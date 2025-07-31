Legals for 7/25/2025 – 7/31/2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Garner B McBride, an unmarried man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Renasant Bank, its successors and assigns dated March 16, 2023; said mortgage being recorded on March 17, 2023 as Instrument No. 3554707, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Renasant Bank by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3571184, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Renasant Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on August 27, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that certain lot or parcel of land situated in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and being more particularly described as follows: A portion of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 13 South, Range 6 East of Huntsville Meridian in Etowah County, Alabama, described as follows, to wit: Commence at the NE corner of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 5, Township 13 South, Range 6 East for the point of beginning and thence run Southerly along the East line of said Quarter a distance of 150 feet; thence run Westerly a distance of 80 feet on a line parallel with the North line of said Quarter; thence run Northerly to a point on the North line of said Quarter, which is 100 feet West of the point of beginning; thence run East 100 feet along the North line of said Quarter to the point of beginning, all lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, save and except the portion conveyed to the State of Alabama as described in Deed recorded in Book 1902, Page 155, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Said property is commonly known as 2997 Hall Dr, Gadsden, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

RENASANT BANKas holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-06846AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

July 18, 25, and August 1, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Keith Pitman Toney, a married man and, Rita Lynn Toney to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for USAA Federal Savings Bank, its successors and assigns dated February 26, 2010; said mortgage being recorded on March 2, 2010 as Instrument No. 3328332, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to U.S. Bank National Association by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3407587, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, U.S. Bank National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on August 27, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT NO. 10 OF THE FIRST ADDITION TO GREEN MOUNTAIN LAKE HOMES AS RECORDED ON PLAT BOOK “H”, PAGE 117, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 2095 Broughton Springs Road, Southside, AL 35907.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 22-02543AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Raymond Keith Whorton, a married man and Alisha Whorton to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Southpoint Bank, its successors and assigns dated May 29, 2015; said mortgage being recorded on June 4, 2015 as Instrument No. 3418664, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to SunTrust Mortgage, Inc. by assignment recorded as Instrument No. 3438275, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, Truist Bank, successor by merger to SunTrust Bank successor by merger to SunTrust Mortgage Inc., under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on September 10, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

All that parcel of land in Etowah County, State of Alabama, being known and designated as 2.89 acres more or less in the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 and in the NE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 1, Township 13 South, Range 5 East, Huntsville Meridian; more particularly described as; Commence at the Northernmost corner of property described in deed from Michael Johnson to John C. Hopkins on November 19, 1979 and recorded in Deed Book 1321, Page 989 in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama; thence Northwesterly along the Southwesterly bound-ary of Lake Circle a distance of 79.63 feet to the Northernmost corner of property described in Deed made November 13, 1986 from Lee Investment Corporation to Ronald Hewlett Towers and the point of beginning of said 2.89 acre tract; thence South 39 degrees 56 minutes West a distance of 90.24 feet to a point; thence South 38 degrees 18 minutes West a distance of 48.47 feet to a point; thence South 06 degrees 48 minutes West a distance of 135.24 feet to a point; thence South 66 degrees 16 minutes West a distance of 167.94 feet to a point; thence North 37 degrees 53 minutes West a distance of 69.17 feet to a point; thence North 28 degrees 51 minutes West a distance of 111.57 feet to a point; thence North 21 degrees 20 minutes East a distance of 110.04 feet to a point; thence North 16 degrees 47 minutes West a distance of 156.60 feet to a point; thence North 83 degrees 03 minutes East a distance of 383.78 feet to Southwesterly line of Lake Circle; thence Southeasterly along the Southwesterly side of Lake Circle a chord line of South 22 degrees 34 minutes East a distance of 154.46 feet to the point of beginning.

Said property is commonly known as 121 S Lake Drive, Rainbow City, AL 35906.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

TRUIST BANK, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO SUNTRUST BANK SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO SUNTRUST MORTGAGE INC.

as holder of said mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 955616

www.foreclosurehotline.net

July 25, August 1, and 8, 2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jeffery Brent Cofield, a married man and Debra J. Cofield, his wife, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Homecomings Financial Network, Inc., its successors and assigns, on July 5, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on July 14, 2006, as Document Number 3250913. U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-ininterest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS8, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on August 27, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the south line of the SE 1/4 of the NW 1/4 which is 100 feet westerly, measures along said south line, from the southeast corner thereof, and from thence run in a westerly direction and along the south line of said forty a distance of 339 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 76°29’ to the right and run in a northwesterly direction a distance of 434.2 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 23°30’ to the left and run in a northwesterly direction a distance of 90.8 feet to a point in the southeasterly right of way line of Rainbow Drive; thence in a northeasterly direction and along the southeasterly right of way line of said highway a distance of 207 feet to the southwest line of that certain lot conveyed by Fay Neely Wynn, a widow, to Joe T. Wright, by deed dated 14th May, 1960, and recorded in Book “768”, Page 233, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence in a southeasterly direction and along the southwest line of said Wright lot a distance of 320 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 17°12’ to the right and run in a southeasterly direction and along the southwest line of said Wright lot a distance of 405.5 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4) in Section Thirty-One (31), Township Twelve (12) South, Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Rainbow City, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 4014 Rainbow Dr, Rainbow City, AL 35906

