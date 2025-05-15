Legals for 5/09/2025 – 5/15/2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jemichael Bene Whisenant And Jamila Whisenant Husband And Wife to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Renasant Bank, its successors and assigns dated April 13, 2021; said mortgage being recorded on April 14, 2021, as Instrument No. 3519247 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank in Instrument 3539136 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, ALABAMA.

The undersigned, Renasant Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 4th day of June, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at the southeast corner of Lot Number 17 and from thence run in a northerly direction and along the east line of said lot a distance of 90 feet to the southeast corner of that certain lot conveyed by Frederick B. Carson and wife, Edna Line Carson, to Nola B. Line by deed dated January 7, 1959, and recorded in Book 749, Page 445, Probate Office, Etowah County, thence in a westerly direction parallel with the north line of Peachtree Street and along the south line of said line lot to a point in the west line of said Lot Number 16; thence in a southerly direction and along the west line of said Lot Number 16 to the southwest corner thereof; thence in an easterly direction and along the south line of Lots Number 16 and 17 to the point of beginning; said description embracing portions of Lots Numbers Sixteen (16) and Seventeen (17) in Block Number (5) of the M.K. Foster Heirs’ Addition to Gadsden, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 314, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 323 Haralson Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

RENASANT BANK

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street North, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

(205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06869AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

April 25, May 2 and 9,2025

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

WHEREAS, default having been made in the terms of the mortgage and real estate note, executed on the 10th day of March, 2022, by STANLEY E. STROUP, AN UNMARRIED MAN (now deceased) as Mortgagor, in favor of FORT MCCLELLAN CREDIT UNION, as Mortgagee, original mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of ETOWAH County, Alabama, Inst. #3536962 (recorded March 11th, 2022) and said default continuing, the Mortgagee, under power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, on the courthouse steps preceding the main entrance to the ETOWAH COUNTY COURT-HOUSE, located in GADSDEN, AL, during the legal hours of sale (11am – 4pm, central standard time), on the 16th day of June, 2025 all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in ETOWAH County, Alabama, with a legal description of:

Commence at the Southeast corner of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 33, Township 12 South, Range 6 East and run Northerly along the East line of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 a distance of 627.24 feet; thence deflect 92 degrees 04 minutes left and run a distance of 42.62 feet; thence deflect 84 degrees 41 minutes right and run a distance of 186.04 feet; thence deflect 50 degrees 34 minutes left and run Northwesterly along the Southwesterly right-of-way line of an existing public road a distance of 264.0 feet to the point of beginning. From said point of beginning continue Northwesterly-along the Southwesterly right-of-way line of said public road a distance of 134.0 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes left and run a distance of 190.0 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes left and run a distance of 134.0 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes left and run a distance of 190.0 feet to the point of beginning.

Said parcel of land being a portion of the SW 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 33, Township 12 South, Range 6 East, lying and being in Southside, Etowah County, Alabama and containing 0.58 acres, more or less.

With a physical address of: 802 Lasseter Road, Gadsden, AL 35907 (Etowah County, AL)

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property, or a substantial and material part thereof, is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. This sale is made for the purpose of foreclosing said mortgage and paying the mortgage debt, together with the costs and expenses associated with conducting said foreclosure, and including reasonable attorney’s fees.

Mortgagee reserves the right to bid on the subject property, and to credit its purchase price against the indebtedness secured by this property, together with the costs and expenses associated with conducting said foreclosure, and including reasonable attorney’s fees. Said mortgage is a first mortgage and is not junior to another mortgage of record. Said sale is subject to any unpaid taxes or assessments owed as of the date of foreclosure, whether or not of record.

