Legals for 6/20/2025 – 6/26/2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE NOTICE

Whereas, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Danny Lynn Guest and wife, Donna L. Guest, to Cardinal Health 110, LLC on the 22nd day of September, 2022, said mortgage being recorded at Instrument #: 3548945, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable, and said mortgage subject to foreclosure, and such default continuing, notice is hereby given, that acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned, Dana L. Rice, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the Courthouse door in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on the 7th day of July, 2025, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at the Southeast corner of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter, and from thence run North 3º 30’ West, and along the East line of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter to the Northeast corner thereof; thence run North 87º 15’ West, and along the North line of said North Half of the Southeast Quarter to the Northwest line of the Duck Springs Road; thence run in a Southwesterly direction and along the Northwesterly line of said road to the West line of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter, said point also being in the East line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; thence run North and along the East line of the Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter to the Northeast corner thereof; thence run North 87º 15’ West and along the North line of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter a distance of 2,640 feet to the Northwest corner thereof; thence run South 3º 30’ East, and along the West line of said North Half of the Southwest Quarter, a distance of 720 feet to the Northwest corner of the lands described in the deed from J. A. Funderburg, as Guardian of Edgar Funderburg and Louis Funderburg, dated January 14, 1916, and recorded in Deed Book “5-T”, Page 124, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run South 87º 15’ East, and along the North line of said Funderburg lands a distance of 1,950 feet; thence run South 52º 30’ East and along the Northeast line of said Funderburg lands a distance of 800 feet to the Southwest corner of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter; thence run South 87º 15’ East and along the South line of said North Half of the Southeast Quarter, a distance of 2,640 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing portions of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter, and portions of the North Half of the Southwest Quarter, in Section 32, Township 10, Range 6, East of Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that

help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process.

Cardinal Health 110, LLC

Dana L. Rice, Its Attorney

Turnbach, Warren, Rice, Frederick & Smith, PC

P. O. Box 129

Gadsden, AL 35902

June 13, 20 and 27, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffery B Gibson, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns dated July 27, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on August 3, 2017 as Instrument No. 3454429, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Mr. Cooper by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3493610, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Nationstar Mortgage LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on May 29, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Number Seven (7) and Eight (8) in Block Number Two (2) Ellison Second Addition as recorded in Plat Book B, page 243, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2936 E Highland St, Altoona, AL 35952.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06879AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

The Messenger

05/02/2025,05/09/2025,05/16/2025,06/20/2025

AMENDMENT TO NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The sale date under the above mentioned Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed until July 2, 2025, and public notice thereof having been given, the above notice is hereby republished with this amendment.

25-06879AL

June 20, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

James R. Harris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/24/2025 over the Estate of Georgia Nancy Harris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Mondell Shaw Davis, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/30/2025 over the Estate of Mary Louise Davis, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Cathy Denise Dowdell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/29/2025 over the Estate of Robert Taylor Dowdell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

James Bowen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/17/2025 over the Estate of Mary Ann Albert, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Skyler Dixon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/22/2025 to the Estate of Wendi Leigh Hallmark, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

James E. Turnbach was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/14/2025 to the Estate of Dennis R. Burton, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tammie Devin was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/09/2025 to the Estate of Barbara Ann Skwara Devin., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Tammy Gaines was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/13/2025 to the Estate of Eunice Christine Click deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Shirley Jean Helm was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/09/2025 to the Estate of David Wilbert Helm, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Irene Parker Facen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/20/2025 to the Estate of Lorine P. Thomas, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Alice Faye Ausborn was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/28/2025 to the Estate of Clifford Ausborn, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Connie Jo Duncan Arnold and Dora Ellen Duncan Holland was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 05/12/2025 to the Estate of Judge Benson Duncan, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_________

FILE CLAIMS

Sara Walker Savage was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/19/2025 to the Estate of Charles D. Walker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

