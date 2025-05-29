Legals for 5/23/2025 – 5/29/2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Julio Guevara, and wife, Caritian Ortiz, and Delmar Cruz Calvo, and wife Anita Francisco Garcia, in favor of Haytham Mobayed, dated May 3, 2021, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on May 4, 2021, as Document Number 3520231; the undersigned, Haytham Mobayed, as mortgagee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Alabama, on June 20, 2025, during the legal hours of sale (11:00 AM – 4:00 PM), all its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers Twenty-two (22) and Twenty-three (23) in Block Number Twelve (12) in the Interurban Land Company’s First Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 206, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Address: 1206 Etowah Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

Tax parcel #: 15-03-05-2-000-023.000

THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO THE TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The mortgagee/transferee reserves the right to bid for and to purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the sale of the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancelation.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Stewart E. Burns, Esq., Attorney for Mortgagee

Burns Garner Law Firm

821 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Ph. 256-547-5466; stewart@burnsgarner.com

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by KEANNA SHANESS HOGG, an unmarried woman, as Mortgagor(s) to Lakewood Properties & Development LLC, as Mortgagee, dated the 6th day of June, 2024, and recorded in Instrument No. 3575218 et seq. of the records in the Office of the Judge of Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama; said default continuing, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder during legal hours of sale, on the 6th day of June, 2025, in the city of Gadsden, at the front door of the Court House of Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real property situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, to-wit:

Parcel One: Lot Number One (1) in block number three (3), Baker addition, as recorded in Plat book “D”, Page 225, Probate office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Parcel two: Begin at the Northeast corner of lot number one (1), Block number (3), Baker addition, as recorded in Plat book “D”, Page 225, Probate office, Etowah County, Alabama, thence west and along the north line of said lot, 140 feet to the northwest corner thereof; thence deflect 90 degrees to the right a distance of five (5) feet; thence deflect 90 degrees to the right a distance of 140 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees to the right a distance of five (5) feet to the point of beginning and embracing a portion of the annulled part of Albany Ave. in the city of Gadsden.

ADDRESS: 201 New York Ave. Gadsden, Al 35903

If a discrepancy arises in the property address, then the legal description above and recorded in the probate court of Etowah County shall be sufficient.

This property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, reservations and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and/or those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage. The sale will be conducted subject to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and also to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the Mortgagee.

LAKEWOOD PROPERTY & DEVELOPMENT, LLC MORTGAGE

Holder of said Mortgage

Wesley B. Garmon representative on behalf of Lakewood Properties & Development, LLC.

Post Office Box 742

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 504-5970

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness described in and secured by that certain mortgage executed by Shawniqua K. Patterson, as Mortgagor, to Plimpton Construction & Development, Inc., as Mortgagee, dated the 14th day of February, 2013, and recorded in Instrument Number 3381643, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

With the default of the said mortgagor, having continued to this date, notice is hereby given that the undersigned will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, sell at public outcry for cash to the highest bidder between the legal hours of sale, on the 13th day of June, 2025, at the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, Gadsden, Alabama, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lot Numbers 18-20, Block 8, Kentucky Addition #2, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 210, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying said indebtedness and the expenses incident to this sale, including a reasonable attorney’s fee, and the other purposes set out in said mortgage, and will be made subject to the rights of redemption as provided by law.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.”

By: F. Michael Haney

INZER, HANEY, MCWHORTER & HANEY, LLC

Post Office Drawer 287

Gadsden, Alabama 35902

(256) 546-1656

May 23, 30, and June 6, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Torynce F Butler and Vanessa Butler, Husband and Wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC, its successors and assigns dated November 6, 2020; said mortgage being recorded on November 9, 2020 as Instrument No. 3511382, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Selene Finance LP by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3583933, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Selene Finance LP, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on June 25, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number one (1), two (2) and three (3) in block number four (4) in the Ewing addition to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, as shown by the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, pages 396 and 397, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 207 Grant St, Gadsden, AL 35901.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

SELENE FINANCE LP

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 23-04836AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

May 23, 30, and June 6, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kyu Tae Yon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/02/2025 to the Estate of Ok Yon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Kaci Stewart Bowen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/22/2025 to the Estate of Charlene Stewart, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Randall Parham was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/21/2025 to the Estate of Charles Clayton Parham, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Pamela Ann Mayfield Charlton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/21/2025 to the Estate of Kimberly Sue Mayfield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Amanda Leighanne Randall was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/11/2025 to the Estate of James Lee Thompson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Alan Braswell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/21/2024 to the Estate of Mary Nell Braswell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Sheila Freeman was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/15/2025 to the Estate of Doris C. Cash, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 16, 23, and 30, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Nathanael Fox was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/15/2025 over the Estate of M H Fox, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 16, 23, and 30, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tommy H. Batson, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/17/2025 to the Estate of Tommy H. Batson, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 16, 23, and 30, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jeffrey R. Todd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/29/2025 to the Estate of Ruben Hamilton Todd, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 16, 23, and 30, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Angela Madden was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/30/2025 to the Estate of Barbara M. Taylor, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 16, 23, and 30, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Danny R. Clonts was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/30/2025 to the Estate of Gabriel F. Pettit, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 16, 23, and 30, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2023-00227

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GEORGIA ANN WOODS, DECEASED.

