Legals for 10/24/2025 – 10/30/2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Peter McCurley, Jr. and Shayna McCurley, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, its successors and assigns, on May 13, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3434090; the undersigned Nationstar Mortgage LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on November 19, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot One in Block Two of Mitchell Park, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 87, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1956 Tabor Cir , Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Nationstar Mortgage LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-07901-NS-AL

October 10, 17, and 24, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF

FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on July 14, 2015, by MAM Investments Series Nine, LLC, a Nevada LLC, as Mortgagor, to FVP, LLC, a Florida LLC, as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded at Instrument #3420670, and which said Mort-gage and underlying promissory note was assigned to Garafalo Family Revocable Trust and recorded at Instrument #3429040, and which said Mortgage and underlying promissory note is currently held by Garafalo Family Revocable Trust, and Garafalo Family Revocable Trust is authorized to enforce the terms of the Mortgage secured by said promissory note by virtue of the power of sale thereunder and § 35-10-12, Ala. Code 1975, the following described real property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of Etowah County during the legal hours of sale on 12/2/2025:

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the intersection of Lonesome Bend Road and Air De-pot Road in the Northeast corner of Section 30, Township 12 South, Range 7 East; thence Due West along the observed South ROW line of Air Depot Road 325.00 ft. to a capped rebar at the point of intersection of said South ROW line of Air Depot Road and a 40 ft. Right of Way; said point being the true point of beginning of the hereafter described parcel; thence South 00 degrees 00 min. 19 sec. West and leaving said South ROW line of Air Depot Road 469. 92 ft. to a 3/ 8 inch pinch top pipe; thence North 89 degrees 56 min. 41 sec. West 235.21 ft. to a 3/8 inch pipe; thence South 00 degrees 03 min. 54 sec. East 722.84 ft. to a ½ inch pipe on the observed Northeast Right of Way line of Louisville & Nashville Railroad (aka the Southwest Right of Way line of a recorded road right of way); thence North 34 degrees 08 min. 59 sec. West along said ROW line of railroad 180.00 ft. to a capped rebar; thence North 00 degrees 03 min. 54 sec. West 26.79 ft. to a capped rebar on the observed Northeast ROW line of said recorded road row; thence North 34 degrees 02 min. 30 sec. West along said row 227.22 ft. to a ½ inch pipe; thence North 00 degrees 09 min. 32 sec. West and leaving said row line 828.51 ft. to a capped rebar on the observed South ROW line of Air Depot Road; thence due East along said ROW line 465.00 ft. to the true point of beginning. The conveyance will be subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use or enjoyment. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

James O’Connell

O’Connell Law Firm

P.O. Box 380564

Birmingham, AL 35238

October 17, 24, and 31, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Amanda L Randall, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for First Federal Bank, its successors and assigns dated November 23, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on November 28, 2016 as Instrument No. 3443198, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2025, Page 3598611, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on November 12, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), in Section Twenty-Four (24); thence run North 88 degrees 06 minutes East, along the South line thereof, 1,188.54 feet to a point in the East line of Riddles Bend Road (60’ right-of-way); thence run South 03 degrees 55 minutes East, along said East line, 199.78 feet to the Southwest corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book “1443”, Page 201, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run North 86 degrees 05 minutes East, along the South line thereof, 781.53 feet to the Easternmost corner thereof, thence run South 82 degrees 55 minutes East, 446.17 feet to a point, thence run North 41 degrees 18 minutes West, 1,528.815 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning continue North 41 degrees 18 minutes West 195.255 feet to a point; thence run North 63 degrees, 13 minutes East, 293.45 feet to a point in the Southwest line of Lake Vista Drive (50’ right-of-way); thence run South 23 degrees 44 minutes East; along said Southwest line, 149.52 feet to a point; thence run South-westerly in a straight line to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the Fractional Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4), West of the Coosa River, and portions of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4), all in aforesaid Section Twenty-Four (24), Town-ship Thirteen (13) South, Range Five (5) East of the Huntsville-Meridian, Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 955 Lake Vista Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07362AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

October 17, 24, and 31, 2025

______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Booker T. Taylor, to WinSouth Credit Union, on July 25, 2013, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County as Document Number 3389357 on July 30, 2013, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, WinSouth Credit Union, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on November 18, 2025, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The South 145 feet of the West 225 feet of Lot Number Four (4), and the North 35 feet of Lot Number Five (5) in Block Number One (1) of Second Addition of Paden Farm Subdivision, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 275, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, less and except that part of Lot 5, Block 1, more particularly described as follows: The North 5 feet of the East 200 feet of Lot Five (5)in Block One (1) of the Second Addition of Paden Farm Subdivision according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 275, in the Probate Office, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

Commonly known as 150 Paden Road, East Gadsden, AL 35903

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the rights of redemption by those parties entitled to redeem under the laws of the State of Alabama.

Winsouth Credit Union

BY: /s Jay E. Stover

JAY E. STOVER, ITS ATTORNEY

301 Broad Street

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

Phone (205) 546-9205

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Meagan E Sweatt, Steven B Sweatt to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, A California Corporation, its successors and assigns dated July 5, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on July 6, 2017 as Instrument No. 3453006 as having been modified by an agreement recorded as Instrument No. 3540898, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Guild Mortgage Company LLC by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3563513, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Guild Mortgage Company LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on December 3, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER SEVEN (7) IN THE COUNTRY CLUB DISTRICT DIVISION NUMBER FOUR (4) AND REARRANGEMENT OF PORTIONS OF BLOCK NUMBER TWELVE (12) RAINBOW PARK, ACCORDING TO A MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK F, PAGE 337 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON.