FILECLAIMS

Linda Bearden Cleveland was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/16/2025 to the Estate of Marcelle Stone Bearden, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Yvonne Marie Long was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/29/2025 over the Estate of Tiffany Marie Clifton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

FILECLAIMS

Genny Pointer was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/28/2025 over the Estate of Myra Pointer, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Bruce Williams was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/30/2025 to the Estate of Dorothy May Williams, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Daryl Blanton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/23/2025 over the Estate of Mary Kate Gibbs, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Ricky Dale Shockley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/05/2025 to the Estate of Celestine Shockley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Deborah A. Edmondson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/06/2025 to the Estate of Mary A. Stearns, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Layla Nicole Talley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/16/2025 over the Estate of Elizabeth Williams, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Letha Dawn Hardeman and Dena Lynn Cobb was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 05/20/2025 to the Estate of Norman Lewis Shurbutt, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Patricia A. Pritchett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/11/2025 to the Estate of Paul Leonard Pritchett, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Suzette Anna Maria Pugh was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/10/2025 over the Estate of Gary Brent Stanfield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Debbie Echols was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/05/2025 over the Estate of Myrtice Inez Lumpkin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

____________

FILECLAIMS

Barbara Powell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/04/2025 over the Estate of Jeannie Chappell Jelks, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Carla Bottoms Watson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/04/2025 to the Estate of Carl Wyatt Watson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Dora-Lynn Barnett Thomas was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/11/2025 to the Estate of Miles E. Barnett, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Rachel Brooke Owen was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/16/2025 over the Estate of Bert A. Washburn, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Cassie Cozaad was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 05/16/2025 over the Estate of Tricia Diane Womack, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Pamela Boyd was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/05/2025 to the Estate of Doris Jean Hann, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

____________

FILE CLAIMS

Faye Crow was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 04/28/2025 over the Estate of Clinton William Hall, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

NOTICE OFHEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SAMUEL RAINS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-349

TO: John Rains, Mark Rains, McKenzie Rains Bost and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 21st day of JULY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 4TH DAY OF JUNE 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: EDNA MCCULLARS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-255

TO: Debra McCullars and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 28th day of JULY 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 29TH DAY OF MAY 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF The Adoption Petition of: JUSTIN ALLEN GRAY.

Case No: 2025-00354

TO: UNKNOWN FATHER OF MINOR CHILD BORN TO HOLLY MARIE MACFARLAND GRAY

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption of a child born to Heather Marie MacFarland Gray has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner named above. The minor child’s date of birth is August 21, 2018. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached Petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest or support the attached Petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response withing thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of Probate at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Stephanie L. Gillilan

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 458-6515

Given under my hand this the day of 10th day of June 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

____________

NOTIC OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SHELIA D. LANE,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-250

TO: Randall Daniel and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 28TH day of JULY 2025 at 2:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 13TH DAY OF JUNE 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: BARBARA JEAN LAMBERTH RICHARDSON, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-299

TO: Tammy Mercier, Danny Richardson and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 21 day of JULY 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 13TH DAY OF JUNE 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: CHARLOTTE HOOD, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-146

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 22 day of JULY 2025 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 17TH DAY OF JUNE 2025.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Tash Harriel, whose whereabouts are unknown

Willow Reed, whose whereabouts are unknown John Michael Dupree, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Carolyn Sims and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Carolyn Sims was filed by Riverview Regional Medical Center on the 3rd day of JUNE 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 7th day of JULY 2025, at 1:00 P.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COMPLAINT

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY ALABAMA

EVANS INVESTMENT PROPERTIES, LLC, PLAINTIFF

V.

ASSOCIATED CAPITAL, INC., ET AL., DEFENDANTS

CV-2025-900225

The Defendants, whose whereabouts are unknown, and any other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in the

lands described below, must answer Plaintiff’s Complaint filed in the above referenced court and case number within thirty (30) days of the completion of the publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against you in the above-styled case.

