AVE 24-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-1-000-028.000 PIN# 45115

Should be assessed with a lien of $509.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GLEN LOONEY, 2826 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2826 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM AT NW COR LOT 13 W ALA CITY ADD TH SW 100 S ALONG W LINE LOT 13 TO BEG TH S 30 S ALONG A LINE PAR W-8 E LINE LOT 13 TH W 10 S ALONG A LINE PAR TO S LINE LOT 13 TO A POINT ON W LINE LOT 13 TH NE 32 S ALONG W LINE LOT 13 TO POB PLAT B-183 GADSDEN BEING PT LOT 13 W ALA CITY ADD 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-198.000

PIN# 38075

Should be assessed with a lien of $692.48 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EAST SIDE PLAZA, LLC, 1311 N. WEST SHORE BOULEVARD, SUITE 200, TAMPA, FLORIDA 33607, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3100-B E. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD (County records list property address as 0 E. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM INT S ROW OF BURNS PARK RD & NE ROW OF E MEIGHAN BLVD TH SE 1040S ALONG E MEIGHAN BLVD TO POB TH SE 40 ALONG ROW TH NE 200 TH SE 170 TH NE 300 TH NW 170 TH NE 231.32 TH NW 275S TH SW 105S TH SE 228 TH SW 588 TO POB LYING IN SW1/4 NW1/4 19-12- 7

Tax ID#: 14-04-19-0-001-005.000

PIN# 26469

Should be assessed with a lien of $809.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FCPT HOLDINGS, LLC, P.O. BOX 460049, DEPT. 113, HOUSTON, TEXAS 77056, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3102 E. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM INT S ROW OF BURNS PARK RD & NE ROW OF E MEIGHAN BLVD TH SE 1085S ALONG E MEIGHAN BLVD TO POB TH SE 170 ALONG ROW TH NE 200 TH NW 170 TH SW 200 TO POB LYING IN SW1/4 NW1/4 GADSDEN 19-12-7

Tax ID#: 14-04-19-0-001-005.001

PIN# 26470

Should be assessed with a lien of $959.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Counciregarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to YONATAN REYES, 308 4TH STREET N.W., ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954-2237, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3105 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOTS 2 3 BLK 10 SMITHS 1ST ADD PLAT B-159 GADSDEN 1‐12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-105.000

PIN# 49240

Should be assessed with a lien of $895.28 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHN DAVID SMITH, III, 104 DALEHAVEN PLACE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3432 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 2 BLK A FOX’S ADD PLAT D 255 GADSDEN SEC 1 TWP 12S R 5E

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-327.000

PIN# 49476

Should be assessed with a lien of $531.14 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES ROYCE SPENCER, 3502 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3502 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM A NE COR LOT 15 BLK 1 FOXWOOD ADD THE 60’ ALONGC S ROW ELLIOTT AVE TO BEG TH S 135’ ALONG A LINE PAR TO E LINE LOT 15 THE 125’ ALONG A LINE PAR TO S ROW ELLIOTT AVE TH N 135’ ALONG W ROW 35 TH ST TH W 125’ ALONG S ROW ELLIOTT AVE TO POB 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-061.000

PIN# 49591

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,819.40 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CBL PROPERTY GROUP, LLC, 2239 GALLANT ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3506 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD (County records list property address as 0) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 14-15 BLK 1 FOXWOOD ADD PLAT F-3 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-059.000

PIN# 49589

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,036.40 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JERRY J & wf MYRA C ANDERSON, 2115 SHADES AVENUE, VESTAVIA HILLS, ALABAMA 35216, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 609 MERIT SPRINGS ROAD in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 2 BLK 4 MERIT SPRINGS PLAT F 373 GADSDEN 28-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-08-28-0-001-300.000

PIN# 46182

Should be assessed with a lien of $509.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to YOUR CHOYCE SOLUTIONS, LLC, 1308 MERRYHILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, TRINA EDWARDS, 1133 BALTIC COURT, LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA 30052, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1308 MERRYHILL AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 37-38 BLK 11 ROLLING GREEN PARK REAR PLAT C-349 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-312.000