Ryan E. Morgan, Esq., Attorney for Mortgagee

Kudulis, Reisinger, & Price, LLC

P.O. Box 653, Birmingham, AL 35201

(205) 263-2798; rmorgan@krpfirm.com

The foregoing notice will be published once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Gadsden Messenger, pursuant to Ala. Code § 35-10-13

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffery B Gibson, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated July 27, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on August 3, 2017 as Instrument No. 3454429, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3493610, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on May 29, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Seven (7) and Eight (8) in Block Number Two (2) Ellison Second Addition as recorded in Plat Book B, page 243, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2936 E Highland St, Altoona, AL 35952.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06879AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

25-06879AL

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Phillip Derick Nixon, unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Southern Home Mortgage Corp., its successors and assigns, on October 23, 2019, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on October 30, 2019, as Document Number 3492737. Freedom Mortgage Corporation, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale con-tained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on May 29, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A part of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama, more particularly described as beginning at a point on the Southern right of way of Hooper Drive that is South 90°00’00” East, 471.42 feet and South 00°44’18” East, 205.52 feet from the Northwest corner of the NE ¼ of the SE ¼ of said Section 12; thence from the point of beginning and leaving right of way South 00°22’30” East a distance of 352.86 feet to a point; thence South 89°33’33” West a distance of 210.00 feet to a point; thence North 00°21’40” West a distance of 393.94 feet to a point on the Southern right of way of Hooper Drive; thence along said right of way South 79°22’00” East a distance of 213.85 feet to the point of beginning; also a non-exclusive easement for ingress and egress as described in Deed Book 1981, page 51, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 179 Hooper Drive, Boaz, AL 35956

This Property will be sold on as “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit is purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Julio Guevara, and wife, Caritian Ortiz, and Delmar Cruz Calvo, and wife Anita Francisco Garcia, in favor of Haytham Mobayed, dated May 3, 2021, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on May 4, 2021, as Document Number 3520231; the undersigned, Haytham Mobayed, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Alabama, on June 20, 2025, during the legal hours of sale (11:00 AM – 4:00 PM), all its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers Twenty-two (22) and Twenty-three (23) in Block Number Twelve (12) in the Interurban Land Company’s First Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 206, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 1206 Etowah Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

Tax parcel #: 15-03-05-2-000-023.000

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITH-OUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO THE TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The mortgagee/transferee reserves the right to bid for and to purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the sale of the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancelation.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Stewart E. Burns, Esq., Attorney for Mortgagee

Burns Garner Law Firm

821 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Ph. 256-547-5466; stewart@burnsgarner.com

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Janice Causey Groover was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/03/2025 over the Estate of Craig Alan Groover, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Alexander Manuel was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/08/2025 to the Estate of Deanna Bridgeland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Rebecca Annette Steakley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/08/2025 to the Estate of Howard Earl Steakley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Johna Underwood was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/08/2025 over the Estate of Jamie Wayne Hooks, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

James R. Reaves was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/28/2025 over the Estate of Linda Sue Whitten, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Antonin Dvorak Watson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 03/28/2025 over the Estate of Marynette Watson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Kenneth Mark Budlong was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/07/2025 to the Estate of Maureen Huntley Budlong, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Margie Brooks Hamby was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/10/2025 to the Estate of Richard Dean Hamby, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy George was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/15/2025 to the Estate of Bobbie Joe Fickle, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Jeremy D. McDonald was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/15/2025 to the Estate of Debra Buice McDonald A/K/A Debra Louise McDonald, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jonathan Burson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/10/2025 to the Estate of Susan Pettit Burson Alexander, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Cassie Cozadd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/04/2025 over the Estate of Susan K. Wiemann, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

April 25, May 2, and 9, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kyu Tae Yon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/02/2025 to the Estate of Ok Yon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kaci Stewart Bowen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/22/2025 to the Estate of Charlene Stewart, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Randall Parham was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/21/2025 to the Estate of Charles Clayton Parham, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Pamela Ann Mayfield Charlton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/21/2025 to the Estate of Kimberly Sue Mayfield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Amanda Leighanne Randall was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/11/2025 to the Estate of James Lee Thompson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Alan Braswell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/21/2024 to the Estate of Mary Nell Braswell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: ILA BURTON, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-128

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO APPROVE THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 11th day of JUNE 2025 at 1:00 P.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 24TH DAY OF APRIL 2025.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JOHN EDGAR OSMAN, III,

Case #: 2025-264

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

TO: Stephanie Moser, Jamie Daniels and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP, CONSERVATORSHIP, PROTECTIVE PLACEMENT AND/OR SERVICES of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 18TH day of JUNE

2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 7TH DAY OF MAY 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Judy Young, Plaintiff

VS.