Said property is commonly known as 608 Country Club Dr, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07467AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Karen Darlene Pruitt Aultman was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/05/2025 to the Estate of Kenneth David Pruitt, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Savannah Marie Scott was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/25/2025 over the Estate of John Harrison Stoddard, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kevin S. Tallant was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/26/2025 to the Estate of Martha S. Tallant, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Phillip Craig Cohen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/29/2025 to the Estate of Mary Ruth Massey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Billie Joan Reynolds was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/29/2025 to the Estate of William Oliver Maeger, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Cheryl Baker Jenmi was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/30/2025 to the Estate of Mary Baker Roden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sandra Howard was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/02/2025 to the Estate of Lillian Pilz, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ian Christopher Campbell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/06/2025 over the Estate of Michael Ray Campbell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Vanita Trippe Meade was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/07/2025 to the Estate of Mary Jo Ann Trippe, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Esq. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/25/2025 to the Estate of Susan Annette Murdock, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOE GLENN LOGAN, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2025-00653

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of JOE GLENN LOGAN, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, Peggy Ann Logan, on the 9th day of October 2025; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Done this the day of October 2025

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

October 24, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MARTHA M. KENNON,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-518

TO: Stanley Kennon, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 19TH day of NOVEMBER 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 17TH DAY OF OCTOBER 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2025-00510

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RICKY DELANY SCOTT, DECEASED

TO: Doyce Alan Scott; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to

be in the Last Will and Testament of RICKY DELANY SCOTT, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 10th day of December,

2025 at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Ricky Delany Scott, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 9th DAY OF October 2025.

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Scott W. Hassell

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JOHN DAVID JONES, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00576

TO: Candy Jones; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to

be in the Last Will and Testament of JOHN DAVID JONES, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 17th day of December,

2025 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of John David Jones, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 14th DAY OF October 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case #: 2025-622

IN THE MATTER OF: JASON MINCEY,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

TO: Eddie Kean, Donna Sullivan and Tim Dupree, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 19 day of NOVEMBER 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 14TH DAY OF OCTOBER 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

October 17, 24, and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case #: 2025-230

IN THE MATTER OF: PATRICIA LITTLE, INCAPACITATED

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 24 day of NOVEMBER 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Peti-tion, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 23RD DAY OF OCTOBER 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_______________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: DORIS LUSHER, DECEASED.

CASE NO: 2025-00661

Notice is hereby given that on October 28, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. a hearing is set to be heard in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama on the disposition of the remains of Doris Lusher, date of birth: February 2, 1950, date of death: October 12, 2025 and last known address being Attalla Health Care, 915 Stewart Ave SE, Attalla, Alabama.

This the 21st day of October 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court

October 24, 2025

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: EVELYN DEGALLIFORD, DECEASED.

CASE NO: 2025-00660

Notice is hereby given that on October 28, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. a hearing is set to be heard in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama on the disposition of the remains of Evelyn Degalli-ford, date of birth: January 21, 1927, date of death: October 9, 2025 and last known address being Northside Healthcare, 700 Hutchins Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

This the 21st day of October 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court

October 24, 2025

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF RICKEY UNDERWOOD, Deceased.

CASE NO.: 2025-00665

Notice is hereby given that on October 28, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. a hearing is set to be heard in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama on the disposition of the remains of Rickey Underwood, date of birth: January 02, 1953, date of death August 09, 2025 and last known address being Jacksonville Health and Rehab, 410 Wilson Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265.

Done this the 22nd day of October, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Marsha J. Johnson and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Marsha J. Johnson was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 13TH day of OCTOBER 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 17th day of NOVEMBER 2025, at 1:30 P.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 17, 24, and 31, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Carl Giles, whose last known address is 3203 Shahan Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35904 Brandy Giles, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Debra Giles and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Debra Giles was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 16th day of OCTOBER 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 19TH day of NOVEMBER 2025, at 1:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF: THE PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO: Michael Baseer White, father

ADDRESS: unknown

You will take notice that a Petition to Change Name of Minor Child born to Mary Catherine Fore, was filed on the 8th day of October, 2025, Minor Child’s birth date is 08/06/2015.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be and appear before this Court on the 8th day of December 2025, at 2:00 o’clock p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the Petition should not be granted to Mary Catherine Fore.

This the 13 day of October 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF CHRISTOPHER DWAYNE DAY, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2024-00719

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distributees and all other person interested in the Estate of CHRISTOPHER DWAYNE DAY, deceased:

You will hereby take notice that BRIANNA DAY, as Personal Representative of the Estate of CHRISTOPHER DWAYNE DAY, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 14th day of October 2025.

You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the ETOWAH County Courthouse, on the 9th day of December, 2025, at 2:00 o’clock p.m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

This the 16th day of October 2025 at Gadsden, Alabama.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

October 17, 24 and 31, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF COURT ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-25-98

Luis A. Erazo, Plaintiff,

V.

Jackie Jordan, Defendants

Plaintiff: Luis A. Erazo, current interest holder and purchaser of tax liens on the property described below. Plaintiff, a resident of Etowah County, Alabama, acquired the property’s tax liens from Alabama State, which consisted of liens for tax years 2021, 2022, and 2023, and subsequently purchased tax liens for tax years 2024 at a tax sale held on May 1, 2025.