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as trustee, as successor-ininterest to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-KS8 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Ricky Joe Thompson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/09/2025 to the Estate of Mickey James Thompson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 11, 18, and 25, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Rebecca Annette Steakley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/12/2025 to the Estate of George O. Steakley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 11, 18, and 25, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Cloyce Bryan Hammonds was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/16/2025 to the Estate of Mary Faye Richardson a/k/a Mary Faye Hammonds, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 11, 18, and 25, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Phillip W. Williams, Jr., Esq. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/09/2025 to the Estate of Roslyn M. Marshall, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 18, 25, and August 1, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Christie D. Knowles was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/27/2025 to the Estate of Elisabeth Hardin AKA Nettie Elisabeth Hardin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 18, 25, and August 1, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Caleb McWhorter was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/30/2025 over the Estate of Richard Cleve McWhorter, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 18, 25, and August 1, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Dana Lisa Helms. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/01/2025 to the Estate of Richard Eric Hunter, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 18, 25, and August 1, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Peggy Jean Braswell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/01/2025 to the Estate of Marjorie Bolding, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 18, 25, and August 1, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Chacara Ariel Cole was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/08/2025 to the Estate of Alphonso Lee Griffin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 18, 25, and August 1, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Thomas McClendon Owens, Jr. and James Lynwood Owens was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 06/25/2025 to the Estate of Dixie Jones Owens, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 18, 25, and August 1, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Gregory James Clouse was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/20/2025 to the Estate of James E. Clouse, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 18, 25, and August 1, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Ashley Chandler was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/27/2025 to the Estate of Tracey L. Carmack, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Emily Hawk Mills, Esq. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/03/2025 to the Estate of Minnie C. Pearson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jimmy Allen Barron was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/07/2025 to the Estate of Alvin L. Barron, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Keith Clark was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/08/2025 to the Estate of Joe Wheeler Clark, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Lukas Earl Parker was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/09/2025 to the Estate of Connie Laurette Parker, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Edith Eleene Bush was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/15/2025 to the Estate of Donald R. Bush, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Peyton Patrick was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/16/2025 over the Estate of Anthony Bernard Patrick, Sr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kathy Gaskin James was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 06/26/2025 over the Estate of Robert Allen Gaskin, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF HABIB SHARIF, DECEASED.

Case No.: S-6138

TO: Maryam Sharif Alexander, whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court a Petition for Final

Settlement for the Estate of Habib Sharif, deceased.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED the 27th day of August, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., has been set

and appointed as the day for the hearing of said petition and the taking of testimony in support thereof, at which time you can appear and contest the same if you see proper.

DONE THIS THE 8th DAY OF 8th DAY OF July 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

July 11, 18, and 25, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2025-00375

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ELISABETH HARDIN AKA NETTIE ELISABETH HARDIN, DECEASED.

TO: Any and all unknown heirs; whereabouts unknown

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that there has been filed in this Court an instrument purporting to

be in the Last Will and Testament of ELISABETH HARDIN aka NETTIE ELISABETH HARDIN,

deceased, and a petition in writing and under oath praying for the admission to probate and record in this Court of said instrument as the true Last Will and Testament of the decedent.

You are FURTHER NOTIFIED to be in and appear before this Court on the 30th day of July, 2025

at 2:00 p.m., when said petition will be heard and to show cause, if any you may have, why the instrument filed with said petition and purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of ELISABETH HARDIN aka NETTIE ELISABETH HARDIN, deceased, should not be admitted to probate and recorded in this Court as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

DONE THIS THE 8th 8th DAY OF DAY OF July 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

July 11, 18, and 25, 2025

NOTICEOF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: KERA MILAM, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-408

TO: Bobby Jo Milam and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 18TH day of AUGUST 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE TH 11th DAY OF JULY 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

July 18, 25, and August 1, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: PATRICIA LITTLE, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-230

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the day of AUGUST 2025 at 2:30p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 15TH DAY OF JULY 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

July 18, 25, and August 1, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: SAMUEL RAINS, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-349

TO: Dodie Rains (aka Doris Stephens), Durwood Rains, John Rains, Mark Rains, McKenzie Bost and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 26th day of AUGUST 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 18TH DAY OF JULY 202

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

June 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL

SETTLEMENT

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FRED LEE COCHRAN, JR., DECEASED.