The subject property is described as follows:

COM SW COR SEC 22 THE N 297 TO POB TH N 1016 S TO S LINE OF QUILLAN DR THE E 648 S THE 1334 S THE W 220 TH N 2978 TH W 440 BEING 17.02 AC(C) LYING IN W 1/2 SE 1/4 SE 1/4, RIDGEVILLE SECTION 22-TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH – RANGE 5 EAST OF THE HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN.

Done the 23rd day of May 2025.

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit out of Etowah County

Megan Huizinga

Knowles & Sullivan

314 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256)547-7200

May 30, June 6, 13 and 20, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

AMANDA LEIGH HAMILTON

VS

DONALD WILLIS HAMILTON

DR-2024-900259.01

Donald Willis Hamilton’s whereabouts are unknown, must answer AMANDA LEIGH

HAMILTON’S MOTION FOR CONTEMPT and other relief by AMANDA LEIGH HAMILTON, or

thereafter, a Judgment by Default may be rendered against DONALD WILLIS HAMILTON in Case No: DR-24-900259.01, Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama,

Dated: June 3rd 2025

Cassandra Johnson

ETOWAH COUNTY

CIRCUIT CLERK

CLARK HALL

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

750 FORREST AVENUE

GADSDEN AL 35901

(256) 549-4357

June 6, 13, 20, and 27, 2025

_______________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JUDY TROTMAN

VS

CV-24-900515

SHIRLEY ANN BEAVERS

SHIRLEY ANN BEAVERS’ whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer JUDY TROTMAN’S

COMPLAINT FOR QUIET TITLE and other relief, or thereafter, a Judgment by Default may be

rendered against SHIRLEY ANN BEAVERS in Case No: CV-24-900515, Circuit Court of Etowah

County, Alabama.

Dated: June 5th, 2025

Cassandra Johnson

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

CLARK HALL, ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

750 FORREST AVENUE

GADSDEN AL 35901

(256) 549-4357

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

FRITZ SMITH & SARAH SMITH

REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, Plaintiff,

V.

Case No.: CV-2023-900324.00

SALISBURY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LLC, Defendant,

The Plaintiff to this cause has made claims against any and all devisees of Salisbury Develop-ment Company, LLC whose names and addresses are unknown, in addition to claims against any and all parties who may claim a present, future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest in and to the following parcels of real estate, more particularly described as fol-lows:

(1) A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 19, WILSON ST EST. K-82, ATTALLA

14-12-5; IDENTIFIED IN DEED BOOK 2018, PAGE

3464029 AS RECORDED WITH THE JUDGE OF

PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA;

TAX PARCEL ID NO. 16-06-14-0-001-009.011

and

(2) A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 23, WILSON ST EST. K-82, ATTALLA

14-12-5; IDENTIFIED IN DEED BOOK 2018, PAGE

3472489 AS RECORDED WITH THE JUDGE OF

PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA;

TAX PARCEL ID NO. 16-05-15-0-001-327.025

and

(3) A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 24 WILSON ST EST. K-82, ATTALLA

14-12-5; IDENTIFIED IN DEED BOOK 2018, PAGE

3472489 AS RECORDED WITH THE JUDGE OF

PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA;

TAX PARCEL ID NO. 16-05-15-0-001-327.024

and

(4) A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 28 WILSON ST EST. K-82, ATTALLA

14-12-5; IDENTIFIED IN DEED BOOK 2018, PAGE

3472489 AS RECORDED WITH THE JUDGE OF

PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA;

TAX PARCEL ID NO. 16-05-15-0-001-327.024

and

(5) A PARCEL OF LAND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LOT 29 WILSON ST EST. K-82, ATTALLA

14-12-5; IDENTIFIED IN DEED BOOK 2018, PAGE

3472489 AS RECORDED WITH THE JUDGE OF

PROBATE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA;

TAX PARCEL ID NO. 16-05-15-0-001-327.024

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that any and all devisees of Salisbury Development Company, LLC whose names and addresses are unknown, in addition to any and all unknown parties claiming any present, future, contingent, reversionary, remainder, or other interest in and to the five (5) parcels of real estate described herein above, shall answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff, Fritz Smith & Sarah Smith Revocable Living Trust, within thirty (30) days from the last date said no-tice is published in a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Alabama, or, thereaf-ter, a judgment by default may be rendered against any said Defendants who fail to answer same as ordered herein.

