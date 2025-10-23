Legals for 10/17/2025 – 10/23/2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Donna Reeves, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for First Community Mortgage, Inc., its successors and assigns, on December 2, 2024, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on December 3, 2024, as Document Number 3584343. Data Mortgage, Inc. d/b/a Essex Mortgage, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on December 17, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Twenty-One (21), Block I, Glen Iris Addition to Highland Park Addition, according to plat recorded at Plat Book “B”, Page 217, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 902 Spring St, Gadsden, AL 35901-2142

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Data Mortgage, Inc. d/b/a Essex Mortgage (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Peter McCurley, Jr. and Shayna McCurley, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, its successors and assigns, on May 13, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3434090; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on November 19, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot One in Block Two of Mitchell Park, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 87, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1956 Tabor Cir , Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-07901-NS-AL 10/10/2025, 10/17/2025, 10/24/2025

October 10, 17, and 24, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on July 14, 2015, by MAM Investments Series Nine, LLC, a Nevada LLC, as Mortgagor, to FVP, LLC, a Florida LLC, as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded at Instrument #3420670, and which said Mort-gage and underlying promissory note was assigned to Garafalo Family Revocable Trust and recorded at Instrument #3429040, and which said Mortgage and underlying promissory note is currently held by Garafalo Family Revocable Trust, and Garafalo Family Revocable Trust is authorized to enforce the terms of the Mortgage secured by said promissory note by virtue of the power of sale thereunder and § 35-10-12, Ala. Code 1975, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of Etowah County during the legal hours of sale on 12/2/2025:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the intersection of Lonesome Bend Road and Air De-pot Road in the Northeast corner of Section 30, Township 12 South, Range 7 East; thence Due West along the observed South ROW line of Air Depot Road 325.00 ft. to a capped rebar at the point of intersection of said South ROW line of Air Depot Road and a 40 ft. Right of Way; said point being the true point of beginning of the hereafter described parcel; thence South 00 degrees 00 min. 19 sec. West and leaving said South ROW line of Air Depot Road 469. 92 ft. to a 3/ 8 inch pinch top pipe; thence North 89 degrees 56 min. 41 sec. West 235.21 ft. to a 3/8 inch pipe; thence South 00 degrees 03 min. 54 sec. East 722.84 ft. to a ½ inch pipe on the observed Northeast Right of Way line of Louisville & Nashville Railroad (aka the Southwest Right of Way line of a recorded road right of way); thence North 34 degrees 08 min. 59 sec. West along said ROW line of railroad 180.00 ft. to a capped rebar; thence North 00 degrees 03 min. 54 sec. West 26.79 ft. to a capped rebar on the observed Northeast ROW line of said recorded road row; thence North 34 degrees 02 min. 30 sec. West along said row 227.22 ft. to a ½ inch pipe; thence North 00 degrees 09 min. 32 sec. West and leaving said row line 828.51 ft. to a capped rebar on the observed South ROW line of Air Depot Road; thence due East along said ROW line 465.00 ft. to the true point of beginning. The conveyance will be subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use or enjoyment. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

James O’Connell

O’Connell Law Firm

P.O. Box 380564

Birmingham, AL 35238

October 17, 24, and 31, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Amanda L Randall, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Federal Bank, its successors and assigns dated November 23, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on November 28, 2016 as Instrument No. 3443198, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2025, Page 3598611, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on November 12, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), in Section Twenty-Four (24); thence run North 88 degrees 06 minutes East, along the South line thereof, 1,188.54 feet to a point in the East line of Riddles Bend Road (60’ right-of-way); thence run South 03 degrees 55 minutes East, along said East line, 199.78 feet to the Southwest corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book “1443”, Page 201, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run North 86 degrees 05 minutes East, along the South line thereof, 781.53 feet to the Easternmost corner thereof, thence run South 82 degrees 55 minutes East, 446.17 feet to a point, thence run North 41 degrees 18 minutes West, 1,528.815 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning continue North 41 degrees 18 minutes West 195.255 feet to a point; thence run North 63 degrees, 13 minutes East, 293.45 feet to a point in the Southwest line of Lake Vista Drive (50’ right-of-way); thence run South 23 degrees 44 minutes East; along said Southwest line, 149.52 feet to a point; thence run South-westerly in a straight line to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the Fractional Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4), West of the Coosa River, and portions of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), all in aforesaid Section Twenty-Four (24), Town-ship Thirteen (13) South, Range Five (5) East of the Huntsville-Meridian, Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 955 Lake Vista Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07362AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

