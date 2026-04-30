Legals for 5/01/2026 -5/07/2026

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Brandon V Smith, single, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated June 22, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on July 29, 2021 as Instrument No. 3525015 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2026, Page 3606687 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on May 13, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, towit:

Lots numbers 29, 31, 33, 35, 37, 39, 41 and 43, Block 2, of the Marker Subdivision, as shown by map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 113, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 406 Glenport Ave, Gadsden, AL 35905.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rightsofway, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “asis” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the abovenamed or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new AntiMoney Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal AntiMoney Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN AntiMoney Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

AMERISAVE MORTGAGE CORPORATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 2164238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 2608228AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

04/17/2026,04/24/2026,05/01/2026

2608228AL

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Sawyer P Smith and Kaitlyn Treasure Smith, Husband And Wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Acopia, LLC, its successors and assigns , on April 20, 2023, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on April 20, 2023, as Document Number 3556600. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on June 4, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, towit:

Lot Number Thirteen (13), Block Three (3) of County Club Estates, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 125, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 312 Claremont Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Important Notice to Potential Bidders: Federal law administered by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (“FinCEN”), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, requires certain residential real estate transactions to be reported to the federal government. If you are the winning bidder at auction, you may be required to provide identifying information about yourself and, if applicable, any entity or trust purchasing the property. This information is required by federal law and must be provided to complete the sale. Failure to provide required information after the sale may delay or prevent issuance of the foreclosure deed.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 3552886

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

____________

SHERIFF’S SALE

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of a judgment and execution issued by the Small Claims Court of Jefferson County, Alabama, on the 23rd day of April, 2024, against Kandi Black aka Kandi Lee Hill, directed the Sheriff of Etowah County to sale fifty (50) percent of the interest of listed property for judgment amount.

I will proceed to sell Ms. Black’s UNDIVIDED INTEREST of the following property to wit:

H/S BASE YEAR COM INT N LN NW % SW % & E ROW OF KALYN DR TH SW 375S

ALONG ROW TO POB TH SW 225.33 ALONG ROW TH SE 280 TH NW 225.33 TH NW 280 TO POB LYING IN NW % SW % 19128 D20022626, D20183468975, D 20193479601, D20193481869

PPIN 82751 PARCEL 1304190001050.041

ADDRESS: 44 KALYN DRIVE, HOKES BLUFF, ALABAMA

Therefore, according to said command, I shall expose for sale at public auction, right, title and UNDIVIDED INTEREST of Kandi Black aka Kandi Lee Hill in above described property.

Property will be sold to highest bidder for cash at public outcry. All properties sold subject to any and/or all mortgages, liens, encumbrances, fees and other lawful charges. Purchaser will be responsible for any and/or all of these fees and charges. Please note sale will be for 50% of interest in property. Sale will be held Monday May 4, 2026 at 11:00 A.M. at the rear door of the Etowah County Courthouse

Jonathon W. Horton,

Etowah County Sheriff

April 17, 24, May 1, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jessie M Rogers A/K/A Jessie M Rogers to CitiFinancial Corporation, LLC dated June 28, 2007; said mortgage being recorded on July 2, 2007 as Instrument No. 3274386 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Owner Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2023RP2 by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2026, Page 3606245 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Owner Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2023RP2, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on May 27, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, towit:

LOTS NUMBERED FIVE (5) AND SIX (6) IN BLOCK NUMBER EIGHT (8) OF GOODYEAR PARK, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “C”, PAGES 84 AND 85, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 911 Maryland Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rightsofway, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “asis” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the abovenamed or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new AntiMoney Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal AntiMoney Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN AntiMoney Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY, BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR CITIGROUP MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST 2023RP2

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 2164238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 2507165AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger 04/24/2026,05/01/2026,05/08/2026

2507165AL

April 24, May 1, and 8, 2026

_____________

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jonathan Garner, a married man and Allison Garner, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company LLC., its successors and assigns, on November 18, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3531271; the undersigned Guild Mortgage Company LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on June 24, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, towit: Beginning at a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS#21183) on the Eastern RightofWay of Taylor Road (35 foot R/W) and also marking the Southwest corner of Lot FiftyNine (59), Block Two (2), Taylor Subdivision Addition to Glencoe, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 401, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence along said RightofWay North 00 degrees 26 minutes 29 seconds East 111.67 feet to a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS#21183); thence leaving said RightofWay North 80 degrees 34 minutes 28 seconds East 139.86 feet to a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS#21183); thence South 00 degrees 25 minutes 42 seconds West 111.67 feet to a 1/2 inch capped rebar (LS#21183); thence South 80 degrees 34 minutes 28 seconds West 139.88 feet to the Point of Beginning. Said property being all of Lots FiftyNine (59), SixtyOne (61), SixtyThree (63), SixtyFive (65) and a portion of Lot SixtySeven (67), all in Block Two (2) of Taylor Subdivision Addition to Glencoe, as recorded in Plat Book “C”, Page 401, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and also being Lot Five (5) of Taylor Trails, an unrecorded subdivision.. Property street address for informational purposes: 900 Taylor Road , Glencoe, AL 35905. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds in the amount of the winning bid made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The sale will be conducted subject to: (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) final confirmation with the Mortgagee/Transferee, and if applicable, (3) collection of purchaser information needed to comply with the reporting requirements under the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031) and reimbursement of any fees and expenses incurred as a result of the collection of such information. The Mortgagee/Transferee and Tiffany & Bosco, P.A shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the bid amount. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Guild Mortgage Company LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 2512061GMAL 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026, 05/08/2026

April 24, May 1 and 8, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Alec B. Gauldin, a married man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, FSB, and Lender’s successors and assigns), dated the 10th day of June, 2024, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3575518 and corrected and rerecorded in Instrument Number 3582517; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. (“MERS”), (solely as nominee for Lender, First Federal Bank, FSB, and Lender’s successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated March 30, 2026, and recorded in said Probate Office in Miscellaneous Book 2026, at Page 3606835 and by that certain Corrective Assignment of Mortgage dated April 21, 2026, and recorded in said Probate Office in Miscellaneous Book 2026, at Page 3607830. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse in the City of Gadsden, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on June 4, 2026, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part here-of, said property being situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows:

Commence at an axle marking the SW corner of Fraction “C” in Section 22, T-12-S, R-7-E, thence along the South line of said Fraction “C” the following bearings and distances: thence N89°35’02”E 210.09’ to an axle, thence N89°35’02”E 95.76’ to a point, thence leaving said Fraction line N02°04’08”W 78.48’ to a 1/2” rebar capped (CA-497-LS) on the Northerly R/W of McLain Street (50” R/W), thence leaving said R/W N02°04’08”W 337.81’ to a 1” bolt at a 2” pipe, thence N88°25’52”E 128.80’ to a 1/2” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), said point being the point of beginning, thence N04°58’59”E 162.96’ to a 1/2” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence N88°25’52”E 106.90’ to a 1/2” rebar capped (CA-497-LS), thence S81°24’46”E 186.55’ to a 1/2” rebar capped (CA-497-LS) on the Westerly R/W of McLain Street (50° R/W), thence S14°42’01”W 134.38’ along said R/’W to a pinched pipe, thence leaving said R/W S88°25’52”W 271.48’ to the point of beginning, containing 0.99 acres, more or less..

