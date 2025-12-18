Legals for 12/19/2025 – 12/25/2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the terms of that certain Mortgage, executed on July 14, 2015, by MAM Investments Series Nine, LLC, a Nevada LLC, as Mortgagor, to FVP, LLC, a Florida LLC, as Mortgagee, which said Mortgage is recorded at Instrument #3420670, and which said Mortgage and underlying promissory note was assigned to Garafalo Family Revocable Trust and recorded at Instrument #3429040, and which said Mortgage and underlying promissory note is currently held by Garafalo Family Revocable Trust, and Garafalo Family Revocable Trust is authorized to enforce the terms of the Mortgage secured by said promissory note by virtue of the power of sale thereunder and § 35-10-12, Ala. Code 1975, the following described real property was to be sold on 12/2/2025, but is postponed and will instead be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of Etowah County during the legal hours of sale on March 2, 2026

Commencing at the Southwest corner of the intersection of Lonesome Bend Road and Air Depot Road in the Northeast corner of Section 30, Township 12 South, Range 7 East; thence Due West along the observed South ROW line of Air Depot Road 325.00 ft. to a capped rebar at the point of intersection of said South ROW line of Air Depot Road and a 40 ft. Right of Way; said point being the true point of beginning of the hereafter described parcel; thence South 00 degrees 00 min. 19 sec. West and leaving said South ROW line of Air Depot Road 469. 92 ft. to a 3/ 8 inch pinch top pipe; thence North 89 degrees 56 min. 41 sec. West 235.21 ft. to a 3/8 inch pipe; thence South 00 degrees 03 min. 54 sec. East 722.84 ft. to a ½ inch pipe on the observed Northeast Right of Way line of Louisville & Nashville Railroad (aka the Southwest Right of Way line of a recorded road right of way); thence North 34 degrees 08 min. 59 sec. West along said ROW line of railroad 180.00 ft. to a capped rebar; thence North 00 degrees 03 min. 54 sec. West 26.79 ft. to a capped rebar on the observed Northeast ROW line of said recorded road row; thence North 34 degrees 02 min. 30 sec. West along said row 227.22 ft. to a ½ inch pipe; thence North 00 degrees 09 min. 32 sec. West and leaving said row line 828.51 ft. to a capped rebar on the observed South ROW line of Air Depot Road; thence due East along said ROW line 465.00 ft. to the true point of beginning. The conveyance will be subject to all easements, restrictions and reservations appearing of record. Said sale will also be made subject to any Federal Tax Liens and/or Special Assessments of any nature, if any, which might adversely affect the title to the property.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The property is being sold “as is, where is”. Said property is sold without warranty or recourse, express or implied as to title, use or enjoyment. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

James O’Connell

O’Connell Law Firm

P.O. Box 380564

Birmingham, AL 35238

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_______________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenya Rice, a married woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Success Mortgage Partners, Inc., on April 17, 2023, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3556389; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 15, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lots 28, 29, 30 and 31 in Block Number 4 “Mountainview Park” as recorded in Plat Book C, Pages 176 and 177, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama,together with all improvements thereon.. Property street address for informational purposes: 2441 Scenic Dr , Gadsden, AL 35904. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-03251-PM-AL 12/05/2025, 12/12/2025, 12/19/2025

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jason McIntyre and Jennifer McIntyre, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, on June 14, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3452124; the undersigned Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on January 15, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at a 1-1/2 inch pipe marking the Northeast corner of the NW 1/4 – NW 1/4 of Section 21, Township 12 South, Range 8 East; thence South 02 degrees 02 minutes 18 seconds West 734.24 feet along the East line of said forty to a 1/2-inch capped rebar (CA497-LS) also being the Point of Beginning; thence continue South 02 degrees 02 minutes 18 seconds West 325.00 feet along said forty line a 3/8-inch rebar on the Northerly right of way of U.S. Highway Number 278 (80-foot right of way); thence leaving said forty line North 69 degrees 43 minutes 21 seconds West 283.00 feet along said right of way to a 1/2-inch capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence leaving said right of way North 02 degrees 02 minutes 18 seconds East 325.00 feet to a 1/2-inch capped rebar (CA-497-LS); thence South 69 degrees 43 minutes 21 seconds East 283.00 feet to the Point of Beginning; situated, lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 9234 US Highway 278 E , Hokes Bluff, AL 35903. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-06399-CE-AL 12/05/2025, 12/12/2025, 12/19/2025