It is FURTHER ORDERED that this Order and notice be published once a week for four (4) suc-cessive weeks in THE MESSENGER, a newspaper of general circulation in Etowah County, Ala-bama.

DONE this 18th day of October, 2023.

/s/ WILLIAM B OGLETREE

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Knowles & Sullivan, LLC

413 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-547-7200

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

Notice of Action by Publication: TYLER MONTANA JUL PRESCOTT V. SANDRA L. JOHNSON, Case No. CV-2024-900179, was filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama on May 1, 2024, seeking to quiet title in rem to the property with an address of 2624 McClain Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and described as follows:

Track Number Thirteen (13), according to Map Number One (1) of the Tarpley Subdivision recorded in Plat Book “D”, Page 109, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama.

TO: All persons claiming present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion or other interest in said lands or any portion thereof, claiming any title thereto or the lien thereon: You are hereby notified that the above-styled action was filed against you on May 1, 2024, and that you are hereby commanded to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint within 30 days from last publication, the 11th day of July, 2025 or thereafter suffer judgment in rem to be rendered against you because this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who are not personally served with a copy of the complaint. Your response must be filed with Etowah County Circuit Clerk, 801 Forest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901 and served upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Sylvion Moss, 2100 First Ave. N., Ste. 500, Birmingham, AL 35203, phone number (205) 328-9445.

June 20, 27, July 4 and 11, 2025

______________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE PROJECT NO.ATRP 2-28-2024-235 ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on June 27, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Intersection Improvements (Acceleration and Turn Lane Extensions) and Traffic Signal Installations on SR-1 (US-431) at Green Valley Road in Glencoe. Length 0.350 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Fifty (50) Working Days. A 3.00% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $16.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $868,218 To $1,061,155 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

______________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. LRSI-2825(250) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on June 27, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Roadway Safety Improvements (Guardrail Installation and End Anchors) on Matt Smith Road over Greens Creek in Southside.

Length 0.032 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Fifteen (15) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $3.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been predetermined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $33,893 To $41,425 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

______________

NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS

ETOWAH COUNTY BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

800 Forrest Avenue, Suite 12

Gadsden, Alabama 35901

(256) 456-1205 or (256) 549-8121

The assessed valuations of all property listed for taxation have been FIXED as provided by law, and the tax return lists showing thereon such assessed values are in the Office of the Revenue Commissioner and open for public inspection. Under the provisions of Title 40 Section 3, Paragraph 20, Code of Alabama 1975, any taxpayer who is not satisfied with the valuation of his property as fixed and entered on return lists as required herein, Must file objections IN WRITING TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT WITHIN THIRTY DAYS FROM FINAL PUBLICATION OF SAID NOTICE to such assessed valuations with the Secretary of the Board of Equalization DESCRIBING EACH ITEM OF PROPERTY AND REASONS FOR MAKING OBJECTIONS TO THE ASSESSED VALUATION THEREON. The Board of Equalization will sit at the County Court House at a later date to consider such protest as herein provided and until all hearings are held. Notification will be mailed for date and time of each protest.

LAST DAY TO FILE IS JULY 01, 2025.

Revenue Commissioner

Etowah County, Alabama

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-30-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$787.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Va’Lonsia Jamarquis Posey

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of August 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 9th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-29-GCD

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$845.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: John Kirksey

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of August 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 9th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Street Crim/Narcotics Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-2025-15-BTC

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,280.00 U.S. Currency

Glock 22 Serial # VDV398

HK USP Auto Serial# 25-107805

Megastar 45 Serial #2139606

Smith & Wesson SW40VE

Serial # DWA1719

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Shaunavan Rutledge

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND FIREARMS:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency and firearms. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of August 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 9th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit,

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-2025-22-BTC

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$1,177.00 U.S. Currency

2017 Chevrolet Silverado

VIN# 3GCPCREC9HG166932

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Tostig Denard Moore

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY AND VEHICLE:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency and vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of August 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 9th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Gadsden Police Department Street Crime Unit

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-24-900593-BTC

PLAINTIFF

VS.