October 17, 24, and 31, 2025

__________

FILE CLAIMS

James Ronald Andrew Ring was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/05/2025 over the Estate of Richard Chester Sherwood Ring, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Stormy Dismuke was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/02/2025 to the Estate of Norman L. Fullerton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tressa Massey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/16/2025 over the Estate of Carmen Cartee Hopper, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Leontyne Glass Williams was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/11/2025 to the Estate of Diane Glass Presley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

John Edward Cunningham was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/15/2025 to the Estate of Jennifer Ruth Garrett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Sonya Mathis McCurdy was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/15/2025 to the Estate of Janice Faye Mathis, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Blake Guice was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/18/2025 to the Estate of Janice Guice, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sharon W. Bruce was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/19/2025 to the Estate of Bobby Wayne Bruce, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Yolanda McKenzie Moragne was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/19/2025 over the Estate of Ray Thomas Hollanquest, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jan Millican Gore was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/22/2025 to the Estate of Paul Marion Gore, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Allison Helms was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/22/2025 over the Estate of Barbara Louise Bishop, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mark L. Burgess was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/23/2025 to the Estate of Yvonne T. Burgess, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charlotte Anne Ivey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/23/2025 to the Estate of Shirley Price Gentry, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EDWARD WAYNE NELSON, DECEASED.

Case No.: S-7650

TO: Brian Bush and Adam Nelson; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition for Final

Settlement of the Estate of Edward Wayne Nelson, deceased.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 19th day of November,

2025 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the said Petition for Final Settlement of the Estate of Edward Wayne Nelson, deceased, should not be granted.

DONE THIS THE 24th DAY OF September 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

September 26, October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2025-00510

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RICKY DELANY SCOTT, DECEASED

TO: Doyce Alan Scott; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to

be in the Last Will and Testament of RICKY DELANY SCOTT, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 10th day of December,

2025 at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Ricky Delany Scott, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 9th DAY OF October 2025.

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Scott W. Hassell

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOHN DAVID JONES, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00576

TO: Candy Jones; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to

be in the Last Will and Testament of JOHN DAVID JONES, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 17th day of December,

2025 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of John David Jones, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 14th DAY OF October 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case #: 2025-622

IN THE MATTER OF:

JASON MINCEY,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

TO: Eddie Kean, Donna Sullivan and Tim Dupree, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 19 day of NOVEMBER 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 14TH DAY OF OCTOBER 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

October 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Marsha J. Johnson and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Marsha J. Johnson was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 13TH day of OCTOBER 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 17th day of NOVEMBER 2025, at 1:30 P.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF: THE PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO: Michael Baseer White, father

ADDRESS: unknown

You will take notice that a Petition to Change Name of Minor Child born to Mary Catherine Fore, was filed on the 8th day of October, 2025, Minor Child’s birth date is 08/06/2015.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 8th day of December 2025, at 2:00 o’clock p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the Petition should not be granted to Mary Catherine Fore.

This the 13 day of October 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF CHRISTOPHER DWAYNE DAY, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2024-00719

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distributees and all other person interested in the Estate of CHRISTOPHER DWAYNE DAY, deceased:

You will hereby take notice that BRIANNA DAY, as Personal Representative of the Estate of CHRISTOPHER DWAYNE DAY, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 14th day of October 2025.

You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the ETOWAH County Courthouse, on the 9th day of December, 2025, at 2:00 o’clock p.m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

This the 16th day of October 2025 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 17, 24 and 31, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF COURT ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-25-98

Luis A. Erazo, Plaintiff,

V.