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee.

CAPELL & HOWARD, P.C.

Bowdy J. Brown, Esq.

150 South Perry Street

Montgomery, Alabama 36104

Our File No.: 37591-3682

ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE

ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY

ASSIGNEE

May 1, 8, and 15, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Andrew Floyd Nix, and wife and Janice Marie Nix to J.A.M. Consultants, Inc. dated November 29, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on December 14, 2005 as Instrument No. M-2005-5416 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to First Indiana Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded as Instrument No. M-2006-0571 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, BMO BANK N.A. s/b/m with First Indiana Bank, N.A., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on June 10, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NUMBER TWENTY-EIGHT (28) OF CEDAR HILLS FIRST ADDITION, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED ON PLAT BOOK “H” PAGE 17, PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 875 Cornelia Circle, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, went into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction, if applicable.* The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements, if applicable. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

* The Rule is the subject of ongoing litigation in several jurisdictions. We suggest that you seek your own legal counsel if you have questions about the status of the Rule and its applicability to your sale, if any.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258, if applicable.

BMO BANK N.A. S/B/M WITH FIRST INDIANA BANK, N.A.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 26-08354AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

05/01/2026,05/08/2026,05/15/2026

26-08354AL

May 1, 8, and 15, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Keith Pitman Toney, a married man and, Rita Lynn Toney to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns dated February 26, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on March 2, 2010 as Instrument No. 3328332 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3397536 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on March 18, 2026 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NO. 10 OF THE FIRST ADDITION TO GREEN MOUNTAIN LAKE HOMES AS RECORDED ON PLAT BOOK “H”, PAGE 117, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 2095 Broughton Springs Road, Southside, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. Bidders must perform their own due diligence. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

ATTENTION ALL PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS: On March 1, 2026, the data collection and reporting requirements under the U.S. Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) new Anti-Money Laundering Rule (the “Rule”), found at 89 FR 70258, will go into effect. The Rule applies to certain residential real estate sale transactions (including nonjudicial foreclosures) where the transfer is to a legal entity or trust, and which includes cash purchases, private financing or financing provided by an institution not subject to a federal Anti-Money Laundering or Suspicion Activity Report requirement. As part of this Rule, purchasers and sellers are required to provide additional information and documentation about themselves, their legal entities, and the source of funds used in the reportable transaction. The collection of this information and documentation is required to comply with the Rule’s federal reporting requirements. This notice is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. You are encouraged to consult with your own independent legal counsel if you have questions about how the FinCEN Anti-Money Laundering Rule affects your transaction and whether your transaction is reportable.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage, and (3) to confirmation that the successful bidder has timely provided all information required for reporting under the Rule, 89 FR 70258.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-02543AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

02/06/2026,02/13/2026,02/20/2026,05/01/2026

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until May 27, 2026, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

22-02543AL

May 1, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jeffrey Tritt was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/13/2026 to the Estate of Jean Marie Tritt, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Lisa Puckett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/01/2026 to the Estate of Betty Jo Puckett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sherree M. Weathers was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/09/2026 to the Estate of Lucille Marbury, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Julie Tennyson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/25/2026 to the Estate of Bobby Wall Hayes, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Myrick was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 02/28/2026 to the Estate of Nita Myrick, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jackie Howard Hughes and Georgia Howard was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/25/2026 to the Estate of Faye Lowery Howard, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Rickie Lamar Miller was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/20/2026 to the Estate of Sylvia Miller Lowery, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Amanda Bradley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/18/2026 to the Estate of Jimmy Wyatt Bigbee, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Harold Weaver and Daryl Weaver was/were appointed CoPersonal Representative(s) on 03/12/2026 to the Estate of Jerry Weaver, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacky E. Brewer was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/12/2026 over the Estate of Patricia Brewer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

LaShon Self and Amber Kristen Bobo was/were appointed CoPersonal Representative(s) on 03/16/2026 to the Estate of Alenka Lankford Smith, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Robert Wayne Goble was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/06/2026 to the Estate of Pamela Sue Gobble, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Rickie Lamar Miller was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/20/2026 to the Estate of Sylvia Miller Lowery, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Mark Aaron Tucker was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/16/2026 to the Estate of Jesse Juriee Tucker deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 1, 8, and 15, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Rachael Floto was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/26/2026 to the Estate of Steven M. Floto, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 1, 8, and 15, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Marshal Flambo was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/26/2026 over the Estate of Phillip J. Franklin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 1, 8, and 15, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Christie Leah Diveto, f/k/a Christie Leah Long was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/27/2026 to the Estate of Charles Lee Abercrombie, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 1, 8, and 15, 2026

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

A. Davis Bailey was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/02/2026 over the Estate of William B. Hardy, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 1, 8, and 15, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MARK HICKS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026250

TO: Nicholas St. Amour Hicks, John St. Amour Hicks and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP, CONSERVATORSHIP, PROTECTIVE PLACEMENT AND/OR SERVICES of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 8th day of JUNE 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 20TH DAY OF APRIL 2026

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

April 24, May 1 and 8, 2026

__________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: CECIL MCGATHA, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2026230

TO: Jimmy Dale McGatha and any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP, CONSERVATORSHIP, PROTECTIVE PLACEMENT AND/OR SERVICES of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 18 day of MAY

202 1:30 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 16th DAY OF APRIL 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

April 24, May 1 and 8, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: MARY BUTTS, INCAPACITATED

Case #: S-8929

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a MOTION FOR STATUS HEARING was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 15th day of JUNE 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 28TH DAY OF APRIL 2026

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 1, 8, and 15, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: DAISY DOBBINS, INCAPACITATED

Case #: I-274

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a MOTION FOR STATUS HEARING was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 15th day of JUNE 2026 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 28TH DAY OF APRIL 2026

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 1, 8, and 15, 2026

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: PATRICIA TEAGUE, DECEASED.