TO: Sharelle Woods, whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument

purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Georgia Ann Woods, deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 9th day of July, 2025 at 10:30 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Georgia Ann Woods, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 15th DAY OF May 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 23, 30, and June 6, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JOHN EDGAR OSMAN, III,

Case #: 2025-264

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

TO: Stephanie Moser, Jamie Daniels and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP, CONSERVATORSHIP, PROTECTIVE PLACEMENT AND/OR SERVICES of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 18TH day of JUNE

2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 7TH DAY OF MAY 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: JENNIFER ANNE BROTHERS, INCAPACITATED

Case #: F12,976

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO APPROVE THE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 16th day of JULY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 20TH DAY OF MAY 2025.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 23, 30, and June 6, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2025-00155

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DONALD R. BUSH, DECEASED.

TO: Dr. Holbert James Sharpton, Jr., whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument

purporting to be in the Last Will and Testament of Donald R. Bush, deceased, and a petition in

writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said

instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 15th day of July, 2025 at 10:30 a.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of Donald R. Bush, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this

Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 21ST DAY OF May 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

May 23, 30, and June 6, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF Edward Wayne Nelson, DECEASED,

CASE NO. S-7650

TO: Brian Bush, Adam Nelson and Renea Mann

Timothy Shane Davis has filed in this court a Petition to Substitute Personal Representative and to Approve Sale of Real Property in the Estate of Edward Wayne Nelson, Deceased, and prays for an order granting Letters Substituting the Personal Representative and to approve the Sale of Real Property.

You are hereby further notified to appear on or before the 16th day of July 2025, at 10:00

A. M., when said petition will be heard and to contest should you see fit.

Dated this the 21st day of May 2025

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate Court

May 23, 30, and June 6, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama Case # CV-19-900097 Drum v. King, et al Publication Notice to: James L. Jenkins, Jr., Laura Jenkins, Chrissie Jenkins. A Petition has been filed in this in regards to your interest, if any, in the property located at 6560 Scenic Highway, Gadsden, AL 35904. You must file an answer to the Petition within 30 days of perfection of service by publication or face judgement by default. Your answer is to be filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama 801 Forrest Ave. Gadsden, AL 35901. Done this 2nd day of May, 2025. Cassandra Johnson COURT CLERK. Phillip W. Williams, Jr., Esq. Attorney for the Plaintiff, 2100 Club Dr., Ste. 150, Gadsden, AL 35901 (256) 442-0201.

May 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA,A municipal corporation

Plaintiff,

CASE NO.: 2025-00246

v.

HATTIE MAE TARYLOR, possibly known as HATTIE MAE TRAYLOR, deceased; MICHAEL A. TRAYLOR, an individual; BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, CLAIMANTS, AND/OR INTERESTED PARTIES

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are here notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, J. Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the uses and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION – TRACT 3

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.005 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER 1503051000037.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST RIGHT-OF- WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT AND THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF JACKSONVILLE STREET, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 4 OF THE IKE TRAMMELL AND BROTHERS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 65, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT N43°01’16”E FOR 165.03 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S80°25’09”E FOR 6.03 FEET; THENCE N14°17’34”E FOR 0.70 FEET; THENCE N15°35’30”E FOR 48.98 FEET; THENCE N78°47’29”W FOR 6.02 FEET; THENCE S15°34’24”W FOR 49.85 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff J. Lance Smith, 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this Court for June 30, 2025 at 2:00, at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioner’s hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5375.

This the 1st day of day of May 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, A municipal corporation

Plaintiff,

V.

WILLIE JOHNSON, deceased; TOM JOHNSON, deceased; ANNIE MAE JOHNSON, deceased; LARRY JOHNSON, an individual; ROSA LEE FULLER, an individual; BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

CASE NO.: 2025-00253

NOTICE TO: ROSA LEE FULLER AND ANY OTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS,

CLAIMANTS, AND/OR INTERESTED PARTIES

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are here notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, J. Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the uses and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION – TRACT 18

P.D.E.

A PERMANENT DRAINAGE EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF LOT 21 OF CUMMINS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 269, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, CUMMINS ADDITION, AND IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL 1502042000145.000, LYING IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 04, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 2” CRIMPED TOP PIPE AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF- WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 21 OF CUMMINS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 269, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE $67°40’07”E FOR 10.08 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N44°31’41”E FOR 76.52 FEET; THENCE S08°04’21”W FOR 16.83 FEET; THENCE $44°31’41”W FOR 59.06 FEET TO A POINT AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N66°53’51”W FOR 10.74 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.009 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF LOT 21 OF CUMMINS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 269, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, CUMMINS ADDITION, AND IDENTIFIED BY TAX PARCEL 1502042000145.000, LYING IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 04, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 2” CRIMPED TOP PIPE AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF- WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF LOT 21 OF CUMMINS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 269, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S67°52’06”E FOR 4.69 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N44°31’41”E FOR 85.31 FEET; THENCE S08°04’21”W FOR 8.41 FEET; THENCE S44°31’41”W FOR 76.52 FEET TO A POINT AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE; THENCE ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N67°29’42”W FOR 5.39 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff J. Lance Smith, 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this Court for June 30, 2025 at 2:00, at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5375.