Jackie Jordan, Defendants

Plaintiff: Luis A. Erazo, current interest holder and purchaser of tax liens on the property described below. Plaintiff, a resident of Etowah County, Alabama, acquired the property’s tax liens from Alabama State, which consisted of liens for tax years 2021, 2022, and 2023, and subsequently purchased tax liens for tax years 2024 at a tax sale held on May 1, 2025.

Defendant: Jackie R. Jordan, 1400 Walnut Street, Gadsden, Al. 35901, Defendant, recorded owner.

Etowah County Revenue Commissioner, 800 Forrest Ave. Room 5, Gadsden, AL. 35901 – Tax Collector

To: Jackie R. Jordan and all other parties interested in the property described below:

You are hereby notified that a lawsuit has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, regarding the property is described in prior tax sale certificates under varying legal descriptions, but is presently described in county records as follows:

T2021-2022-2023,2024 County – County N 100LT 15 BLK 1 O J STOCKS ADD PLAT B-147 5-12-6

471-345-1384-365, D-1998-4211, D-2008-3288950. The property is located in Etowah County, Alabama – 1400 Walnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

The property was sold by the Tax Collector of Etowah County for nonpayment of ad valorem taxes and purchased by Plaintiff, who holds tax sale certificates for tax years 2021-2024,

Tax Year 2021: Book 2002, Page 391

Tax Year 2022: Book 2023, Page 1700

Tax Year 2023: Book 2022, Page 385

Tax Year 2024: Book 2024, Page 1698

No party has redeemed the property within the statutory period, and Plaintiff now seeks to foreclose any remaining rights of redemption.

WHEREFORE, Plaintiff respectfully requests this Honorable Court to:

A. Enter a judgement foreclosing all rights of redemption of the Defendants and any persons claiming through them:

B. Vest fee simple title to the above-described property in Plaintiff, free and clear of all rights of redemption:

C. Direct the Circuit Clerk to execute and deliver a deed conveying the property to Plaintiff;

Grant such further relief as this Court deems just and proper

This notice will be published for 4 consecutive weeks starting on October 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025. The property will be sold at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash at the door of the Etowah County Courthouse on November 3, 2025.

Dated October 2, 2025

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

October 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF CIVIL LAWSUIT

TO: TOMEKIA JOHNSON

THIS IS TO NOTIFY YOU THAT IN CIVIL ACTION NO. 11-CV-2025-900309 ENTITLED: MELEIA CHAPPELL V. TOMEKIA JOHNSON & BRODERICK CASELBERRY ET AL.

PRESENTLY PENDING IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF CALHOUN COUNTY, ALABAMA, CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 25 WEST 11TH STREET, STE. 260, ANNISTON, AL 36201, THERE IS BEING MADE A CLAIM AGAINST YOU FOR: AUTOMOBILE NEGLIGENCE AND WANTONNESS.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU ARE REQUIRED TO ANSWER THE CLAIM(S) AGAINST YOU IN WRITING AND TO FILE THE ORIGINAL OF YOUR ANSWER WITH THE CLERK OF THIS COURT WITH A COPY TO: ATTORNEY BERNARD J. BRANNAN, III WITH THE LAW OFFICES OF MORGAN & MORGAN WHOSE ADDRESS IS 216 SUMMIT BOULEVARD, SUITE #300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 38243 WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION. FAILING TO ANSWER OR PLEAD IN RESPONSE WILL RESULT IN A DEFAULT BEING ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE DAMAGES OR RELIEF SOUGHT AGAINST YOU.

THIS CASE IS ASSIGNED TO JUDGE LOWELL DUSTIN MERRITT

DATED THIS DAY OF 9TH OCTOBER , 2025,

KIM MCCARSON, CIRCUIT CLERK

OCTOBER 17, 24, 31, AND NOVEMBER 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-95-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,830.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: James Juvuore Parker

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of December 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 8th day of October, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

____________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Attalla Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on day, October 20, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

A variance requested and filed by Bruce Shack to allow him finish enclosing a non-dwelling structure located at 912 1st Street Back NE. The property is zoned R-4 (Manufactured Home Residential).