You will take notice that a Petition for Disposition of Remains filed by Jacob Millican, Esq., for the disposition of the remains of PATRICIA TEAGUE, who passed from this life and stepped into eternity on the 15TH day of APRIL, 2026, is set to be heard on the 5th day of MAY, 2026 at 10:30 a.m., alleging that there are no known next of kin to take custody of the re-mains of the Decedent.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this matter or desire to take custody of the remains of the Decedent of the proper disposition, you must file a written response within two (2) days of the last publication herein with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

DONE THIS THE 27th DAY OF April, 2026.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

May 1, 2026

_____________

LEGAL PUBLICATION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Rainbow City, Alabama’s Appropriate Municipal Official, pursuant to Ordinance No. 565, has made a finding that a building located on the following described property is a dangerous building because it is unsafe to the extent that it is a public nuisance and is subject to demolition:

STREET ADDRESS:

5425 Gilmer Lane, Rainbow City, Alabama 35906

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Lots Number Thirtythree (33) and Thirtyfour (34) in Canoe Creek Paradise Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Plat Book “H”, page 22, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

2004170001029.000; PPIN 57817

INTERESTED

PARTIES:

Christy R. Stargel

Frances E. Greene, deceased

Faye B. Greene, deceased

Jo Diane Grantland

Linda Scott

Paul Greene

Daniel Green

Patrick Greene, deceased

Any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

All persons interested in said property are hereby notified that if the unsafe or dangerous condition is not remedied by demolition of said building on said property within 45 days of April 7, 2026, the demolition will be accomplished by the City and the cost thereof assessed against said property. In the meantime, it is ordered that said building and said property be and remain vacated.

A public hearing as provided for by Section 8(a) set forth in Ordinance No. 565 will be held on this matter in the Council Chambers at the Rainbow City Hall, 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, on June 8, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the status of these proceedings should inquire with the Rainbow City Clerk at (256) 4131217 or at 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama.

April 10, 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MARK WORLEY, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

CYNTHIA PROIETTY,

DEFENDANT,

CASE NO.: DV-26-900256-MPS

Plaintiff, Mark Worley, by and through counsel and hereby notifies, the Defendant, Cynthia Proietty, that he has filed a Complaint in the above styled cause, and further notifies Cynthia Proietty that she has fourteen (14) days in which to file a response to his Complaint or else, Mark Worley shall take a default judgment.

Signed this the 22nd day of April 2026

Thomas A. King, Attorney, P.C.

128 S 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-1117

Cassandra Johnson,

District Clerk

May 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

HST Utility has completed its work on the Water Meter Replacement Project for the Water Works Board of Attalla. Any person having a claim against the project or the contractor should notify Canyon Engineering, LLC, P.O. Box 680021, Fort Payne, AL, 35968 no later than 5/1/2026.

April 10, 17, 24, and May 1, 2026

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Hudak Construction Co., Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for “Proposed New Stage Canopy at Mort Glosser Amphitheater, Contract, City of Gadsden Bid Request No. 3604” at 90 Walnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 for the State of Alabama and the City of Gads-den, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immedi-ately notify Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Hudak Construction Co., Inc.

400 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC hereby gives notice of completion for project AL-21693-2024 – Websters Chapel Road – for the City of Glencoe, in Etowah County, Ala-bama. This notice will appear for three consecutive weeks beginning on May 1, 2026 and ending on May 15, 2026.

All claims should be filed at Vulcan Materials Asphalt & Construction, LLC, P.O. Box 1890, Gadsden, Alabama, 35902 during this period.

May 1, 8, and 15, 2026

______________

STORAGE NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Mini-Max Storage will dispose of the contents of the storage building located at 515 Gulf Steel Drive, Glencoe, AL. 35905, on May 12, 2026.

Pam Mayo – Unit 7

Mini-Max Storage

515 Gulf Steel Drive,

Glencoe, AL. 35905

May 1 and 8, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on May 1, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903

Kathea Suttler – Unit 101

Jessica Body – Unit 94 & 133

Julie Rider – Unit 128

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

April 24 and May 1, 2026

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on May 13, 2026 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Rodeny Eley – Unit 54

Linda Stenil – Unit RV1

Barry Browning – Unit 148

Tammi Powell – Unit 144

Jacqueline Looney – Unit 326

Sonya Atchison – Unit 361

Tabatha Mobuary – Unit 421

Erica Steve – Unit 443

Jerry White – Unit 502

Joseph Hooks – Unit K-8

Kristie Bell – Unit 585

Danielle Mead – Unit 619

Amber Smith – Unit 707

Chris Smith – Unit 715

Jacob Cornelius – Unit 717

Brian Labar – Unit 720

Kevin McCombs – Unit 736

David Chastain – Unit 829 & 832

Bryan Charlton – Unit 827

Angela Nelson – Unit 13-11

Joseph Saxon – Unit 37-15

Lawanda Hester – Unit 37-21

David Partridge – Unit G15

Joseph Hooks – Unit K-8

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

May 1 and 8, 2026

____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on May 14, 2026 beginning at 9:00 a.m. on the premises of Stock It N Lock It Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Shelia Freeman – Unit 262-J

Frank Armenta – Unit 343-K

Wade Buckner – Unit 137-L

Kacey Cobb – Unit 447-M

Stock It N Lock It Mini Storage

3403 Rainbow Parkway

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

May 1 and 8, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on May 29, 2026.

2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Silver – VIN: 2G1WW12E019120579

2011 Audi A6 Black – VIN: WAUEKAFB6BN005804

2013 Nissan Sentra Blue – VIN: 3N1AB7AP7DL636106

1988 Plymouth Reliant K White – VIN: 1P3BP46D1JC286401

2003 Pontiac Vibe Silver – VIN: 5Y2SL64893Z410539

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256)547-1549

April 24 and May 1, 2026

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the follow-ing described abandoned vehicle(s) on 6/20/2026 at 8:00 am

2005 GMC Envoy

VIN:1GKDS13S752153389

Tommy Tows

3403 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL. 35904

(256) 490-3715

May 1 and 8, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the follow-ing described abandoned vehicle(s) on 6/05/2026 at 8:00 am.

2012 Nissan Versa

VIN: 3N1CN7AP0CL883983

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

May 1 and 8, 2026

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the follow-ing described abandoned vehicle(s) on 6/27/2026 at 8:00 am.