Defendant: Jackie R. Jordan, 1400 Walnut Street, Gadsden, Al. 35901, Defendant, recorded owner.

Etowah County Revenue Commissioner, 800 Forrest Ave. Room 5, Gadsden, AL. 35901 – Tax Collector

To: Jackie R. Jordan and all other parties interested in the property described below:

You are hereby notified that a lawsuit has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, regarding the property is described in prior tax sale certificates under varying legal descriptions, but is presently described in county records as follows:

T2021-2022-2023,2024 County – County N 100LT 15 BLK 1 O J STOCKS ADD PLAT B-147 5-12-6

471-345-1384-365, D-1998-4211, D-2008-3288950. The property is located in Etowah County, Alabama – 1400 Walnut Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

The property was sold by the Tax Collector of Etowah County for nonpayment of ad valorem taxes and purchased by Plaintiff, who holds tax sale certificates for tax years 2021-2024,

Tax Year 2021: Book 2002, Page 391

Tax Year 2022: Book 2023, Page 1700

Tax Year 2023: Book 2022, Page 385

Tax Year 2024: Book 2024, Page 1698

No party has redeemed the property within the statutory period, and Plaintiff now seeks to foreclose any remaining rights of redemption.

WHEREFORE, Plaintiff respectfully requests this Honorable Court to:

A. Enter a judgement foreclosing all rights of redemption of the Defendants and any persons claiming through them:

B. Vest fee simple title to the above-described property in Plaintiff, free and clear of all rights of redemption:

C. Direct the Circuit Clerk to execute and deliver a deed conveying the property to Plaintiff;

Grant such further relief as this Court deems just and proper

This notice will be published for 4 consecutive weeks starting on October 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025. The property will be sold at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash at the door of the Etowah County Courthouse on November 3, 2025.

Dated October 2, 2025

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

October 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF CIVIL LAWSUIT

TO: TOMEKIA JOHNSON

THIS IS TO NOTIFY YOU THAT IN CIVIL ACTION NO. 11-CV-2025-900309 ENTITLED: MELEIA CHAPPELL V. TOMEKIA JOHNSON & BRODERICK CASELBERRY ET AL.

PRESENTLY PENDING IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF CALHOUN COUNTY, ALABAMA, CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 25 WEST 11TH STREET, STE. 260, ANNISTON, AL 36201, THERE IS BEING MADE A CLAIM AGAINST YOU FOR: AUTOMOBILE NEGLIGENCE AND WANTONNESS.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU ARE REQUIRED TO ANSWER THE CLAIM(S) AGAINST YOU IN WRITING AND TO FILE THE ORIGINAL OF YOUR ANSWER WITH THE CLERK OF THIS COURT WITH A COPY TO: ATTORNEY BERNARD J. BRANNAN, III WITH THE LAW OFFICES OF MORGAN & MORGAN WHOSE ADDRESS IS 216 SUMMIT BOULEVARD, SUITE #300, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 38243 WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION. FAILING TO ANSWER OR PLEAD IN RESPONSE WILL RESULT IN A DEFAULT BEING ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE DAMAGES OR RELIEF SOUGHT AGAINST YOU.

THIS CASE IS ASSIGNED TO JUDGE LOWELL DUSTIN MERRITT

DATED THIS DAY OF 9TH OCTOBER , 2025,

KIM MCCARSON, CIRCUIT CLERK

OCTOBER 17, 24, 31, AND NOVEMBER 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900069

CODY CROSS, Plaintiff,

vs. CADE SMITH and

BRODY ECHOLS,

Defendants,

The Defendant, CADE SMITH, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 16th day of October 2025

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk

October 24, 31, November 7, and 14, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-95-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,830.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: James Juvuore Parker

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 5th day of December 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said property.

DONE this the 8th day of October, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

October 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2025

____________

PUBLIC NOTICE

Be it known that Christopher Brown and Conwes Properties, LLC being the owners of property abutting Arling Place, hereby request the Etowah County Commission to vacate a portion of said road described as follows:

A portion of a right-of-way lying in the Northwest ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 34, T-12-S, R-6-E and shown on the Etowah County tax map as being 30’ in width.

Begin at a point being the southeast corner of Lot 7 of Floyd Johnson’s Sun Rise View subdivision, said point lying on the northern right-of-way of Arlington Place (30’ right-of-way). From said point of beginning run northwesterly along the southern line of said Lot 7 a distance of 55’ to a point on said right-of-way. Thence deflect 90° left and run perpendicular to a point on the southern right-of way line of Arlington Place, said point also being on the northern line of Lot 6 of said subdivision. Thence run southeasterly along said southern right-of-way and the northern line of Lot 6 to the northeast corner thereof. Thence deflect left, depart from said southern right-of-way line and run northeasterly to the point of beginning.

This matter will be considered at the 11-18-2025 Etowah County Commission meeting at 9:00 am at the Etowah County Commission Office, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion for project STPSU-2823(250) Resurfacing on CR-65 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on October 17, 2025 and ending on October 31, 2025.

All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gads-den, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

October 17, 24, and 31, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975 notice is hereby given that Baird Contracting Co., Inc. has completed the AMR Water Meter Replacement- Phase 1 & 2 Project for Glencoe Water & Sewer Board and had made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons, having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Three Notch Group, 224 Broad Street #201 Gadsden, AL 35901.

