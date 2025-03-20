Legals for 3/14/2025 – 3/20/2025

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on August 10, 2007, a certain Mortgage was executed by Thomas E. Pylant and wife, Mary K. Pylant as mortgagor(s) in favor of Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, a subsidiary of IndyMac Bank, F.S.B. as mortgagee, and was recorded on August 20, 2007, as Instrument Number 3277636 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, State of AL; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment dated February 2, 2021 and recorded on February 9, 2021, as Instrument Number 3515954 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, State of AL; and

WHEREAS, a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Mortgage in that the payment due on the death of the borrower(s), was not made and remains wholly unpaid as of the date of this notice, and no payment has been made sufficient to restore the loan to currency; and

WHEREAS, the entire amount delinquent as of February 4, 2025 is $161,816.89 and

WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Mortgage Deed to be immediately due and payable;

NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, notice is hereby given that on March 21, 2025 during the legal hours of sale, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder:

LOTS NUMBER FIFTY-TWO (52) AND FIFTY-THREE (53) OF LARRYDALE SUBDIVISION TO GLENCOE, ALABAMA, PLUS SUCH PORTION OF LOT SIXTY (60) OF SAID LARRYDALE SUBDIVISION AS IS DESCRIBED BY COMMENCING AT A POINT WHERE THE WESTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT SIXTY (60) INTERSECTS THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF LOT FIFTY-THREE (53), AND FROM THENCE CONTINUE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE EXTENSION OR PRODUCTION OF THE SAID SOUTHERLY LINE OF LOT FIFTY-THREE (53) 160 FEET TO A POINT IN THE EASTERLY LINE OF LOT SIXTY (60), THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE EASTERLY LINE OF LOT SIXTY (60) 293.39 FEET TO A POINT WHERE SAID EASTERLY LINE OF LOT SIXTY (60) INTERSECTS THE EXTENSION OR PRODUCTION OF THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LOT FIFTY-TWO (52), THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG SAID EXTENSION OR PRODUCTION OF THE NORTHERLY LINE OF LOT FIFTY-TWO (52) 123 FEET TO A POINT WHERE SAID LINE INTERSECTS THE WESTERLY LINE OF LOT SIXTY (60) THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE SAID WESTERLY LINE OF LOT SIXTY (60) 200 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; ALL OF SAID LOTS AND PORTION OF LOT BEING IN THE LARRYDALE SUBDIVISION TO GLENCOE, ALABAMA, AS SHOWN BY THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “F”, PAGE 323 IN THE PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Commonly known as: 1118 Larrydale Dr, Gadsen, AL 35905

This sale will take place at the Etowah County Courthouse. The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development estimated bid will be $163,690.39.

There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his prorata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale.

When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $16,369.04 (10% of the Secretary’s bid) in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $16,369.04 must be presented before the bidding is closed. THE DEPOSIT IS NONREFUNDABLE. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them.

The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee shall be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due.

If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The Commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder.

There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.

The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed.

The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is based upon the nature of the breach, this loan is not subject to reinstatement. A total payoff is required to cancel the foreclosure sale or the breach must be otherwise cured. A description of the default is as follows: FAILURE TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL BALANCE AND ANY OUTSTANDING FEES, COSTS, AND INTEREST WHICH BECAME ALL DUE AND PAYABLE BASED UPON THE DEATH OF ALL MORTGAGORS.

Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below.

Dated this 10th day of February, 2025

Michael Lindsey

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

Foreclosure Commissioner

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

HWM File: AL22954

February 28, March 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Holly Jennifer Smith, An Unmarried Person to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. dated February 19, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on February 26, 2019, as Instrument No. 3480201 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2022-RP3 in Instrument 3545063 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2022-RP3, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 1st day of April, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Commencing at the Northeast corner of Fractional Section 32; thence run North 89’ 00’ West, along the north line of said section, a distance of 316 feet to the westerly margin of the old Boaz-Attalla road; thence deflect left and run along said westerly margin South 22’ 24’ East a distance of 100 feet to a pipe set at the point of beginning of the property herein described; thence continue along said westerly margin South 22’ 24’ East a distance of 142.5 feet to a point; thence leaving said westerly margin, run South 76’ 43’ West a distance of 277 feet to a pipe; thence run North 02’ 33’ West a distance of 196.5 feet to a pipe; thence run South 87’42’ East a distance of 229.5 feet to the point of beginning and lying and being in Fraction A (the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4) of Section 32, Township 10 South, Range 5 East in Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 40 Billy Smith Dr, Boaz, AL 35956.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2022-RP3