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

October 10 and 17, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING REVOCATION OF BUSINESS LICENSE

The Gadsden City Council will conduct a hearing on the matter of revocation of the following license:

Tosha Baker – Rainey’s Neighborhood Sports Bar and Grill – 921 Tuscaloosa Avenue

The hearing will be held at the regular meeting of the City Council at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, to hear all evidence offered by any party and all evidence that may be presented which has bearing upon the question of revocation of the license for failure to pay taxes due to the City of Gadsden.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

____________

ORDINANC NO. O-25-25

REZONING 753 Walnut Street

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-02-82, as amended, is hereby further amended by changing the zoning classification District 5 for the following described property from an O-1, Office District, to a R-2, Multi Family District.

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the present North line of Walnut Street which is 55 feet Easterly from where the present North line of Walnut Street intersects the present East line of Eighth Street and from thence running in a Northerly direction a distance of 108.52 feet to a point in the South line of what is known as the Cowan lot, said point being 45 feet East of the present East line of Eighth Street measured along the South line of said Cowan lot: thence North 88 degrees East along the South line of said Cowan lot a distance of 52.5 feet, more or less, to the West line of that certain lot conveyed by N.H. McDuffie to W.C. Stephens by deed dated January 31, 1929, and recorded in Deed Record 5-B, Page 261, in the Probate Office; thence in a Southerly direction and along the West line of said Stephens lot a distance of 109.50 feet to the present North line of Walnut Street; thence in a Westerly direction and along the present North line of Walnut Street a distance of 44.90 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, and being a portion of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 in Section 4, Township 12 South of Range 6 of Huntsville Meridian in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property address being 753 Walnut Street)

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

___________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

At a regular meeting of the City Council of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City

Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama on Tuesday, October 28, 2025

commencing at 10:00 a.m., a public hearing will be held to consider the adoption of an ordinance

substantially as follows:

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official

Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-02-82, as amended, is hereby

further amended by Changing the Zoning classification district for the following described

properties:

“A request to rezone the following described property form R-2, Multi- Family Residential

District to a B-1, Neighborhood Business District”. Council District 3.

A part of the NE 1/4 of SE 1/4, Section 34, Township 11-S, Range 6-E, identified as Tract No. 3

on Project No ACSTPAA-0137(013) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully

described as follows: Commencing at the SW comer of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 34,

Township 11 South, Range 6 East, thence North 20°0’311 East a distance of 530.36 feet; thence

North 37°50’5 11 East a distance of 110.16 feet, which is the point of beginning; thence North

37°50’5” East a distance of 141.81 feet; thence South 50°47’26” East a distance of73.l l feet to a

point on the Westerly right of way of U.S. 411; thence South 39°12’36” West and along said

right of way a distance of 144.32 feet; thence North 48°41’33” West a distance of 69.75 feet; to

the point and place of beginning, containing 0.234 acres, more or less; And as shown on the right

of way map of record in the Alabama Department of Transportation a copy of which is also

deposited in the office of the Judge of Probate as an aid to persons and entities interested therein

and as shown on the Property Sketch attached hereto and made a part hereof. (Property address

being 1002 Ewing Avenue).

“A request to rezone the following described property form R-1, Single Family Residential

District to a B-2, General Business District”. Council District 6.

Lot number Four (4) in Block Number One (1) of the Foxwood Addition, according to the map

thereof recorded in Plat Book “F” , Page 3, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama

and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property address being 3516 West

Meighan Blvd)

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 3 and 17, 2025

___________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., the Board of Adjust-ment of the City of Gadsden will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chamber, First Floor, at City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard in opposition to or in favor of the following request:

“A request for a Variance on Front Set Backs to build homes on newly subdivided lots” The property is zoned R-1, Single Family district on the property described below:

