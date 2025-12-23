Legals for 12/26/2025 – 12/31/2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Raymond Keith Whorton, a married man and Alisha Whorton to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Southpoint Bank, its successors and assigns dated May 29, 2015; said mortgage being recorded on June 4, 2015 as Instrument No. 3418664 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3438275 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank successor by merger to SunTrust Mortgage Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on January 9, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that parcel of land in Etowah County, State of Alabama, being known and designated as 2.89 acres more or less in the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and in the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 1, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Huntsville Meridian; more particularly described as; Commence at the Northernmost corner of property described in deed from Michael Johnson to John C. Hopkins on November 19, 1979 and recorded in Deed Book 1321, Page 989 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence Northwesterly along the Southwesterly boundary of Lake Circle a distance of 79.63 feet to the Northernmost corner of property described in Deed made November 13, 1986 from Lee Investment Corporation to Ronald Hewlett Towers and the point of beginning of said 2.89 acre tract; thence South 39 degrees 56 minutes West a distance of 90.24 feet to a point; thence South 38 degrees 18 minutes West a distance of 48.47 feet to a point; thence South 06 degrees 48 minutes West a distance of 135.24 feet to a point; thence South 66 degrees 16 minutes West a distance of 167.94 feet to a point; thence North 37 degrees 53 minutes West a distance of 69.17 feet to a point; thence North 28 degrees 51 minutes West a distance of 111.57 feet to a point; thence North 21 degrees 20 minutes East a distance of 110.04 feet to a point; thence North 16 degrees 47 minutes West a distance of 156.60 feet to a point; thence North 83 degrees 03 minutes East a distance of 383.78 feet to Southwesterly line of Lake Circle; thence Southeasterly along the Southwesterly side of Lake Circle a chord line of South 22 degrees 34 minutes East a distance of 154.46 feet to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 121 S Lake Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

TRUIST BANK, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO SUNTRUST BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO SUNTRUST MORTGAGE INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 955616

www.foreclosurehotline.net

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Reba W Knott, an unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns dated July 22, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on August 9, 2010 as Instrument No. 3336139 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2025, Page 3599029 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on January 21, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

COMMENCING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF THE NORTHEAST FOURTH OF SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGES 5 EAST OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES WEST 16.3 FEET TO THE CENTER OF OTWAY ROAD; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES WEST 906.8 FEET TO AN EXISTING 1/2” ROD; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES 35 MINUTES EAST 440.0 FEET TO AN EXISTING 1/2” REBAR LOCATED AT THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; THENCE FROM THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING NORTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES WEST 396.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 87 DEGREES 35 MINUTES EAST 880.0 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 19 MINUTES EAST 396.0 FEET TO A POINT, THENCE NORTH 87 DEGREES 35 MINUTES WEST 880.0 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING FOR THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED.

Said property is commonly known as 632 Brow Rd, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

ROCKET MORTGAGE, LLC F/K/A QUICKEN LOANS, LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07663AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

12/19/2025,12/26/2025,01/02/2026

25-07663AL

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Stephon Parker, a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for First Federal Bank, its successors and assigns, on November 13, 2014, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on November 17, 2014, as Document Number 3410055. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on January 21, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 0.39 ACRES, MORE OR LESS AND BEING A PORTION OF THE NW 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4 IN SECTION 27, TWP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE A THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID FORTY; THENCE N 02 DEG. 26 MIN. 26 SEC W, A DISTANCE OF 29.85 FEET TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF PINEHAVEN ROAD; THENCE N 88 DEG. 09 MIN. 16 SEC. E ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 590.05 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING THENCE N 02 DEG 24 MIN 37 SEC. W, LEAVING SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 140.05 FEET THENCE N 88 DEG. 08 MIN. 39 SEC. E, A DISTANCE OF 115.00 FEET; THENCE S 02 DEG 24 MIN. 37 SEC.E A DISTANCE OF 140.11 FEET TO AFORESAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE THENCE S 88 DEG. 09 MIN. 16 SEC. W ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE A DISTANCE OF 115.00 TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

THE FOLLOWING 0.94 ACRE PARCEL: COMMENCE AT A RAILROAD SPIKE ON THE INTERSECTION OF THE CENTERLINE OF PINEHAVEN ROAD (VARYING R/W) AND THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF GARMON ROAD (60’ R/W), SAID POINT MONUMENTING THE SW CORNER OF THE NW 1/4 – SE 1/4, SECTION 27, T-12-S, R-6-E OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA. FROM SAID POINT OF COMMENCEMENT RUN N 2° 26’26” W AND ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY A DISTANCE OF 29.85 FEET TO A “WALKER” CAPPED IRON FOUND AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID PINEDALE ROAD AND THE EASTERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID GARMON ROAD; THENCE RUN N 88° 09’16” E ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY OF SAID PINEDALE ROAD A DISTANCE OF 590.05 FEET; THENCE DEFLECT LEFT, DEPART FROM SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, AND RUN N 02° 24’37” W A DISTANCE OF 150.09 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS #20141) BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN DESCRIBED. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING CONTINUE ALONG THE PREVIOUSLY DESCRIBED COURSE A DISTANCE OF 199.27 FEET; THENCE RUN N 88° 02’12” E A DISTANCE OF 202.04 FEET; THENCE RUN S 01°51’23” E A DISTANCE OF 209.59 FEET; THENCE RUN S 88° 08’41” W A DISTANCE OF 85.01 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS #20141); THENCE RUN N 02° 24’37” W A DISTANCE OF 10.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET (PLS #20141); THENCE RUN S 88° 09’16” W A DISTANCE OF 115.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL BEING A PORTION OF THE NW 1/4 – SE 1/4, SECTION 27, T-12-5, R-6-E OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND CONTAINING 0.940 ACRES MORE OR LESS.