4 Gambling Devices

$1,820.00 U.S. Currency

2022 Ford Transit Van

VIN# 1FTBW3U84NKA35807

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Zaid Yaaqba

409 Water Tower Road

Weaver, AL. 36277

Property Seized From:

925 W. Meighan Blvd.

Gadsden, AL. 35901

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described gambling devices, currency, and vehicle. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 8th day of August, 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said currency.

DONE this the 9th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 13, 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF CONDEMNATION-FORFEITURE ACTION

STATE OF ALABAMA, ex rel: Rainbow City Police Department

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CIVIL DIVISION

CASE NO: CV-25-900286-BTC

PLAINTIFF

VS.

$8,938.00 U.S. Currency

DEFENDANTS

In Re: Aldo Rodrigo Solache Salinas

TO ANY PERSON, CORPORATION OR OTHER ENTITY CLAIMING AN OWNER’S BONA FIDE

INTEREST IN THE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED CURRENCY:

WHEREAS, the State of Alabama has filed its complaint in the above-described action seeking condemnation, forfeiture, and ultimate disposition of the above-described currency. You are hereby notified that you must answer said Complaint by the 15th day of August 2025. Failure to file such answer shall result in your loss of any claimed owner’s or other interest in said cur-rency.

DONE this the 16th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson, Circuit Clerk

Etowah County, Alabama

June 20, 27, July 4 and 11, 2025

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:00am CST, Tuesday, July 8, 2025 for Reroofing Southside High School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the prequalification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available via the Architect.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 9am CST at the Southside High School. 2361 School Dr., Southside, AL 35907

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals, in duplicate, from Qualified General Contractors will be received by The Etowah County Board of Education at the board office 401 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 until 10:30am CST, Tuesday, July 8, 2025 for Re-roofing Duck Springs School Cafeteria: at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read. A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Etowah County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Bid Documents may be examined at the office of B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 442 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901 and obtained from the Architect at cost of printing. Digital documents are available from the Architect at no cost.

Only general contractors who have been approved to bid pursuant to prequalification procedures, attended the mandatory prebid conference and have demonstrated the ability to provide 24/7/365 service with a main office within 60 miles driving distance of the project site as described in the prequalification package and/or Div 1 specifications and criteria established by the Owner will be eligible to bid for the Project. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect or copies thereof.

Prequalification packages are due at the office of the Architect by 10am CST on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Written prequalification procedures and criteria are available via the Architect.

A mandatory pre-bid conference shall be held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 11am CST at Duck Springs Elementary School. 10180 Duck Springs Rd., Attalla, AL 35954

All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect ; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Etowah County Board of Education (Awarding Authority)

B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, 256-390-5657, craig@bclarch.com (Architect)

NOTE: For projects exceeding $50,000, this notice must be run once a week for three successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation in the county or counties in which the project, or any part of the project, is to be performed. If the project involves an estimated amount exceeding $500,000, this notice must also run at least once in three newspapers of general circulation throughout the state. Proof of publication is required.

June 6, 13, and 20, 2025

______________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR NOTICE OF COMPLETION

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Westminster Drive Water Main Replacement – Krebs Project No. 24048 located at Rainbow City, AL for the Utilities Board of Rainbow City, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Krebs Engineering, Inc. at 205.987.7411

June 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR NOTICE OF COMPLETION

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Water and Sewer Improvements for the Lumley Road Industrial Park – Krebs Project No. 24044 located at Rainbow City, AL for the Utilities Board of Rainbow City, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Krebs Engineering, Inc. at 205.987.7411