Commence at the Northeast Corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 35, and from thence running in a Westerly direction along the North line of said forty 220.00 feet to a point; thence in a Southerly direction and parallel to the East line of said forty to a point on the Northeast margin of the Tidmore Bend Road, which said point is the point of beginning, and from thence in a Southeasterly direction along the Northeast margin of said road a distance of 68.00 feet to a point in the Northeast margin of said Road; thence in a Northerly direction and parallel with the East line of said forty a distance of 200.00 feet to a point; thence in a Westerly direction parallel with the North line of said forty to a point in the West boundary line of said tract, which is the West boundary of that certain Deed dated the 24 day of September, 1947, by Joe W. Igou to J. T. Igou, and recorded in Record Book 416, Page 99, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence in a southerly direction along said West boundary line hereto-fore described to the point of beginning, and lying in and being in Etowah County, Alabama, being in Section 35, T11-S, R-6-Е. Property address: 906 Tidmore Bend Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 Tax Parcel #: 10-07-35-4-000-105.000 TO HAVE AND TO HOLD, To the said Cross and Crown Construction,(Property address being 906 Tidmore Street) and

Begin at a point in the north line of the SW 4 of SE 4, Section 35, which point is 30 feet wester-ly from the northeast corner of said forty, measured along the north line thereof; and from thence run Westerly and along the north line of said forty a distance of 190 feet to a point; from thence deflect to the left 91 degrees and run Southerly and parallel to the east line of said forty a distance of 178.6 feet to a point; from thence deflect to the left 89 degrees and run Easterly and parallel to the north line of said quarter section a distance of 64.9 feet to a point; from thence deflect to the right 89 degrees and run Southerly and parallel to the east line of said quarter section a distance of 200 feet to a point in the northerly line of the Tidmore Bend public road; from thence deflect to the left 73 degrees 08 minutes and run in a Southeasterly direction along the northerly line of said road a distance of 132.8 feet to a point, which is 30 feet westerly from at right angles to the east line of the above described forty; from thence deflect to the left so as to form an interior angle of 73 degrees 08 minutes and run Northerly and parallel to the east line of said forty a distance of 415.9 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing a portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW 4 of the SE 14), Section Thirty-Five (35), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property Address being 728 Ruby Street).

October 3, and 17 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-612-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

612 EWING AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Seventeen (17) of the Riverview Addition to the City of Gads-den, according to the second survey thereof recorded in book of Town Plats “D”, Page 381, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements thereon.

Tax ID#: 10-08-34-3-000-105.000

PIN# 17341

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given AMANDA MORGAN and ROBERT MORGAN (deceased), 612 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, with potential heirs: AMANDA MORGAN, 612 EWING AVE-NUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, BOBBY MORGAN, 804 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, RENNA PATE, SHERRIE MASON, 5485 4TH STREET, HOKES BLUFF, ALABAMA 35903, JEFF MORGAN, 6854 11TH AVENUE, ALTOONA, ALABAMA 35952, MATTHEW MORGAN, 1433 HORTON GAP ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, and NICOLE ALDEN.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-613-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1811 EMANUEL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 78, 79, 80 and 81, in Block 2, of Meadow Grove Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 395, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-241.000

PIN# 39280

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to CHRISTY OLIVE, as custodian for BRENTLEIGH MARIE SHANEYFELT, a minor, and LANDON KEITH SHANEYFELT, a minor, 1811 EMANUEL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or re-pairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-614-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2624 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 41 and 42 in Block 29 of the Second Survey of Alford’s addition to Alabama City, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 308-310, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; also a portion of Block 29 described as follows: Beginning at the NE corner of Lot 12, Block 29 of the Second Survey of Alford’s Addition to Alabama City, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 308-310, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence S00 degrees 00’00”E 120.51 feet along the East line of said Lot 12 to a 3/8” rebar, thence S89 degrees 58’47”W 50.00 feet to a capped ½” rebar (LS#21183), thence S00 degrees 00’00”W 10.00 feet; thence S89 degrees 58’47”W 111.64 feet, thence S00 degrees 00’00”W 111.38 feet to a capped ½” rebar (SL#21183) on the North right of way of Norris Avenue, (50’ R/W), thence N86 degrees 11’47”W 214.88 feet along said right of way to a capped ½” rebar (LS#21183), thence leaving said right of way N12 degrees 38’33”E 233.33 feet to a capped ½” rebar (LS#21183) on the South right of way of Forrest Avenue (60’ R/W), thence N89 degrees 58’47”E 325.00 feet to the point of beginning.