PIN# 44048

Should be assessed with a lien of $428.57 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL HEAD, 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1337 MERRYHILL AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 14-15 BLK 8 ROLLING GREEN PARK PLAT C-349 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-352.000

PIN# 44093

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,176.68 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARY & husb RICHARD TORRES, 308 MILLER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 308 MILLER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 9 BLK 9 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140-141 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-167.000

PIN# 50372

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM NELSON, P.O. BOX 1095, STEVENSON, ALABAMA 35772-1095, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 411 MILLER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 18 BLK 7 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-141 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-226.000

PIN# 50432

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRIS BARNARD & TARA WINGATE, 507 MILLER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 507 MILLER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 12 & N 1/2 LT 13 BLK 6 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-141 GADSDEN 1- 12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-431.000

PIN# 50658

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HEIDI JOAN HOLMES, 10 MITCHELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1611, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 10 MITCHELL STREET (County records list property address as 10 MITCHELL AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 61 PROPERTY OF CONE MILLS CORPORATION PARCEL NO 5 PLAT F-59 IN CITY OF GADSDEN ALA 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-196.000

PIN# 19060

Should be assessed with a lien of $606.02 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENNETH & wf BETTY ALLEN, 495 PATTERSON STREET, SARDIS CITY, ALABAMA 35956, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 12 MITCHELL STREET (County records list property address as 12 MITCHELL AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 62 CONE MILLS CORPORATION PARCEL # 5 PLAT F-59 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-197.000

PIN# 19061

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,382.90 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT STAPLETON, P.O. BOX 221, CICERO, INDIANNA 46034, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 20 MITCHELL STREET (County records list property address as 20 MITCHELL AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 67 PROPERTY OF CONE MILLS CORP PARCEL NO 5 PLAT F-59 GADSDEN SEC 31 TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-202.000 PIN# 19066

Should be assessed with a lien of $1,534.46 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ASHLEY BURGESS, 23 MITCHELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1610, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 23 MITCHELL STREET (County records list property address as 23 MITCHELL AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 78 CONE MILLS PARCEL #5 PLAT F-59 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-213.000

PIN# 19077

Should be assessed with a lien of $774.14 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LETICIA HERNANDEZ, 203 S. 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 203 10TH STREET S. (County records list property address as 203 S. 10TH STREET) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG NW COR LT 7 BLK 1 R A GRIFFIN 2ND ADD PLAT A-406 TH SE 78 ALONG ALLEY TH NE 68 TH NW 58 TH SW 42 TH NW 20 TH SW 26 TO POB BEING PT LTS 7-8 BLK 1 R A GRIFFIN 2ND ADD PLAT A-406 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-4-000-175.000

PIN# 36174

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID & CANDACE ROBERTS, P.O. BOX 4391, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 815 S. 12TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 11 & N1/2 LT 12 PEGRAM’S ADD 1 PLAT B-309 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-286.000

PIN# 37314

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JERRY JONES, 1105 S. 12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1105 S. 12TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG NE COR LT 2 BLK N TH SW 93.12 ALONG W ROW OF S 12TH ST TH NW 190S TH N 41.6 TH SE 21S TH NE 45S TH SE 165S TO POB PT LTS 2-3 BLK N ELLIOTT ADD #2 PLAT B-3 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-362.000

PIN# 40230

Should be assessed with a lien of $456.92 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DORISSA LEANN ROOKS, 2237 MEDARIS ROAD, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35810, 3619 JUDD AVENUE N.W., HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35810, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 505 S. 16TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 1 BLK D ELLIOTT ADD #4 PLAT B-179 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-3-000-096.000

PIN# 36963

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NATHANIEL HILL c/o BOBBY HILL, 6410 MERCATOR DRIVE, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35810, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 914 S. 16TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 11 BLK 1 ELLIOTT ADD 3 PLAT B-181 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-2-000-029.000