More commonly known as: 125 Pine Haven Rd, Gadsden, AL 35901

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by William Floyd and wife, Penny Floyd, to Family Savings Credit Union on the December 8, 2023, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #3567401, Mortgage Records, Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door (being the door facing Forrest Avenue) in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on January 16, 2026, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Number One (1) in Block “K”, in Cherokee Estates, Unit II, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 61, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Family Savings Credit Union

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, P.C.

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 543-3664

December 19 and 26, 2025; and January 2, 2026

_____________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by BETTY L. BARKER, unmarried, as Mortgagor(s) to AmSouth Bank, now to REGIONS BANK successor by merger with AmSouth Bank, as Mortgagee, dated the 25th day of October, 2006, and recorded in Instrument No. 3260245; said mortgage being modified by instrument dated July 26, 2007 and recorded in Instrument No. 328744, et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 29th day of January, 2026, in the city of Gadsden, at the front door of the Court House of Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, to-wit:

All that real property situate, lying and being in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, described as follows, to-wit: Lot(s) 22 -24 in Block 4, Roberts Avenue, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 96- 97 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

REGIONS BANK successor by merger with AmSouth Bank

Holder of said Mortgage

Goodman G. Ledyard

PIERCE LEDYARD JOHNSTON, P.C.

Attorneys for Mortgagee

Post Office Box 161389

Mobile, Alabama 36616

(251) 338-1300

December 26, 2025. January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kimberly D Herrera, and, Lorenzo Herrera to Navy Federal Credit Union dated May 15, 2018; said mortgage being recorded on May 17, 2018 as Instrument No. 3467725 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Navy Federal Credit Union, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on January 26, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number One and Two (1 & 2), in Block Forty-Two (42), of Bellevue Highlands First Addition, as recorded in Plat book “B”, Page 286-290, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 300 Harts Ave, Gadsden, AL 35904.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 24-06237AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

24-06237AL

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Marsha L. Barnes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/24/2025 to the Estate of Elizabeth Ann Barnes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lynne Daniel Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/24/2025 to the Estate of Margaret M. Daniel, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Angela Brooks was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Juanita Sims Carroll, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Ann Pennington was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Richard A. Baker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Beverly Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 over the Estate of Jean B. Crocker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Darien Day was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/05/2025 to the Estate of Mary Jean Day, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Darnell Ormond Grimes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 09/11/2025 to the Estate of Ormond R. Grimes, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Ann Walker and Barbara Morris Vice was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/24/2025 to the Estate of Linda Joyce Morris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Gina Kellett Moses was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/24/2025 to the Estate of Frances Ruth Elrod, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lynn Clemons Watson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/25/2025 over the Estate of Betty Carolyn Fowler Clemons, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Monte Beckert McNew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2025 to the Estate of Carolyn Eloise McNew, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Angela Pinson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/18/2018 to the Estate of Christopher Pinson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Nichole Sowell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/18/2025 to the Estate of Jimmy Barron, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Timothy Stephens was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/25/2025 to the Estate of Shirley Jean Stephens, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Anthony Carter Bellew was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/26/2025 to the Estate of Bertha Luvena Bellew, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

James Robert Morgan, Jr., John Todd Morgan, and Vickie Marie Morgan Lasseter was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Bertha Vivian M. Morgan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, ESQ. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Jerry Claude Talley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lara E. Graves was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/01/2025 to the Estate of Mattie Jo Graves, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Stephen James Marriott was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2025 to the Estate of Jane M. Petty a/k/a Jane Carole Marriott, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Matt Hill was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2025 to the Estate of Charles Sims A/K/A Charles Edward Sims, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Justin L. Brown was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/02/2025 to the Estate of David Lawrence Brown, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Paulette C. Rogers was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/03/2025 to the Estate of Jerry Donald Rogers, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Stacey Lawder was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/03/2025 over the Estate of John William Gilam, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Edgar Howard was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/09/2025 to the Estate of Wymon Howard, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Anthony Daugette was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/09/2025 to the Estate of Wanda Faye Couey Daugette, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Phyliss Darlene Scott was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/10/2025 to the Estate of Ricky Delaney Scott, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GERALDINE O’HAIR, DECEASED.

Case No.: 2025-00314

TO: Danielle Matthews and Brynnley; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument

purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Geraldine O’Hair, deceased, and a petition in

writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said

instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent. A Petition for Removal of

Personal Representative has also been filed.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 3rd day of

February, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., when said petitions will be heard and to show cause, if any you

may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and

Testament of John David Jones, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 1st DAY OF December, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case #: 2025-751

IN THE MATTER OF: ROBERT MOSES, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

TO: Any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 20th day of JANUARY 2026 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 9TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MARTHA BULLOCK, INCAPACITATED

CASE # 2025-592

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 6th day of January, 2026 at 2:30 pm was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, therefore at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 4TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: WILLIAM DODD, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-752

TO: Michael Dodd and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 20th day of JANUARY 2026 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 10TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JEANNETTE RAGAN, INCAPACITATED

Case #: I-215

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the

20th day of JANUARY 2026 at 1:30 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 11th DAY OF DECEMBER, 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JAMES WALKER, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-773

TO: Kay Bryant and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 4TH day of FEBRUARY 2026 at 1:30 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 17TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CV – 2025 – 900597

GRACE DARLENE WHITLOCK and

JUSTIN WHITLOCK

PLAINTIFFS

V.