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street North, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 24-05815AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

February 28, March 7 and 14, 2025

____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Paige I Hartmann, married and Christopher Troy Davenport, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company LLC, on March 21, 2022, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number: 3537483; the undersigned Guild Mortgage Company LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on April 9, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number Ten (10), in Edwards Addition to Southside, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “H”, Page 128, Probate Office, Etowah County and lying and being in Southside, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 1571 Lee Street , Gadsden, AL 35907. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Guild Mortgage Company LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-00668-GM-AL

February 28, March 7 and 14, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Mitchell Rodney Cameron, Jr. and Morgan Cameron, husband and wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on March 8, 2017, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on March 16, 2017, as Document Number 3448054. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 1, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Two (2) and Three (3) in the First Addition to Nabors Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 393, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in the City of Glencoe, Etowah County, Alabama and being subject to restrictive covenants as recorded in Miscellaneous Record “52”, Page 646, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 404 Lola Ln, Glencoe, AL 35905

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kenneth Ray Davis, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Inspire Home Loans, Inc., its successors and assigns, on October 28, 2022, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on October 31, 2022, as Document Number 3548846. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on April 3, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot 7 of Kesington Garden, as shown by map recorded in Plat Book M, Page 41 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 412 Kensington Lane, Rainbow City, AL 35906

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Blake Borders was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 01/31/2025 to the Estate of Douglas Wayne Sullivan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lizann Allsup was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/10/2025 to the Estate of Ronald Wayne Owens, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tiffany Nicole Richardson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/18/2025 to the Estate of Deborah Jean Harris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jimmy Woods was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/18/2025 to the Estate of Jerry M. Moore, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Keith Duane Bryant was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/18/2025 to the Estate of Nancy Mount Bryant, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ricky Lee Patterson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 12/03/2023 to the Estate of Margaret Sue Patterson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Clarence Vinson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 1/23/2025 over the Estate of Dora Mae Knowles, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ralph Scissum was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 1/23/2025 over the Estate of Ralph Bertram Scissum, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Ernest Scott Maltbie was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/03/2025 to the Estate of Eleanor Maltbie deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Karen Sue Teem was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 to the Estate of Rebecca Marie Goddard deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Conservator was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 over the Estate of Carolyn Pate, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Krista Mishal Pelham Beasley and Walter Shawn Pelham was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 over the Estate of Walter Loyd Pelham, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Mark William Cantrell, Sr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 to the Estate of Charles Anthony Cantrell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Daniel Miles Hall was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/06/2025 to the Estate of Deanna Jean Gardipee, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Vickie (McLain) Bishop was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/07/2025 to the Estate of Wiley Junior McLain, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tracey Lynn Cobb Pate was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/10/2025 to the Estate of Rhonda Grace Sanford, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sherri Watkins Marker was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/11/2025 to the Estate of Gerald Benjamin Watkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jamie Gibbs was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/12/2025 over the Estate of Norman Mark Wester, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican, Conservator was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/18/2025 over the Estate of William Daniel, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

William Stanley McCullars was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/19/2025 to the Estate of Martha Word McCullars, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Gretta Michelle Moragne was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/25/2025 to the Estate of Gloria Jean Aaron, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Audria Stevyn Wood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 2/04/2025 to the Estate of Stephen O. Wood, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: DONNA SULLIVAN, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-119

TO: Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 1st day of APRIL 2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 26TH DAY OF FEBRUARY 2025.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

February 28, March 7 and 14, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SHELLY L. DAVIDSON, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-654

TO: Rianna Wainwright AKA Rianna Scott, Robyn Wainwright and Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 21st day of APRIL 2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 7TH DAY OF MARCH 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: CAROLYN KHADAN, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-136

TO: Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 9TH day of APRIL 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE TH DAY OF MARCH 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: TONY POE, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-137

TO: Any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 9th day of APRIL 2025 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE TH 6TH DAY OF MARCH 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

RE: IN THE MATTER OF J RANDALL BAGWELL, Deceased

CASE NO: 2025-00140

Notice is hereby given that on March 18, 2025 at 10:30a.m. a hearing is set to be heard in Etowah County Probate Court by Probate Judge, Scott Hassell on the disposition of the

remains of Mr. J RANDALL BAGWELL, DOB 08/08/1938, DOD 03/05/2025.