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Horseshoe Construction, Incorporated has completed the contract for the construction of the 2024 CDBG Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation Project. This project is known as CDBG Project No. LR-CM-PF-24-010. Horseshoe Construction, Incorporated have made request for final settle-ment of said Contract. Any person or party having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify City of Attalla, Jason Nicholson, City Engineer, 612 4th Street, NW, Attalla, AL 35954 or contact 256-538-9986 within the next thirty days.

Horseshoe Construction, Incorporated

853 Innovation Drive

Bryan, Texas 77808

October 17, 24, 31, and November 7, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on October 24, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Deanna Parker Unit 40A

Barbie Lewis Unit 22 &32

Julie Rider Unit 128

Dexter Harrell Unit 53

Tracy Rudolph Unit 104

Dandi Garrett Unit 152

Peggy Caldwell Unit 139

Jessica BodyUnit 94 &133

October 17 and 24, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned off on November 3, 2025, beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the premises of Dixie Mini Storage Auction, located at 429 4TH ST SW, Attalla, AL 35954

#88 Eva Rogers

#103 Jacob Teel

#191 Hayle Brasher

#193 Lauren Brown

#295 Regena Harris

#305 Wesley Sherman Wood

#385 Charles Rice

#417 Brianna Lemons

#438 Charlie Champion

#501 Whitney S Boggs

#524 Charlie Champion

Dixie Mini Storage

429 4th Street S.W.

Attalla, AL 35954

Phone (256)538-2203

October 24 and 31, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Regional Warehousing & Mini Storage located at 3525 Mountain View Dr Southside, AL 35907 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by tenants for default on their Storage Contracts. The sale will occur at the facility on 11/3/2025 at 9:00AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on November 21, 2025.

2005 Lufkin Trailer VIN: 1L01A532651155067

2002 Chevrolet Silverado White VIN: 2GCEC19V421396457

1999 Honda CRV Green VIN: JHLRD2847XC017081

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Black VIN: 1C4RJEBG1EC107835

2009 Nissan Sentra Blue VIN: 3N1AB61E89L615362

2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer Beige VIN: 1GNDS13S222168171

2013 Honda Accord Grey VIN: 1HGCR2F88DA023443

2005 Nissan Altima Brown VIN: 1N4AL11D85C176986

2023 Kenworth T880 White VIN:1XKYDP9X8PJ237277

2003 Wabash White VIN: 1JJV532W93L815818

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

October 17 and 24, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on November 18, 2025 at 9:00 a.m.

2017 Chevy Equinox

VIN: 2GNALCEK8H1571654

A and J Towing LLC

4975 Hopper Road

Altoona, AL. 35952

October 24 and 31,2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MILDRED VIRGINIA SMITH PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, 230 RUS-SELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3864, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hear-ing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 230 RUSSELL STREET

in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-1-000-092.004

PIN# 101007

COM NW COR LT 45 THE 157 TO POB TH E 56.6 TH S 200 TH W 56.6 TH N 200 TO POB BEING PT LTS 1 THRU 4 BLK E MAYFAIR EST PLAT C-273 24-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HENRY S. & PATRICIA J. GRANGER, 2706

LOOKOUT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an

interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2706 LOOKOUT AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-060.000

PIN# 18475

LTS 7-10 BLK 1 WIGGMAR HILLS PLAT F-141 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEFF S. & CONNIE HARDIN, 109 HARTS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALA-BAMA 35904-4010, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 109 HARTS AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-3-000-024.000

PIN# 19503

LT 73 & E1/2 LT 72 & PT 74 BLK 47 BELLEVUE HIGHLANDS 2ND ADD PLAT B-285 32-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANDRES S. & LUCIA ORTEGA BAEZ VELEZ, 313

RICHARDSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hear-ing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1113 GRANT AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-191.000

PIN# 31124

LT 10 BLK 38 GARDEN CITY SUB #2 PLAT C-410-411 GADSDEN 11-12-6is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KAYLA WILLIAMSON & LIN WORKMAN, 709 CRESTVIEW DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 709 CRESTVIEW DRIVE in Dis-trict 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-05-15-1-000-197.000

PIN# 41580

LT 22 & PT LOT 23 BLK 1 BEG AT NW CORNER LOT 22 TH SE 91.75 TH SW 163.2 TO SW LINE LOT 23 TH NW 187.5 TO SW CORNER LOT 22 TH NE 240.3 TO POB REAR PT BLK 1 CRESTVIEW LAND CO ADD E-225 15-12-6 is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SAMUEL L KIMBERLY, 404 LAKE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-1037, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 404 LAKE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-3-000-016.000

PIN# 32794

1993 COM INT NW LINE OF LAKE ST & CENTER OF LYNWOOD AVE TH NE 175 ALONG NW LINE OF LAKE ST TO POB TH CONT NE 60 ALONG SAID ROW TH NW 160 TH NE 50 TH NW 30S TO E BANK OF COOSA RIVER TH SWÄLY, NWÄLY, NE’LY, SW’LY, SE’LY ALONG SAID E BANK TH SE 20S TH NE 7.5 TH SE 200S TO POB LYING IN GOVT LT C LYING NW OF LAKE ST 3-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GLENN GLOVER, 600 MILLER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUES-DAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 700 MILLER AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-4-000-022.003 PIN# 44551