2009 Chevy Trv.

VIN: 1GNER23D59S162981

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

May 1 and 8, 2026

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF

ABANDONED

VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2005 CHEVROLET TAHOE VIN: 1GNEK13T45R147010

2000 NISSAN MAXIMA VIN: JN1CA31D8YT546913

2013 SUBARU IMPREZA VIN: JF1GJAC6XDH016771

2010 CHEVROLET HHR VIN: 3GNBABB0AS506734

2004 HYUNDAI SANTA FE VIN: KM8SC13D94U733601

1991 MAZDA B-2600 LE5 VIN: JM2UF3147M0161725

2010 HONDA ODYSSEY VIN: 5FNRL3H75AB075510 The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 05/30/2026. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unrea-sonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

May 1 and 8, 2026

___________

STATE OF ALABAMA PROCLAMATION BY THE GOVERNOR

WHEREAS the Alabama Legislature at its 2025 Regular Session enacted Act No. 2025227 (SB118) and Act No. 2025291 (HB354), proposing amendments to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022;

WHEREAS, in conformity with Section 284 of the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, as amended, the Legislature has ordered an election by the qualified electors of the state upon such proposed amendments; and

WHEREAS notice of this election, together with the proposed amendments, is required by law to be given by proclamation of the Governor, which shall be published once a week for at least four successive weeks immediately preceding the day appointed for the election;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Kay Ivey, as Governor of the State of Alabama, do hereby give notice, direct, and proclaim that on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, an election will be held in the State of Alabama in the manner and form provided by law upon the following proposed amendments to the Constitution of 2022 of the State of Alabama:

AMENDMENT

PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 2025227

Section 16.

That all persons shall, before conviction, be bailable by sufficient sureties, unless charged with capital murder, as provided in Section 13A540, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended; murder, as provided in Section 13A62, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended, or any solicitation, attempt, or conspiracy to commit murder; kidnapping in the first degree, as provided in Section 13A643, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended; rape in the first degree, as provided in Section 13A661, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended; sodomy in the first degree, as provided in Section 13A663, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended; sexual torture, as provided in Section 13A665.1, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended; domestic violence in the first degree, as provided in Section 13A6130, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended; human trafficking in the first degree, as provided in Section 13A6152, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended; burglary in the first degree, as provided in Section 13A75, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended; arson in the first degree, as provided in Section 13A741, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended; robbery in the first degree, as provided in Section 13A841, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended; terrorism, as provided in subdivision (b)(2) of Section 13A10152, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended; and aggravated child abuse, as provided in subsection (b) of Section 26153.1, Code of Alabama 1975, as amended; and shooting or discharging a firearm, explosive, or other weapon into an occupied dwelling, building, railroad locomotive, railroad car, aircraft, automobile, truck, or watercraft, as provided in Section 13A1161(b); and that excessive bail shall not in any case be required.

.

AMENDMENT

PROPOSED BY ACT NO. 2025291

Section 160.

(a) A district attorney for each judicial circuit shall be elected by the qualified electors of those counties in such the circuit. Such The district attorney shall be licensed to practice law in this state and shall, at the time of his or her election and during his or her continuance in office, shall reside in his or her circuit. His The term of office shall be for six years. and he He or she shall receive such compensation as provided by law; provided, the compensation shall not be diminished during his or her official term. Vacancies in the office of district attorney and in his or her staff shall be filled as provided by law.

(b) Clerks of the circuit courts shall be elected by the qualified electors in each county for a term of six years. If the office of register in chancery continues to be provided by law then the clerk of the circuit court may also fill such the office in a manner prescribed by law. Vacancies in the office of clerk of the circuit court shall be filled by the judge or judges of the circuit court who have jurisdiction over the county in which the office of clerk of the circuit court is located.

(c) Persons Individuals elected to the position of constable to assist the courts of the state as provided by law shall be subject to the same restrictions, rights, and limitations as are specified in section Section 280 of the Constitution of 1901 Alabama of 2022, and no law shall prohibit the receipt of fees for the performance of official duties of said the position while holding any other elected or appointed office.

(d) The revenue from fines, forfeitures, and court costs produced in district courts from the exercise of jurisdiction under municipal ordinances shall be apportioned between the municipality and the state as shall be provided by law.

FURTHER, I proclaim and direct that this proclamation shall be published once a week for the four successive weeks immediately preceding Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in every county as required by law.

April 24, May 1, 8, and 15, 2026

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Attalla Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 16, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

A variance requested and filed by Duane Ball to construct a house on the lot at 111 Preston Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954. The lot is zoned R-1 (Single Family Residential). The request will include a variance on the lot size, width and building setback.

A variance requested and file by Charles and Renee Bellew to allow residential units at 416 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The property is zoned B-2 (Central Business)

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

April 24 and May 1, 2026

____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-07-26

REZONING 630 West Meighan Blvd and surrounding properties

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-36-25, as amended, is hereby fur-ther amended by changing the zoning classification district for the following described properties from DT, Downtown District to HC, Highway Commercial District.

Parcel 1(pin 33773)

A parcel of land, fifty feet in width, on the present Northeast line of Henry Street, and extend-ing to Maighan Boulevard, and having a frontage of approximately 74 feet on Meighan Boule-vard, such parcel hereby conveyed having a Southeast boundary line approximately 101.5 feet and a Northwest boundary line of approximately 47 feet; and being all of Lot 6, Block a” of Fitz Gerald’s Survey of the R. B. Kyla Addition, as per plat recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, on Page 153, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, except that part of Lot 6 which was conveyed co the First Baptist Church in Gadsden by a deed from Edwin L. Goodhue and wife, dated Sept, 22, 1953; and the parcel here conveyed, being further described as beginning at a point in the Southeast line of Lot 6 which is 5 feet North-easterly as measured along the line of Lot 6, from the original line of Henry Street; thence Northeasterly along the Southeast line of Lok 6, a distance of 101.5 feet, more or less, to Meighan Boulevard; thence North 82 degrees 56 minute West, along Meighan Boulevard a distance of 74 feet, more or less, to the Northwest line of Lot 61 thence Southwesterly along the Northwest line of Lot 6, a distance of 47 feet, more or less, to the present line of Henry Street;

Parcel 2 (pin 33774)