Jacob A. Millican, Esq.

Attorney for Petitioner

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

March 14, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF WALTER HOWARD MASON, DECEASED

Case No.: 2023-00606

Notice to: All creditors, heirs or distributees and all other persons interested in the Estate of WALTER HOWARD MASON, deceased.

You will hereby take notice that KATRINA MARIE MASON, as Personal Representative of the Estate of WALTER HOWARD MASON, filed a Report of Insolvency of said Estate on the 25th day of February 2025.

You are hereby notified that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Report of Insolvency will be held at my office in the Etowah County Courthouse, on the 22nd day of April, 2025, at 10:30 a m. when the Report of Insolvency will be considered, and you may show cause, if any, why the Report of Insolvency should be denied.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

TAMMY CHILDRESS, PLAINTIFF

V.

CV – 2025-900075

RAYMOND HASHBARGER and BETTY HASHBARGER, ET AL.,

DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the

lands described below, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

To reach a point of beginning for the hereinafter described parcel of land, commence at the Southeast corner of the SE1/4 of the SE1/4, thence run South 88 degrees 00’ West, along the South line thereof, 30.08 feet to a point in the West line of Turner Road (60’ RW); thence run North 02 degrees 14’ East, along said West line, parallel with the east line of said SE1/4 of SE1/4, 1150.15 feet to a point; thence run South 84 degrees 20’ West, 308.25 feet to a point which is the point of beginning of the parcel of land herein described; thence from said point of beginning, continue South 84 degrees 20’ West 180.00 feet to the Southeast corner of a parcel of land described in Deed Book 1381, Page 407, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run North 02 degrees 14’ East along the east line thereof, 259.10 feet to the northeast corner of said 1381-407 Parcel, being in the South line of Rocky Ford Road (80’RW); thence run South 89 degrees 44’ East, along said South line, 178.40 feet to a point; thence run South 02 degrees 14’ West, 240.47 feet to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the E1/2 of aforesaid SE1/4, in Section 7, Township 12 South, Range 8 East of Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama.

Done the 10th day of February 2025

/s/Jason Knowles

Jason Knowles, Attorney for Plaintiff

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

February 28, March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_______________

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama Case # JU-25-16.01

Publication Notice to: Laura Ann Dial.

A Complaint has been filed in this court to terminate your parental rights as to N.D. (DOB 4/26/20), a minor child. You must file an answer to the Complaint within 14 days of perfection of service by publication. Your answer is to be filed in the Juvenile Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 801 Forrest Ave. Gadsden, AL, 35901.

Done this the 19th day of February 2025.

Cassandra Johnson Circuit Court Clerk.

Williams, King & Associates

2100 Club Drive, Suite 150

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-442-0201

February 21, 28, March 7, 14, 2025

______________

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TEMPORARY CUSTODY BY EXTENDED FAMILY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE TWELFTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SARASOTA COUNTY, FLORIDA FAMILY DIVISION

IN THE INTEREST OF: MOLLI ELLE BERGEON,Child,

CASE NO.:2025-DR-000310-SC

JEANNE TUTOR and GREGG TUTOR, Petitioners,

and

TAYLOR JOSEPH BERGEON, Respondent,

and

HEIDE ANDREA-RENEE WILLIAM, a/k/a HEIDE EATON, Respondent.

TO: HEIDE ANDREA-RENEE

WILLIAM a/k/a HEIDE EATON

Etowah County Jail

827 Forrest Avenue

Dorm Unit 3, Floor 1, Pod U3, Cell 302

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Temporary Custody by Extended Family has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on: ERIN ITTS, ESQUIRE, as attorney for Jeanne and Gregg Tutor, whose address is 355 West Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285, on or before April 14, 2025, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 4004 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida 34293, before service on Counsel for Petitioners or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

A physical description of the Respondent is as follows:

Caucasian female, born December 31, 1990, and 34 years of age, approximately 5’1” and 110 pounds with dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, fair skin, and a small build. The child’s date of birth is July 17, 2009, and she was born in Santa Barbara, California.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated: March 13, 2025.

