NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Barbara McCurdy, Unmarried woman and Deric W. Cline, Unmarried Man, to Regions Bank, on May 9, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on May 26, 2022, as Document Number 3541089. Regions Bank, its successors and assigns, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on December 16, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, towit:

THE FOLLOWING LANDS AND PROPERTY, TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS LOCATED THEREON, LYING IN CITY OF SOUTHSIDE. ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA TO WIT: PARCEL ONECOMMENCE AT AN EXISTING RAILROAD SPIKE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH. RANGE 6 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, AND RUN SOUTH 03 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 39 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE EAST LINE THEREOF, 466.70 FEET TO AN EXISTING PK NAIL; THENCE RUN SOUTH 38 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST, LEAVING SAID EAST LINE 834.66 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 38 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST 45.09 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 47 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST. 330.38 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SMITH ROAD (60 FEET RIGHT OF WAY): THENCE RUN NORTH 38 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 45.09 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 47 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY 330.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 9 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.PARCEL TWOCOMMENCE AT AN EXISTING RAILROAD SPOKE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 9. TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, AND RUN SOUTH 03 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE EAST LINE THEREOF, 466.70 FEET TO AN EXISTING PK NAIL: THENCE RUN SOUTH 38 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST, LEAVING SAID EAST LINE, 879.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 38 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST. 112.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN NORTH 47 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 26 SECONDS WEST, 330.38 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SMITH ROAD (60 FEET RIGHT OF WAY); THENCE RUN NORTH 38 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 112 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 47 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST. 330.38 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST. ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.PARCEL THREECOMMENCE AT AN EXISTING RAILROAD SPIKE AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, AND RUN SOUTH 03 DEGREES 59 MINUTES 39 SECONDS EAST, ALONG THE EAST LINE THEREOF, 466.70 FEET TO AN EXISTING PK NAIL; THENCE RUN SOUTH 38 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST, LEAVING SAID EAST LINE 991.75 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN; THENCE CONTINUE SOUTH 38 DEGREES 40 MINUTES 53 SECONDS WEST, 234.42 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF DEED BOOK 1199, PAGE 635. PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE RUN SOUTH 47 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST 330.50 FEET TO AN EXISTING PINCH PIPE ON THE SOUTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SMITH ROAD (60 FEET RIGHT OF WAY): THENCE RUN NORTH 38 DEGREES 39 MINUTES 35 SECONDS EAST, ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY, 234.41 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE RUN SOUTH 47 DEGREES 24 MINUTES 26 SECONDS EAST, LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY 330.38 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PROPERTY BEING A PORTION OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 AND THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 13 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

More commonly known as: 3601 Smith Rd, Southside, AL 35907-0835

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

Regions Bank, its successors and assigns (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

November 13, 20, and 27, 2026

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NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Shannon D Baty, an unmarried person, to Compass Bank dated July 21, 2014; said mortgage being recorded on July 22, 2014 as Instrument No. 3404745 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama..

The undersigned, PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on December 23, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commence at a 2 inch pipe marking the Northeast corner of the Northeast Quarter (Northeast 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (Northwest 1/4 ) of Section Thirty Two (32), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Seven (7) East, thence South 00 degrees 13 minutes 09 seconds East 644.80 feet along the East line of said forty to a 1/2 inch rebar on the Southerly right of way of Keysburg Road (30 foot right of way), thence leaving said forty line North 69 degrees 32 minutes 22 seconds West 21.73 feet along said right of way to a 1/2 inch rebar, thence North 74 degrees 08 minutes 31 seconds West 105.02 feet along said right of way to a 3/8 inch rebar capped (Dowdy) also being the Point of Beginning, thence leaving said right of way South 02 degrees 54 minutes 33 seconds West 210.39 feet to a 3/8 inch rebar, thence North 62 degrees 48 minutes 12 seconds West 9.00 feet to a point, thence South 02 degrees 56 minutes 59 seconds West 214.43 feet to a 2 inch pipe on the Northeasterly right of way of L & N Railroad (right of way varies), thence along said right of way a chord bearing and distance of North 40 degrees 33 minutes 06 seconds West 250.08 feet to a 1/2 inch rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence along said right of way a chord bearing and distance of North 29 degrees 37 minutes 26 seconds West 435.08 feet to a 3/8 inch rebar on the Southerly right of way of said Keysburg Road (30 foot right of way) thence South 66 degrees 35 minutes 30 seconds East 238.71 feet along said right of way to a 3/8 inch rebar, thence South 74 degrees 45 minutes 36 seconds East 170.18 feet along said right of way to a nail, thence South 74 degrees 44 minutes 23 seconds East 16.69 feet along said right of way to the Point of Beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 204 Keysburg Road, Gadsden, AL 35905.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