Gabriel Dewayne Young, Defendant

Case Number: NO. DR-17-900264.01

Gabriel Dewayne Young, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint within 30 days from the date of the last publication or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against him in Case No. DR-17-900264.01, Circuit Court of Etowah County.

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk of the Circuit Clerk of Etowah County, Alabama

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of

JASON DEAN SHOARS and JENNIFER DIANE SHOARS

CASE NO.: 2024-00245

TO: DAVID PRUITT

Address unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Jordan Shane Kirk, mother and Gregory Michael Pruitt, father, has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner(s) named above. The minor child’s date of birth is December 6, 2012. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to object or support the petition.

Given under my hand this the 23rd day of April, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

MICHAEL BYRD

VS.

DUSTIN GRANT QUICK

CASE NO.: DV-2024-900848

District Court of Etowah County, AL

DUSTIN GRANT QUICK, Defendant, must answer the Complaint filed by MICHAEL BYRD, Plaintiff, within 14 days from the last date of publication, case number CV-2023-900080, filed in the District Court of Etowah County, by seeking relief by the 15th day after the last date of publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the District Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Dated April 23, 2025

Jacob A. Millican

Attorney at Law

827 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-3221

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

_____________

ORDER GRANTING MOTION FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

WILLIAMS JESSE, Plaintiff

V.

Case No.: CV-2023-900097.00

CHILDS GREG LAVONE, STEWART DAVID ANTIONE, WILLIAMS ISRAEL JR, WILLIAMS RUDOLPH ET AL, Defendants

The Plaintiff having filed his affidavit, and having satisfied the requirements of Ala. R. Civ. P. 4.3, the Court hereby grants Plaintiff’s Motion for Service by Publication on Defendant David Antione Stewart. It is, therefore, ordered that notice as provided by law be published once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks in The Messenger, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama.

DONE this 23rdday of December, 2024.

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR. CIRCUIT JUDGE

Pierce & Pierce Attorneys, PLLC

807 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

toll free: (844) 357-3211

local/txt: (256) 399-9470

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama Case # CV-19-900097 Drum v. King, et al Publication Notice to: James L. Jenkins, Jr., Laura Jenkins, Chrissie Jenkins. A Petition has been filed in this in regards to your interest, if any, in the property located at 6560 Scenic Highway, Gadsden, AL 35904. You must file an answer to the Petition within 30 days of perfection of service by publication or face judgement by default. Your answer is to be filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama 801 Forrest Ave. Gadsden, AL 35901. Done this 2nd day of May, 2025. Cassandra Johnson COURT CLERK. Phillip W. Williams, Jr., Esq. Attorney for the Plaintiff, 2100 Club Dr., Ste. 150, Gadsden, AL 35901 (256) 442-0201.

May 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA,

A municipal corporation

Plaintiff,

CASE NO.:

2025-00246

v.

HATTIE MAE TARYLOR, possibly known as HATTIE MAE TRAYLOR, deceased; MICHAEL A. TRAYLOR, an individual; BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, AND/OR INTERESTED PARTIES

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are here notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, J. Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the uses and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION – TRACT 3

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.005 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER 1503051000037.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST RIGHT-OF- WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT AND THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF JACKSONVILLE STREET, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 4 OF THE IKE TRAMMELL AND BROTHERS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 65, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT N43°01’16”E FOR 165.03 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S80°25’09”E FOR 6.03 FEET; THENCE N14°17’34”E FOR 0.70 FEET; THENCE N15°35’30”E FOR 48.98 FEET; THENCE N78°47’29”W FOR 6.02 FEET; THENCE S15°34’24”W FOR 49.85 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff J. Lance Smith, 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this Court for June 30, 2025 at 2:00, at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioner’s hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5375.

This the 1st day of day of May 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA,

A municipal corporation

Plaintiff,

V.

WILLIE JOHNSON, deceased; TOM JOHNSON, deceased; ANNIE MAE JOHNSON, deceased; LARRY JOHNSON, an individual; ROSA LEE FULLER, an individual; BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

CASE NO.: 2025-00253

NOTICE TO: ROSA LEE FULLER AND ANY OTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS,

CLAIMANTS, AND/OR INTERESTED PARTIES

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are here notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, J. Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the uses and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION – TRACT 18

P.D.E.