Karen E. Rushing, Clerk

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Glen Kopinsky

Deputy Clerk

March 14, 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900421-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

10 GAMBLING DEVICES

$1,159.00 U.S. CURRENCY

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Unknown

Property Seized From:

2515 Sansom Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 28th day of April 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 26th day of February 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 28, March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900423-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

20 GAMBLING DEVICES

$3,978.00 U.S. CURRENCY

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Unknown

Property Seized From:

928 Spruce Street

Gadsden, AL. 35904

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described property and currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 28th day of April 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 26th day of February 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

February 28, March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

_____________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion for Project: ATRP2-28-2020-223 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on February 28, 2025, and ending on March 14, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC., P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

February 28, March 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of project completion for the City of Gadsden Street Resurfacing 2024 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on March 7, 2025, and ending on March 21, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

March 7, 14 and 21, 2025

_____________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of project completion for the City of Southside Street Resurfacing 2024 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on March 7, 2025, and ending on March 21, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

March 7, 14, and 21, 2025

___________

JOB COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of project completion for the City of Glencoe Street Resurfacing 2024 in Etowah County, Alabama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on March 14, 2025 and ending on March 28, 2025. All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

Ozark Striping Company hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the Alabama Department of Transportation for construction of Project N. IM.I059(444) in Etowah County, AL. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on March 14, 2025 and ending on April 4, 2025. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 847, Ozark, AL. 36361, during this period.

Ozark Striping Company, LLC

P.O. Box 847

Ozark, AL. 3631

March 14, 21, 28, and April 4, 2025

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Friday, April 11, 2025, for Re-roofing Sardis High School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the prequalification package and/or Div. 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Friday, April 4, 2025. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available via the Architect.

A mandatory prebid conference shall be held on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 10am CST at the Sardis High School Cafeteria. 1420 Church Street, Boaz, AL 35956

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

March 14, 21, and 28, 2025

______________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., the Board of Adjustment of the City of Gadsden will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chamber, First Floor, at City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard in opposition to or in favor of the following request:

“A request for a Variance on lot size to build a house on a newly subdivided lot.” The property is zoned R-2, Multi -Family District on the property described below:

A Tract of Land embracing parts of Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Block number 1 of the Polk Addition and a strip of land lying immediately North of Lots 1, 2, and 3 adjoining the South line of Cleveland Avenue, all in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at an iron found, and the purported Southern Right Away of Cleveland avenue and the Eastern Right of Way of Turrentine Avenue; Thence run, along the said R.O.W. of Cleveland Avenue, S85°53’24” for a distance of 209.29” feet to a rebar found; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; Thence run, along the said R.O.W. of Cleveland Ave, S85°53’24”E for a distance of 108.83’ feet to a point at the Western R.O.W. of South 8th Street; Thence run, Along the said R.O. W. of South 8th St., S10°24’31”W for a distance of 91.24’ feet to a point; Thence, leaving said R.O.W., run N84°13’45”W for a distance of 102.98’ feet to an rebar found; Thence run N06°48’05”E for a distance 87.80’to a point ; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; Containing 0.22+/- acres, more or less. Subject to existing rights of way for public roads, utility lines, easements and restrictions whether recorded or not. (Property address being in or around 502 Turrentine Avenue)

March 7 and 14, 2025

____________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of March 2025, at 4:00 p.m., the Planning Commission of the City of Gadsden will hold a regularly scheduled public hearing in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard, in opposition to or in favor of, the following requests:

“A request for approval of a Final Plat for subdividing a piece of property described below;