This the 1st day of May 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

May 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

CARLA GREEN , PLAINTIFF

V.

CASE NO.: CV-2025-900222.00

HEIRS OF LOLA MAE HAYES, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown

and

Lots 18 and 19, in Block 2, of Glenn Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 0, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama.

and

Fictitious Defendants A-D, whose identities and whereabouts are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the lands described herein , DEFENDANTS

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons

claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the

lands described below, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced

court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

Lots 18 and 19, in Block 2, of Glenn Addition, as recorded in Plat Book “B” Page o, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama. (922 First Street NE, Attalla, AL 35954)

Done this the 5th day of May 2025

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah

County

May 9, 16, 23, and 30, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT FOR BILL TO QUIET TITLE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

DARRELL GREEN, Plaintiff,

V.

CV-2024-900079.00

C. D. HOOKS or fictitious

defendants, A-Z, including any Persons claiming any future, contingent,

revisionary remainder, or other interest in the below-described property or who may claim an interest in such, and

A Parcel of land described as: T/S-2018-277 (C/S 31-19-0210) SE 50 LT 3 BLK 29 ATTALLA ORIGINAL SURVEY PLAT A-226-3-12-5 T/S 1999-7, T/S 2002-302, D-2006-3247083 T/S 2011-24 (RED-5-13-13)

TAX PARCEL NO. 16-02-03-1-000-117.00

The Defendants, C.D. HOOKS, and/or their heirs or devisees, and any other individual

who may claim an interest in the aforementioned property, whose whereabouts are unknown,

must answer the Bill to Quiet Title filed by DARRELL GREEN within thirty (30) days of the

completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the aforementioned case.

Done the 28th day of April 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

Etowah County Circuit Court Check

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

May 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE PROJECT NO.ATRP2-28-2024-235 ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on May 30, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Intersection Improvements (Acceleration and Turn Lane Extensions) and Traffic Signal Installations on SR-1 (US-431) at Green Valley Road in Glencoe. Length 0.350 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Fifty (50) Working Days. A 3.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $16.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $868,218 To $1,061,155 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. STPSU-2819(250) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on May 30, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Roadway Improvements (Drainage, Pavement, Resurfacing, and Traffic Stripe) on 4th Street Northwest from the junction of SR-1 (US-431) to the junction of 4th Avenue North in Attalla. Length 0.343 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Eighty (80) Working Days. A 2.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $18.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $1,394,436 To $1,704,311

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR CONSTRUCTION BIDS

INTERIOR RENOVATIONS to the ETOWAH COUNTY ROAD MAINTENANCE FACILITY

for the Etowah County Commission Gadsden, Alabama

Etowah County Bid No.: FY 2025-14

Sealed proposals will be received by the Etowah County Commission, Gadsden, Alabama, at the Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, in the County Commission Meeting Room, until 2:00 p.m.., Thursday, May 29th, for Interior Renovations to the Etowah County Road Maintenance Facility located at 333 Nassau Street (Intersection of Fifth St. and Tuscaloosa Ave.), Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to Etowah County Commission, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901 or in person delivered to the offices of the Etowah County Commission, Gadsden, Alabama. Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the Etowah County Commission, Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

Bid Documents are open to the public for inspection at the Etowah County Commission Offices, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama; Alabama AGC / ISQFT Plan Room; McGraw Hill Construction; and Construct Connect. Electronic copies of Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect upon request of same by email. The same process is applicable to subcontractors and vendors. No printed hard copies of bid documents will be issued. Requests for Bid Documents should be submitted to tom@tmmarchitect.com. In order to submit a bid, all General Contractor bidders must use the procedures above to procure Bid Documents and having done so, will be placed on the Architect’s Official Bidders List. Bids received from bidders who obtained Bid Documents through any other method and are not on the Architect’s Official Bid List will not be accepted or opened.

General Contractors who obtain bid documents and wish to withdraw from the Official Bidders List must do so in writing to the Architect prior to the bid date. Thomas M. McElrath, Architect, makes no guarantee of bid documents obtained by Contractors and Vendors from sources other than the issued documents provided by the Architect. Contractors and Vendors who base their pricing from bid documents obtained otherwise, either in part or whole, do so at their own risk.

A Mandatory Attendance Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 22, 2025 at the Project Site. All General Contractor Bidders expecting to submit a bid shall have a knowledgeable representative at this meeting.

Scope of Work includes, but is not limited to, interior renovations of an existing +/- 5,000 s.f. P.E.M.B. facility to include placement of a new concrete topping slab, construction of new interior wood stud and drywall partitions, layin ceilings, LVT flooring, painting, casework cabinetry, new P.E.M.B. liner panels, new electrical lighting, power and auxiliary service, new HVAC, new plumbing, hollow metal frames, wood doors and hardware

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids. The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof. No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et.seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license, before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid submission envelope. Bid submissions that do not show the G.C. License number on the outside of the sealed bid will not be opened.