1995 LTS 1 & 26 BLK 8 LINCOLN HTS RE-ARR MINNIE MILLER SUB PLAT F-19 14-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOYCE GLENN GAYLOR, 1407 MANA LANE, APT. 6, CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE 37412, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 233 RUSSELL STREET (County records list property address as 235 RUSSELL STREET) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-1-000-065.000 PIN# 45155

W 60’ LOT 9 BLK D MAP OF MAYFAIR ESTATES PLAT C-273 GADSDEN 24-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SIARES PROPERTY, LLC, P.O. BOX 8000, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 601 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-1-000-007.000

PIN# 33081

BEG INT N LINE OF SEC 4 & NW ROW OF T A & G RAILROAD ROW TH 460S ALONG SAID N LINE TH SW TO N’LY ROW OF TUSCALOOSA AVE TH SE ALONG TUSCALOOSA AVE TO THE INT OF N’LY ROW OF TUSCALOOSA AVE & NW ROW OF TA & G RAILROAD ROW TH NE ALONG NE ROW OF TA & G RAILROAD ROW TO POB BEING 14 AC(C) LYING IN NW1/4 NE1/4 GADSDEN 4-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JESSE WILLIAMS & DEVON WILLIAMS, 1600

VAN BUREN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4942, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council

of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the

structure or condition located at 1600 VAN BUREN AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-4-000-069.000

PIN# 39765

LOTS 17,18&19 MCDOWELL ADD PLAT D-221 GADSDEN SEC 8 TWP 12S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DIEGO BALTAZAR MARCOS & JUANA G DIAZ,

2327 CANSLER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the

structure or condition located at 2327 CANSLER AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-139.000

PIN# 38417

LT 13 BLK 9 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 GADSDEN GOVT LT 10 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to T C ENTERPRISES, LLC, 120 NORTH 5TH

STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 408 CHESTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-106.000

PIN# 49829

LT 17 BLK 25 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GUNVANT D PATKAR, 821 RANSOME

DRIVE, ONEONTA, ALABAMA 35121, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 406 CHESTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-105.000

PIN# 49828

LOT 16 BLK 25 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DOROTHY TUCKER BRUCE, 1312 CENTRAL

AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1312 CENTRAL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-064.000

PIN# 39160

LTS 14 & 16 BLK 8 KENTUCKY ADD #2 GAD PLAT B-210 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARCO & VLADIMIR SALGADO, 1333 HILL

AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1715 EMANUEL AVENUE (County records list property address as 0

EMANUEL AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-235.000

PIN# 39192

BEG NW COR BLK 2 W F REDDEN’S SUB TH S ALONG E ROW FAIRVIEW AVE 420 TH SE 340S TH NE 210 TH SE 588 TO W ROW EMANUEL AVE TH N ALONG ROW 320S TO S ROW ADAMS ST TH W ALONG ROW 954.65 TO POB BEING PT BLK 2 W F REDDEN’S SUB PLAT D-133 GADSDEN 7 AC(C) 7-12-6 is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MILTON CHAPMAN, 1615 FILLMORE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.,

a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1615 FILLMORE AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-201.000

PIN# 39626

LTS 16-18 BLK 37 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BETTY TURMAN, 3422 GEORGIA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3422 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-094.000

PIN# 49813

LTS 1-2 BLK 17 WALNUT PARK OR WEST POINT #2 PLAT B-117 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JONATHAN DAVID AMOS, 3508 GEORGIA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3510 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-309.000 PIN# 50044

LT 6 BLK 6 JAMES H PRUETT ADD PLAT D-135 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TRAVIS L. & MARY R. ROBERSON, 14180 HWY 278 WEST, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 207 GRADY STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-080.000

PIN# 49797

LTS 30-31 BLK 4 NENA K ELLIOTTS HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C-218 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEFFREY REID BALSAM, 419 GRADY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, AUDREA LAFAYE WILLIAMS, 50 W TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 419 GRADY STREET in District 6 in the City of

Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 3 BLK 19 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117

GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-204.000

PIN# 49934 is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DUGGAR MOUNTAIN LAND TRUST, LLC, 502 HOWARD PLACE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 502 HOWARD PLACE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-443.000

PIN# 50182

LTS 9-10 BLK 27 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117

GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HILDA ALVARADO OR FLORES ALEJANDRA, 919 HOLLY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901 and to FIVE STAR INVESTMENTS, LLC, 8 MAJOR STREET, ATTLEBORO, MASSACHUSETTS 02703, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 919 HOLLY STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-067.000

PIN# 39898

LOT 7 BLK 7 WOODLAWN ADD PLAT A 15 GADSDEN 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHARLES G. TERRELL, 2910 LAKESHORE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 31 LAKEFRONT AVENUE (County Records list property address as 31 LAKEFRONT STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-229.000

PIN# 19094

LT 94 CONE MILLS PARCEL 5 PLAT F-59 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIE KIDD, 1511 MALONE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901 and to ANA MIGUEL DOMINGO, 1511 MALONE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1511 MALONE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-159,000 PIN# 36779

LTS 6-7 BLK COH ALFORD SUB #1 RE-AR PLAT B-348 5-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES & NELLIE MALONE, 1525 MALONE COURT, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1525 MALONE COURT in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-153.000

PIN# 36741

THE E 80’ OF LOT 1-2 BLK DO H ALFORD SUBD NO 1 PLAT B-348 GADSDEN SEC 5 TWP 12S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBIN E. DUMAS, 1518 MCKINLEY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1518 MCKINLEY AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-242.000 PIN# 39675