[email protected]

File No. 22-04043AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

November 13, 20, and 27, 2026

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FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Ceandra S. James and Jennifer James, as Mortgagor, to G & M Homes, LLC, as Mortgagee, dated March 18, 2013, and recorded as Instrument Number 3382713, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the door of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 3rd day of December, 2026, the following described property to-wit:

Lots Number Nine (9) and Ten (10) in Shaddowlawn Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, page 74, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 10th day of November, 2026. G & M Homes, LLC, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter & Haney, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

November 13, 20, and 27, 2026

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FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by the mortgage given by Erin Shorder, as Mortgagor, to G & M Homes, LLC, as Mortgagee, dated September 13, 2013, and recorded as Instrument Number 3391818, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and the Mortgagee, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the Mortgagee will sell, at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the door of the Etowah County Courthouse in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 3rd day of December, 2026, the following described property to-wit:

Lot Number Seven (7) in Spring Hill Estates, Rainbow City, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “I”, page 121, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage and the proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This the 10th day of November, 2026.

G & M Homes, LLC, Mortgagee

/s/ James C. Inzer, III

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter & Haney, LLC

Attorney for Mortgagee

November 13, 20, and 27, 2026

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NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Timothy A. Sosebee and Sandra L. Sosebee, Husband and wife, as joint tenants with rights of survivorship, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on March 18, 2025, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on March 27, 2015, as Document Number 3415565. Onity Mortgage Corporation f/k/a PHH Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on January 19, 2027, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER FORTY-FIVE (45) IN THE THIRD ADDITION TO GREEN MOUNTAIN LAKE HOMES ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “I”, PAGE 55-56, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN THE TOWN OF SOUTHSIDE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

More commonly known as: 2116 Leota Rd, Southside, AL 35907

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

Onity Mortgage Corporation f/k/a PHH Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 705

Birmingham, AL 35244

Phone: (801) 355-2886

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Venson P. Butts and Mildred E. Butts, husband and wife, originally in favor of Metlife Home Loans, a Division of MetLife Bank, N.A.,, on March 14, 2011, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3347442 being re-recorded 09/11/2015 in Instrument Number 3423431; the undersigned GITSIT Solutions, LLC, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Separate Trustee of GITSIT Ventures LV Trust, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 7, 2027, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 9, Martin Meadows, according to plat thereof recorded in Plat Book G, Page 327 of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama. Property street address for informational purposes: 3380 Martin Dr , Gadsden, AL 35903. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds in the amount of the winning bid made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The sale will be conducted subject to: (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) final confirmation with the Mortgagee/Transferee, and if applicable, (3) collection of purchaser information needed to comply with the reporting requirements under the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031) and reimbursement of any fees and expenses incurred as a result of the collection of such information. The Mortgagee/Transferee and Tiffany & Bosco, P.A shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the bid amount. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. GITSIT Solutions, LLC, not in its individual capacity but solely in its capacity as Separate Trustee of GITSIT Ventures LV Trust, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 26-18612-KO-AL 11/20/2026, 11/27/2026, 12/04/2026