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Raymond Keith Whorton, a married man and Alisha Whorton to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Southpoint Bank, its successors and assigns dated May 29, 2015; said mortgage being recorded on June 4, 2015 as Instrument No. 3418664 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3438275 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank successor by merger to SunTrust Mortgage Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on January 9, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that parcel of land in Etowah County, State of Alabama, being known and designated as 2.89 acres more or less in the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and in the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 1, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Huntsville Meridian; more particularly described as; Commence at the Northernmost corner of property described in deed from Michael Johnson to John C. Hopkins on November 19, 1979 and recorded in Deed Book 1321, Page 989 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence Northwesterly along the Southwesterly boundary of Lake Circle a distance of 79.63 feet to the Northernmost corner of property described in Deed made November 13, 1986 from Lee Investment Corporation to Ronald Hewlett Towers and the point of beginning of said 2.89 acre tract; thence South 39 degrees 56 minutes West a distance of 90.24 feet to a point; thence South 38 degrees 18 minutes West a distance of 48.47 feet to a point; thence South 06 degrees 48 minutes West a distance of 135.24 feet to a point; thence South 66 degrees 16 minutes West a distance of 167.94 feet to a point; thence North 37 degrees 53 minutes West a distance of 69.17 feet to a point; thence North 28 degrees 51 minutes West a distance of 111.57 feet to a point; thence North 21 degrees 20 minutes East a distance of 110.04 feet to a point; thence North 16 degrees 47 minutes West a distance of 156.60 feet to a point; thence North 83 degrees 03 minutes East a distance of 383.78 feet to Southwesterly line of Lake Circle; thence Southeasterly along the Southwesterly side of Lake Circle a chord line of South 22 degrees 34 minutes East a distance of 154.46 feet to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 121 S Lake Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

TRUIST BANK, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO SUNTRUST BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO SUNTRUST MORTGAGE INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 955616

www.foreclosurehotline.net

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffery B Gibson, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated July 27, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on August 3, 2017 as Instrument No. 3454429, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3493610, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on May 29, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Seven (7) and Eight (8) in Block Number Two (2) Ellison Second Addition as recorded in Plat Book B, page 243, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2936 E Highland St, Altoona, AL 35952.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06879AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

05/02/2025,05/09/2025,05/16/2025,06/20/2025,07/18/2025,08/22/2025,09/26/2025,10/31/2025,12/19/2025

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until July 2, 2025, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, June 20, 2025

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until August 6, 2025, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, July 18, 2025

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until September 10, 2025, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, August 22, 2025

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been post-poned until October 10, 2025, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, September 26, 2025

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until November 12, 2025, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger, October 31, 2025

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until January 7, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

The Messenger,

December 19, 2025

25-06879AL

December 19, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Reba W Knott, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated July 22, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on August 9, 2010 as Instrument No. 3336139 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2025, Page 3599029 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on January 21, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGES 5 EAST OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES WEST 16.3 FEET TO THE CENTER OF OTWAY ROAD; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES WEST 906.8 FEET TO AN EXISTING 1/2” ROD; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES 35 MINUTES EAST 440.0 FEET TO AN EXISTING 1/2” REBAR LOCATED AT THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING NORTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES WEST 396.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES 35 MINUTES EAST 880.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES EAST 396.0 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES 35 MINUTES WEST 880.0 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED.