LTS 1 & 2 BLK 29 SOUTH GADSDEN ADDT PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JULIA YATER & GRACE BIRSKEY, 2714 S. 11TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4552, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2714 S. 11TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-04-18-0-001-062.000

PIN# 40636

LTS 1-2 J.O. RHODES REARR PART BLKS 6-7 PHILLIPS CO FARM ADD #1 PLAT D-159 LYING GOV’T LT 1 18-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LISA TINKER, 513 HILLYER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2123, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 513 HILLYER STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-289.006 PIN# 20020

LT 43.74 X 82.75 LYING IN SE1/4 SE1/4 32-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to READY INVESTMENTS, LLC, 9723 U.S. HWY 431, ALBERTVILLE, ALA-BAMA 35950, 108 N. 24TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2044, G DAVID AND PAU-LETTE GEER, 100 GEER DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an inter-est in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 108 N. 24TH STREET (Commercial) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

Lot 2 in Block 26, in the Second Survey of Alford’s Addition to Alabama City, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 308, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-06-1-000-195.000 PIN# 37755

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HEROLD CLEVENGER, 1815 ADAMS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4809, subject to a mortgage in favor of RODNEY NEWTON and wife KAY NEWTON, be-lieved to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the struc-ture or condition located 1815 ADAMS STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more partic-ularly described as:

The West half (W 1⁄2) of Lots Numbers One (1) and Two (2) in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition according to the map or plot thereof as the same appears of record in Book of Town Plats “B”, pages 314 and 315, in the Probate Office, and lying and being in Gads-den, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-020.000

PIN# 39600

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROBERT STEPHEN NORTH, 1407 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, AL-ABAMA 35901, 1113 ROCKWAY DRIVE, CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE 37411-1376, subject to that certain mortgage in favor of DORA DEAN CRESS, executed by TONY L. POE and wife BRENDA L. POE, 1407 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, CHRISTYONNA LAKY-SHA COLLINS, 1407 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1407 ALABAMA AVENUE (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more par-ticularly described as: All of Lot Number Four (4), and that part of Lot Number Three (3), de-scribed as beginning at the Southwest corner of Lot Number 3, and run in a Northerly direction along the West line thereof to the Northwest corner of said Lot Number 3; thence Easterly and along the North line of said Lot Number 3, a distance of five feet; thence in a Southerly direc-tion and in a direct line to the point of beginning; all in Block Number 10, in the Interurban Land Company’s First Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, beginning on Page 206, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-05-2-000-041.000 PIN: 36629

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to David Rex Smith with Beverly H. Smith and Lee Roy Smith having a Life Estate, 414 Princeton Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, 1216 Ewing Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1216 EWING AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract or parcel of land described as follows: To describe the point of beginning, commence at the Southwest corner of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section 34, Township 1 1 South, Range 6 East, and from thence run in an Easterly direction and along the South line of said Quarter to the Northwesterly line of the Gadsden Centre Highway (Ewing Avenue); thence run in a Northeasterly direction and along the Northwesterly line of said Gadsden-Centre Highway to a point where the Southwesterly right of way line of a 100.0 feet right of way to the Alabama Power Company intersects same, said point being the point of beginning to describe the land contained herein; thence from said point of beginning, with a deflection angle of 67 degrees 49 minutes to the left, and along the Southwesterly right of way line of said Alabama Power Company right of way, run for a distance of 161.0 feet to a point; thence deflect to the left at an angle of 1 12 degrees 1 1 minutes and run for a distance of 123.9 feet to a point; thence deflect to the left at an angle of 92 degrees 04 minutes and run for a dis-tance of 149.5 feet to a point in the Northwesterly tine of Gadsden-Centre Highway; thence deflect to the left at an angle of 87 degrees 56 minutes and run along the said Northwesterly line of Gadsden-Centre Highway for a distance of 60.0 feet to the point of beginning, and em-bracing a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Northeast Quarter (NE 1/4), in Sec-tion Thirty-Four (34), Township Eleven (11) South, Range Six (6) East, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

LESS AND EXCEPT: A part of the SE % of NE 1/4, Section 34, Township 1 1 -S, Range 6-E, identi-fied as Tract No. 20 on Project No ACSTPAA-OI 37(013) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows:

Commencing at the NW corner of the NE % of the SE 1/4 Section 34, T-11 -S, R-6-E, thence $56° 55’22”E a distance of 1424.38 feet to a point on the westerly right of way of U.S. Hwy. 411, which is the point of beginning; thence NI 9°54′34′′E a distance of 70.49 feet; thence S31 °59′58′′E a distance of 20.37 feet to a point on westerly right of way of U.S. 41 1; thence S35°22 149′′W and along said right of way a distance of 60.10 feet; to the point and place of beginning, containing 0.013 acre, more or less.

And as shown on the right of way map of record in the Alabama Department of Transportation a copy of which is also deposited in the office of the Judge of Probate as an aid to persons and entities interested therein and as shown on the Property Sketch.