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Virginia A. Smith, to The Exchange Bank of Alabama – Attalla, on the 6th day of June, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in Instrument No. 3295989, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the rear Courthouse door Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 21st day of December, 2026, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots one (1) and Two (2), Block Three (3) of the Schroeter Subdivision Number One (1) an addition to Attalla, Alabama, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “G”, Page 43, and lying and being in Attalla, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

The Exchange Bank of Alabama

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, PC

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

November 27, December 4, and 11, 2026

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MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Auto Doctors of Attalla, LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company, to Emblem Credit Union on the 24th day of March, 2026, said mortgage being recorded in Book 2026, Page 3606408, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, along with that certain assignments of leases and rents executed by Auto Doctors of Attalla, LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company, to Emblem Credit Union on the 24th day of March, 2026, said assignment of leases and rents being recorded in Book 2026, Page 3606409, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the rear Courthouse door Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 21st day of December, 2026, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12, in Block 2, of the Stowers Rearrangement of portions of the Attalla Iron and Steel Company’s Addition, as recorded in Plat Book B, Pages 292-293, in Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and Lots 11 and 12, in Block 10, of the Stowers Rearrangement of portions of the Attalla Iron and Steel Company’s Addition, as recorded in Plat Book B Pages 292-293 in Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Emblem Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, PC

P. O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902

November 27, December 4, and 11, 2026

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FILE CLAIMS

Andrew A. Acker was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/22/2026 to the Estate of Gail C. Acker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Brittany Stone was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/28/2026 over the Estate of Alexis Stacie Krain Cofield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ricky Joe Watson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/13/2026 to the Estate of Danny Roy Blackburn, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Laura Hood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/09/2026 to the Estate of William Rodney Martin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

John Anthony Mardis was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/10/2026 to the Estate of Forrest M. Mardis, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

John Anthony Mardis was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/10/2026 to the Estate of Mary L. Mardis, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Norma Christine Ford Brock was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/05/2026 to the Estate of Pamela Byram Conry, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ashley Brown Jamison was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2026 to the Estate of Michael Loren Brown, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Parker Felton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2026 to the Estate of Evelyn Maurine Parker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Joshua Daniel Newcomb was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/28/2026 to the Estate of Jeffrey Blaine Tritt, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Emmarald Renee Miller was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/28/2026 to the Estate of David Wayne Hardin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Johnny Franklin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2026 to the Estate of Peggy Joyce Franklin a/k/a Peggy Joyce Franklin Smith, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Susan Ottavi was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/21/2026 to the Estate of Neil Arthur Ottavi, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 27, December 4, and 11, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Andrea Nichole Alexander was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/18/2026 over the Estate of Sharon Rasco Pullins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 27, December 4, and 11, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy Eden Counts was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/22/2026 to the Estate of Robert Wayne Eden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 27, December 4, and 11, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kevin B. Sims was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/25/2026 to the Estate of Annie J. Sims, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 27, December 4, and 11, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jason C. Junkins, M.D. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 10/16/2026 to the Estate of Bobby M. Junkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 27, December 4, and 11, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF RUBY JEAN WARD, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-00673

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of Ruby Jean Ward, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, Billy Keith McCormick and Deanna Celeste Simmons on the 30th day of October, 2026; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Done this the 20th day of November 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 27, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF ESTATE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DALE RANDALL WATTS, DECEASED

CASE NO: 2026-00662

A Petition for Summary Distribution of the Estate of Dale Randall Watts, Deceased, having been submitted to the Honorable Scott W. Hassell, Judge of Probate, by Petitioner, Bob Watts on the 30th day of September, 2026; Notice is hereby given that all persons contesting said Petition shall file a response thereto with the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902, within 30 days of the date of this publication.

Done this the 30th day of September, 2026

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

November 27, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF KATIE HOLCOMB, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2026-00462

TO: Kristen Faulkner and Shaun Robinson; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Katie Holcomb, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 29th day of December, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Katie Holcomb, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 10th DAY OF November, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 13, 20, and 27, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF LARRY GENE WHISENANT, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00697

TO: Any and all persons interested in the Estate of Larry Gene Whisenant, deceased

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Brandy Clemmons, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Larry Gene Whisenant, filed a Petition to Sell Real Property on the 3rd day of November, 2026.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 4th day of January, 2027 at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the Petition to Sell Property should be denied.