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-133.000

PIN# 38010

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to HPW SPECIALTIES, INC., P.O. BOX 4416, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 2624 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, subject to a mortgage in favor of CADENCE BANK, N.A., 2910 WEST JACKSON STREET, TUPELO, MS 38801.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-615-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

119 IRBY BOULEVARD in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Two (2) to Nine (9) in Block Number Twenty-two (22), according to the Totten and Woodruff survey as the same appears of Record win Book of Town Plats “B” beginning on page 286, in the office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-1-000-061.000

PIN# 19174

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given AL E SANDERS, 119 IRBY BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, JEREMY HEATH SANDERS AND SHERRY SANDERS WRIGHT, 150 HOLIDAY ESTATES ROAD, ASHVILLE, ALABAMA 35953-4965.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-616-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1504 MALONE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Numbered Fourteen (14) and Fifteen (15), in Block “A”, of the Rearrangement of the O. H. Alford Addition Number One (1) to Gadsden, according to map or plat of said Rearrangement recorded in Book of Town plats “B”, page 348, in the office of the Judge of Probate, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-176.000

PIN# 36793

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given HEMAN MAURICE MCCRAY, 613 S. 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-3915, 1504 MALONE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, MIGUEL ALTUNAR MATEO, 246 ROXBURY CIRCLE, HIXSON, TENNESSEE 37346, 1504 MALONE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, RESHONDA C PITTS, 206 SOUTH 13TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-617-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1907 MARSHALL STREET (County records list property address as 1909 Garfield Avenue) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Forty-Six (46) in the Gadsden Realty Company’s south Gadsden Addition according to the map recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 314-315, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon. Also, all my interest in a twenty-foot alley on the Northeast side of the said Lot Number One (1) in Block Number Forty-Six (46) in the Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition.

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-150.000

PIN# 39486

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to MARK SEXTON, 1906 BROADWAY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 1906 BROADWAY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 1907 MARSHALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-618-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

2826 W. MEIGHAN BLVD (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel 1: Lot Number Thirteen (13) in Walshe West Alabama City Addition to Alabama City, Alabama, according to the map or plat thereof as same appears of record in Plat Book B, Page 183, which map is a re-arrangement of Walshe Addition to Alabama City as same appears of record in Plat Book A, Page 240, both of said Plats being in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, SAVE AND EXCEPT that portion conveyed in a deed recorded in Book 7D, Page 206, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel 2: A portion of Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number Fifteen (15) of Smith’s First Addition to Alabama City as same appears of record in Plat Book B, pages 158-159, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Commence at a point 27 feet Easterly from the Northwest corner of said Lot 4; thence run Southerly and parallel to the West line of said Lot 4; thence run Easterly along the Southerly line of Lot 4 to the Southeast corner thereof; thence run Northerly along the Easterly line of Lot 4 to the Northeast corner thereof; thence run Westerly along the Northerly line of Lot 4 to the point of beginning.

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-198.000

PIN# 38075

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to GLEN LOONEY, 354 FROST HOLLOW ROAD, STEELE, ALABAMA 35987, 2826 W. MEIGHAN BLVD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-619-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

3 PRIMROSE ROAD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 131 Parcel #2, Cone Mills Corporation Dwight Division, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51 & 65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama. Tax I.D. 10-09-31-3-000-409.000 (PPIN # 018835).