Said property is commonly known as 632 Brow Rd, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07663AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

12/19/2025,12/26/2025,01/02/2026

25-07663AL

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephon Parker, a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for First Federal Bank, its successors and assigns, on November 13, 2014, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on November 17, 2014, as Document Number 3410055. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on January 21, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 0.39 ACRES, MORE OR LESS AND BEING A PORTION OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 IN SECTION 27, TWP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE A THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID FORTY; THENCE N 02 DEG. 26 MIN. 26 SEC W, A DISTANCE OF 29.85 FEET TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PINEHAVEN ROAD; THENCE N 88 DEG. 09 MIN. 16 SEC. E ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 590.05 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE N 02 DEG 24 MIN 37 SEC. W, LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 140.05 FEET THENCE N 88 DEG. 08 MIN. 39 SEC. E, A DISTANCE OF 115.00 FEET; THENCE S 02 DEG 24 MIN. 37 SEC.E A DISTANCE OF 140.11 FEET TO AFORESAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE THENCE S 88 DEG. 09 MIN. 16 SEC. W ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 115.00 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

THE FOLLOWING 0.94 ACRE PARCEL: COMMENCE AT A RAILROAD SPIKE ON THE INTERSECTION OF THE CENTERLINE OF PINEHAVEN ROAD (VARYING R/W) AND THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF GARMON ROAD (60’ R/W), SAID POINT MONUMENTING THE SW CORNER OF THE NW 1/4 – SE 1/4, SECTION 27, T-12-S, R-6-E OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. FROM SAID POINT OF COMMENCEMENT RUN N 2° 26’26” W AND ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 29.85 FEET TO A “WALKER” CAPPED IRON FOUND AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID PINEDALE ROAD AND THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID GARMON ROAD; THENCE RUN N 88° 09’16” E ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID PINEDALE ROAD A DISTANCE OF 590.05 FEET; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT, DEPART FROM SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, AND RUN N 02° 24’37” W A DISTANCE OF 150.09 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS #20141) BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN DESCRIBED. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING CONTINUE ALONG THE PREVIOUSLY DESCRIBED COURSE A DISTANCE OF 199.27 FEET; THENCE RUN N 88° 02’12” E A DISTANCE OF 202.04 FEET; THENCE RUN S 01°51’23” E A DISTANCE OF 209.59 FEET; THENCE RUN S 88° 08’41” W A DISTANCE OF 85.01 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS #20141); THENCE RUN N 02° 24’37” W A DISTANCE OF 10.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS #20141); THENCE RUN S 88° 09’16” W A DISTANCE OF 115.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL BEING A PORTION OF THE NW 1/4 – SE 1/4, SECTION 27, T-12-5, R-6-E OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND CONTAINING 0.940 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

More commonly known as: 125 Pine Haven Rd, Gadsden, AL 35901

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William Floyd and wife, Penny Floyd, to Family Savings Credit Union on the December 8, 2023, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3567401, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door (being the door facing Forrest Avenue) in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 16, 2026, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number One (1) in Block “K”, in Cherokee Estates, Unit II, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 61, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

December 19 and 26, 2025; and January 2, 2026

______________

FILE CLAIMS

John Timothy Phillips and Tatina Phillips was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/19/2025 over the Estate of Jeffery Todd Phillips, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Olivia R. Walden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/17/2025 to the Estate of B.W. Walden a/k/a Bobbie Willie Walden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Bailey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/17/2025 to the Estate of George D. Maddox, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

John Strickland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/12/2025 to the Estate of Nancy Godfrey Bobo, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Davis Hester was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/13/2025 to the Estate of Henry Taylor Davis, II, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILECLAIMS

Cecilia Ann Mecham was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/13/2025 over the Estate of Margaret Ann Cranford, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

David L. Holmes and Bobbie Ann Ross was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/17/2025 to the Estate of Betty Roberta Holmes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILECLAIMS

Harry Donald Gulledge was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/19/2025 to the Estate of Eloise Smith Gulledge, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