THIS IS A TAX-EXEMPT CONTRACT

Bidders must comply with the President’s Nos. 11246 and 11375 which prohibit discrimination in employment regarding race, creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also comply with Title IV of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, and Section III of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, 12 U.S.C. 170lu.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

The successful bidder will provide proof of enrollment in the Federal E-Verify Program and in compliance with the Beason-Hammon Act (Act 2011-535).

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

ETOWAH COUNTY COMMISSION

800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama

256-549-5300

THOMAS M. McELRATH, ARCHITECT.

717 Merit Springs Road, Gadsden, AL 35901

256-490-8244

May 9, 16, and 23, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Greer Building Contractors, LLC, has completed the Contract for A New Training Facility at Gadsden City High School for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Etowah and (City) of Gadsden Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify McKee and Associates, 631 South Hull St., Montgomery, AL 36104.

Greer Building Contractors, LLC

110 Thomas Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35904

May 23, 30, and June 6, 2025

_____________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CITY OF ATTALLA

THE CITY OF ATTALLA WILL HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS TO DISCUSS THE REMEDIES FOR NUISANCE/ABATEMENT CASES THAT WILL COME BEFORE THE ATTALLA CITY COUNCIL ON MONDAY, JUNE 2, 2024 AT 5:00 P.M. PUBLIC HEARINGS WILL BE HELD AT 612 4TH STREET NW. ATTALLA, ALABAMA. THE FOLLOWING ADDRESSES WILL BE DISCUSSED.

402 HUGHES AVENUE, ATTALLA, AL. 35954

1005 2ND STREET, ATTALLA, AL. 35954

320 FAIRFAX STREET, SW, ATTALLA, AL 35954

613 5TH AVENUE, NW, ATTALLA, AL 35954

111 HUGHES AVENUE, ATTALLA, AL 35954

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

May 23, and 30, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Content of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on May 23, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at 474 George Wallace Drive Gadsden, AL. 35903.

Antwon Wright – Unit 70

May 16 and 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Regional Warehousing & Mini Storage located at 3525 Mountain View Dr Southside, AL 35907 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by tenants for default on their Storage Contracts. The sale will occur at the facility on 6/4/2025 at 9:00AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

May 23, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on June 20, 2025.

2004 Mazda Mazda6. VIN: 1YVHP80CX45N21009

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

2507 3RD ST SW

ATTALLA AL 35954

May 16 and 23, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on June 27, 2025.

2001 Lexus RX 300 (White) VIN: JTJGF10U310094136

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

2507 3RD ST SW

ATTALLA AL 35954

May 16 and 23, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 24, 2025.

2012 Ford F150. VIN: 1FTFW1ET1CFB85517

Parker Motor Company

1070 Pleasant Valley Road

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

256-504-8588

May 23 and 30, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 11, 2025.

2009 Pontiac G6 VIN: 1G2ZG57N194181539

2020 Harley Davidson FXST Motorcycle VIN: 1HD1BVJ14LB066559

2005 Toyota Camry VIN:4T1BE32K95U995724

A and T Quality Autos LLC

1395 Co Rd. 69

Centre, AL. 35960

May 23 and 30, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 18, 2025

2012 Nissan Altima VIN1N4AL2AP4CN499191

2002 Mazda B3000 VIN4F4YR12U92TM15826

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

May 23 and 30, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on June 27, 2025.

1997 Ford F-150 White. VIN: 1FTDX1869VNA76208

2007 Honda Civic Blue VIN: 1HGFA16857L106500

2008 Chrysler 300 White VIN: 2C3LA43R18H106657

2007 Toyota Tundra Black. VIN: 5TBDV54107S461802

2002 Jeep Wrangler Blue VIN: 1J4FA39SX2P714994

2015 Ford Fusion Gray VIN: 3FA6P0H76FR197679

2012 Toyota Camry Red VIN: 4T1BF1FK6CU555095

2014 Ford Focus Red VIN: 1FADP3K21EL25137

1998 Ford F-150 white VIN: 1FTZX1720WNB69401

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

May 23 and 30, 2025

____________

NOTICE

The Town of Altoona will hold one public hearing on June 5, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. at the Altoona Town Hall at 2844 Main St., Altoona, AL 35952 to discuss the Town’s application to the FY 2025 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. Eligible activities include water line rehabilitation. Activities must principally benefit individuals who have low and moderate incomes. All citizens of Altoona are encouraged to attend this hearing. For more information, or if you require any special accommodations or need any assistance for the hearing, please contact Gillian Farmer, Project Coordinator with the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission at 256-237-6741, Ext. 101

May 23, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EDWIN JOHNSON, 8355 WILLOWS TERRACE,

RIVERDALE, GEORGIA, 30274-4443, DAVID and ANN HIGGINS, 401 OAKLEIGH

DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to that certain mortgage in favor of

FIRST FAMILY FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., 2401 VETERANS BOULEVARD,

KENNER, LOUISANA 70062, believed to have or claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing

will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 401

OAKLEIGH DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Eleven (11) in Block “G”, in Oakleigh Estates, according to map recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 55, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying an being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-07-25-3-000-044.000

PIN# 14328

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated.