Begin at the most Westerly comer of Lot No. 2, Block “B”, of the Kyle Henry Street Plat as rec-orded in Plat Book “A”, Page 153, in the Etowah County Probate Office, and run North 55°00’00” East along the Northerly line of Lot No. 2 a distance of 124.44 feet to an iron pin found; thence run South 75°46’20” East a distance of 3.38 feet to an-iron pin found; thence run South distance 12°42’20” East a distance of 15.47 feet to an iron pin found; thence run South 77°12’20” East as of 39.87 feet to an iron pin found; thence run North 35°10’40” East a distance of 131.00 feet to an existing right-of-way monument and the intersection of the Southerly right-of-way line of Meighan Boulevard and the Southerly right-of-way line of Lis-ter Lane; thence run South 61°37’20” East along the Southerly right-of-way line of Lister Lane a distance of 66.67 feet to an iron pin found; thence run South 28°24’40” West a dis-tance of 110.01 feet to an iron pin found; thence run North 73°28’20” West a distance of 41.93 feet to an iron pin found; thence run North 77°13’53” West a distance of 2.48 feet to an iron pin found; thence run South 28°00’40” West a distance of 193.82 feet to an iron pin found on the Northeasterly right-of-way line of Henry Street; thence run along the Northeasterly right-of-way line of Henry Street and along a curve to the right having a Delta = 38°20’, Tangent = 81 feet, a distance of 38.88 feet measured along the chord of said curve having a chord bearing of North 39°19’00” West to an iron pin found; thence continue along the Northeasterly right-of-way line of Henry Street North 34°30’20” West a distance of 125.35 feet to the point of be-ginning. Said parcel being Lot No. 2 and a portion of Lot No. 1, Block “B” of the Kyle Henry Street Plat, as recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 153, in the Etowah County Probate Office, and a portion of the NW ½ of the SE 4, Section 4, T-12-S, R-6-E, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and containing 0.629 acre, more or less.

Parcel 3 (pin 33775)

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at the point of inter section of the easterly line of Seventh Street with the t southwesterly line of Herry Street, as presently located, and from thence run in a southeasterly direction and along the present southwest line of Henry Street a distance of 10,5 feet to’ a point of curve; thence continue in a southeasterly direc-tion. and a curve along the southwesterly line of Henry Street, as presently located, along the left having a central angle of 41 22 and a radius of 259.7 Feet e a distance of 166.33 feet to a point in the north right of way line of the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louts Railroad, now the Louisville and Nashville Railroad; thence in a westerly direction and along the nor-therly right of way line of said railroad a distance of 308.5 feet to a point, in the east line off Seventh Street: thence in a northerly direction and along the east line of Seventh Street a distance of 203.5 fent to the paint of beginning, said description embarking within its boundaries all of Block “A” “ of Kyle Henry Street Plat, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 153, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; and a portion of the northeast of the R southwest quarter and e portion of the northwest quarter of the south-east quarter in Section 4, Township 12 South, Rarnge 6 East of Huntsville Meridiam, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel 4 (pin 34107)

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the northerly, or northeasterly the line of Lister line Lane which is 152.3 feet from the westerly line of North Sixth Street, said point being the southwest corner of that certain tract conveyed by Belie Ragland et al to Trustees of Sweet Home Methodist Church, by deed dated 25th July, 1960, and recorded in Book 789, Page 347, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and from there run in a northwesterly direction and along the northeasterly Line of Listers Lane of a distance of 50 feet, more or less, to the southwest corner of that certain tract conveyed by Walter Dennis et al to Jessie L. Webb by deed recorded in Book 696, Page 45, said Probate Office; thence run in a northerly direction and along the easterly line of said Webb lot a distance of 85 feet, more or less, to a point in the southerly right of way line of Meighan Bouleverd, otherwise known as Project No. U-208 (7); thence run in an easterly direction and along the southerly line of said Maighan Boulevard along a curve to the right a distance of 57.2 feet, more or less, to a point of tangent; thence run in an easterly direction and along Meighan Boulevard dis-tance of 22.58-feet to the northwest corner of the church lot described in book 789 page 347, above referred to thence deflect at angle of 89 ‘‘ 31’ to the right and run in a southerly direction and along the west line of said Church lot a distance of 100 feet to the point of be-ginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) in Section Four (4), in Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah. County, Alabama, and possibly a por-tion of Lot Number Two Hundred Eighty-One (281) of the Original Survey of Gadsden. The foregoing description embraces the, same lands conveyed by Home Owners Loan Corpora-tion to Kattie Thomas and Cleveland Thomas by deed dated 16th January, 1939 and record-ed in Book “3-N”, page 374, Probate office, Etowah County, Alabama except that portion now embraced In Meighan Boulevard PARCEL #2 A Lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in northerly or northwest line of Listers Lane which is 202.5 feet the northerly, or northwest- measured along the northwest Line of Listers Lane from the westerly, meas-ured along. Street, said point of Listers Lane, from the westerly line of North Sixth street. And point being the southwest by Walter Deunis et being al to the southeast corner of that certain tract conveyed Jessie L. Webb, by deed recorded. in Book 696, Page 451, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and from thence run in a northwesterly direction ton and along the northeasterly line of Listers Lane a distance of 85.5 fest to the southeast corner of thar certain tract conveyed by Dorris Herron to Glen Andrewe, by deed dated 25th January, 1971, and recorded in Book 1119, pages 39, and Probate Office; thence deflect an angle of 75 35 to the right and run in a northerly direction and along the east line of said Andrews lot a distance of 56.18 feet to a point in the southernly right of way line of Meighan Boulevard, otherwise known as Project No. U-208 (7);) thence run in an west direction and along the southerly line of said Meighan Bouleverd distances of 77 feet, more or less, to the east line of the Wabb tract describe in Book 696, page 451 thence run in a southerly direction line of said Webb tract direction and along the cast Webb tract a distance and along the east line of said Wabb tract! a distance of 05 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, said descrip-tion embracing a portion of the Northwest Quartar (NW (NW 1/4) 1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (St 1/4) in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South, Hange S

Parcel 5 (pin 34108)

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the northeast line of Listers Lame, which said point is 288.7 feet northwesterly, measured along said northeast line of lister’s Lane, from the westerly line of North 6th Street, said point being the sour west cor-ner of the Jessie L. Webb lot as described in a deed from Walter Dernis, et al, to Jessie L. Webb, recorded in Book “696”, Paga 45, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and frum thence run in a northerly direction and along the westerly line of said lot a entrance of 57 feet, more or less, to a point in the southwesterly right of way line of Meighan Boulevard, otherwise known as Federal Project No U-208(7): thence run in a northwesterly direction and along the southwesterly U-208)1thine of Meighan Boulevard, right of way line of said Meighan Boulevard a distance of 20 feet, more or run less, in to a point where said right of way line tums abruptly southwest thence southwesterly direction and along the right of way line of said Meighan Boulevard a distance of 42 feet, more or less, to a point in the north easterly line of Listers Lane; thence run in a southeasterly direction and along the northeast line of said listers Lame a distance of 40 feet to the point of beginning, said description em-bracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW of the Southeast Quarter (SE) in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Ala Abama, and being those portions not embraced in Meighan Boulevard of that certain lot conveyed by Crittic Dennis to Hazel Dennis Taylor, by deed dated 4th Au-gust, 1939, and recorded in Book “6- “6-B”, page 34, Probate Office, Etowah County, Ala-bama, and being one and the same property described an Parcel No. 3 in that certain deed recorded in Bock “134” page 698, Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel 6 (pin 34110)