A PERMANENT DRAINAGE EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF LOT 21 OF CUMMINS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 269, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, CUMMINS ADDITION, AND IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL 1502042000145.000, LYING IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 04, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 2” CRIMPED TOP PIPE AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF- WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 21 OF CUMMINS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 269, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE $67°40’07”E FOR 10.08 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N44°31’41”E FOR 76.52 FEET; THENCE S08°04’21”W FOR 16.83 FEET; THENCE $44°31’41”W FOR 59.06 FEET TO A POINT AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N66°53’51”W FOR 10.74 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.009 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF LOT 21 OF CUMMINS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 269, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, CUMMINS ADDITION, AND IDENTIFIED BY TAX PARCEL 1502042000145.000, LYING IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 04, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 2” CRIMPED TOP PIPE AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF- WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 21 OF CUMMINS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 269, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S67°52’06”E FOR 4.69 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N44°31’41”E FOR 85.31 FEET; THENCE S08°04’21”W FOR 8.41 FEET; THENCE S44°31’41”W FOR 76.52 FEET TO A POINT AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N67°29’42”W FOR 5.39 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff J. Lance Smith, 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this Court for June 30, 2025 at 2:00, at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5375.

This the 1st day of May 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CARLA GREEN , PLAINTIFF

V.

CASE NO.: CV-2025-900222.00

HEIRS OF LOLA MAE HAYES, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown

and

Lots 18 and 19, in Block 2, of Glenn Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 0, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

and

Fictitious Defendants A-D, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein , DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons

claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the

lands described below, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced

court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

Lots 18 and 19, in Block 2, of Glenn Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B” Page o, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. (922 First Street NE, Attalla, AL 35954)

Done this the 5th day of May 2025

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah

County

May 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-900110-CDR

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$2,525.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Deandre Malek Ash

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 6th day of June 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 7th day of April 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DARRELL GREEN, Plaintiff,

V.

CV-2024-900079.00

C. D. HOOKS or fictitious

defendants, A-Z, including any Persons claiming any future, contingent,

revisionary remainder, or other interest in the below-described property or who may claim an interest in such, and

A Parcel of land described as: T/S-2018-277 (C/S 31-19-0210) SE 50 LT 3 BLK 29 ATTALLA ORIGINAL SURVEY PLAT A-226-3-12-5 T/S 1999-7, T/S 2002-302, D-2006-3247083 T/S 2011-24 (RED-5-13-13)

TAX PARCEL NO. 16-02-03-1-000-117.00

The Defendants, C.D. HOOKS, and/or their heirs or devisees, and any other individual

who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown,

must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by DARRELL GREEN within thirty (30) days of the

completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 28th day of April 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

Etowah County Circuit Court Check

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

May 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCULT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Stone Kelton, Plaintiff,

V.

Case No.: DR-2025-900099.00

Hallmark Brooke, Defendant

Brooke Hallmark, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the complaint of Kelton Stone, by answering a divorce and other relief, thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in Case No.: DR-25- 900099.00 Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

DONE this 1st day of May 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

CIRCUIT CLERK

DANI V. BONE & SAM D. BONE ATTORNEYS AT LAW

1031 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-1005

May 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025

______________

LEGAL PUBLICATION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Rainbow City, Alabama’s Appropriate Municipal Official, pursuant to Ordinance No. 565, has made a finding that a building located on the following described property is a dangerous building because it is unsafe to the extent that it is a public nuisance and is subject to demolition:

STREET ADDRESS:

113 Turman Street, Rainbow City, AL 35906

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Westminster Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “I”, Page 64, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER:

15-09-30-0-001-110.000

INTERESTED PARTIES:

Gerald Dekoff Yenkey

Steven Contris

Alabama Department of Revenue

Any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein.

All persons interested in said property are hereby notified that if the unsafe or dangerous condition is not remedied by demolition of said building on said property within 45 days of April 21, 2025, the demolition will be accomplished by the City and the cost thereof assessed against said property. In the meantime, it is ordered that said building and said property be and remain vacated.