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EVIA KAUFMAN, 1013 TIDMORE BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a mortgage in favor of FIRST FEDERAL BANK, 2010 CLUB DRIVE, SUITE 102, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1013 TIDMORE BEND ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

For a point of beginning to describe the land herein, start at the NW corner of the SE1⁄4 of the SE1⁄4, and from thence run south 32 deg. East and along the west line of said forty a distance of 439.3 feet to a point in the north side of the Gadsden-Tidmore Bend Public Road; thence south 71 deg 50 min east and along the north side of said Gadsden-Tidmore Bend Public Road a distance of 399.3 feet to a point in the center of the Hooks Lake Public Road; thence south 18 deg 5 min east a distance of 31.3 feet to a point on the south side of the Gadsden-Tidmore Bend Public Road; thence in an easterly, or southeasterly direction and along the south side of said Tidmore Bend Public Road a distance of 418 feet to a point, said point being the northeast corner of that certain lot conveyed by Mary Cranford to Jennie Cranford and J. L. Cranford on 29 July 1941 as shown by deed recorded in Book 6-C, page 411, Probate Office, Etowah County; and which said point is the point of beginning of the property herein described; and from said point of beginning continue in an easterly direction and along the south side of TidmoreBend Public Road a distance of 210 feet, more or less, to a point, which said point is the northwest corner of that certain lot conveyed by L. W. Cranford et ux to C. E. McLester by deed dated 20th February 1922 and recorded in Book 4-Cm page 590, said Probate Office; thence south 16°30’ east and along the west line of McLester lot a distance of 210 feet to the SW corner of McLester lot; thence in a southwesterly direction, in a direct line, a distance of 200 feet, more or less to the SE corner of the Jennie and J.L. Cranford lot above referred to; thence in a northerly, or northwesterly direction and along the east line of said Cranford lot a distance of 230 feet to the point of beginning; and being a portion of the SE1⁄4 of the SE in Section 35, Township 11 South of Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-161.000

PIN# 15474

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ENTERPRISE CONSULTING GROUP, 1269 WOOD IRIS LANE, LAWERENCEVILLE, GEORGIA, 30045, 114 VICTORY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, CLARIBEL POPE, 1269 WOOD IRIS LANE, LAWERENCEVILLE, GEORGIA 30045, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 114 VICTORY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Lot 19 Block 1 Agricola Coosa Street Addition to the City of Gadsden, Plat Book “C”, page 341 in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama and said property further described in that Deed recorded Book of Deeds 744, page 215 and being part of Section 3 Township 12 South Range 6 East in Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-3-000-049.000

PIN# 32831

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TIFFANY & DANNEY FARMER, 702 PERKINS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 702 PERKINS STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 122-123 CONE MILLS PARCEL #4 PLAT F-57 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-173.000

PIN# 19034

Should be assessed with a lien of $3,341.54 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM HARVEY GOWENS, 1823 PIEDMONT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1823 PIEDMONT AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

LT 9 & S 20 LT 10 BLK 2 EDGEWOOD ADD PLAT D-247 GADSDEN 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-140.001

PIN# 38907

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,887.58 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRETT A. MATTHEWS, 1609 STATE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1609 STATE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 13-14 BLK 56 GADSDEN REALTY CO SUB PLAT B-314 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-107.000

PIN# 38857

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,153.66 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STACY RIDDLESPUR, 2216 E. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, June 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2216 E. TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 4 CONE MILLS PARCEL 5 PLAT F-59 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-4-000-136.000 PIN# 18995

Should be assessed with a lien of $3,890.52 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210,

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held

to determine whether or not the property located at 303 WINSTON STREET in District 3 in the

City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

COM NW COR LT 10 BLK 4 EWING-GARNER ADD PLAT A-53 TH SW 56 ALONG ALLEY TO POB TH SW 83S ALONG ALLEY TO N ROW WINSTON ST TH E 32 ALONG ROW TH NE 70S TH NW 32 TO POB BEING PT LT 10 BLK 4 EWING-GARNER ADD PLAT A-53 GADSDEN 3-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-2-000-081.000 PIN# 32619

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,965.06 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM & WF ETHEL ANN SOWERS, 314 WEBSTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 314 WEBSTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 17 BLK 23 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1 12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-143.000 PIN# 49868

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,840.76 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOE RAY & wf OPALEEN JOHNSON, 325 WILSON

STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-2237, believed to have or claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 325-A WILSON STREET (County

records list property address as 325 WILSON STREET) in District 6 in the City of Gadsden,

more particularly described as:

LT 1 & S 10’ LT 2 BLK 9 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1- 12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-091.000 PIN# 50289

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,964.54 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BEVERLY H. SMITH & husb LEE R. SMITH “LIFE EST’, 1216 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1216 EWING AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 70.49 X 149.5 X 129.3 X 135S LYING IN SE1/4 NE1/4 34-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-34-1-000-023.000

PIN# 17183

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,988.04 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with

Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to

the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRISTOPHER WEST, 1425 EWING AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, ROBERT MARK RICHARD, 5517 CEDAR MILL DRIVE, GUNTERSVILLE, ALABAMA 35976, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1425 EWING AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 33 INDIA SUTHERLIN EST PLAT C-311 GADSDEN 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-2-000-027.000

PIN# 15020

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,907.58 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with

Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to

the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BRENDA SPADE, 4 LAUREL ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 4 LAUREL ROAD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG NE COR LT 88 CONE MILLS PARCEL #3 PLAT F-55 TH SW 57 ALONG LAUREL RD TH SE 80 TH SW 30 TH SE 74 TH NE 87 TO ALLEY TH NW 154 ALONG ALLEY TO POB BEING LT 88 & PT LT 89 CONE MILLS PARCEL #3 PLAT F-55 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-394.000

PIN# 18820

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,793.04 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with

Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to

the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GUY W. & ANITA D. POWELL ‘LF EST’, 208 MARY LOU CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 208 MARY LOU CIRCLE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 3 BLK 3 2ND ADD TO MONTE VISTA PLAT F-365 33-11-5

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-2-000-007.000

PIN# 16406

Should be assessed with a lien of $3,050.88 for the abatement of a nuisance in

accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present

any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BENNIE BONNIE JR & WF SUSIE EVA BONNER, 710N 8TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 710 N. 8TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 5 BLK 34 THORNTON ADD REARR PLAT B-334-335 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-20000-026.000

PIN# 33178

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,289.96 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TONY HELMS, 1603 S. 11TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, CHARLES A. WOOD, 1309 BELLEVUE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1603 S. 11TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

COM INT OF W ROW OF ROOSEVELT AVE & N ROW OF S 11TH ST TH W 75S ALONG N ROW OF S 11TH ST TO POB TH W 65S ALONG SAID ROW TH NE 150S TH SE 65 TH SW 140S TO POB BEING PT OF LTS 10,11 & 12 BLK 49 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-267.000

PIN# 39712

Should be assessed with a lien of $3,127.48 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BARBARA PITTS, 315 ALBANY AVENUE, GADSDEN,

ALABAMA 35903, 995 BREWER ROAD, COLLINSVILLE, ALABAMA, 35961, JONATHAN

PITTS, 315 ALBANY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, ASHLEY THRASHER, 315

ALBANY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALBAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 315 ALBANY AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 7 BLK 1 REAR LT 3 BLK 5 HADLEY FARMS PLAT C-145 GADSDEN 13-2-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-3-000-100.00 PIN# 43116

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,688.90 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with

Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOANN KING NESBITT LIFE EST, P.O. BOX 4215, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 504 BRYAN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 11 BLK 12 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B 117 GADSDEN 112-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-368.000

PIN# 50589

Should be assessed with a lien of $2,241.72 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with

Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to

the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to, HUMBERTO MARROQUIN PEREZ, 6 CABOT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 6 CABOT AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 23 CONE MILLS PARCEL #4 PLAT F-57 GADSDEN 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-324.000

PIN# 18748

Should be assessed with a lien of $3,146.54 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with

Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to

the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JASON WELLS, 716 CLAIRE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 716 CLAIRE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 16 BLK 2 CHADWICK SUB PLAT C-323 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-130.000

PIN# 15439

Should be assessed with a lien of $3,148.82 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with

Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to

the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TERESA CANNON, 625 A SILVER PASS, OCALA, FLORIDA 34472, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 808 DEKALB AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LTS 4-5 BLK G GLENN IRIS ADD TO HIGHLAND PARK ADD

PLAT B-217 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-135.000

PIN# 19843

Should be assessed with a lien of $3,005.04 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with

Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to

the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NIKITTA SHEPHARD-MOORE & TOSTIG MOORE, 1012 VINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, and to JASON & CHRISTY SHANEYFELT, 1814 EMANUEL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1814 EMANUEL AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 34 BLK E EDGEWOOD ADD #2 PLAT E-79 GADSDEN 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-257.001 PIN# 39061

Should be assessed with a lien of $3,060.94 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with

Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to

the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES WESLEY UNDERWOOD, 411 BRYAN

STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 409 BRYAN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-340.000

PIN# 50558

LT 8 BLK 14 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B 117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PHILLIP ADDIS DUFFEY FARMER, 411 BRYAN

STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 411 BRYAN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-339.000

PIN# 50557

LOT 7 BLK 14 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LOWERY PROPERTIES, INC, PO BOX

4290, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-0290, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 3407 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-101.000

PIN# 49633

LOT 43 FORREST HOMES ADD PLAT C 233 GADSDEN SEC 1 TWP 12S

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SANDRA BECK, 915 OLD PLEASANT VALLEY

ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or Claim an interest in

the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of

Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 10 LAUREL ROAD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-346.000

PIN# 18771

LT 130 PARCEL 3 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-555 GADSDEN 31-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DOUGLAS BARRON, DOLLY BEASLEY, JILL

COOPER OR REGINA MURRAY, 2511 SANSOM AVENUE, GADSDEN,

ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below,

that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council

Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held

to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2511 SANSOM AVENUE

in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-043.000

PIN# 37915

LOT 58 PARCEL 6 CONE MILLS PLAT F 61 GADSDEN 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to VIRGINIA BARFIELD, 2023 MCCLAIN CIRCLE,

GADSDEN, AL 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described

below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the

Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will

be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2708 SANSOM

AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-257.000

PIN# 38141

LT 31 CENTRAL ALA CITY ADD SHAHAN-WALSHE PLAT B-185 GADSDEN 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GERALDA PIERRE EXANTUS, 601 LAKEFRONT