January Millican was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2025 to the Estate of William Brett Jenkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Kendra S. Eidson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/1/2025 to the Estate of Boyd V. Eidson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Wanda Adcock and Kathy Murphee was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2025 to the Estate of Jerrine K. Cash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Conservator was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/21/2025 over the Estate of Apolonia Burton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Lori Ann Stokes Burris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/20/2025 to the Estate of Troy Lee Burris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Carolyn Day was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/14/2025 to the Estate of Clyde Junior Day, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Marsha L. Barnes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/24/2025 to the Estate of Elizabeth Ann Barnes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lynne Daniel Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/24/2025 to the Estate of Margaret M. Daniel, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Angela Brooks was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Juanita Sims Carroll, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Ann Pennington was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Richard A. Baker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Beverly Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 over the Estate of Jean B. Crocker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Darien Day was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/05/2025 to the Estate of Mary Jean Day, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Darnell Ormond Grimes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/11/2025 to the Estate of Ormond R. Grimes, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Ann Walker and Barbara Morris Vice was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/24/2025 to the Estate of Linda Joyce Morris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Gina Kellett Moses was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/24/2025 to the Estate of Frances Ruth Elrod, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lynn Clemons Watson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/25/2025 over the Estate of Betty Carolyn Fowler Clemons, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Monte Beckert McNew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2025 to the Estate of Carolyn Eloise McNew, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GERALDINE O’HAIR, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00314

TO: Danielle Matthews and Brynnley; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument

purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Geraldine O’Hair, deceased, and a petition in

writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said

instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent. A Petition for Removal of

Personal Representative has also been filed.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 3rd day of

February, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petitions will be heard and to show cause, if any you

may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and

Testament of John David Jones, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 1st DAY OF December, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case #: 2025-751

IN THE MATTER OF: ROBERT MOSES,

ALLEGEDINCAPACITATED

TO: Any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 20th day of JANUARY 2026 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 9TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MARTHA BULLOCK,

INCAPACITATED

CASE # 2025-592

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 6th day of January, 2026 at 2:30 pm was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, therefore at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 4TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: WILLIAM DODD,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-752

TO: Michael Dodd and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 20th day of JANUARY 2026 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 10TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JEANNETTE RAGAN, INCAPACITATED

Case #: I-215

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the

20th day of JANUARY 2026 at 1:30 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 11th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JAMES WALKER,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-773

TO: Kay Bryant and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 4TH day of FEBRUARY 2026 at 1:30 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 17TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CV – 2025 – 900597

GRACE DARLENE WHITLOCK and

JUSTIN WHITLOCK

PLAINTIFFS

V.

BARBARA CAROL PITTS

AND

THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of SE 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees oo minutes West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road; thence run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East along said West line, parallel with the East line of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4, 1,150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20 minutes West, 789.6 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning deflect 180 degrees left and run North 84 degrees 20 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East 277.43 feet, more or less, to a point on the South line of Rocky Ford Road 80-foot right of way; thence Westerly along the South line of Rocky Ford Road 100 feet, more or less, to a point which is North 02 degrees 14 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence deflect left and run South 02 degrees 14 minutes West 277.43 feet, more or less, to the South property line, the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter (E 1/2 of SE 1/4) in Section Seven (7), Township Twelve (12) south, Range Eight (8) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

AND

Fictitious Defendants A-D, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein

DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default

may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of SE 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees oo minutes West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road; thence run North 02 degrees 14 minutes

East along said West line, parallel with the East line of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4, 1,150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20 minutes West, 789.6 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning deflect 180 degrees left and run North 84 degrees 20 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East 277.43 feet, more or less, to a point on the South line of Rocky Ford Road 80-foot right of way; thence Westerly along the South line of Rocky Ford Road 100 feet, more or less, to a point which is North 02 degrees 14 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence deflect left and run South 02 degrees 14 minutes West 277.43 feet, more or less, to the South property line, the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter (E 1/2 of SE 1/4) in Section Seven (7), Township Twelve (12) south, Range Eight (8) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

The address of the subject property is 7903 Rocky Ford Road, Gadsden, AL 35903. The PIN for the subject property is 23258.