A lot described as beginning at the Southeast corner of Turrentine Avenue and Cleveland Avenue and from thence running in a Southerly direction 81 feet, more or less, to the Northwest corner of Camp lot; thence in a Easterly direction along the North line of said Camp lot 315, more or less, to the Northeast corner of said Camp lot in the West line of Newton street; thence Northerly along the West Line of Newton Street 88 feet, more or less, to the South line of Cleveland Avenue; thence in a Westerly direction along the south line of Cleveland avenue 315 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, said description embracing parts of Lots, 1,2,3, and 4 in Block number 1 of the Polk Addition and a strip of land approximately 6 feet in width lying immediately North of Lots 1,2,and 3 adjoining the south line of Cleveland Avenue. (Property address being 502 Turrentine Avenue)

“A request for Petition For Annexation and Zoning by Unanimous Consent” on property described below;

A tract of land lying in and being a portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter in Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at a spike found, at the purported Northwest corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian; Thence run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 30.00’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Eastern R.O.W of Oakland Dr.; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; Thence, leaving said R.O. W, run N89°55’04 “E for a distance of 170.00’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N89°55’04’’E for a distance of 321.36’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Western R.O.W of Whorton Bend Rd.; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S45°25’13”E for a distance of307.Sr feet to a point; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S49°16’57nE for a distance of 282.29’ feet to a point; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S56°20’28n E for a distance of 153.54’ feet to a point; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, S56°49’44”E for a distance of 299.06’ feet to a 2”pipe found; Thence, leaving said R.O.W, run S01°36’06n E for a distance of 336.33’ feet to a 1” pipe found; Thence run S00°39’06n E for a distance of 334.12’ feet to a 2” pipe found; Thence run N89°33’11 “W for a distance of 282.11’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N89°58’57”W for a distance of 657.00’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N02°43’25”W for a distance of 105.22’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N02°43’16”W for a distance of 105.12’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N02°37’25”W for a distance of 104.18’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run N01°15’36”W for a distance of 71.25’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run 75°45’42”W for a distance of 218.60’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run N04°30’33”E for a distance of 120.00’ feet to a rebar found; Thence run N71°29’27”W for a distance of 160.00’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Eastern R.O.W of Oakland Dr.; Thence run, along the said R.O.W, N00°29’35”W for a distance of706.74’ feet to a point; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; Containing 28.76 +/-acres, more or less. Subject to existing rights of way for public roads, utility lines, easements, and restrictions whether recorded or not. Less and Except A tract of land lying in and being portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter in Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama and being more particularly described as follows: Commence at a spike found, at the purported Northwest Corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter Section 26, Township 12 South, Range 6 East of the Huntsville Meridian, thence run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 30.00’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Eastern R.O.W of Oakland Dr.: thence, leaving said R.O.W. run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 170.00’ feet to a capped rebar found; Thence run N89°55’04”E for a distance of 321.36’ feet to a capped rebar found at the Western R.O.W of Whorton Bend Rd.: thence run, along the said R.O.W, S45°25’13”E for a distance of 307.51’ feet to a point; thence run, along the said R.O.W., S49°16’57”E for a distance of 99.48’ feet to a point; Said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described; thence run along the said R.O.W., S49°16’57”E for a distance of 182.81’ feet to a rebar found; thence run, along the said R.O.W., S56°20’28”E for a distance of 93.48’ feet to a rebar found; thence leaving said R.O.W., run S52°54’29”W for a distance of 434.12’ feet to a rebar found; thence run N68023’33”W for a distance of 110.80’ feet to a rebar found; thence run Nl1°27’08”E for a distance of 280.08’ feet to a rebar found; thence run N56026’58”E for a distance of212.76’ feet to a rebar found, said point being the point of beginning of the tract of land being herein described :Containing 2.36+/- acres, more or less Subject to the existing rights of way for public roads, utility lines, easements, and restrictions whether recorded or not.( Address being Whorton Bend Road/Okland Drive Area)

“ A request for Petition For Annexation by Unanimous Consent” on property described below;

Begin at the Northeast corner of Government Lot “9”, Section 17, T-12-S, R-6-East

of Huntsville Meridian, on the South R/W of an unnamed street and run

S88°16’41 “W, along the North line of said fractional 1/4 and said South RIW,

1335.82 feet to an existing 112” rod on the West line of said fractional 1/4; thence

run S07°00’03”W along said West line, 405.62 feet to an existing pinch-pipe on the