DONE THIS THE 10th DAY OF November, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 13, 20, and 27, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DONALD WAYNE KNIGHT, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00795

TO: unknown heirs; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Donald Wayne Knight, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 29th day of December, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Donald Wayne Knight, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 16th DAY OF November, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2026-00325

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JONATHAN EDWARD FULENWIDER, DECEASED.

TO: All Creditors, heirs or distributees, and all other persons interested in the Estate of Jonathan Edward Fulenwider, deceased

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that Justin Edward Fulenwider and Kyle Austin Fulenwider, as Personal Representatives of the Estate of Jonathan Edward Fulenwider, filed a Report of Insolvency on the 12th day of November, 2026.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 5th day of January, 2027 at 10:00 a.m., when said report will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

DONE THIS THE 16th DAY OF November, 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20 ,27, and December 4, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DAVID MICHAEL SIMS, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00553

TO: Any and all persons interested in the Estate of David Michael Sims, deceased

Please take notice that on November 16, 2026, a hearing was held and David Michael Sims was found presumed deceased. The decedent, if alive, and any other person for him must produce to the Court, within 12 weeks from the last publication, satisfactory evidence of his continuation in life. A final hearing has been set for the 9th day of March, 2027 at 10:00 a.m.

DONE THIS THE 20th DAY OF November, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

November 27 and December 4, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF EVA JANICE JENKINS, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2026-00165

TO: John Robin Smith and Edward Lee Brown; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Eva Janice Jenkins, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 25th day of January, 2027 at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Eva Janice Jenkins, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 24th DAY OF November, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

November 27, December 4, and 11, 2026

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the matter of Adoption Petition of GEORGE DAVID COKER, III.

CASE NO. 2026-00656

Notice to: Unknown Father

Address Unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Kathryn Galbreath Coker, formerly known as Kathryn Annette Galbreath (Natural Mother), has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above alleging that the identity and/or whereabouts of the biological father of said minor child are unknown and have not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is May 5, 2020. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your potential rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Shannon L. Millican

255 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

DONE this 12th day of November, 2026

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

November 20, 27, December 4 and 11, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT BY PUBLICATION

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Batey & Sanders, Inc., Plaintiff

Vs.

Paul Ellard & Company, LLC, Defendant,

Case No.: DV-2026-900922

Paul Ellard & Company, LLC, % Paul Ellard as Registered Agent, whose whereabouts are unknown and has avoided service by certified mail at 2020 Sandy Creek Road, Madison, GA 30650, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in case DV 2026-900922, and deliver or mail said answer to the District Court Clerk, Etowah County Alabama, 801 Forrest Avenue Suite 202, Gadsden, AL 35901, (256) 549-2150, within fourteen days (14) after the last publication, or a default judgment can be taken against you for the money or property demanded in the Complaint in the sum of $12,657.81, plus interest as allowed by law, attorney fees and costs.

Done the 13th of November 2026

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the District Court, Etowah County, Alabama

Christie D. Knowles, Attorney for the Plaintiff,

Batey & Sanders, Inc

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

November 20, 27, December 4, and 11, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CV-2025-900024.00

Guardian Tax AL, LLC, Plaintiff,

v.

Heirs of Ruby C. Cheatwood, Charles R. Cheatwood, Lisa Bonds, Cheri Hill, and John Does 1–99, representing the heirs, devisees, personal representative(s), successors, and/or assigns of Defendants who may claim an interest in the Property known as 1732 Lonesome Bend Rd, Gadsden AL, 35903 (Parcel No. 14-04-17-0-001-126.000), Defendants.

Defendant Charles R. Cheatwood, Heirs of Ruby C. Cheatwood, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the subject property are hereby notified that Guardian Tax AL, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, has filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, a Complaint in the Nature of Ejectment and for Quiet Title. The style of said action being identified as CV-2025-900024.00. The above named person, entities, and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action within 30 days of the last date of publication of this Notice, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against them.