PIN# 40362

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TEMPLE ELECTRIC COMPANY, INC., 108 N. 24TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 102 S. 24TH STREET (County records list property address as 108 S. 24TH STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG AT NW COR OF LT 17 BLK 32 TH S ALONG W LINE OF LT 65.1’ TH E PAR TO N LINE OF LTS 17-15 100’ TO E LINE OF LT 15 TH N ALONG E LINE 65.1 TO NE COR OF LT 15 TH W ALONG N LINE OF LTS 15-17 100’ TO POB IN ALFORDS SECOND ADDITION TO ALABAMA CITY PER PLAT BOOK A PGS 308 THRU 310 IN GADSDEN AL GOVT LT 7 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-274.000

PIN# 37845

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to READY INVESTMENTS, LLC, 9723 US HIGHWAY 431, ALBERTVILLE, AL-ABAMA 35950, DAVID & PAULETTE GEER, 100 GEER DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 108 N. 24TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 2 BLK 26 ALFORD’S 2ND ADD PLAT A-308 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-195.000

PIN# 37755

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MILL VILLAGE COMMUNITY CHURCH, 818 N. 32ND STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 818 N. 32ND STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 11 BLK 7 SAM BAILEY #2ND ADD TO GADSDEN PLAT A-445 SEC 36 TWP 11S R 5E

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-134.000

PIN# 10630

Should be assessed with a lien of $468.35 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ELIZABETH PABLO, 818 N. 33RD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, MICAELA PEDRO PABLO and CARLOS DANIEL CALEL CAHUEX, 818 N. 33RD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904- 1309, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 818 N. 33RD STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 7 BLK 6 SAM BAILEY 2ND ADD TO GAD PLAT A-445 GADSDEN 36-

11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-149.000

PIN# 10648

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to J&M REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, LLC, 408 IRONWOOD WAY, PEACHTREE CITY, GEORGIA 30269, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 914 N. 33RD STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 10 BLK 5 SAM BAILEY ADD #2 PLAT A-445 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-156.000

PIN# 10657

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TIFFANY RILEY, 827 KEEBEN LANE, FLORISSANT, MISSOURI 63031, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 909 N. 36TH STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 4 BLK 1 BAILEY ADD #2 PLAT A-445 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-195.000

PIN# 10706

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TANYA TAYLOR, 905 N. 37TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1319, STEWART PAUL ROHRIG, 905 N. 37TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1319 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 917 N. 37TH STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 11-13 BLK 2 SAM BAILEY ADD #1 PLAT B-43 GADSDEN 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-211.000

PIN# 10723

Should be assessed with a lien of $392.48 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given T C ENTERPRISES, 120 N. 5TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1402 ALABAMA STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

PT LTS 21-23 BLK 3 TALLMAN ADD PLAT A-258 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-253.000 PIN# 36581

Should be assessed with a lien of $448.52 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given THIRTEENTH PLACE, INC., 409 SOUTH 12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, P.O. BOX 8067, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1406 ALABAMA STREET (County records list property address as 0 ALABAMA STREET) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM NE COR LT 23 BLK 3 TALLMAN ADD PLAT A-258 TH W 5S TO POB TH W 46S ALONG S ROW OF ALABAMA ST TH S 65S THE 59S TH N 64.45 TO POB BEING PT LT 23 BLK 3 TALLMAN ADD PLAT A-258 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-254.000 PIN# 36578

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given LORENE HARRELL, 307 HARDIN CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 923 AVENUE F in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 8 BLK 29 THORNTON ADD RE-AR PLAT B-334 GADSDEN 33-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-090.000

PIN# 16695

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERTA LYNN KLOSLOWSKI & ETALS, 309 BRYAN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, ROBERTA LYNN KLOSLOWSKI & ETALS AND BENEDICT DONALD MORRISON, III, 309 BRYAN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025, a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 309 BRYAN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 9 BLK 15 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-239.000

PIN# 49970

Should be assessed with a lien of $559.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT LOUIS WRIGHT, P.O. BOX 1016, CROPWELL, ALABAMA 35054, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1405 CENTRAL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL

DESCRIPITION:

LT 23 BLK 1 ASHLEY ADD PLAT A 370-371 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-126.000

PIN# 39199

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 3, 2025