5 I 1.00 feet contour of Lake Neely Henry; thence leaving said West line run the

following chord bearings and distances along said contour, S79°16’33”E 317.69

feet; N64°03’48”E, 70.14 feet; N06°25’54”E, 71.17 feet; NI3°09’13”E, 63.37 feet;

S28°33’29”E, 32.12 feet; SI8°32’25”E, 47.08 feet; S24°04’28”E, 46.50 feet;

S66°09’36”E, 46.27 feet; S76°Il ‘I 9”E, 38.42 feet; S85°3 I ‘39”E, 84.I 6 feet;

N84°05’59”E, 45.34 feet; N78°07’I7”E, 64.09 feet; N87°47’47”E, 136.8I feet;

S82°40’35”E, 113.03 feet; N74°54’45”E, 73.85 feet; Nl3°29’59”E, 30.87 feet;

SSI 0 33’07”E, 77.01 feet; S43°52’42”E, 50.28 feet; S67°07’18”E, 42.09 feet;

S63°40’05”E, 93.11 feet and S70°41’15”E, 52.21 feet to a point on the East line of

said 1/4; thence run N07°00’00”E, leaving said contour and along said East line,

594.03 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Government

Lot “9”, Section 17, T-12-S, R-6-E, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said lands are conveyed subject to the right of Alabama Power Company, a

corporation, to flood, cover or surround with water from time to time that portion

of said lands which would either be covered with or which either alone or together

with other lands would be entirely surrounded by waters of the Coosa River or its

tributaries should such river or its tributaries be raised and backed up to that certain

datum plane above mean sea level as established by the United States Coast and

Geodetic Survey as adjusted in January 1955, together with rights of ingress and

egress over and across such lands. (In and around 1831 Owens Street).

March 14, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on March 21, 2025 at 10:00 am at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Shakay Sales Unit 114

Angela Johnson Unit 26

Barbie Lewis Unit 22 & 32

Antwon Wright Unit 70

Peggy Caldwell Unit 39

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

March 14 and 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 4/18/2025 at 8:00 am

2010 Volvo VIN: YV1982AS4A1126251

2020 Toyota Corolla VIN:JTDEPRAE0LJ060116

Tommy Tows

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

(256) 490-3715

March 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

In accordance with the Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am, April 7, 2025 at Team One Chevrolet of Gadsden, Gadsden, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2017 Ford Edge VIN 2FMPK3G99HBC58683

2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo VIN2G1WX15K819111126

2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo VIN2G1WX12K139161387

March 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 5/2/2025.

2000 Ford Taurus VIN: 1FAFP55U9YG236427

2019 Hyundai Sonata VIN:5NPE24AF0KH801866

1999 Honda CR-V VIN: JHLRD1863XC064572

2002 Chevrolet Tahoe VIN: 1GNEC13Z52R284454

2007 Mazda CX-7 VIN:JM3ER293370105881

2012 Hyundai Sonata VIN: 5NPEC4AC8CH378183

2019 Kia Soul VIN: KNDJN2A26K7673290

2012 Ford Escape VIN: 1FMCU0E7XCKA32353

2011 Ford Focus VIN: 1FAHP3FN9BW132666

2006 Lexus GS VIN:JTHCH96SX60010979

2004 Porsche Cayenne VIN: WP1AB29P54LA70381

2006 Ford Fusion VIN: 3FAFP07116R180432

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

March 7 and 14, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 4/25/2025 at 8:00 am

1997 Dodge Dakota

VIN: 1B7GL23X2VS108786

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

March 14 and 21, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 4/11/2025.

2008 Ford Escape VIN:1FMCU03148KB57029

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

March 7 and 14, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-85-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

501 CHESTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Seven (7) and Eight (8) in Block Number Twenty-seven in Walnut Park or West Point Second Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 117, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax Parcel ID: 16-01-01-3-000-444.000

PIN #: 50183

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to The Estate of JERRY HUMPHREY with potential heirs, 501 CHESTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 507 JONES STREET S.E., ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, 526 MCELROT STREET S.E., ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, BRANDON HUMPHREY, 501 CHESTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, TIM HUMPHREY, 960 SHORELINE CIRCLE, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, MI-CHAEL HUMPHREY and KAREN BARNES, 604 OSBORNE STREET, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-86-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