A public hearing as provided for by Section 8(a) set forth in Ordinance No. 565 will be held on this matter in the Council Chambers at the Rainbow City Hall, 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama, on June 23, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Anyone interested in the status of these proceedings should inquire with the Rainbow City Clerk at (256) 413-1217 or at 3700 Rainbow Drive, Rainbow City, Alabama.

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF ACTION BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT V. CORRIE ELLIS BURKS, Case No. CV-2024-900178, was filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama on May 1, 2024, seeking to quiet title in rem to the property with an address of 125 Mary Lane, Gadsden, AL 35901 and described as follows:

Commence at the Northeast corner of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4), thence South 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West and along the North line of said quarter a distance of 1801.03 feet to a point said point being the point of beginning, thence continue South 89 degrees 30 minutes 00 seconds West and along said North line a distance of 397.02 feet. Thence South 37 degrees 13 minutes 23 seconds East a distance of 843. 76 feet to a point in the North line of Mary Lane, thence North 53 degrees 50 minutes 24 seconds East and along said North line a distance of 318.26 feet, thence North 37 degrees 13 minutes 23 seconds West and leaving said North line a distance of 612.27 feet to the point of beginning, said lands containing 5.32 acres more or less and being a part of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4) of Section 9, Township 11 South, Range 7 East, said lands being subject to any rights of way of roadways or easements thereon.

TO: CORRIE ELLIS BURKS, MIRACLE REIGN DOCKERY, and all persons claiming present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion or other interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or the lien thereon: You are hereby notified that the above-styled action was filed against you on May 1, 2024, and that you are hereby commanded to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint within 30 days from last publication, the 9th day of May, 2025, or thereafter suffer judgment in rem to be rendered against you because this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who are not personally served with a copy of the complaint. Your response must be filed with Etowah County Circuit Clerk, 801 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and served upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Sylvion Moss, 2100 First Ave. N., Ste. 500, Birmingham, AL 35203, phone number (205) 328-9445.

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Clerk

/s/Bryant T. Crain

Circuit Judge

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

_____________

STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION

INVITATION FOR BIDS FOR THE SALE OF PROPERTY

LOCATED IN ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 40-29-23(b), Code of Alabama 1975, that the Alabama Department of Revenue is accepting sealed bids for the sale of the following real properties described below, acquired as a result of a Sheriff’s Sale. Sealed bids shall be submitted online at: https://www.ebuy.alabama.gov, until the closing date and time of 11:59 p.m., Friday, May 30, 2025, at which time all bids will be opened and read in the Collection Services Division. Bids will not be accepted after the above stated date and time.

Brief Description of property offered:

H/S BASE YEAR BEG NE COR SE 1/4TH SW 1/4TH W 434.35 TO N ROW OF PILGRIMS REST RD THЕ SE 472.9 ALONG ROW TH N 169.55 TO POB LYING IN SE 1/4 SW 1/4 10-13-6

1987 WILL, 1523-85,1574-167, 1991 WILL, 1693-313, 2013-25 D2000-1034, D-2000-1981, D-1015-3413417 (ROS).

The property is located at or near 4490 Pilgrims Rest Rd, Southside, AL 35907; Parcel Identification Number: 21-02-10-0-001-069.000; as described in Sheriff’s Deed Instrument# 3567094.

The parcels are being offered “as is” and “where is” without recourse against the State of Alabama Department of Revenue. It is the responsibility of the bidder to inspect the property conditions before submitting a bid by driveby only, without trespassing on the property in any manner. Bidders must agree to all terms listed online before submitting a bid. If you wish to bid on this property, please complete the Sealed Bid Form online.

The minimum bid for this parcel is $35,000.

EACH bid submitted online must be accompanied by an EFT bid deposit payment of ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Any bid submitted without payment of the bid deposit will not be considered. The deposits of unsuccessful bidders will be returned following the bid closing date.

NO BID SHALL BE RECEIVED FOR ANY REASON ANY TIME AFTER THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE. IT SHALL BE THE SOLE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE BIDDER TO ENSURE ACTUAL RECEIPT OF THE BID BY THE COLLECTION SERVICES DIVISION PRIOR TO THE ADVERTISED DEADLINE.

The Alabama Department of Revenue reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale at any time and the right to reject any or all bids.