BARBARA CAROL PITTS

AND

THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of SE 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees oo minutes West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road; thence run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East along said West line, parallel with the East line of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4, 1,150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20 minutes West, 789.6 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning deflect 180 degrees left and run North 84 degrees 20 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East 277.43 feet, more or less, to a point on the South line of Rocky Ford Road 80-foot right of way; thence Westerly along the South line of Rocky Ford Road 100 feet, more or less, to a point which is North 02 degrees 14 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence deflect left and run South 02 degrees 14 minutes West 277.43 feet, more or less, to the South property line, the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter (E 1/2 of SE 1/4) in Section Seven (7), Township Twelve (12) south, Range Eight (8) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

AND

Fictitious Defendants A-D, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein

DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described below, must answer Plaintiffs’ Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default

may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE 1/4 of SE 1/4; thence run South 88 degrees oo minutes West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road; thence run North 02 degrees 14 minutes

East along said West line, parallel with the East line of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4, 1,150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20 minutes West, 789.6 feet to a point, which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning deflect 180 degrees left and run North 84 degrees 20 minutes East 100 feet to a point; thence deflect left and run North 02 degrees 14 minutes East 277.43 feet, more or less, to a point on the South line of Rocky Ford Road 80-foot right of way; thence Westerly along the South line of Rocky Ford Road 100 feet, more or less, to a point which is North 02 degrees 14 minutes East from the point of beginning; thence deflect left and run South 02 degrees 14 minutes West 277.43 feet, more or less, to the South property line, the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the East Half of the Southeast Quarter (E 1/2 of SE 1/4) in Section Seven (7), Township Twelve (12) south, Range Eight (8) East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama.

The address of the subject property is 7903 Rocky Ford Road, Gadsden, AL 35903. The PIN for the subject property is 23258.

Done the 4th day of December 2025

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Clerk of Etowah County

/s/ Brynn T. Crain

Circuit Judge

/s/Jason Knowles

Jason Knowles, Attorney for Plaintiff

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of ZACHARY LAMON BOTHWELL

CASE NO.:2025-00143

TO: Darrell Dewayne Rudolph, Jr.

Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Anna Hutchison Bothwell has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above alleging that the whereabouts of the biological father of said minor child are unknown and have not been disclosed to the Court. The minor child’s date of birth is 07/30/2013. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Victoria Parris Stigile,

Esquire 945 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Given under my hand this the 16th day of December 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

December 19, 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNTION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-118-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$3,000.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Justin Lenard Glass

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 12th day of February 2026. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 11th day of December, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

December 19, 26, 2025 and January 2 and 9, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTALRIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE MATTER OF:K.B.C AND K.P.C.

MINOR CHILDREN

TO: Harley Buice and Brandon Gipson

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Etowah County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to K.B.C. born 04/07/2018 and K.P.C. born 05-01-2019. You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sheri W. Stallings, Assistant Attorney General, STATE OF ALABAMA DEPT. OF HUMAN RESOURCES 220 West Main St., within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a dependency or a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should the parent desire a court- appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama on or before the day of 31st day of December 2025

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Circuit Clerk Etowah County, Alabama

Sheri W. Carver Stallings

Assistant Attorney General

Etowah County Department of Human Resources

220 West Main St.

Centre, Alabama 35960

December 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: JU23-353.02

IN THE MATTER OF: L.L, A Minor

NOTICE TO: SHELYNN JACKSON

You are hereby given notice that a Petition has been filed seeking to terminate your parental rights to your minor child: L.B.L., born January 23, 2022. You must file an Answer to the Petition with the Etowah County Juvenile Court Clerk within fourteen (14) days of the date of last publication of this notice, or a default judgment by may be entered. The address is: Etowah County Juvenile Court, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901. You are notified that you have the right be represented by an attorney. If you cannot afford to hire an attorney, one can be appointed by the Court. This matter is set for hearing on February 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Skelton at the Etowah County Judicial Building, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, 35901.

Dated this the 5th day of December 2025,

Cassandra Johnson,

DISTRICT/JUVENILE COURT CLERK

ANDREW PERKINS

Attorney for the Petitioners

Perkins Law Firm

755 Walnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE THE MATTER OF A.J.C. AND A.G.C. MINOR CHILDREN

TO: Harley Buice and Kenyatti Coleman

You are hereby given notice that a petition has been filed by the Etowah County Department of Human Resources requesting that your parental rights be terminated to A.J.C, born 02-17-2023, A.G.C. born 02-17-2023, You are hereby given notice that you are required to file an Answer with the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama and with the Petitioner’s attorney, Sheri W. Stallings, Assistant Attorney General, STATE OF ALABAMA DEPT. OF HUMAN RESOURCES 220 West Main St., within fourteen (14) days of the date of the last publication of this notice or a default judgment can be entered against you. A parent has the right to representation of an attorney in a dependency or a termination of parental rights trial, and, if indigent, the Court may appoint an attorney if requested. Should the parent desire a court- appointed attorney, application should be made immediately upon receipt of notice of the action, by contacting the Clerk of the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama on or before the 1st day of January, 2026.

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Circuit Clerk Etowah County, Alabama

Attorney for Petitioner:

Sheri W. Stallings

Assistant Attorney General

Etowah County Department of Human Resources

220 West Main St.

Centre, Alabama 35960

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

NOTICE TO DIANA WHEELER-MEANS OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CHARLES LEE MEANS, PLAINTIFF,

Case No.: DR-2025-900277

vs.

DIANA WHEELER-MEANS,

DEFENDANT.

Diana Wheeler-Means, who is named as the Defendant in the above-styled case and whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Plaintiff’s Complaint for Divorce that has been filed in this case. You must answer the Complaint within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a default judgment for divorce and other relief may be rendered against you.

Done the 10th day of December, 2025.

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR.

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

December 12, 19, 26, 2025 and January 2, 2026

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Thursday, January 8, 2026 for A Modular Office Building: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at 10am CST at Etowah County Transportation, 701 Gaines St. SW, Attalla, AL 35954.

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

December 12, 19, and 26, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Contract George Wallace Drive Street Resurfacing Project No. 3606 in Gadsden, AL 35904 for the City of Gadsden, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Heath Williamson, PE for The City of Gadsden, Owner, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.

December 19, 26, 2025, January 2 and 9, 2026

_____________

A BILL TO BE ENTITLED AN ACT

STATE OF ALABAMA, COUNTY OF ETOWAH

NOTICE is hereby given that a bill substantially as follows will be introduced in

the 2026 Regular Session of the Legislature of Alabama and application for its passage

and enactment will be made:

Relating to Etowah County; to repeal Section 45-28-71, Code of Alabama 1975, providing an alternative process for filling vacancies in any Etowah County office which occur more than one year before the expiration of the term of office.