For a point of beginning to describe the property herein start at a point in the West line of the NW1/4 of the SE1/4 which is 200 feet Southerly, measured along the West line of said forty, from the Northwest comer thereof, said point being in the Southwest line of Lister’s Lane and being North 62 degrees 50 minutes West 602.4 feet, measured along the South-west line of Lister’s Lane, from the Northwest line of North Sixth Street and from said point run North 62 degrees 50 minutes West and along the Southwest line of Lister’s Lane a dis-tance of 4.5 feet to the Northeast corner of that certain lot conveyed by Era Brummett and husband, Lon Brummet, to Kyle Realty Company, a corporation, by deed dated 16th May, 1951, and recorded in Book 471, Page 73, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence deflect an angle of 100 degrees 56 minutes to the left and run South 16 degrees 14 minutes West and along the Easterly line of said Kyle Realty Company lot a distance of 30 feet to a point in the Southerly right-of-way line of the New Meighan Boulevard, known as Proj. U-208(7), and which said last mentioned point is the point of beginning of the lot herein de-scribed, and from said point of beginning continue South 16 degrees 14 minutes West and along the Easterly line of said Kyle Realty Company lot a distance of 102.8 feet to a point, thence deflect an angle of91 degrees 35 minutes to the left and run South 75 degrees 21 minutes East a distance of 24 feet to a point in the West line of said NW1/4 of the SE1/4; thence in a Southerly direction and along the West line of said forty a distance of 9.7 feet to a point; thence South 74 degrees 00 minutes East a distance of 21 feet to a point, thence North 27 degrees 10 minutes East a distance of 130 feet to a point in the Southwest line of Lister’s Lane, said point being where the Southerly line of the New Meighan Boulevard inter-sects the Southwest line of Lister’s lane; thence North 87 degrees 30 minutes West and along the Southerly line of said New Meighan Boulevard a distance of 74 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Northwest Quarter (NW1/4) of the Southeast Quarter (SE1/4) and a portion of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW1/4) in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, and a portion of Lot Number Two Hundred Eighty-two (282) in the Original Survey of the City of Gadsden, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel 7 ( pin 34114)

A tract of land described as beginning at the southeast: corner of Lot No. 281 in the Original Survey of Gadsden and from thence run in an easterly or southeasterly direction along the southerly line of said lot a distance of 180 feet to a point; thence run in a north. or north-easterly direction at an exterior angle. Of 89 32’ a distance of 95,8 feet, more or less, to the southerly line of listers Lane; thence in a westerly or northwesterly direction along the southerly line of said Listers Lane a distance of 180 feet to the point of intersection of the westerly line of said lot produced; thence in a southerly or southwesterly direction and along the westerly line of said lot produced to the point of beginning and embracing a por-tion of Lot No. 291 of the Original Survey of Gadsden which lies south or southwest of Lis-ters Lane and also embracing a portion of a tract of land bounded on the south by the north line 11 of the Original Survey of Gadsden, on the no on the north or northeast by the south-erly line of Listers lane, and on the west or northwest by the westerly line of said lot No. 281 produced, and being and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property address being 630 West Meighan Blvd and surrounding).

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 14, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 1, 2026

_____________

ORDINANCE NO. O-08-26

The City of Gadsden adopted Ordinance No. O-36-25 on December 30, 2025, which established new comprehensive zoning regulations. Some of the text amendments submitted by the Planning and Engineering departments were mistakenly omitted from the final draft of O-36-25, and Ordinance No. O-08-26 was adopted to integrate those amendments into the comprehensive regulations. The following contains excerpts of the ordinance, which constitutes a synopsis for the purpose of publication. A copy of the full ordinance, which contains approximately 25 pages, may be obtained from the office of the city clerk during normal business hours. The ordinance may also be viewed on the City of Gadsden website at www.cityofgadsden.com.

SYNOPSIS OF

Amending Ordinance No. O-36-25

Regarding Zoning Regulations

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that sections of Ordinance No. O-36-25 are amended as follows:

Section 130-9 General Site Development and Design Standards

Revised language so visibility triangle is applicable at all intersections and driveways, instead of for corner lots.

Section 130-11 Parking and Mobility

Added details about suface required for parking; Reduced the amount of standards for parking spaces, including requiring same dimensional size requirements for all parking spaces instead of different requirements based on angle or if a single-or a double-row of parking; Added missing language about rounding for required parking spaces; Removed ride-sharing and alternative transportation credits for parking requiements; Removed specific ADA requirements and replaced with reference to most recent ADA edition; Removed minimum number of loading and vehicle stacking spaces required; Removed loading and vehicle stacking space dimensional requirements

Section 130-12 Landscaping and Buffering

Added maximum diameter for trees planted within visibility triangle

Article VI, Development Review Procedures

Added Land Disturbance Permit and reference to Sec. 108.3, Land Disturbance Permits, in the City’s Code of Ordinances; Corrected all mentions of Site Development Plan, which was sometimes called Site Development Permit

Section 130-26 Measurements

Added more details to visibility triangle and reference to AASHTO standards in A policy of Geometric Design of High and Streets (latest edition)

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden, Alabama, at a meeting held on April 14, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 1, 2026

_____________

ORDINANCE NO. O- 09-26

Amending City Code §34-7 Regarding Qualifying Fee for Candidates

WHEREAS, the cost of municipal elections has steadily increased over time, placing a finan-cial burden on the city’s budget. Most recently, the City’s cost for the 2022 municipal elec-tion amounted to $46,712.39 for the general election and an additional $44,000.00 for the runoff election; and

WHEREAS, the City Council recognizes the need to adjust the qualifying fees to better re-flect the rising costs associated with conducting municipal elections; and

WHEREAS, Act No. 2026-586 enacted by the Alabama Legislature during the 2026 Regular Session amended Section 11-43B-4, Code of Alabama 1975, to further provide for qualifica-tion fees for municipal elections in Class 4 municipalities, and to require indigent candi-dates to submit certain documentation to qualify for fee exemptions;

Now, Therefore, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALA-BAMA, that Section 34-7 of the City Code is amended to read as follows:

Sec. 34-7. Qualification fee for candidates.

(a) A qualification fee in the amount of $500.00 is hereby fixed and imposed upon all candidates seeking election as mayor of the city, except as provided in (e).

(b) A qualification fee in the amount of $250.00 is hereby fixed and imposed upon all candidates seeking election as council member of the city, except as provided in (e).