Done the 4th day of December 2025

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk of Etowah County

/s/ Brynn T. Crain

Circuit Judge

/s/Jason Knowles

Jason Knowles, Attorney for Plaintiff

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of ZACHARY LAMON BOTHWELL

CASE NO.:2025-00143

TO: Darrell Dewayne Rudolph, Jr.

Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Anna Hutchison Bothwell has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above alleging that the whereabouts of the biological father of said minor child are unknown and have not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is 07/30/2013. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Victoria Parris Stigile,

Esquire 945 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 16th day of December 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

December 19, 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNTION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-118-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,000.00 U.S.

Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Justin Lenard Glass

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 12th day of February 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 11th day of December, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2 and 9, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTALRIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE MATTER OF:K.B.C AND K.P.C.

MINOR CHILDREN

TO: Harley Buice and Brandon Gipson

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Etowah County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to K.B.C. born 04/07/2018 and K.P.C. born 05-01-2019. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sheri W. Stallings, Assistant Attorney General, STATE OF ALABAMA DEPT. OF HUMAN RESOURCES 220 West Main St., within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a dependency or a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should the parent desire a court- appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama on or before the day of 31st day of December 2025

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Circuit Clerk Etowah County, Alabama

Sheri W. Carver Stallings

Assistant Attorney General

Etowah County Department of Human Resources

220 West Main St.

Centre, Alabama 35960

December 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: JU23-353.02

IN THE MATTER OF: L.L, A Minor

NOTICE TO: SHELYNN JACKSON

You are hereby given notice that a Petition has been filed seeking to terminate your parental rights to your minor child: L.B.L., born January 23, 2022. You must file an Answer to the Petition with the Etowah County Juvenile Court Clerk within fourteen (14) days of the date of last publication of this notice, or a default judgment by may be entered. The address is: Etowah County Juvenile Court, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901. You are notified that you have the right be represented by an attorney. If you cannot afford to hire an attorney, one can be appointed by the Court. This matter is set for hearing on February 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Skelton at the Etowah County Judicial Building, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901.

Dated this the 5th day of December 2025,

Cassandra Johnson,

DISTRICT/JUVENILE COURT CLERK

ANDREW PERKINS

Attorney for the Petitioners

Perkins Law Firm

755 Walnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE MATTER OF A.J.C. AND A.G.C. MINOR CHILDREN

TO: Harley Buice and Kenyatti Coleman

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Etowah County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to A.J.C, born 02-17-2023, A.G.C. born 02-17-2023, You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sheri W. Stallings, Assistant Attorney General, STATE OF ALABAMA DEPT. OF HUMAN RESOURCES 220 West Main St., within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a dependency or a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should the parent desire a court- appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama on or before the 1st day of January, 2026.

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Circuit Clerk Etowah County, Alabama

Attorney for Petitioner:

Sheri W. Stallings

Assistant Attorney General

Etowah County Department of Human Resources

220 West Main St.

Centre, Alabama 35960

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO DIANA WHEELER-MEANS OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CHARLES LEE MEANS, PLAINTIFF,

Case No.: DR-2025-900277

vs.

DIANA WHEELER-MEANS,

DEFENDANT.

Diana Wheeler-Means, who is named as the Defendant in the above-styled case and whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Divorce that has been filed in this case. You must answer the Complaint within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a default judgment for divorce and other relief may be rendered against you.

Done the 10th day of December, 2025.

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR.

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

____________

NOTIFICATION OF BID FOR THE CHALLENGER LEARNING CENTER OF NORTHEAST ALABAMA

Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama is soliciting sealed competitive bids for the landscape/irrigation installation project at the Challenger Learning Center of Northeast Alabama, 1986 Challenger Way, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

All sealed bids must be received by City Clerk of Rainbow City, no later than 10:00 a.m. on January 12, 2026. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

BIDS will be awarded separately or as a whole for:

1) landscape installation of cultivated area (Zone A),

2) Irrigation system for cultivated area (Zone A), with options for

3) rock wall at the building front elevation and planting bed at outer edge of the portico; color and design to match the building exterior,

4) Mowed Turf/Naturalized Meadow, 5) Outdoor lighting for aesthetics and safety.