BE IT ENACTED BY THE LEGISLATURE OF ALABAMA:

Section 1. Section 45-28-71, Code of Alabama 1975, providing an alternative process for filling vacancies in any Etowah County office which occur more than one year before the expiration of the term of office, is repealed.

Section 2. This act shall become effective on October 1, 2026.

December 19, 26, 2025 January 2 and 9, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on January 2, 2026 at 10:00 am at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903.

Peggy Caldwell – Unit 39

Lucretia Love -Unit 169

December 19 and 26, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2002 Ford F150 Vin # 1FTRW07652KE32459 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 1/30/2026. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

December 19 and 26, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on February 8, 2026.

2015 Hyundai Accent

VIN: 3N1CN7AP7KL846315

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla AL. 35954

256-538-6600

December 19 and 26, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Notice is hereby given that a 2006 Chevrolet Truck, VIN #:2GCEK13T861157655 will be sold at auction to the highest bidder for cash on February 2, 2026, at 12:00 noon at 1410 Valley Drive, Attalla, AL 35954.

December 19 and 26, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to AAA PROPERTIES, LLC, P.O. BOX 863, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35960, 301-W N. 12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, 701 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, SUBJECT TO A MORTGAGE IN FAVOR OF PEOPLES INDEPENDENT BANK, 5690 U.S. HWY 278 EAST, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903. believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 301-W N. 12TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

To reach the point of beginning, commence where the Northeast right of way line of Gardner Street (50’ right of way) intersects the Northeast right of way line of North 12th Street (Variable right of way) and run Southeasterly along the Northeast right of way line of Gardner Street for a distance of 280.00 feet to a point said point being the point of beginning and from said point of beginning deflect 89°59’00” to the left and run a distance of 66.53 feet to a point; thence deflect 73°40′00” to the left and run a distance of 241.62 feet to a point; thence deflect 02°01’09” to the right and run a distance of 413.94 feet to a point; thence deflect 93°50′50′′ to the left and run a distance of 10.10 feet to a point in the Northeast right of way line of North 12th Street; thence deflect 110°20’01” to the right and run along the Northeast right of way line of North 12th Street a distance of 131.54 feet to a point; thence deflect 90°00’00” to the left and run along said right of way 11.00 feet to a point; thence deflect 90°00’00” to the right and run along the Northeast right of way line of North 12th Street for a distance of 513.97 feet to a point; thence deflect 00°38’07” to the left and run along the Northeast right of way of North 12th Street for a distance of 274.92 feet to a point on the Southeast right of way line of that certain right of way conveyed to the City of Gadsden on December 5, 1994 recorded in Deed Book “1931”, page 333; thence deflect 43°27’25” to the right and run along said right of way a distance of 30.27 feet to a point of curve; thence deflect 52°16′00” to the right and run along a curve to the left having a radius of 275.00 feet, a central angle of 18°24’49”, a distance of 88.38 feet to a point, said point being the point of reverse curvature of a curve to the right having a radius of 225.00 feet, a central angle of 36°38′22” and from said point run along said curve to the right a distance of 143.88 feet to a point; thence deflect 18°19’11” to the right from the chord of said curve to the right and run along said right of way a distance of 21.71 feet to a point in the Southwest right of way line of Alabama Great Southern Railroad (50’ right of way); thence deflect 24°16’31” to the right and run along the Southwest right of way line of Alabama Great Southern Railroad a chord distance of 157.96 feet to a point; thence deflect 08°21’00” to the right and run along the Southwest right of way line of Alabama Great Southern Railroad a chord distance of 245.77 feet to a point; thence deflect 05°39′00′′ to the right and run along the Southwest right of way line of Alabama Great Southern Railroad a chord distance of 182.60 feet to a point; thence deflect 01°35’00” to the right and run along the Southwest right of way line of Alabama Great Southern Railroad a distance of 1421.00 feet to a point in the West right of way line of North 11th Street (50’ right of way);

thence deflect 56°04’00” to the right and run along the West right of way line for a distance of 77.43 feet to a point in the Northeast right of way line of North Wetter Street (30’ right of way); thence deflect 83°26’00” to the right and run along the Northeast right of way line of North Wetter Street a distance of 604.14 feet to a point; thence deflect 79°31’00” to the left and run along the West right of way line of North Wetter Street for a distance of 112.40 feet to a point in the Northeast right of way line of Gardner Street; thence deflect 103°19’00” to the right and run along the Northeast right of way line of Gardner Street for a distance of 78.50 feet to a point; thence deflect 01°48′20′′ to the left and run along the Northeast right of way line of Gardner Street for a distance of 119.62 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the SW % of the SE 1⁄4, the SE 1⁄4 of the SW 1⁄4 of Section 32, Township 11 South, Range 6 East and portions of the NE 4 of the NW 4, the NW 4 of the NE1⁄4, and the NE 1⁄4 of the NE 4 in Section 5, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 21.75 acres, more or less.

TAX ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-125.000; PPIN: 36392 TAX ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-245.000; PPIN: 19965

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GADSDEN PARC, LLC, 100 SOUTH BIRCH ROAD, SUITE 2701, FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA 33316, 958 RAINBOW DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 958 RAINBOW DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel 1: Commence at an existing concrete monument on the Easterly right-of-way line of Rainbow Drive (U.S. 411) at P.T. Station 16+35.78 of State Highway Project U-104(12) and run Southerly along the Easterly right-of-way line of Rainbow Drive a distance of 217.98 feet to an existing 1⁄2” rebar with cap stamped JBW&T INC. CA0046LS; thence deflect 96°15’26” left and run a distance of 572.67 feet to an existing 1⁄2” rebar with cap stamped JBW&T INC. CA0046LS; thence deflect 90°04’07” left and run a distance of 50.08 feet to an existing 1⁄2” rebar;; thence deflect 90°03′20′′ right and run a distance of 206.45 feet to a point on the 511.0 contour of the H. Neely Henry Reservoir which is the point of beginning. From said point of beginning deflect 180°00’00” right and run a distance of 206.45 feet; thence deflect 90°30′20′′ left and run a distance of 149.96 feet to a point in concrete; thence deflect 90°00′51” left and run a distance of 193.50 feet to a point on the 511.0 contour; thence deflect left and run Northerly along the 511.0 contour of the H. Neely Henry Reservoir a distance of 150 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning; said parcel of land being a portion of the SE 1⁄4 of the SE1⁄4, Section 9, and a portion of Fraction “C” of Section 10, lying and being in T-12-S, R-6-E, being situated West of the Coosa River, Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and containing 0.69, more or less.