406 TAYLOR STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot number fourteen (14) in Block number ten (10) in Goodyear High-lands according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C”, pages 82 and 83, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-01-11-3-000-292.000

PIN: 31068

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, 406 TAYLOR STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, subject to that certain mortgage and assignment of rents in favor of FIRST BANK OF ALABAMA, 120 E. NORTH STREET, P.O. BOX 797, TALLADEGA, ALABAMA 35160, DAMARICUS TASHUN KIMBLE, 1802 AIRPORT BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-87-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1818 COLORADO STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 22 BLK 17 GLENWOOD ADD PLAT B-265 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-4-000-080.001

PIN# 44634

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given TOBY DEWAYNE EDWARDS, 1818 COLORADO STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-88-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 3506 WEST MEIGHAN BOULEVARD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 14-15 BLK 1 FOXWOOD ADD PLAT F-3 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-059.000

PIN# 49589

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given CBL PROPERTY GROUP, LLC, 2239 GALLANT ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-89-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1502 ALABAMA AVENUE (ACCESSORY BUILDING) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Sixteen (16), in Block Number Four (4), of the Interurban Land Company’s First Addition, according to map recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 206, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-05-2-000-062.000

PIN# 36651

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to HUMBERTO MARROQUIN and FLORINDA MARROQUIN, 6 CABOT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 1502 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-90-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

931 AVENUE F in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Nine (9) in Block Number Twentynine (29), in The Gadsden Land and Improvement Company’s Thornton Addition as Rearranged by Coosa Land Company et al, according to the map or said Rearrangement as recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 334 and 335, Probate Office and lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama.

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to the Estate of HERMAN JONES, SR., CURTIS JONES 931 AVENUE F, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, HERMAN JONES, 408 VALLEY ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, KIM RODGERS, 931 AVENUE F, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Tax Parcel ID: 10-08-33-3-000-089.000

PPIN: 16694

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-91-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1011 GLENDALE AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot #6, Block #4, Glendale Subdivision to East Gadsden, as recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 53, in Probate Judge’s Office of Etowah County, Gadsden, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-06-13-2-000-129.000

PIN# 42943

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to WILLIE B. KIRKLAND and JAMES L. KIRKLAND, JR., 1003 WAINWRIGHT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1011 GLENDALE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-92-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

213 NUNNALLY AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Four (4), In the G. L. Downer Rearrangement of Lot Num-ber Five (5) of Hadley Farms, according to the map of said Rearrangement recorded in Plat Book “E”, Page 143, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and being subject to the rights of Alabama Power Company as described in Deed Record “5-Y”, Page 136, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-06-13-3-000-234.000

PIN# 43269

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to TOBI HARPER, 213 NUNNALLY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, DONALD C & MONICA L TONEY, 3315 WYETH DRIVE, GUNTERSVILLE, AL-ABAMA 35976, 213 NUNNALLY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

_____________

RESOLUTION NO. R-93-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1823 ELWYN AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 12-13 BLK E EDGEWOOD ADD #2 PLAT E-79 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-246.000

PIN# 39048

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given DAVID HARDIN, 1823 ELWYN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-94-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1623 HARLEM AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 13 BLK 11 HARLEM CITY SUB PLAT C-367 GADSDEN LESS ROW 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-1-000-120.000

PIN# 42632

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to FRANKIE HUNTLEY, 1114 WELLS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-95-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1025 LEXINGTON AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 16-17 BLK 3 BARRON ADD PLAT B-49 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-3-000-047.000

PIN# 10423

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to HORACE & WF FRANCES E. CROWE JR., 1025 LEXINGTON AVE-NUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-96-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 421 LINCOLN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 2 BLK 5 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-279.001

PIN# 50491

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ROBERTO LUCAS & WF MARIA TERCERO, 2097 E. WASHINGTON STREET STE 1, E. PMB 303, COLTON, CALIFORNIA 92324.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-97-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 14 LITTLE STREET in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 95 PARCEL 1 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F 51 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-106.000

PIN# 18522

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to WENDY MCCORD, 14 LITTLE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-98-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 106 ROSALIE AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 4 & NW 10 OF LT 3 BLK 16 ELMWOOD NORTH RESUR & RE-AR PLAT C-3856 3-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-4-000-048.000