For more information about the sale contact:

Alabama Department of Revenue

Collection Services DivisionSealed Bid Sale

P. O. Box 327820

Montgomery, AL 36132-7820

Telephone: (334) 242-1229

May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

____________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bob Smith Construction, Inc., has completed the Contract for Construction of A NEW CONCESSION STAND and TOURNAMENT OFFICE BUILDING for the GADSDEN SPORTS COMPLEX 1001 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden Bid Request 3541 in Gadsden, AL for the City of Gadsden, Alabama, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, 717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11, S

Springville, AL 35146

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

___________

ADVERTISEMENT OF COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bob Smith Construction, Inc., has completed the Contract for Construction of SOLID WASTE TRANSFER STATION TIPPING FLOOR REPAIR 111 Burnsway Drive Gadsden Bid Request 3566

In Gadsden, AL. for the City of Gadsden, Alabama, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Heath Williams, City of Gadsden Engineering Department

Bob Smith Construction, Inc.

8076 US Highway 11,

Springville, AL 35146

April 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE PROJECT NO.ATRP2-28-2024-235 ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on May 30, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Intersection Improvements (Acceleration and Turn Lane Extensions) and Traffic Signal Installations on SR-1 (US-431) at Green Valley Road in Glencoe. Length 0.350 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Fifty (50) Working Days. A 3.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $16.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $868,218 To $1,061,155 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. STPSU-2819(250) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on May 30, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Roadway Improvements (Drainage, Pavement, Resurfacing, and Traffic Stripe) on 4th Street Northwest from the junction of SR-1 (US-431) to the junction of 4th Avenue North in Attalla. Length 0.343 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Eighty (80) Working Days. A 2.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $18.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $1,394,436 To $1,704,311 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO.RP-STPAA-MR22(902) & NH-MR22(903) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on May 30, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Traffic Signal and Operation Equipment Installation on SR-1, SR-25, SR-77, SR-291, SR-759, I-59, and I-759.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Five Hundred Forty (540) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $90.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $9,595,436 To $11,727,755 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama until 2:00 PM, Tuesday, June 3, 2025, for the 2025 Disaster Debris Removal On-Call Contract, Bid Request No. 3600. Bids received after the dead-line will not be considered.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

The bid request number 3600, bid title, and bid opening date must appear on the outside of the sealed envelope.

Bids must be in compliance with the specifications referred to and signed in full. By submitting a bid, bidder acknowledges that they have read and understand all of the bid packet require-ments.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications are open to the public for inspection at the Engineering Department. A digital copy (pdf) of the bid packet may be obtained at no cost by contacting the City of Gadsden Engineering Department either by phone: (256)-549-4520 x 0 , or email: hwilliamson@cityofgadsden.com. All bidders must be registered with the City of Gadsden Engineering Department in order to submit a bid. Bids received from unregistered bidders will be rejected.

The right to reject any or all bids and to disregard any minor irregularities is reserved by the owner.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

CRAIG FORD, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

May 9, 2025

____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS

INTERIOR RENOVATIONS to the ETOWAH COUNTY ROAD MAINTENANCE FACILITY

for the Etowah County Commission Gadsden, Alabama

Etowah County Bid No.: FY 2025-14

Sealed proposals will be received by the Etowah County Commission, Gadsden, Alabama, at the Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, in the County Commission Meeting Room, until 2:00 p.m.., Thursday, May 29th, for Interior Renovations to the Etowah County Road Maintenance Facility located at 333 Nassau Street (Intersection of Fifth St. and Tuscaloosa Ave.), Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to Etowah County Commission, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 or in person delivered to the offices of the Etowah County Commission, Gadsden, Alabama. Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the Etowah County Commission, Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

Bid Documents are open to the public for inspection at the Etowah County Commission Offices, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama; Alabama AGC / ISQFT Plan Room; McGraw Hill Con-struction; and Construct Connect. Electronic copies of Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon request of same by email. The same process is applicable to subcontractors and vendors. No printed hard copies of bid documents will be issued. Requests for Bid Documents should be submitted to tom@tmmarchitect.com. In order to submit a bid, all General Contractor bidders must use the procedures above to procure Bid Documents and having done so, will be placed on the Architect’s Official Bidders List. Bids received from bidders who obtained Bid Documents through any other method and are not on the Architect’s Official Bid List will not be accepted or opened.