(c) A qualification fee in the amount of $250.00 is hereby fixed and imposed upon all candidates seeking election as member of the city board of education, except as provided in (e).

(d) The qualification fee shall be paid to the city clerk and deposited in the general fund of the city at or prior to the time of a candidate submitting qualification papers to the clerk.

(e) Any person desiring to qualify who is not financially able to pay the required fee may qualify as a candidate by attesting that their gross income does not exceed 130 percent of the federal poverty level and furnishing the city clerk a copy of their most recent federal tax return.

(f) This ordinance is adopted pursuant to Section 11-43B-4 of the Alabama Code of 1975 and shall be effective in all elections, both general and special, for the stated offices from and after the date of adoption.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on April 21, 2026.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 1, 2026

____________

CITY OF GADSDEN

REQUEST FOR

PROPOSALS

(RFP)

The City of Gadsden requests proposals (RFP) from companies qualified to provide Fixed Base Operator (FBO) services at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport. The RFP submission packet may be obtained by contacting Anthony Tarver, General Manager of the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport at 256-442-3313, ext. 3, or by email at Atarver@cityofgadsden.com. Deadline for proposal submission: 5:00 PM (CST), June 30, 2026.

May 1, 2026

_____________

OFFICIAL LIST OF POLLWORKERS FOR THE 2026 PRIMARY ELECTIONMAY 19, 2026

ABSENTEES

CHIEF INSPECTOR – JENNIFER CAIN

INSPECTOR –TINA SEWELL

CHIEF CLERK – ALANNA LANKFORD

CLERK – LAUREN CRAWFORD

CLERK – ANN MARIE BETHUNE

NOCCALULA KIWANIS PAVILLION MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – FREDA BURGESS

INSPECTOR – ANITA MAYO

CHIEF CLERK – LAURA COUCH

CLERK – JENNIFER MAYO

CLERK –GWENDELL PHILPOT

CLERK – PAMELA MICHELL

CLERK – DEBBIE LEMONS

NOCCALULA KIWANIS PAVILLION MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – GLENELL GRANT

CHIEF CLERK –ANNETT BURNS

CLERK – JILL GARDNER

CLERK – KAREN DEAIBES

CLERK – JOHN STARK

GADSDEN SR WELLNESS CTR MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – GINA CHASTAIN

INSPECTOR – RICKEY HUNTER

CHIEF CLERK –TRACI SHARP

CLERK –PEGGY TILLEY

CLERK – VALERIA DUDLEY

CLERK – KATHY ELROD

GADSDEN SR WELLNESS CTR MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – PATRICIA STRICKLAND

CHIEF CLERK – LINDA KING

CLERK – DONNA VAUGHN

CLERK – JIMMIE ROXANNA COLLEY

CLERK –DEBRA P SPEAR

GADSDEN SR WELLNESS CTR MACHINE 3

INSPECTOR – RENAY STOKES REEVES

CHIEF CLERK – GRACIE GREEN

CLERK –WALTINNA GRAY

CLERK – RHONDA SPURLING

CLERK – JOY LEWIS

CARVER COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – GERALD MAXWELL

INSPECTOR – DONNA GREEN

CHIEF CLERK – CATHY GREEN

CLERK –ROSE RANCHER

CLERK – CEDRIC DUPREE

CLERK – BOBBY RAY GEORGE

CARVER COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – EKRA TOLBERT

CHIEF CLERK – AUDREY STEWARD

CLERK – DONZELLA WILLIAMS

CLERK – DELMA SMITH

CLERK – JACQUELINE CARR

DOWNTOWN CIVIC CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – LINDA AARON

INSPECTOR – SHEILA BILLINGSLEY

CHIEF CLERK –CYNTHIA WILLIAMS

CLERK – TAYLOR DUPREE

CLERK – DELORES ABNEY

CLERK – MARTHA HOYETT

DOWNTOWN CIVIC CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – SHIRLEY DATES

CHIEF CLERK – GLORIA HOPE

CLERK – ALVIN BOLTON SR

CLERK – SIMIYIA AARON

CLERK – DAVID MICALE

MEADOWBROOK BAPTIST CHURCH MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – SANDRA PLUMMER

INSPECTOR – FRANKIE COPELAND

CHIEF CLERK – JENNIFER CROWLEY

CLERK –SHIRLEY STEWART

CLERK – ELLA WOODY

CLERK – SHARRON SUTTLES

MEADOWBROOK BAPTIST CHURCH MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – JAMIE PAYTON

CHIEF CLERK –LESLIE WAYNE PAYTON

CLERK – THOMAS CASH

CLERK – PHYLLIS MATTHEWS

CLERK – YOLANDA MORAGNE

CLERK – KEVIN MOORE

EAST GADSDEN RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – PATRICIA WELCH

INSPECTOR – JOSEPH FARMER

CHIEF CLERK – JOHN BRADFORD

CLERK – BRENDA HALEY

CLERK – MONICA MOSTELLA

CLERK – MILDRED HUTCHINSON

EAST GADSDEN RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – LESIA FINISTER

CHIEF CLERK – BEVERLY WORTHY

CLERK – MARY BURSE

CLERK – MABEL DAVENPORT

CLERK – MICHAEL WITT

EAST GADSDEN RECREATION CENTER MACHINE 3

INSPECTOR – MALINDA EVANS

CHIEF CLERK –MYRA WILLIAMS

CLERK – ROBERT KYLE

CLERK – ROBBIE MILLER

CLERK – DIANNE TREADWELL

SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – BONNIE CHILDS

INSPECTOR – TERESA BROTHERS

CHIEF CLERK –PAM WEEKS

CLERK – DAN CHILDS

CLERK – RACHEL MORGAN

SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – JOYCE PONDER

CHIEF CLERK – SHARON ROGERS

CLERK – PEGGY SAMPLES

CLERK – JILL NELMS

CLERK –DAVID NELMS

SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 3

INSPECTOR – TONI SHARPTON

CHIEF CLERK – DOROTHY HAYES

CLERK – ANITA HESTER

CLERK – JILLIAN WALKER

CLERK – DEBORAHSTANDRIDGE

SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 4

INSPECTOR –CHERYL MCELWEE

CHIEF CLERK –BEVERLY LEBOEUF

CLERK – WILLIAM STEINKA

CLERK – DAVID BARNETT

CLERK – ROBERTA WRIGHT

GEORGE WALLACE SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – REBECCA HENSON

INSPECTOR – DOT GODFREY

CHIEF CLERK – LORI CLAY

CLERK –BARBARA RIGGINS

CLERK –KATHLEEN BARROW

GEORGE WALLACE SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – SAMMEE DABB