DRIVE, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35824, and to PETER MARCONE-DE SOUZA,

601 LAKEFRONT DRIVE, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35824, believed to have or

Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council

of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY,

JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure

or condition located at 2801 TOPEKA STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden,

more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-127.000

PIN# 39198

BLK 1 ASHLEY ADD PLAT A 370-371 GADSDEN 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to THOMAS F & WF TERA MAE SHORTNACY, 1233

MONTE VISTA DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an

interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the

City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3,

2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or

condition located at 1233 MONTE VISTA DRIVE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden,

more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-08-28-4-000-097.000

PIN# 16280

LT 11 MONTE VISTA 3RD ADD PLAT G-69 GADSDEN 28-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to REBECCA KINNEY, 622 GILBERT FERRY ROAD,

ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30, a hearing will

be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 504 HERZBERG

CIRCLE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-2-000-149.000

LT 11 BLK 1-A SHORELAND ESTATES 1ST ADD TO BROADVIEW PLAT C-383 GADSDEN 10-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PAT DIXON, 1405 4TH AVENUE, GADSDEN,

ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below,

that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council

Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held

to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1405 4TH AVENUE in

District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-028.000

PIN# 37035

LT4 BLK11 HILL&CANSLER ADD PLAT A 74 GADSDEN SEC 5 TWP 12S

R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANTONIO DEVON JENNINGS, 1107 S. 10TH

STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1107 S. 10TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-310.001

PIN# 40171

LT 4 BLK G ELLIOTT ADD #2 PLAT B-3 GADSDEN 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JR PROPERTIES, LLC, 1503 MONTE VISTA

DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, BETTY SILVAS, 1603 BRYANT STREET,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing

will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1603

BRYANT STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-04-17-0-001-046.006

PIN# 91819

COM SW COR LT 17 BLK B GADSDEN REALTY CO SUB PLAT C-171 TH E 569.25 ALONG N ROW OF BRYANT ST,TH CONT E’LY 51.75 TO POB,TH CONT E’LY 103.5, TH N’LY 149.9,TH W’LY 103.5,TH S’LY 149.9 TO POB,BEING PT LTS 14 1/2 & 15 BLK B GADSDEN REALTY CO SUB PLAT C-171 GADSDEN 17-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARIA FREEMAN, 1114 FOSTER AVENUE,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-3962, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 1114 FOSTER AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-247.000

PIN# 40100

BEG 102.54 W OF NW COR LT 6 CUSIMANO’S 1ST ADD PLAT C- 225 TH W 54.05 TH S 65.5 TH E 54.05 TH N 64.5 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 NE1/4

8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALTONIA RAINEY, 2074 MOREHOUSE DRIVE,

ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30314, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing

will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1716 POLK

AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-4-000-065.000

PIN# 38813

LT 1 BLK 42 PLAT B-314 GADSDEN REALTY CO SOUTH GADSDEN ADD 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHARLES R & GWYNELL RICHARDSON, 2259

POWELL STREET, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, believed to have or Claim an

interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the

City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3,

2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or

condition located at 604 RANDALL STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-2-000-293.000

PIN# 35037

BEG 48’ W SE INT RANDALL ST & S 6TH ST TH W 102’ TH S 183’ 153’(S) THE 50’ TH N 121’(S) THE 67.3’ TH N 54.2’ TO POB 9-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TRACY STEPHENS, 3000 ASHLEY STREET,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing

will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3000

ASHLEY STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-139.000

PIN# 39209

LOT 1 BLK 2 ASHLEY ADD PLAT A 370-371 GADSDEN 7-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DOMINGO SANCHEZ TERCERO, 122 MARY

STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 122 MARY STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-2-000-060.000

PIN# 30697

LT 10 BLK 2 C F HOFFMAN 1ST SUB PLAT B-389 GADSDEN 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210,

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 322 SPRINGDALE ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-032.000 PIN# 14316

LT 2 BLK M OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 25-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to USA RESCUE, INC, P O BOX 553, GADSDEN,

ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below,

that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council

Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held

to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1408 ALABAMA

AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-067.000

PIN# 36657

LT 14 BLK 3 INTERURBAN LAND COM 1ST ADD PLAT B-206 3-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to C.D. LANCASTER, 208 ARROWHEAD

DRIVE, SPARTA, GEORGIA 31087, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing

will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 400

WASHINGTON STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-2-000-089.000 PIN# 32627

LT 8 BLK 3 EWING GARNER ADD PLAT A-53 GADSDEN 3-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SANDY TURNER, 402 WASHINGTON STREET,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30, a hearing will

be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 402

WASHINGTON STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-03-2-000-088.000

LOT 9 BLK 3 EWING GARNER ADD PLAT A-53 3-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SHANNON HUMPHREY & TASHA STONE, 5644

US HWY 11 N, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or Claim an interest in

the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of

Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 202 E. CHERRY STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-2-000-100.000

PIN# 35878

LT 9 BLK 2 BROADVIEW SUB PLAT C-371 10-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to VICENTE & HERLINDA O CORONADO

MARROQUIN, 308 HERZBERG AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-2342,

believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular

meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City

Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine

whether or not the structure or condition located at 308 HERZBERG AVENUE in District

4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-133.000

PIN# 35722

LT 5 BLK 3 W T COX E BROAD ST 2ND ADD PLAT C-199 GADSDEN 10-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MAURICE MCCRAY & RICARDO ORTIZ, 613 S.