There is also conveyed with the above-described parcel an access easement for ingress and egress over a 50 foot strip as follows: Commence at an existing concrete monument on the Easterly right-of-way line of Rainbow Drive (U.S. 411) at P.T. Station 16+35.78 of State Highway Project U-104(12) and run Southerly along the Easterly right-of-way line of Rainbow Drive a distance of 217.98 feet to an existing 1⁄2” rebar with cap stamped JBW&T INC. CA0046LS; thence deflect 96°15′26” left and run a distance of 572.67 feet to an existing 1⁄2” rebar with cap stamped JBW&T INC. CA0046LS; thence deflect 89°55’53” right and run a distance of 25.00 feet to the point of beginning of the centerline of the said easement, being 50.00 feet in width and lying 25.00 feet each side of such centerline. From said point of beginning deflect 90°07’45” right and run in a westerly direction a distance of 575 feet, more or less, to the eastern right of way line of Rainbow Drive, and the end of the access easement.

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-0-001-003.00

PIN# 34372

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GADSDEN PARC, LLC, 100 SOUTH BIRCH ROAD, SUITE 2701, FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA 33316, 126 RIVER ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 126 RIVER ROAD in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel 2: Commence at the East right of way line of U.S. Highway 411 (Rainbow Drive) and the North line of Republic Steel Pump Station Easement which is recorded in Deed Book 6-H, page 252, and run Easterly along the North line of Republic Steel Easement a distance of 572.6 feet to the Republic Steel Pump station lot; thence deflect 89°56’40” right and run a distance of 100.0 feet; thence deflect 89°56’40” left and run along the South line of the Republic Steel Pump Station lot a distance of 193.5 feet to the 511.0 contour of the H. Neely Henry reservoir which is the point of beginning. From said point of beginning deflect 180°00’ left and run Westerly along the South line of said pump station for a distance of 193.5 feet; thence deflect 89°56’40” right and run a distance of 50.0 feet; thence deflect 89°56’40” left and run Westerly along the South lin of the Republic Steel Pump Station Easement a distance of 91.4 feet; thence deflect 84°20’30” left and run a distance of 96.77 feet to a point on the 511.0 contour of the H. Neely Reservoir; thence deflect 81°56’ left and run Southeasterly along said 511.0 contour a distance of 64.86 feet; thence defect right and run Southerly, Easterly, Southeasterly, Easterly and Northerly along the meander line of said 511.0 contour a distance of 1095.0 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Said parcel of land being a portion of the SE 1⁄4 of the SE 1⁄4 of Section 9, T-12- S, R-6-E and a portion of the SW 1⁄4 lying West of the Coosa River, sometimes referred to as Fraction “C” in Section 10, T-12-S, R-6-E, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-0-001-006.001

PIN# 34375

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LMN-CO, LLC, 201 GLENN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 318 WILSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 318 WILSON STREET (BURNED HOUSE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

PARCEL I:

Lot Number 23 in Block Number 4 of Walnut Park Addition as recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, Page 117, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel II:

Lot Number 22 in Block Number 4 in Walnut Park Addition as the same shown in Map Book “B”, Page 117, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and all being situated in Alabama City, now Gadsden, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-095.000

PIN# 50293

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to OTIS ADAMS, SR., (Deceased); P.O. BOX 335, ASHLAND, ALABAMA 36251-0335, Potential Heirs are: OTIS ADAMS, JR., CLAUDIA ADAMS, DECEASED; JENNIE ADAMS-BUGGS; LEROY BOLDWARE, JR., (Deceased); BEVERLY HILL; MARTHA BUTLER; LEROY BOLDWARE, III; TYRONE BOLDWARE; DIANE BOLDWARE; JASON BOLDWARE; KAREN MOORE; THE RUTH STREET IRREVOCABLE TRUST; AND QUALLIA VAUGHN, THE RUTH STREET IRREVOCABLE TRUST, P.O. BOX 8036, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council

of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY

6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 407 N. 9TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

COM INT N ROW JONES ST & E ROW NORTH 9TH ST TH NE 199.5 ALONG ROW TO POB TH NE 40S TH SE 208 TH SW 40S TH NW 220S TO POB LYING IN SW1/4 NW1/4 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-273.000

PIN# 33451

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LIONEL PAIR, 1216 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1218 ALABAMA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Fifteen (15) in Paden Hughes Supplement to Block Number One (1) of the Interurban Land Company’s First Addition, according to the map or plat of said Supplement recorded in Book of Town Plats “B”, Page 208, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, together with all improvements located thereon.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-083.000

PIN# 36673

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DELMOUS LARRY CANNON, 2701 HIGHAND AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, with potential heirs; SHERRY GLASS, 121 JOHNSON DRIVE, PIEDMONT, ALABAMA 36272, TYRA LYNN CLICK, 3312 MILLER HOLLOW ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, JOSEPH CANNON, 271 HUMMINGBIRD WAY, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, and JULIE ROOKS, 1411 SUMMIT DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 2701 HIGHLAND AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-2-000-058.000

PIN# 18274

Commencing at S.W. Corner of Block Six, Plat One of the T.W. Listers Survey of the Clayton Addition to Alabama City, running North 166 Feet, thence East 82 Feet thence South 166 Feet, thence west 82 feet to beginning point. Corner being a part of the S.W. 1⁄4 of the N.E., Section 31, Township 11, Range 6, except a six foot alley on and along the West side of the aforesaid lot.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RODERICK LEE STEPHENS, 514 CRESTVIEW DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1415 ODESSA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1415 ODESSA STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-3-000-189.001