PIN# 32962

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to RICKEY J. HANDY, P.O. BOX 4167, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-99-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 67 WEST TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 32 PARCEL #2 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-53 36-11-5

Tax ID#: 09-07-36-4-000-040.000

PIN# 10529

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to J. K. SMITH PROPERTIES, LLC, 117 COLLEGE AVENUE, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

______________

RESOLUTION NO. R-100-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 101 WILSON STREET (County Records list property address as 3234 FOR-REST AVENUE) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 1 BLK 2 NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C 218-219 GADSDEN SEC 1 TWP 12S R 5E

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-011.000

PIN# 50202

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given MICHAEL JAMES & MICHELLE L. HEAD, 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 101 WILSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on March 4, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

March 14, 2025

_______________

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 94.01 OF THECONSTITUTION OF ALABAMA (OTHERWISE KNOWN AS AMENDMENT 772) FOR EXPENDITURE OF PUBLIC FUNDS AND PUBLIC

PROPERTYBY THE CITY OF RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA

The City of Rainbow City, Alabama (the “City”), located in Etowah County, Alabama, is

considering the financing of: (a) the acquisition, installation and equipping of new improvements at its recreational facilities known as the Vivian Lee Maddox Sports Complex located at 4573Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, specifically including artificial turf installation and lighting improvements; and/or (b) the acquisition, installation and construction of water works and sewer utility improvements to increase capacity and distribution lines to the City’s industrial park located at Lumley Road (commonly known as “Commerce Park”) with said utility improvements expected to be owned by The Utilities Board of the Rainbow City; and/or (c) other capital improvements which the City deems advisable, all of which will be owned and operated by the City (except for the water and sewer utility improvements which are expected to be owned and operated by The Utilities Board of the City of Rainbow City) and located within the City. The foregoing improvements (as described above) are hereafter collectively referred to as the “Project.”

The City proposes to issue its general obligation warrant(s) or other form of indebtedness

in a principal amount not to exceed $7,750,000 (the “Warrants”) (with the understanding that the final principal amount is expected to be less than said amount), in one or more series of warrants, to finance the costs of acquiring, improving and equipping the Project, and/or refinancing temporary indebtedness incurred by the City for the Project, and the payment of issuance expenses incurred in connection with the issuance of said Warrants.

The proposed expenditure of public funds and proposed contemplated transfer of City

funds for the properties constituting the Project will provide public benefits to the City by virtue

of being able to enhance the economic growth of the City, specifically including the prospect of

eventually improving and creating additional recreational parks and offerings within the

municipal limits of the City which not only enhances the quality of life for existing residents of

the City but also attracts visitors and future residents to the City which generates sales taxes and other forms of tax revenue for the City. The proposed expenditure of public funds and proposed contemplated transfer of City funds to finance utility improvements will provide public benefits to the City by having adequate infrastructure to recruit industry and future industrial employers to the City. While it is expected that the City will own and operate the Project (except for the utility improvements which are expected to be owned by The Utilities Board of the City of Rainbow City) and no private parties will have longterm lease interests or management rights over the Project, the proposed expenditure of funds and the issuance of the Warrants may be deemed to benefit any future users of the Project (including without limitation any per-sons, for profit entities, or governmental or municipal users which utilize the Project including any use by private parties on a temporary basis and/or private vendors which have improvements on a deminimis area of said property constituting the Project like vending machines).

The governing body of Rainbow City, Alabama, will consider the authorization of

issuance of the Warrants to finance the Project, and the proposed expenditure of public funds, for 124048605.1 use for the foregoing purposes (which may include temporary use by private persons, forprofit entities, other government or municipal users) and any other or future users of said Project including entities located at the City’s industrial park whose identities are currently not available, at its regular public meeting on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. at Rainbow City Hall located at 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama. The public is invited to attend said meeting of the governing body of Rainbow City, Alabama to express their views orally or in writing.

The City of Rainbow City is committed to making meetings accessible to all. If you need

accommodation, please contact Beth Lee, City Clerk, at 256.413.1217 at least 48 hours before

the meeting.

Joe Taylor, Mayor

Beth Lee, City Clerk

March 14, 2025