The subject property is described as follows:

A tract of land described as beginning at a point in the North line of Fraction “B”, which said point is 26.1 feet East of the Northwest corner of said Fraction “B”; thence South 15° 09’ West a distance of 127.9 feet to a point; thence South 75° 40’ East a distance of 281.3 feet; thence North 88° 00’ East and parallel with the North line of said Fraction “B” a distance of 520.9 feet; thence North 14° 20’ East and parallel with the West line of said Fraction “B” a distance of 210.6 feet to the North line of Fraction “B” a distance of 811.9 feet to the point of beginning; and embracing a portion of Fraction “B” in Section Seventeen (17), Township Twelve (12), South of Ranch Seven (7) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama, said property being subject to the rights of the Alabama Power Company as described in Deed Record “6-D”, page 370 and Deed Record “7-K” page 199, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Court Etowah County, Alabama

Jeffrey D. Chapman

Attorney for Plaintiff

2163 Highway 31, South, Suite 213

Pelham, AL 35124

November 20, 27, December 4, and 11 2026.

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: GADSDEN STREET CRIME/NARCOTICS UNIT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

PLAINTIFF,

CIVIL DIVISION

V.S.

CASE NO: CV-2026-900561-CDR

$1,880.00 U.S. CURRENCY

DEFENDANT

IN RE: JIMMIE DEVON WILLIMAS

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of January 2027. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 11th day of November, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

November 20, 27,

December 4, and 11, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, EX REL: GADSDEN STREET CRIME/NARCOTICS UNIT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

PLAINTIFF,

CIVIL DIVISION

V.S.

CASE NO: CV-2026-900562-BTC

$403.00U.S. CURRENCY

Ruger EC9S 9mm

SN: 455-57576

DEFENDANT

IN RE: KEVIN OSHAY WILLIMAS

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARM:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency and firearm. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 11th day of January 2027. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 11th day of November, 2026

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

November 20, 27,

December 4, and 11, 2026

______________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE PROJECT

NO. RACR-028-759-002 ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on December 04, 2026 and at that time publicly opened for constructing SR-759 (East Gadsden Connector) (Grading, Drainage, Pavement, Bridges, Traffic Signals, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), Traffic Signs, Lighting, and Traffic Stripe) from the Coosa River Bridge to the intersection of SR-1 (US-431) and SR-74 (US-278) in Gadsden. Length 2.058 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Six Hundred (600) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $236.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $81,254,429 To $99,310,969 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

November 13, 20, and 27, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ETOWAH COUNTY COMMISSION

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

BID NO FY 2027-04

NORTHEAST ALABAMA REGIONAL MEGASITE LIFT STATION

Sealed bids for the Northeast Alabama Regional Megasite Lift Station CBHM220009(2B) will be received at Etowah County Commission located on the first floor of the Courthouse, Room 108, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901, until Thursday, December 17, 2026 @ 10:00 a.m. local time at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud.

A Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, December 10, 2026 @ 10:00 a.m. local time at the Etowah County Commission located on the first floor of the Courthouse, Room 108, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901. Attendance is non-mandatory, but encouraged.

The Project includes the following Work: Construction of a sanitary sewer lift station, electrical building, 6500 linear feet of 12” force main, and related appurtenances.

Information for the Project can be found at the following designated website: www.gmcnetwork.com/bids.

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is Goodwyn Mills Cawood LLC, 1906 E Three Notch Street, Andalusia, AL 36421, Email: Patsy Stinson [email protected]. Prospective Bidders may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below.

Copies of the Bidding Documents shall be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of a deposit of $20.00 for a one time administrative fee for digital access/file sharing and/or $100.00 for each printed set. Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, therefore no refund will be granted. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “GMC.” Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office.

Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities, or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the best and most responsible bidder. All bidders shall submit, with their bid, a list of projects “successfully completed” in the last 5 years, having the same scope of work and approximate construction cost as specified in this project. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted. Each bidder must deposit with his bid, security in the amount, form and subject to the conditions provided in the Instructions to Bidders.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the opening thereof.