June 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975 notice is hereby given that Baird Contracting Co., Inc. has completed AMR Water Meter Project Material & Installation Contract 1 DWSRF PROJECT NO. FS010282-02 contract for Chandler Mountain- Greasy Cove Water Authority and has made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons, having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately UEC, LLC, 130 Southcrest Drive, Suite 100, Homewood, AL 35209

June 20, 27, and July 4, 2025

____________

ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENTNOTICE OF PROPOSED RENEWAL OF THE OPERATING PERMIT UNDER THE ALABAMA HAZARDOUS WASTES MANAGEMENT AND MINIMIZATION ACT (AHWMMA) AND REQUEST FOR COMMENTS PUBLIC NOTICE – 421

Etowah County

Clean Earth of Alabama, Inc. of Glencoe, Alabama submitted to ADEM an application for renewal of its operating permit for hazardous waste storage and treatment in containers and tanks at its facility (EPA I.D. Number ALD 981 020 894) located at 402 Webster Chapel Road, Glencoe Alabama. The Department has determined the facility’s renewal application to be complete and has prepared a draft permit in accordance with State regulations.

Clean Earth of Alabama, Inc. owns and operates a facility that handles the storage and management of both hazardous and non-hazardous industrial waste by utilizing processes that involve liquids fuel blending, liquids, sludges and solids consolidation, lab pack management, crushing of paint cans and separate collection of liquids and solids, shredding, and waste trans-shipment for any materials not suitable for the processes mentioned above. The proposed permit renewal will contain provisions for hazardous waste storage and treatment in containers and tanks, in addition to provisions that require any other solid waste management units and areas of concern at the facility to be addressed.

Copies of the fact sheet, permit renewal application and draft AHWMMA permit are available for public inspection electronically via http://adem.alabama.gov/newsEvents/publicNotices.cnt and at the following location Monday – Friday (except legal holidays) during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A nominal fee for copying and/or mailing may be charged. Arrangements for copying should be made in advance.

Russell A. Kelly, Chief

Permits and Services Division

Alabama Department of Environmental Management

1400 Coliseum Blvd., Montgomery, Alabama 36110-2400

[Mailing address: P.O. Box 301463; Zip 36130-1463]

(334) 271-7714

permitsmail@adem.alabama.gov

Persons wishing to comment may do so, in writing or by email, to the Department’s named contact above by 5:00 PM on August 4, 2025. In order to affect final decisions, comments must offer technically substantial information that is applicable to the proposed permit.

A written request for a public hearing may also be filed by 5:00 PM on August 4, 2025, and must state the nature of the issues pro-posed to be raised in the hearing. The Director shall hold a public hearing upon receipt of a significant number of technical requests.

After consideration of all written comments, review of any public hearing record, and consideration of the requirements of the AH-WMMA, the Federal Resource, Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) and applicable regulations, the Department will make a final determination. The Department will develop a response to comments, which will become part of the public record and will be avail-able to persons upon request. Notice will be sent to any person requesting notice of the final action.

The Department maintains a list of interested individuals who are mailed legal notices regarding proposed permits. If you wish to receive such notices, contact the Permits & Services Division via telephone (334-271-7714), e-mail (permits-mail@adem.alabama.gov), or postal service (P.O. Box 301463, Montgomery, AL 36130-1463).

Notice is hereby given this 20th day of June, 2025, by authorization of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Jeffery W. Kitchens

Acting Director

Nondiscrimination Statement: The Department does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age or disability in the administration of its programs.

June 20, 2025

___________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Etowah County Commission will on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 @ 10:00 a.m. Central Time, in the Commission Chambers, 1st Floor, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901, receive sealed bids on Hot Plant Mix Paving Material – FOB Plant for use by the Etowah County Engineering Department. Bids must be submitted in sealed envelopes with the outside of the envelopes clearly marked Bid No FY 2025-16 – Hot Plant Mix Paving Material – FOB Plant to be opened July 16, 2025. Bid proposals will be mailed out to prospective vendors and also may be obtained in the office of the Purchasing Agent, Room 107, Etowah County Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday or our website: www.etowahcounty.org.