Tax ID#: 10-08-34-1-000-023.000

PIN# 17183

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOSE MARTIN RAMOS DIONISIO, 415 GOLDENROD AVENUE, GADS-DEN, ALABAMA 35901, FERMIN RODRIGUEZ, 306 CO RD 253, CROSSVILLE, ALABAMA 35962, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUES-DAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 415 GOLDENROD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 14 and 15 in Block 2 of Holly Homes Addition Number 2, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book D, Page 245, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, tying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-1-000-014.000

PIN# 14906

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to Estate of PHYLLIS MORGAN THOMAS, 1610 HARRISON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904 and potential heirs, SHARRON HAWKINS, 1686 LAY SPRINGS ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, SONYA STRICKLAND, TONY NEVINSKI AND TIMMY THOM-AS LANE, 327 WADDILL DRIVE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, PHYLLIS MORGAN THOMAS, 1610 HARRISON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the

Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY,

NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the

structure or condition located 1610 HARRISON AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel I:

Lots numbers ten (10) and eleven (11) in block number thirty-seven (37) in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, according to the map thereof as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel II:

Lot number twelve (12) in block thirty-seven (37) in Gadsden Realty Company’s South Gadsden Addition, as same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, Pages 314 and 315, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-08-3-000-179.000 PIN# 39587

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARGARET & C.V. CHAPPELL, 1003 LANCASTER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 701 HARVEY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903 and ETOWAH COUNTY REVENUE COMMISSIONER, 800 FORREST AVENUE SUITE 113, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUES-DAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 701 HARVEY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden,

more particularly described as: The South 105.5 feet of Lot Number One (1) in Block “D” in El-liott Addition Number One (1) as the same appears of record in Plat Book “B”, at Page 5 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon; being a lot fronting fifty (50) feet on the northwest corner of Harvey and Milton Streets and running back, of uniform width, along the west line of Milton Street a distance of 105.5 feet.

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-337.000

PIN# 33528

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to Estate of BRAY WILLIAMS AND VIRGINIA WILLIAMS C/O BOBBIE A. LANE, 4 ARBORETUM DRIVE E, LOMBARD, ILLINOIS 60148, 414 HENRY STREET, GADSDEN, AL-ABAMA 35903-3134, with potential heirs, BOBBIE A. LANE, 4 ARBORETUM DRIVE E., LOM-BARD, ILLINOIS 60148, BRAY WILLIAMS, JR., 227 SAMMY CIRCLE, GRIFFIN, GEORGIA, 30223 AND CLARENCE R. WILLIAMS, 518 JOESPH T. ROBINSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUES-DAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 414 HENRY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more par-ticularly described as:

The East Ninety (90) feet of lot Number One (1) in Block Number Three (3) of the Riley Addi-tion to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “HH”, Page 555, in the Probate Office, and being situated in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, to-gether with all improvements located thereon.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-02-04-2-000-316.000 PIN# 33504

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRENDA SPADE, 4 LAUREL ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904,

believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUES-DAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 4 LAUREL ROAD (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the point of intersection of the southeast line of lot number eighty-nine (89) in Parcel three (3) of Cone Hills Corporation, Dwight Division, with the northeast line thereof, said point being in the southwest line of a fifteen (15) foot al-ley; and from said point of beginning, run south forty-four (44) degrees twenty-four (24) minutes west, and along the southeast line of said lot, a distance of eighty-seven (87) feet; thence run north forty-five (45) degrees thirty-six (36) minutes west a distance of seventy-four (74) feet to the northwest line of said lot; thence run north forty-four (44) degrees twenty-four (24) minutes east, and along the northwest line of said lot, a distance of thirty (30) feet to the southwest line of lot number eighty-eight (88); thence run north forty-five (45) degrees thirty-six (36) minutes west and along the southwest line of said lot number eighty-eight (88), a dis-tance of 80.24 feet to the northwest line thereof; thence run north forty-four (44) degrees sev-enteen (17) minutes thirty (30) seconds east, and along the northwest line of said lot, a dis-tance of fifty-seven (57) feet to the northeast line of said lot and the southwest line of the above mentioned alley; thence run south forty-five (45) degrees thirty-six (36) minutes east, and along the southwest line of said alley, a distance3 of 154.37 feet to the point of beginning; said description embracing all of a lot number eighty-eight (88) and a portion of lot number eighty-nine (89), a Parcel three (3), of property of Cone Mills Dwight Division, according to map recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 51-65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-31-3-000-394.000

PIN# 18820

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RUFINO MARTIN MATIAS, 1327 MERRYHILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, AL-ABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1327 MERRYHILL AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: Lots 8 and 9 in Block 8 in the rearrangement of Block Number 6, 8 and a portion of Block 7, in Rolling Green Park, as recorded in Plat Book C, page 349, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-06-14-2-000-349.000

PIN# 44090

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LOUIS LEONARD, 1015 BROOKSIDE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 389 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 389 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Commence at the SW corner of Lot 10, in Block “4”, of the Hadley Farms Subdivision, according to the map of which appears of record in Book of Town Plats “B”, page 236, Probate Office, Etowah County; thence run Northerly along the West line of Lot 10 and the East line of Pennsyl-vania Street a distance of 50’ to a point, said point being the point of beginning; thence contin-ue Northerly and along the West line of Lot 10 for a distance of 50’; thence run Easterly and parallel to the South line of said lot for a distance of 140’ to a point; thence run Southerly and parallel to the West line of said lot for a distance of 50’; thence run Westerly and parallel to the South line of said lot for a distance of 140’ to the point of beginning. Said description a por-tion of Lot 10 in Block 4 of Hadley Farms Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof rec-orded in Plat Book “B”, Page 236, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-2-000-052.000

PIN# 45272

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RICKEY J. HANDY, P.O. BOX 4167, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 106 ROSALIE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, ETOWAH COUNTY REVENUE COMMISSIONER, 800 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 106 ROSA-LIE AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Four (4) and the West nine and on-half (9 1⁄2) feet of Lot Number Three (3), Block Number Sixteen (16), of the W.T. Cox Re- arrangement of a portion of the Elmwood North Divi-sion, according to the map or plat of said W.T. Cox Re-arrangement recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 324, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said land is part of the property described in Deed Book “933”, Page 91, in said Probate Office.