CHIEF CLERK – JUDY BUCHANAN

CLERK – VERONICA FISH

CLERK – FLORA NALER

GEORGE WALLACE SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER MACHINE 3

INSPECTO – GWINETTE WATSON

CHIEF CLERK –THELMA HODGE

CLERK – BRIANNA RUDD

CLERK –ANDREW EDWARDS

HOKES BLUFF COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – TINA SMITH

INSPECTOR – LEIGH ANN REYNOLDS

CHIEF CLERK – KENNETH MEANS

CLERK – DALE JAKIEL

CLERK –KELLEY MCGINNIS

HOKES BLUFF COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – RODNEY RYLANDER

CHIEF CLERK – DEBORAH ROE

CLERK – RICKEY YOUNG

CLERK – LARRY DAVENPORT

HOKES BLUFF COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 3

INSPECTOR – TOWANNA FUQUA

CHIEF CLERK –LINDA JOHNSON

CLERK – PATRICIA NANCE

CLERK – BARRY BOTTOMS

NORTHEAST ETOWAH COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – RODNEY EVERETT

INSPECTOR – KEELIE HOLLAND

CHIEF CLERK –MARILYN WAKER

CLERK –CHITAKITE

CLERK – JERRY LANE

NORTHEAST ETOWAH COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – CONNIE ARNOLD

CHIEF CLERK – MAXINE LANE

CLERK – TERRY WINTERMEYER

CLERK – BELLA HOLLAND

NORTHEAST ETOWAH COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 3

INSPECTOR –GREG JOHNSON

CHIEF CLERK – FELECIA HEARD

CLERK –SHIRLEY GRANGE

CLERK –BRAYLEN HOLLAND

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEFCINSPECTOR – KAREN BRYSON

INSPECTOR – PEGGY PRESTON

CHIEF CLERK – CHARLES BRYSON

CLERK – MEGAN REESE

CLERK – BETTY SUE COVINGTON

CLERK – JANICE HOPKINS

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – ROSE ANN WHITLEY

CHIEF CLERK –DAVID WILSON

CLERK – GLORIA DEERMAN

CLERK – DOUG DAVIDSON

CLERK – CARROL ELLIS

FIRST UNITED

METHODIST CHURCH OF ATTALLA MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – LEONIDAS HICKS

INSPECTOR – DEBRA DUPREE

CHIEF CLERK – GLORIA BRADBERRY

CLERK – RODNEY HICKS

CLERK – EVA THOMPSON

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH OF ATTALLA MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – MEAGAN DUNCAN

CHIEF CLERK – MELISSA KELLIGAN

CLERK – MARY MOORE

CLERK – ANNIE RENEA CRUMPLER

CLERK – JAMIA HENRY

JANE PHILLPS COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – STACY THOMPSON

INSPECTOR – MARY BOLEY

CHIEF CLERK –STEPHANIE JACKSON

CLERK – MALCOLM RAY

CLERK –FREDDIE LOIS THOMAS

JANE PHILLIPS COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – DORIS JACKSON

CHIEF CLERK – ALVIN BOLTON

CLERK – BROOKLYN JONES

CLERK – SHANNON MUNIZ

SARDIS COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – MICHELLE NELSON

INSPECTOR – ERNESTINE HODGES

CHIEF CLERK – DALE JOHNSON

CLERK – MARY TRAYLOR

SARDIS COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – JACKIE CLAY

CHIEF CLERK – DONNA JOHNSON

CLERK – BRUCE PETOSKY

CLERK –LORISSA CORNWELL

SARDIS COMMUNITY CENTER MACHINE 3

INSPECTOR –ANN HAMRICK

CHIEF CLERK – DEAN ANDERSON

CLERK –SKYLERANN NAYLOR

AURORA BAPTIST CHURCH MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – ADA MCDOUGALD

INSPECTOR – CYNTHIA HANRAHAN

CHIEF CLERK – JEFFERY OWEN

WALNUT GROVE COMMUNITY CTR; MACHINE 1

INSPECTOR – SHIRLEY BEASLEY

CHIEF CLERK – DEBORAH GOSS

CLERK – PATRICIA LANDIS

CLERK – PAM KEY

CLERK – TERESA BRANNON

WALNUT GROVE COMMUNITY CTR; MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – VICKI RHODES

CHIEF CLERK – JAMES RHODES

CLERK – TRACY BRAND

CLERK – CRAIG BRANNON

GALLANT ROAD BAPTIST CHURCH; MACHINE 1

INSPECTOR – LISA ELDERS

CHIEF CLERK – CARRIE CARVER

CLERK – CHAD CARVER

CLERK – SONYA ISBELL

CLERK – ASHLEY HARE

CLERK – RICHARD SMITH

CLERK – BRANDY FILMORE

RAINBOW CITY RECREATION CENTER; MACHINE 1

CHIEF INSPECTOR – SHEILA FORD

INSPECTOR –DONNA CHAMBLEE

CHIEF CLERK –DOTTIE KINKAD

CLERK – KATHY LINCOLN

RAINBOW CITY RECREATION CENTER; MACHINE 2

INSPECTOR – BONNIE FOREMAN

CHIEF CLERK – JAMES THORNTON JR

CLERK – DONALD STEPHENS JR

CLERK – CURTIS CONARD

RAINBOW CITY RECREATION CENTER; MACHINE 3

INSPECTOR – DIANE MATTHEWS

CHIEF CLERK – THOMAS WOODALL

CLERK –DONNA BADGETT

CLERK – JOHN C COPELAND

RAINBOW CITY RECREATION CENTER; MACHINE 4

INSPECTOR – JIMMY BOZEMAN

CHIEF CLERK – JANICE HUMPHREY

CLERK – TERESA CONARD

CLERK –LUCILLE LLOYD

WHORTON BEND FIRE STATION

INSPECTOR – DELL MACKEY

CHIEF CLERK – GAY NELL YANCEY

CLERK – RANDY WORD

CLERK – BETH PAYNE

CLERK – GREG THOMPSON

CLERK –LYNN TAYLOR

CLERK – REBECCA WORD

CLERK – KEVIN PAYNE

******************************************************************

Election Schools will be held at:

Gadsden State Community College

Science Building

1001 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL 35903

On May 5, 2026 at 9:00am, 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 3:00pm

Election School is mandated by law for all Election Officers to attend.

In the event that you are unable to work the May 19, 2026, 2026 Primary Election, please contact the Etowah County Probate Judge’s office at (256)549-5342 or (256)549-5341.

May 1, 2026