PIN# 32292

Lots 1 and 2 in Block 6 of Rearrangement of Blocks 1, 2, 3, and 4 in Sunnyside Addition, recorded in Plat Book C, Page 407, Etowah County, Alabama.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DOROTHY TURNER, 2722 WYNTERHALL ROAD, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35803, PATRICIA FERGUSON, 121 SOUTH 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 385 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

PARCEL ONE: One lot or parcel 50 feet of even width, by 140 feet deep – Fronting 50 feet on the east side of Pennsylvania Avenue and running back easterly at right angles, 140 feet; the north line of which is 112 feet southerly from and parallel to the north line of Lot #10, in Block #4 of the “Hadley Farms Subdivision to Gadsden, Alabama,” the map or plat of which appears of record in book of Town Plats “B”, Page 236 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL TWO: Begin at the NW corner of Lot 10 in Block 4 of Hadley Farms, according to the map of which appears of record in Plat Book “B” at page 236 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and from said beginning point run southerly along the east line of Pennsylvania Ave. a distance of 62 feet, from thence deflect to the left 90 degs and run easterly a distance of 140 feet to a point, from thence deflect to the right 90 degs and run southerly parallel with the east line of Pennsylvania Ave a distance of 50 feet to the NE corner of the Turner lot, from thence deflect to the right 90 degs and run westerly along the north line of the said Turner lot, a distance of 140’ to a point in the east line of said Pennsylvania Ave and to the Turner NW corner, from thence deflect to the right 90° and run northerly along the east line of the said avenue, a distance of 50 feet to the point of beginning, all lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Alabama. Said lot was conveyed by Joe Whiteside to Rosie Lee Whiteside, which deed appears of record in book of deeds 861 at page 593 in the Probate office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-2-000-051.000

PIN# 45269

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LOUIS and wife JIMMIE LEONARD, 1015 BROOKWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 387 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Begin at a point in the East line of Pennsylvania Avenue at a point 100 feet North from the Southwest corner of Lot No. 10, Block No. 4 of the Hadley Farms Additions, the map of which appears of record in Book of Town Plats “B”, page 236, in the Office of Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and from thence continue North along the East line of Pennsylvania Avenue a distance of 50 feet to a point, from then deflect to the right 90 degree and run in an easterly direction and parallel with the south line of the said Lot No. 10 a distance of 140 feet to a point from thence deflect to the right 90 degree and run southerly parallel with the East line of the said Pennsylvania Avenue a distance of 50 feet to the Northeast corner of the Odessa W. Johnson Lot; from thence deflect to the right and run in an easterly direction at right angles and parallel with the South line of the said Lot No. 10, Block No. 4, and along the North line of the said Odessa W. Johnson lot a distance of 140 feet to the point of beginning.

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-2-000-051.000

PIN# 45271

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GUMERCINDO BERDUE FLORENCIO, 1013 SLUSSER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1013 SLUSSER AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 9 in Block Number 32 in Garden City Residential Subdivision Number 1, according to the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book “C”, pages 408 and 409, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-2-000-173.000

PIN# 30766

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SAIO RAMIREZ, 226 VANCE PLACE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, GRAND PROPERTIES & DESIGN LLC., a limited liability company, P.O. BOX 82, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, 1114 STILLMAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1114 STILLMAN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-203.000

PIN# 31160

Lot Number Twenty-Seven (27) in Block Thirty-Eight (38) in Garden City Residential Subdivision Number Two (2) as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Pages 410 and 411 Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TOMMY W. CROFT AND ANGEL CROFT, 1008 TIDMORE BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a Rent-To-Own Lease Agreement to BRANDY ETHRIDGE, 1008 TIDMORE BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1008 TIDMORE BEND ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

To describe the point of beginning for a lot or parcel of land begin at N.W. corner of the SE – SE1⁄4 Section 35, Township 11, Range 6 East; thence run Southerly along the West line of said forty for 439.3 feet to a point in the Northerly line of Tidmore Bend Road; thence deflect to the left and run Southeasterly along said line of said road for 684.2 feet to a point; said point being the point of beginning; thence continue along the Northerly line of said Tidmore Bend Road for 48.7 feet to a point; thence deflect to the left 7°56’ and run along the Northerly line of said road for 114.3 feet to a point; thence deflect to the left 97°15’ and run 293.0 feet to a point; thence deflect to the left so as to form an interior angle of 87°08′ and run 177.0 feet more or less to a point; thence deflect to the left 90°15’ and run 257.7 feet to the point of beginning. Lying in and being a portion of the SE1⁄4 – SE, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Contains 1.1 acres more or less.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-07-35-4-000-012.000 PIN# 15305

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SHAH BHUMI, 653 CHERRY LAUREL ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-5627, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 653 CHERRY LAUREL ROAD in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-05-22-0-001-022.000

PIN# 94102

SPLIT MUNICIAPLITY- LTS 2-4 BLK 3 WOODLANE FOREST 3RD ADD PLAT G-79 22-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JERRY & LAJEAN MOORE, 1626 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1626 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-4-000-084.000

PIN# 32481

LT 13 BLK 3 HARLEM CITY SUB PLAT C 366-7 GADSDEN SEC 12 TWP

12S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FREE RANGE PROPERTIES, LLC, 915 OLD PLEASANT VALLEY ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906-4821, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2820 EAST MEIGHAN

BOULEVARD (County lists property address as 2820 Fields Avenue) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-1-000-015.000

PIN# 45099

LTS 24-28 BLK B MAYFAIR EST PLAT C-273 GADSDEN 24-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHARLES A. PRUITT JR., 14413 MCCOY LANE, MAGNOLIA, ALABAMA 36555-6014, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1028 PADENREICH AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-05-15-4-000-052.000