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-4-000-048.000

PIN# 32962

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MILTON V. CHAPMAN and CAROLIN PARKER, 803 SLACK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a mortgage in favor of THE PARKER COMPANY, LLC, P.O. BOX 190026, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35219, assignment of mortgage to OTTO GRAN-TOR RESIDUAL ANNUITY TRUST, OTTO FAMILY TRUST, 4500 S LAKESHORE DR STE 560, TEM-PE, AZ 85282, 306 MARILYN AVE, GLENDALE HEIGHTS, IL 60137, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 2816 SHAHAN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Seventy-nine (79) in Shahan and Walshe Central Alabama City, Addition, according to the map thereof in Plat Book “B”, Page 184 and 185, Probate Office, Etowah County, Ala-bama and lying and being in Gadsden, (formerly Alabama City) Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-301.000

PIN# 38188

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SHAWN LE and TWAN LE, 2565 E. SOUTHERN AVENUE, 93, MESA, ARIZONA, 85204 705 TIDMORE BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 705 TIDMORE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property de-scribed below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 705 TIDMORE STREET (County Records show property as 705 TIDMORE BEND ROAD) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Three (3) in Block Number One (1) in the Brookline Subdivision according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book D, Page 141, Probate Office and improvements located thereon.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-07-35-4-000-111.000

PIN# 15415

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to the Estate of RILLA WALLEY, 3020 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN,

ALABAMA 35904, 3018 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904 with potential heirs, AL-MA BUCKNER, LIN WALLEY, LINDA ATKINS, 2753 SCOTT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35907, 3018 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 3020 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALA-BAMA 35904, TINA NEFF, 404 WILLIAMS AVENUE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, 3018 TO-PEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALBAMA 35904, 3020 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, RILLA ADELINE WALLEY, 3018 TOPEKA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4452, 3020 TOPE-KA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 3020 TOPEKA STREET (County list property address as 3018 TOPEKA STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Lot Number Twelve (12) in Block Number Two (2) in Highland Crest Addition according to map or plat thereof recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, page 399, Probate Office, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-07-3-000-153.000

PIN# 39247

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GUNVANT PATKAR, 821 RANSOME DRIVE, ONEONTA, ALABAMA 32121-2443, 47 W. TUSCALOOSĄ AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 47 W. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twenty (20), Parcel Number Two (2), as shown on map of property of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, pages 51-65, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 09-07-36-4-000-028.000

PIN# 10517

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARNOL MARTININEZ, 1041 MORGAN DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 906 WINDSOR STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an inter-est in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 906 WINDSOR STREET (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A tract or parcel of land described as follows: Begin at the Northeast corner of Lot Number 19, Block “D”, Oakview Addition to the City of Gadsden; thence Southerly along the East line of said Lot 19, 140 feet to the Southeast corner thereof; thence West and along the South line of Lots 19, 18 and 17, a distance of 46.8 feet to a point 10 feet East of the Southwest, corner of Lot 17; thence Northerly a distance of 34 feet, more or less, to a point in the West line of Lot 17, which point is 108.5 feet South of the Northwest corner of Lot 17; thence North and along the West line of Lot 17, 108.5 feet to the Northwest corner thereof; thence East and along the North lines of Lots 17, 18 and 19, 78.8 feet to the Northeast corner of Lot 19, the point of beginning, said description embracing all of Lots 18 and 19, and a portion of Lot 17, in Block “D”, in the Oakview Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 337, Probate Office, Etowah County and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-011.000

PIN# 31482

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GLORIA ROMERO, 518 GRAND AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 929 WINDOR STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hear-ing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 929 WINDSOR STREET (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

A lot described as beginning at the NE corner of Lot 17 and from thence run in a Southerly di-rection and along the East lines of Lots 17, 18, 19 and 20 a distance of 100 feet to the SE corner of Lot 20; thence in a Westerly direction and along the South line of said Lot 20 a distance of 75 feet; thence northerly and parallel with the West line of West Central Boulevard a distance of 100 feet to the North line of said Lot 17; thence Easterly and along the North line of Lot 17 a distance of 75 feet to the point of beginning and embracing portions of Lots 17, 18, 19 and 20 in Block 2 in the T.R. Raley Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 73, and as amended by map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 87, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-022.000

PIN# 31493

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nui-sance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

October 24, 2025

____________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CITY OF ATTALLA

THE CITY OF ATTALLA WILL HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS TO DISCUSS THE REMEDIES FOR NUISANCE/ABATEMENT CASES THAT WILL COME BEFORE THE ATTALLA CITY COUNCIL ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2025 AT 5:00P.M. PUBLIC HEARINGS WILL BE HELD AT 612 4 TH STREET NW, ATTALLA, ALABAMA. THE FOLLOWING ADDRESSES WILL BE DISCUSSED:

1307 2ND ST NW

913 1ST ST

131 MULBERRY

121 MULBERRY

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

October 24 and 31, 2025