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-409.000

PIN# 18835

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given PHYLLIS MARIE GROOVER, 3 PRIMROSE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1539.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

_______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-620-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 202 N. 16TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

N 50 OF S 100 LT 1-2 BLK 3 ETOWAH-TRUST &

SAVINGS BANK PLAT C-53 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-147.000

PIN# 36748

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to AVIARY PARTNERS, LLC, 7 E LONER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-621-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 423 N. 24TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LT 110 CONE MILLS PARCEL 5 PLAT F-59

GADSDEN 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-119.000

PIN# 37669

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to SANDRA FIELDS, P.O. BOX 4211, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-622-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 705 S. 6TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LT 60 X 100 X 63 X 100 LYING IN SE1/4 NW1/4 9-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-2-000-327.000

PIN# 35073

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ROSA D. FRANCISCO AND TERESA M. FRANCISCO, P.O. BOX 2516, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-623-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1016 7TH AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 7 BLK 18 GADSDEN L & IMP CO PLAT A 23 GADSDEN SEC 5 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-175.000

PIN# 37193

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ALLISON LOCKEY, 1016 7TH AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-624-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 907 AGRICOLA AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 16 BLK 47 GARDEN CITY SUB #3 PLAT C-412

GAD 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-1-000-208.000

PIN# 30347

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to TYLER FRANKLIN DAWSON, 73 BLUE BIRD WAY, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-625-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 222-1/2 E. BROAD STREET (County records list property address as 222 E. BROAD STREET) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG ON S ROW L&N ROW 1020’(S) NW OF INT NE ROW BROAD ST TH NW ALNG RR ROW 39.5’ TH S ALNG RR ROW 10 TH NW ALNG ROW 75.15’ TH S 74.39’ 85’(S) TO ALLEY TH SE ALNG ALLEY 111.6’ TH N 58.35’ TO POB 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-070.000

PIN# 35482

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ROGUE PALMERIN VEGA, 301 ALPINE VIEW, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-5333

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-626-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 224 E. BROAD STREET (County records list property address as 222 E. BROAD STREET [222 ½]) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOTS 30-31-32 EASTVIEW LAND CO PLAT C-58-59 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-072.000

PIN# 35484

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ROQUE PALMERIN VEGA, 301 ALPINE VIEW, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-5333

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-627-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 38 CABOT AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 24 & BEG NE COR 24 TH E 20S TO W LINE LOT 14 TH S ALONG W LINE 14 95S TH W 20S TO E LINE LOT 24 TH N

ALONG E LINE 95S TO POB PARCEL 9 CONE MILLS

DWIGHT DIV F-247 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-010.000

PIN# 18417

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ELAINE BURNS, 38 CABOT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-628-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 208 ELMORE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

NW1/2 LTS 1-3 BLK 6 EWING ADD PLAT A-396 3-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-2-000-062.000

PIN# 32601

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to MICHAEL C STROUP, 208 ELMORE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2511

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-629-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 21 LITTLE STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LT 78 CONE MILLS PARCEL #1 PLAT F-51 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-122.000

PIN# 18537

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JAMES M STEEL, 21 LITTLE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1434.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-630-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 507 MILLER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 12 & N 1/2 LT 13 BLK 6 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-141 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-431.000

PIN# 50658

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to CHRIS BARNARD & TARA WINGATE, 507 MILLER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-631-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 912 SOUTHLINE AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

COM SW COR NE1/4 SE1/4 TH N 290.27 TO N ROW OF SOUTH-LINE AVE BEING POB TH E 100 ALONG ROW TH N 165S TH W 100 TH S 163.43 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SE1/4 GADSDEN 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-024.000

PIN# 15318

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to JOSHUA RIVERA, 912 SOUTHLINE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on October 7, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

October 17, 2025

____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Be it known that Christopher Brown and Conwes Properties, LLC being the owners of property abutting Arling Place, hereby request the Etowah County Commission to vacate a portion of said road described as follows:

A portion of a right-of-way lying in the Northwest ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 34, T-12-S, R-6-E and shown on the Etowah County tax map as being 30’ in width.

Begin at a point being the southeast corner of Lot 7 of Floyd Johnson’s Sun Rise View subdivision, said point lying on the northern right-of-way of Arlington Place (30’ right-of-way). From said point of beginning run northwesterly along the southern line of said Lot 7 a distance of 55’ to a point on said right-of-way. Thence deflect 90° left and run perpendicular to a point on the southern right-of way line of Arlington Place, said point also being on the northern line of Lot 6 of said subdivision. Thence run southeasterly along said southern right-of-way and the northern line of Lot 6 to the northeast corner thereof. Thence deflect left, depart from said southern right-of-way line and run northeasterly to the point of beginning.