PIN# 41638

LTS 26-28 BLK 2 ROLLING GREEN FARM TRACTS E-36-37 SEC 15 TWP 12S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BUTLER PROPERTIES, LLC, 207 ROSELAND CIRCLE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1230 SIZEMORE STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-3-000-122.001 PIN# 81519

LT 9 & PT LT 10 BLK 7 SHEFFIELD HEIGHTS PLAT C-81 12-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to INDIA TEMPLE, 812 LASSETER ROAD, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2200 DOZIER STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-109.000 PIN# 18967

LTS 17 THRU 24 BLK 1 MAP OF GOODWATER HEIGHTS ADDITION TO ALABAMA CITY PLAT B-379 GADSDEN 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to OTIS DUPREE SR. AND WIFE, 1109 VINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1109 VINSON AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-116.000

PIN# 31594

LOT 9 BLK 1 GOODYEAR HIGH- LANDS PLAT C-82 GADSDEN SEC 11 TWP 12S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SAMUEL & MISTY SOLANO, 1115 GRANT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at

a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 26, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1115 GRANT AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-190.000 PIN# 31125

LT 11 BLK 38 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 2 PLAT C-411 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GRAND PROPERTIES & DESIGN, LLC, P.O. BOX 82, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 614 FREDERICK STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-186.000

PIN# 31665

LOT 2 JC SIZEMOR’S 4TH ADD TO OAKVIEW ADD PLAT D-91 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GARY & wf KIMBERLY RADCLIFFE, 49 E. WILKINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 49 E. WILKINSON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-219.000

PIN# 18637

LT 1 CONE MILLS PARCEL #3 PLAT F-55 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARGARET A. & HUSB DANNY J. AMOS, 1209 GRANT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1209 GRANT AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-132.000

PIN# 31000

LT 3 BLK 43 GARDEN CITY SUB #2 PLAT C-410 GADSDEN 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CARRIE MCGHEE, P.O. BOX 2804, E. GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1307 CYPRESS STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-3-000-201.000

PIN# 32304

LT 12 BLK 7 REARR BLKS 1,2,3,4 SUNNYSIDE ADD PLAT C-407 GADSDEN 12- 12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHARLIE E. MOORE, 1703 KANSAS STREET, GADSDEN ALABAMA 35903-3727, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1703 KANSAS STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-4-000-073.000

PIN# 44623

LTS 11-12 BLK 13 GLENWOOD ADD PLAT B-265 GADSDEN & LT 5’ X 140’ 14- 12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SUE LYNN BLACKBURN, 1808 LOOKOUT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1808 LOOKOUT CIRCLE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-29-4-000-153.000

PIN# 17950

LTS 23-25 BLK 5 MITCHELL PARK PLAT F-87 GADSDEN 29-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, PO. BOX 327210, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 124 PARK STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-228.000 PIN# 43576

LT 9 BLK 2 EASTLAND PARK SUB B-229 GADSDEN SEC 14 TWP 12S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GARY T. & CHERIE K. SHIRKEY, 500 N. HOOD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-1033, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 500 N HOOD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-3-000-013.001 PIN# 32789

LT 2 BLK 14 ELMWOOD N DIV PLAT B-24 TH NE 300 ALONG W ROW OF HOOD AVE TO POB TH NE 135 ALONG ROW TH NW 204 TO E ROW OF LAKE ST TH SW 89 ALONG ROW TH SE 85 TH SW 50 TH SE 125.3 TO POB GADSDEN 3-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROGER LUBIN, 500 SEWELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3646, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 500 SEWELL STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-3-000-050.000

PIN# 44221

LT 32 BLK D MILLER HIGHLANDS PLAT D-31 14-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAKE LIGHTSEY & HALEY DUNCAN LIGHTSEY, 1716 EMANUEL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4522, 1716 EMANUEL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4522, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1716 EMANUEL AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-232.000

PIN# 39070

LTS 24 & 25 BLK C PLAT E-79 EDGEWOOD ADD #2 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CAROLYN J MUHAMMAD, 2724 HICKORY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2724 HICKORY STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-2-000-019.000

PIN# 38594

PT LTS 11-12 BLK 4 MOORE & HOPSON ADD PLAT B-120 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JUAN JUAN, 1300 RANDALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-5057, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1302 RANDALL STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-369.000

PIN# 40239

BEG NW COR LT 11 WRIGHTS COURT PLAT E-229 TH E 105S ALONG S ROW OF RANDALL ST TH S 130S TH W 112S TH N 130 TO POB BEING PT LTS 10-11 WRIGHTS COURT PLAT E-229 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to J K SMITH PROPERTIES, LLC, 117 COLLEGE AVENUE, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957-1605, LV RENTING, LLC, 2500 N VAN DORN STREET, APT. 402, ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA 22302, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1408 PIERCE AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-059.000

PIN# 39454

LT 7 BLK 15 CRESCENT HEIGHTS OR SOUTH GAD PLAT B-314 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PHYLLIS MARIE GROOVER, 3 PRIMROSE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1539, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3 PRIMROSE ROAD (County records list property address as 3 PRIMROSE STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-409.000

PIN# 18835

LT 131 CONE MILLS PARCEL 2 PLAT F-53 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SANDRA BECK, 915 OLD PLEASANT VALLEY ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 10 LAUREL ROAD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-346.000

PIN# 18771

LT 130 PARCEL 3 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-555 GADSDEN 31- 11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MERIT PROPERTIES, LLC, 220 BEECHWOOD PASS, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-5338, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 17 MARSTON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-389.000

PIN# 18815

LT 82 PARCEL 3 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-55 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 405 VAN COURTLAND STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-249.000

PIN# 50455

LT 15 BLK 4 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-141 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JERMICHAEL ADKISON, 420 N. 34TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 420 N. 34TH STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-298.000

PIN# 49447

LT 13 BLK C FOX’S ADD PLAT D-255 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to J R PROPERTIES, LLC, 1503 MONTE VISTA DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, JOHN RAY, 509 WEBSTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 509 WEBSTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-120.000