General Contractors who obtain bid documents and wish to withdraw from the Official Bidders List must do so in writing to the Architect prior to the bid date. Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, makes no guarantee of bid documents obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the issued documents provided by the Architect. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from bid documents obtained otherwise, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

A Mandatory Attendance Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 22, 2025 at the Project Site. All General Contractor Bidders expecting to submit a bid shall have a knowledgeable representative at this meeting.

Scope of Work includes, but is not limited to, interior renovations of an existing +/- 5,000 s.f. P.E.M.B. facility to include placement of a new concrete topping slab, construction of new interior wood stud and drywall partitions, layin ceilings, LVT flooring, painting, casework cabinetry, new P.E.M.B. liner panels, new electrical lighting, power and auxiliary service, new HVAC, new plumbing, hollow metal frames, wood doors and hardware

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids. The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Pay-ment Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bid-der may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et.seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license, before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid submission envelope. Bid submissions that do not show the G.C. License number on the outside of the sealed bid will not be opened.

THIS IS A TAX-EXEMPT CONTRACT

Bidders must comply with the President’s Nos. 11246 and 11375 which prohibit discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also comply with Title IV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, and Section III of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, 12 U.S.C. 170lu.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

The successful bidder will provide proof of enrollment in the Federal E-Verify Program and in compliance with the Beason-Hammon Act (Act 2011-535).

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

ETOWAH COUNTY COMMISSION

800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama

256-549-5300

THOMAS M. McELRATH, ARCHITECT.

717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, AL 35901

256-490-8244

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 12, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

Variance requested and filed by David Griffin to consider operation of a business at the property located at 319 Marion Street, SE, Attalla, AL 35954. The property is currently zone R-1.

May 2, and May 9, 2025

__________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unit will be disposed of May 22, 2025 on the business premises of Huff’s Mini Storage. Huff’s Mini Storage is located at 608 Gilbert Ferry Road, Attalla, AL. 35954.

Angela Battles – Unit 12

Huff’s Mini Storage

608 Gilbert Ferry Road

Attalla, AL. 35954.

April 25, May 2, 9, and 16, 2025

___________

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage unties will be auctioned on 5/14/2025 beginning at 10:00 a.m. on the business premises of Southtowne Mini Warehouses. Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, Alabama.

John Kennon – Unit 553

Melanie Kennedy – Unit 573

Richard Pettys – Unit 559 and 599

Kristie Bell – Unit 585

Vonetta Byers – Unit 598

Thomas Stickland – Unit 28-3B

Joseph Giamalva – Unit 34-12

Lawanda Hester – Unit 37-21 and 592

Holly Troup – Unit 38-11

Latonya Rutledge – Unit 211-32

Shannon Nix – Unit 53-7

David Chastain – Unit 829 and 832

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

May 2 and 9, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2004 Ford f150 vin#1FTRX12W04NC34903 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 06/16/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

May 2 and 9, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2017 Ford Mustang vin#1FA6P8TH6H5343115 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 06/19/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

May 2 and 9, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 6/13/2025 at 8:00 am

2021 Toyota Camry XSE

VIN: 4T1K61AK1MU445919

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

May 2 and 9, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on 6/27/2025 at 8:00 am

2021 Toyota Corolla S

VIN: 2T1BU4EE1CC788600

Tommy Tows

1912 3rd Street

Attalla, AL. 35954

(256) 490-3715

May 9 and 16, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the fol-lowing described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 4, 2025.

2010 Ford Fusion VIN: 3FAHP0JA9AR347503

2012 Nissan Altima VIN 1N4AL2AP9CN408528

2001 Lexus GS 300 VINJT8BD69S710126389

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee VIN1J8GR48K67C652379

2005 Hyundai Santa Fe VIN: KM8SC13E95U029151

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

May 9 and 16, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 1997 Nissan P/U vin#1N6SD16SXVC351142 The public auction will be held at 109 N 26TH ST, GADSDEN, AL 35901 at 10:00am on 06/11/2025

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

May 9 and 16, 2025