Bidders will be fully responsible for the delivery of their bids in a timely manner. Reliance upon the U.S. Mail or other carriers is the bidder’s risk.

Owner: Etowah County Commission

By: Jeffery Washington

Title: Commission President

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

Temple J Electric, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for construction of Project Number ATRP2-28-2023-418 in Etowah County. This notice will appear in the form of an advertisement in a newspaper of general circulation and will run for three (3) consecutive weeks beginning on 11/13/2026 and ending on 11/27/2026. All claims should be filed at 519 Diversey Street Rainbow City, AL 35906 during this period.

Contractor Name

Temple J Electric, LLC

November 13, 20, and 27, 2026

____________

JOB COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Clements Dean Building Company, Contractor, has completed the Contract for construction of Gadsden Athletic Center PKG #3 Recreation Center Foundation and Structural Steel for the city of Gadsden and the County of Etowah, Owner(s) and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All Persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Chambless King Architects 12 West Jefferson St Suite 300 Montgomery AL 36104.

CLEMENTS DEAN BUILDING COMPANY

5455 HIGHWAY 51

WILSONVILLE, AL 35186

November 20, 27,

December 4, and 11, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Notice is hereby given that Robinson & Sons Construction Services, Inc., 80 5th Ave, Haleyville, AL 35565, has completed the 200,000-Gallon Tower Tank Reconditioning and Miscellaneous Tank Improvements for The Utilities Board of Rainbow City. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the above-named Contractor, and Krebs Engineering, Inc, 2100 River Haven Drive, Suite 100, Birmingham, AL 35244 205-987-7411.

November 20, 27, and December 4, 2026

____________

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES

The City of Hokes Bluff is now soliciting Statements of Qualifications from licensed engineering firms for professional services to be provided relating to the various grant programs administered by the State of Alabama. The selection made from this solicitation will apply to calendar years 2026 through 2027. Proposals must be submitted to the City of Hokes Bluff no later than December 14, 2026. Questions and requests for additional information concerning this solicitation may be directed to Shelby Peterson, Principal Planner, East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission,

[email protected], Telephone: (256) 237-6741.

Scott Reeves, Mayor

City of Hokes Bluff

November 27, 2026

_____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-36-26

Amending Employee Pay Scale

as Adopted in Ordinance No. O-26-26

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that Ordinance No. O-26-26 (Fiscal Year 2027 Budget) is amended by replacing the Employee Pay Scale with the attached Exhibit “A”. All prior salary and pay schedules shall be repealed.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on November 16, 2026.

Jennifer Smith,

City Clerk

November 27, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is here by given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage on November 27, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903.

Christopher Hodge – Unit 121

German Malone – Unit 125

Dexter Harrell – Unit 53 and 71

Jessica Body – Unit 94 and 133

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

November 20 and 27, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is here by given that the contents of the following storage buildings will be sold by Off Campus Storage on December 4, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903.

Antwon Powell – Unit 70

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

November 27 and December 4, 2026

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on December 10, 2026 beginning at 9:00 a.m. on the premises of Stock It N Lock It Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Ashley Romero Unit 266-J

Jennie Adamson Unit 196-G

Wade Buckner Unit 137-E

Kristi Clark Unit 151-F

Tyler Johnson. Unit 18-A

Tara Langdale Unit 239I

Kenneth Sims Unit 61-B, 106-D, 208-H, and 214-H

Kylie Luttrell -Unit 97-D

Lashandra Miller. Unit 498-L

Lynn Page Unit 249-J, 250-J, 255-J, 453-M, 96-D and 150-F

Josh Pagel – Unit 482-N

Brianna Roberson Unit 404-I

Dylon Stewart – Unit 94-C

Stock It N Lock It Mini Storage

3403 Rainbow Parkway

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

November 27 and December 4, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 12/25/2026.

2010 FORD FOCUS

VIN: 1FAHP3GN1AW171958

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

November 20 and 27, 2026