June 20, 27, and July 4, 202

_________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CITY OF ATTALLA

THE CITY OF ATTALLA WILL HOLD PUBLIC HEARINGS TO DISCUSS THE REMEDIES FOR NUISANCE/ABATEMENT CASES THAT WILL COME BEFORE THE ATTALLA CITY COUNCIL ON TUESDAY, JULY 8, 2025 AT 5:00 P.M. PUBLIC HEARINGS WILL BE HELD AT 612 4TH STREET NW. ATTALLA, ALABAMA. THE FOLLOWING ADDRESSES WILL BE DISCUSSED.

913 1ST STREET, ATTALLA, AL. 35954

206 HUGHES AVENUE, ATTALLA, AL. 35954

818 3RD STREET, SW, ATTALLA, AL 35954

105 HUGHES AVENUE, NW, ATTALLA, AL 35954

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

June 20 and 27, 2025

_____________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

The Attalla Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

A variance requested and filed by Prime Media, Inc. to allow a billboard at the address of 108 3rd Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The property is zoned B-2 (Central Business). The variance request also includes increasing the maximum size of a billboard.

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

June 20 and 27, 2025

____________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday June 26, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., the Board of Adjustment of the City of Gadsden will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chamber, First Floor, at City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard in opposition to or in favor of the following request:

“A request for a Variance on lot size requirement for building a house. ” The property is zoned R-1, Single -Family District on the property described below:

Lot No. 1 in Block No. 7 in the Nowlin Addition to East Gadsden according to the map recorded in Plat Book B , Pages 20 and 21, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama (Property address being 301 N 7th Street)

June 13 and 20, 2025.

____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage building will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on Friday June 27, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive Gadsden, AL. 35901.

Barbie Lewis Unit 22 and 32

Samaiyah Bufford Unit 60

Cynthia GentryUnit 63 and 76

Evett Rembert Unit 67

Zana SpearsUnit 149 and 150

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

June 20 and 27, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 29, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

VIN: 1GCHTDFE1B8131012

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

2507 3RD ST SW

ATTALLA AL 35954

June 13 and 20, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 22, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

2009 Nissan Altima

VIN1N4AL24E39C185112

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP

2507 3RD ST SW

ATTALLA AL 35954

June 13 and 20, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 1998 Acura integra Vin#JH4DC4354WS012378 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 07/31/2025

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

June 20 and 27, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on July 25, 2025 at 8:00 a.m.

2003 TOYOTA RAV 4 BLACK. VIN: JTEGH20VX30087503

2006 CHEVROLET HHR SILVERVIN: 3GNDA23P2S559075

2003 HONDA PILOT. VIN: 1HKYF18133H539529

2010 FORD FUSION SILVER. VIN: 3FAHP0HA0AR396000

2008 CHEVROLET COBALT YELLOW VIN: 1G1AL18F787176792

1997 FORD RANGER RED. VIN: 1FTCR10AXVPA83839

2003 DODGE NEON GOLD. VIN: 1B3ES26C13D155782

2013 HYUNDAI ELANTA GOLD. VIN: 55NP0 H4AE8DH347225

2020 CHEVROLET SONIC BLACK. VIN: IGIJ665B9L4133C69

2002 CHEVROLET TRAILBLAZER BLUE. VIN: 1GNDT135722440159

2014 FREIGHTLINER CASCUDIA WHITE. VIN: 3AKJGLD51ESFU4309

16FT CAMPERBUMBER PULL. NO VIN

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

June 20 and 27, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the fol-lowing described abandoned vehicle(s) on August 15, 2025.

2012 Nissan Rogue VIN: JN8AS5MV6CW408705

2006 Hyundai Sonata VIN: KMHET46C86A111397

2004 Honda Accord VIN: 1HGCM56734A066420

2004 GMC Yukon VIN: 1GKFK66U74J278545

2000 Ford Ranger VIN: 1FTYR10V3YPA32471

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

June 20 and 27, 2025