This matter will be considered at the 11-18-2025 Etowah County Commission meeting at 9:00 am at the Etowah County Commission Office, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Eagle Golf & Athletics, Inc., general contractor, has completed the Contract for Twin Bridges Golf Club Sand Bunker Renovations, and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the Architect and / or Authority in writing at City of Gadsden, Engineering Department, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, AL 35902

Project No. 3596

September 26, October 3, 10, and 17, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Horseshoe Construction, Incorporated has completed the contract for the construction of the 2024 CDBG Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project. This project is known as CDBG Project No. LR-CM-PF-24-010. Horseshoe Construction, Incorporated have made request for final settlement of said Contract. Any person or party having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify City of Attalla, Jason Nicholson, City Engineer, 612 4th Street, NW, Attalla, AL 35954 or contact 256-538-9986 within the next thirty days.

Horseshoe Construction, Incorporated

853 Innovation Drive

Bryan, Texas 77808

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion for project STPSU-2823(250) Resurfacing on CR-65 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on October 17, 2025 and ending on October 31, 2025.

All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gads-den, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

October 17, 24, and 31, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF COMPLETIONLEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975 notice is hereby given that Baird Contracting Co., Inc. has completed the AMR Water Meter Replacement- Phase 1 & 2 Project for Glencoe Water & Sewer Board and had made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons, having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Three Notch Group, 224 Broad Street #201 Gadsden, AL 35901.

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on October 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Deanna Parker – Unit 40A

Barbie Lewis – Unit 22 and 32

Julie Rider – Unit 128

Dexter Harrell – Unit 53

Tracy Rudolph – Unit 104

Dandi Garrett – Unit 152

Peggy Caldwell Unit 139

Jessica Body – Unit 94 and 133

October 17 and 24, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2007 Nissan Altima Vin#1N AL21E57N453163 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 11/13/2025

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

October 10 and 17, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on November 22, 2025.

2013 Dodge Avenger (Blue)

VIN: 1C3 CDZAG6DN770587

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla al 35954

October 10 and 17, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on December 1, 2025.

2010 Chrysler Town and Country

VIN: 2A4RR5D13AR359003

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla al 35954

October 10 and 17, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2002 Ford Taurus Vin #1FAFP522X2A242394 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 11/22/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

October 10 and 17, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on November 14, 2025.

2005 Springdale 296BHG VIN: 4YDT296285C118675

2007 Dodge Caravan VIN: 1D4GP25B07B197818

2008 Chevrolet Tahoe VIN: 1GNFC13008R182459

2007 Kia Optima VIN: KNAGE123575140293

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe VIN: 5NMS14AJ7NH403162

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

October 10 and 17, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on December 5, 2025.

1999 International 9200 VIN: 2HSFMAXR1XC053714

2011 International 4300 VIN: 1HTMMAAL1BH316700

2019 Chevrolet Equinox VIN: 2GNAXJEV9K6282375

2010 Nissan Versa VIN: 3N1BC1AP4AL412432

2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer VIN: 1GNDS13S442128113

1999 Pontiac Bonneville VIN: 1G2HX52KXXH204153

2012 Nissan Altima VIN:1N4 AL2AP6CN576529

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

October 10 and 17, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on November 21, 2025.

2005 Lufkin TrailerVIN: 1L01A532651155067

2002 Chevrolet Silverado White VIN: 2GCEC19V421396457

1999 Honda CRV Green VIN: JHLRD2847XC017081

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Black VIN: 1C4RJEBG1EC107835

2009 Nissan Sentra Blue VIN: 3N1AB61E89L615362

2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer Beige VIN: 1GNDS13S222168171

2013 Honda Accord Grey VIN: 1HGCR2F88DA023443

2005 Nissan Altima Brown VIN: 1N4AL11D85C176986

2023 Kenworth T880 White VIN: 1XKYDP9X8PJ237277

2003 Wabash White VIN: 1JJV532W93L815818

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

October 17 and 24, 2025