A pre-bid meeting will be held on December 10, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at Rainbow City Hall, 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama. The landscape design and selection of planting materials will be discussed at the pre-bid meeting. Interested contractors are encouraged to attend to review project scope, ask questions, and tour the construction site.

Bid packets, specifications, and additional information may be obtained from Dr. Farrah Hayes, fhayes@challengeral.org.

The Challenger Learning Center reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informalities in the bidding process.

December 5, 12, and 19, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Thursday, January 8, 2026 for A Modular Office Building: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 10am CST at Etowah County Transportation, 701 Gaines St. SW, Attalla, AL 35954.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Contract George Wallace Drive Street Resurfacing Project No. 3606 in Gadsden, AL 35904 for the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, PE for The City of Gadsden, Owner, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

December 19, 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in

the 2026 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage

and enactment will be made:

Relating to Etowah County; to repeal Section 45-28-71, Code of Alabama 1975, providing an alternative process for filling vacancies in any Etowah County office which occur more than one year before the expiration of the term of office.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. Section 45-28-71, Code of Alabama 1975, providing an alternative process for filling vacancies in any Etowah County office which occur more than one year before the expiration of the term of office, is repealed.

Section 2. This act shall become effective on October 1, 2026.

December 19, 26, 2025 January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Amendment No. 772 to the Constitution of Alabama (1901) (Section 94.01 of the Recompiled Constitution of Alabama and hereinafter referred to as “Amendment 772”) that the regular public meeting of the City Council of the City of Rainbow City, Alabama, scheduled to be held at 5:00 p.m. CST on Monday, January 12, 2026 in the Council Chambers of the Rainbow City Municipal Building located at 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, will consider a resolution concerning the proposed authorization, execution, and delivery on behalf of the City, of a project agreement with Higdon Properties, LLC (“the Company”), an Alabama corporation, DBA Scooter’s Coffee Drive-Thru under the terms of which the city will provide transportation of inert material, broken asphalt material from existing tennis court/parking lot, and dirt. Rainbow City will haul these items from the construction site for disposal. The Company’s new facility to be located at the corner of Hwy. 77 and 117 Church Street. The Company proposes to have a capital investment of approximately $2,000,000. The public benefit to be achieved by the proposed authorization, execution, and delivery of this project agreement will be (i) promoting local economic and industrial development and stimulating the local economy, (ii) increasing employment opportunities in the city, and (iii) increasing the City’s tax base, resulting in additional tax revenues for the city. The city represents and warrants to the Company that it has the power under the constitution and laws, and Amendment 772, of the State of Alabama to grant this incentive. You are invited to be present at the Public Hearing and express your opinion on the proposed agreement and whether it serves a valid and sufficient public purpose.

The City of Rainbow is committed to making meetings accessible to all. If you need accommodation, please contact Beth Lee at least 24 hours before the meeting.

Joe Taylor, Mayor

Beth Lee, City Clerk

December 19, 2025

_____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-32-25

Amending City Code Section 118-124

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

Section 1. Section 118-124 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Gadsden is amended to add paragraph (f) and will read as follows:

Sec. 118-124. – Restricted parking generally.

(a) Restricted parking areas and times shall be designated by the city council upon a joint recommendation of the chief of police, city planner and engineering department. Official signs regulating or prohibiting the parking of vehicles shall be erected by the public works department in accordance with work requests received from the city planner.

(b) It shall be unlawful anywhere within the city for the owner or driver of any vehicle to park such vehicle in a zone lawfully marked “no parking,” “no parking on this side,” or “no parking anytime.”

(c) It shall be unlawful anywhere within the city for the owner or driver of any vehicle to park such vehicle for a period of time in a time zone lawfully marked showing a certain time limit longer than the time so designated.