PIN# 49844

LT 5 BLK 26 WALNUT PARK OR WEST POINT #2 PLAT B-117 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAKOTA WILKES, 532 HILLYER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2124, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 532 HILLYER STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-279.000

PIN# 20004

COMM INTER W LINE SE1/4 SE1/4 & N SIDE TUSCALOOSA AVE TH N 394.75 TH E 66 TO POB TH N 72.5 TO S SIDE HILLIER ST TH SE ON SW SIDE SAID ROW 160S TH W 135 TO POB PT SE1/4 SE1/4 GADSDEN 32-11- 6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GRAND PROPERTIES AND DESIGN, LLC, P.O. BOX 82, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, JESSIE J MARRIE, 805 ROSEWOOD LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 805 ROSEWOOD LANE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-113.000 PIN# 14397

LT 3 BLK COAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to I WARREN, 311 TARRANT COURT, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1013 SPRUCE STREET (County records list property address as 1013 SHORT SPRUCE STREET) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-142.000

PIN# 39979

LOT 22 BLK 3 WOODLAWN ADD PLAT A 15 GADSDEN SEC 8 TWP 12S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210, MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1101 GLEN IRIS DRIVE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-057.000

PIN# 19753

LT 8 BLK J GLEN IRIS ADD TO HIGHLAND ADD PLAT B-217 32-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARGARET MILINER, 1102 BROOKSIDE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2350, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1175 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-298.000

PIN# 19972

LTFS WARNOLD RESUB LT 17 PLAT B-125 GADSDEN 32-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROSIE L. CHATMAN, 411 BECKY ALLEN CIRCLE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1187 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-227.000 & 10-09-32-4-000-227.001

PIN# 19942 & 19943

PARCEL 1:

COM INT W ROW TYLER ST & NE ROW TUSCALOOSA AVE TH N 72.42 ALONG W ROW TYLER ST TO POB TH CONT N 62 ALONG ROW TH W 100 TH S 62 TH E 100 TO POB BEING PT LTS 12-13 H HERZBERG PROP PLAT A-89 32-11- 6

PARCEL 2:

BEG INT W ROW TYLER ST & NE ROW TUSCALOOSA AVE TH NW 100.73 ALONG NE ROW TUSCALOOSA AVE TH N 60 TH E 100 TO W ROW TYLER ST TH S 72.42 ALONG ROW TO POB BEING LTS 12-13 H HERZBERG PROP PLAT A- 89 32-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LINDA SUFFICOOL, 1301 CREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1301 CREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-103.000

PIN# 39135

LTS 1-2 BLK 6 ELLIS ADD PLAT D-123 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRITNEY PONDER, 1200 RANDALL STREET, APARTMENT B, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1620 GADSDEN AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-3-000-158.000 PIN# 19663

LT 7 BLK 2 J M PATRICK PLAT A-11 GADSDEN 32-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TONYA CELESTE AGAN, P.O. BOX 157, PINSON, ALABAMA 35126, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall onTUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1703 PIERCE AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-325.000

PIN# 39552

BEG NE COR LT 5 BLK 44 CRESCENT HEIGHTS OR SOUTH GAD PLAT B-314 TH NW 150 ALONG S ROW OF MARSHALL ST TH SW 65 TH SE 150 TO W ROW OF PIERCE AVE TH NE 54 ALONG ROW TO POB BEING LT 5 & PT LT 4 BLK 44 CRESCENT HEIGHTS OR SOUTH GAD PLAT B-314 & PT ANNULLED ALLEY GADSDEN 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FARRELL WILLIAMS, 2308 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2308 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-106.000

PIN# 38380

LT 5 BLK 10 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 GAD GOVT LT 10 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TERESA MARSHALL, 2908 SHAHAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2026 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2908 SHAHAN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-295.000

PIN# 38181

LT 73 SHAHAN & WALSHE’S CENTRAL AL CITY ADD PLAT B-185

GADSDEN 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

December 26, 2025

_______________

RESOLUTION

NO. R-901-25

Authorizing Annulment of a Portion of an Un-named Alley

between 304 Chilton Street and 310 Chilton Street

A Parcel, containing 0.05 Acres, more or less, beginning at the North East corner of Lot 22 in Block 3 in the Ewing Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, according to the map thereof recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Plat Book ‘’B”, pages 396 and 397; Thence, S 80° 43’ 40” W for a distance of 117.45 feet the along the Southern Line of a 20 foot Alley to the North West corner of Lot 20, Block 3 in the Ewing Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama; Thence, N 09° 16’ 29” W for a distance of 20.00 feet to the Northern Line of a 20 foot Alley; Thence, N 80° 43’ 40” E for a distance of 105.76 feet to the South East Corner of Lot 1 in Block 3 in the Ewing Addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama; Thence S 39° 35’ 54” E a distance of 23.17 feet along the Western Right of Way of Chilton Street.

Said proposed annulment being subject to any easement rights for the existing utilities along said street and any future utilities that will be constructed.

Whereas, the above-named owners desire to vacate and annul the rights of way more particularly described above, pursuant to the provisions of Section 23-4-20 Alabama Code (1975), as amended; and

Whereas, the said owners have made their Declaration of Vacation and Annulment of right of way, duly executed and acknowledged, and has requested that the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, give its assent to the proposed vacation as aforesaid; and

Whereas, notice of hearing upon the proposed vacation has been duly given in accordance with the law, by publication thereof in The Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama; and

Whereas, such hearing has been duly afforded by the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, at which any persons desiring to address or speak to the proposed vacation have been given the opportunity to do so; and

Whereas, the City Council has determined that the proposed vacation will not deprive other property owners of any right they may have to convenient and reasonable means of ingress and egress to and from their property;

Whereas, upon due consideration, the City Council of the City of Gadsden, Alabama, has determined that it wishes to give its assent to the proposed vacation as aforesaid;

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED THAT THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, does hereby consent to the vacation of the street described above.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on December 16, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

December 26, 2025