10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-3915, JEREMY C. SISK, P.O. BOX

693, PINSON, ALABAMA 35126, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing

will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 420

HERZBERG CIRCLE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-2-000-153.000

PIN# 35932

LT 15 BLK 1-A SHORELAND EST 1ST ADD TO BROADVIEW PLAT C-383 10-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to VICTOR MENDOZA MENDEZ and MORTA AILON ORTIZ, P.O. BOX 77, COLLINSVILLE, ALABAMA 35961, 3605 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, P.O. BOX 906, COLLINSVILLE, ALABAMA 35961, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 3605 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Nos. 15 and 16 in Block No. 4 in Elliot Park Addition. According to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, Page 118, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-040.000

PIN# 49570

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANDRES MARTIN RIOS FRANCO and YADIRA JOSEFINA GUZMAN AGUIAR, 1901 NOCCALULA ROAD, NOCCALULA ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 112 GOULD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, subject to a mortgage in favor of MORTGAGE INFORMATION SERVICES, 4877 GALAXY PARKWAY # I, CLEVELAND, OHIO 44128, ANDRES MARTIN RIOS FRANCO, 1901 NOCCALULA ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-3307, US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AND NO IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AND AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF 2 ACQUISITION AND TRUST C/O US.S BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCATION, 323 5TH STREET, EUREKA, CALIFORNIA 95501-0305 believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1901 NOCCALULA ROAD in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 18, IN BLOCK 2, OF MITCHELL PARK, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “F”, PAGE 87, OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA; SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS OR RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.

Tax ID#: 10-09-29-4-000-078.000 PIN# 17875

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PAULINE ANITA WEISS, 1420 GOSS AVENUE,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3243, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 1420 GOSS AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-298.000

PIN# 44043

LT 5 BLK 2 COLLEGE HEIGHTS 2ND ADD PLAT D-73 14-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to THE MILLER DRAKE GROUP, LLC, 400 MILLER

AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 400 MILLER AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-4-000-002.000

PIN# 44511

BLKS 1,2,3,4 LINCOLN HILL CEMETERY PLAT F-21 & ANNULED WALLS ST, SUNSET LANE & PT OF MILLER AVE BEING 32 AC(C) LYING IN NW1/4 SE1/4 14-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ANTONIA SANTOS, 229 RUSSELL STREET,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property

described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing

will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 229

RUSSELL STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-1-000-041.001

PIN# 45130

W 56.33 LTS 5-8 BLK D MAYFAIR EST PLAT C-273 GADSDEN 24-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROOSEVELT JOHNSON, 109 S. 7TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 310 DEAN COURT, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to the rights of redemption, if any, of JOHN CHESTNUT, III and PAULA L. CHESTNUT, 3015 CUPOLA STREET, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 310 DEAN COURT in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Numbers Twenty-three (23), Twenty-four (24) and Twenty-five (25), and a strip off of the Northeast side, of even width, being 8 feet in width, of Lot Number Twenty-two (22), all in Block Number Four (4) in Shadowlawn Addition, according to the map of plat thereof recorded in Plat Book C, page 74, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-4-000-259.000

PIN# 36246

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DORISSA LEANN ROOKS, 2237 MEDARIS ROAD NW, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35810, 3619 JUDD AVENUE NW, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35810, 505 S. 16TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 505 S. 16TH STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 1 in block D in Elliott Addition number 4, according of the map thereof as recorded in Plat Book B page 179, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-3-000-096.000

PIN# 36963

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LOUIE OGLE, JR. (deceased), 414 HENDERSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, with potential heirs: BOBBIE LEE OGLE, 413 HENDERSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, VERA RICHARDSON 413 RICHARDSON STREET,GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, JIMMY OGLE, 413 HENDERSON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, CINDY OGLE 421 LONGSHORE DRIVE, ANNISTON, ALABAMA 36206, DEANNA MCDILL, 285 CREEKSIDE CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, and RANDY OGLE, 5836 WHITESVILLE ROAD, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 414 HENDERSON STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot number Twenty (20) in Block Number Nineteen (19) in Walnut Park Addition to City of Gadsden as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 117, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-190.000

PIN# 49919

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SOPHIA LOYD, 703 RANDALL STREET, APT. B, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 314 LOUIS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 314 LOUIS STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twenty-One (21) in Block Number Two (2) in Mayflower Addition to Gadsden, according to the map thereof in Plat Book “D”, Probate Office, lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-2-000-042.000

PIN# 45247

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RUTH N. MARTIN, 1103 WHITEHALL STREET,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1103 WHITEHEAD STREET, GADSDEN,

ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below,

that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council

Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, JUNE 3, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held

to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1103 WHITEHEAD

STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot 4, Block D, Highland Park Addition, recorded in Plat Book B, Page 164, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-137.000

PIN# 19845

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged

nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

May 23, 2025