(d) Where an angled parking zone is designated, it shall be unlawful for the owner or driver of a vehicle to fail to park the vehicle in the zone within the parking lines painted on the street and with the right front wheel against the curb or curbline.

(e) It is unlawful to park in an area designated for trolley or bus stops. Vehicles in violation will be towed. Notice of the tow-away zone will be posted.

(f) It shall be unlawful to stop, stand or park a vehicle, including a motorcycle, on a sidewalk.

Section 2. The section, subsections, paragraphs, sentences, clauses and phrases of this ordinance are severable. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid by a valid judgment of a court of competent jurisdiction, such judgment shall not affect the validity of any other section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause and phrase of this ordinance. The city council declares that it is its intent that it would have enacted this ordinance without such invalid or unconstitutional provisions.

Section 3. The provisions of this ordinance repeal any prior ordinance or provision of the Gadsden City Code to the extent of any conflict.

Section 4. This ordinance shall become effective upon publication.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 9, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 19, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD/AUCTIONED by Outer Space Storage, on January 16, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., at 1432 Third Street SW, Attalla, AL 35954.

Nickole Jarrett. Unit 195

Teresa Wilson. Unit 196

Tyler Jones. Unit 185

Joshua Simmons. Unit 158

Michael Robinson. Unit 124

Elenore Riggen. Unit 125

Steven Duncan. Unit 178

Ann Cline. Unit 134

Eric Zuck. Unit 176

Kimberly Dillard. Unit 138

Gabrielle Coleman. Unit 140

Jason Mahoney. Unit 114

Celinda Arevalo. Unit 110

Jennie Campbell. Unit 190

Hannah Compton. Unit 121

Debbie Cadle. Unit 59

Terrence Harrell. Unit 33

Laura Mallett. Unit 13

Alaina Evans. Unit 4

Chris Hester Unit 117

Outer Space Storage

1432 Third Street SW

Attalla, AL 35954

December 19, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on January 2, 2026 at 10:00 am at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903.

Peggy Caldwell Unit 39

Lucretia Love Unit 169

December 19 and 26, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2008 NISSAN XTERRA X VIN: 5N1AN08U28C524267

2002 BUICK LESABRE VIN: 1G4HP54K32U214527

2011 FORD FUSION SE VIN:3FAHP0HA9BR180082

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 01/24/2026. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 12 and 19, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2014 Ford Fusion Vin # 3FA6P0HD7ER301987 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 1/19/2026. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 12 and 19, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 2/02/2026 at 8:00 am

2002 Yama Motorcycle

VIN:JYAVM01E32A038738

Tommy Tows

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

(256) 490-3715

December 12 and 19, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 2/06/2026.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek VIN: JF2GTADC2JH252627

2003 Honda Accord VIN: 1HGCM56303A051627

1981 Honda 900CC VIN: JH2SC0400BC101798

2020 Ford Fusion VIN: 3FA6P0CD1LR130111

2007 Infiniti G35 VIN: JNKBV61E77M712059

2000 Dodge Dakota VIN: 1B7GL22X2YS798769

2002 Pontiac Grand Prix VIN: 1G2WP52K22F118993

2003 Buick Lesabre VIN: 1G4HP52KX3U174757

2002 Chevrolet Tahoe VIN:1GNEK13Z42R236902

2008 Chevrolet Colorado VIN: 1GCDT249088193843

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

December 12 and 19, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2002 Ford F150 Vin # 1FTRW07652KE32459 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 1/30/2026. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 19 and 26, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 8, 2026.

2015 Hyundai Accent

VIN: 3N1CN7AP7KL846315

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

December 19 and 26, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Notice is hereby given that a 2006 Chevrolet Truck, VIN #:2GCEK13T861157655 will be sold at auction to the highest bidder for cash on February 2, 2026, at 12:00 noon at 1410 Valley Drive, Attalla, AL 35954.

December 19 and 26, 2025