CASE NO: 2024-00561

TO: BRIAN BUTTS, WHEREABOUTS UNKNOWN

MARY BETH NIX aka MARY PHILLIPS NIX has filed a Petition for Final Settlement of his/her administration of the above styled estate and filed with his/her petition an accounting. The 12th day of August, 2025 at 10:30 a. m. is hereby set as the day and time for the hearing of said Petition.

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

Etowah County, Alabama

June 25, August 1 and 8,2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown.

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Christy K. Stevenson and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Christy K. Stevenson was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 7TH day of JULY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 12 day of AUGUST 2025, at 1:00 P.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 11, 18, and 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Halen Chase Bailey, whose whereabouts are unknown

Crimson Hunter Bailey, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person

of James Bailey and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of James Bailey was filed by Riverview Regional Medical Center on the 14 day of JULY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters

2025, at of Conservatorship is set on the 18th day of AUGUST 1:30 P.M., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 18, 25, and August 1, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Sharon L. Cantrell and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Sharon L. Cantrell was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 23RD day of JULY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 26th day of AUGUST 2025, at 2:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Kathy Gilbert, whose last known address is 2511 Hillcrest Drive,

Gadsden, Alabama 35904;

Kevin Gilbert, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Brenda Gilbert and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Brenda Gilbert was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 23rd day of JULY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 26th day of AUGUST 2025, at 2:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: GARY BRENT STANFIELD, deceased

CASE NUMBER: 2025-00363

TO: Mykala Elizabeth Stanfield, Kimberly Stanfield, Zachary Brent Stanfield, and Deandra Stanfield.

Petition For Probate of the Last Will and Testament of Gary Brent Stanfield was filed in the Office of the Probate Judge of Etowah County by Mykala Elizabeth Stanfield and that the 27th day of August 2025, at 10:30 A .M. is appointed the day and time for hearing hereof, at which time you may appear and contest the same, if you see proper.

SCOTT W. HASSELL

PROBATE JUDGE

July 18, 25, and August 1, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF OZIEL SALVADOR HERNANDEZ MURILLO, A MINOR

DATE OF BIRTH 9/17/12

Case No. JU 2025-7.01

ADELELMO HERNANDEZ or any known or unknown individual, whose whereabouts

are unknown, must answer the PETITION FOR CUSTODY FILED BY YARELY JASMIN

not HERNANDEZ MURILLO and other relief by 22nd day of August, 2025, or, thereafter, a judgment may be rendered in JU 2025-7.01.

DONE on this the 10th day of July

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah County

Attorney for PETITIONER

SHAUN MALONE, MALONE LAW FIRM

924 Third Ave.

Gadsden AL 35901

256-547-9992

July 18, 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF ESBEIDY ESTEPHANIA HERNANDEZ MURILLO, A MINOR

DATE OF BIRTH 5/26/09

Case No. JU 2025-6.01

ADELELMO HERNANDEZ or any known or unknown individual, whose whereabouts

are unknown, must answer the PETITION FOR CUSTODY FILED BY LEISA HERNANDEZ

MURILLO and other relief by 22nd day of August 2025, or, thereafter, a judgment

may be rendered in JU 2025-6.01.

DONE on this the 10th day of July 2025.

Cassandra Johnson,

Clerk of the Circuit Court of Etowah

County

Attorney for PETITIONER

SHAUN MALONE, MALONE LAW FIRM

924 Third Ave.

Gadsden AL 35901

256-547-9992

July 18, 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION TO QUIET TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

The Leira Group, Inc. Plaintiff,

V.

Civil Action no. CV-2025-900311.00

A tract of land described as tax parcel 15-09-31-3-000-056.003,and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said property, Defendants, are hereby notified that The Leira Group, Inc. an Alabama Corporation, Plaintiff, has filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, a complaint for quiet title and other relief. The style of said action being identified as CV-2025-900311.00. The above named person, entities and all other persons or entities, known or unknown, are hereby notified that they must file an answer to said complaint in the identified civil action on or before 9/5/2025, or thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against

them in said Civil Action CV-2025-900311.00.

Done this 30th day of June 2025.

CASSANDRA JOHNSON,

CLERK OF COURT

Elizabeth P. Haney

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Inzer, Haney, McWhorter & Haney, LLC

PO Drawer 287

Gadsden, AL 35902

July 11, 18, 25, and

August 1, 2025

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THERESA BEVERLY, PLAINTIFF,

CASE NO. CV-25-900347.00

VS.

The heirs at law and next of kin of MINNIE

SHARP, and all persons unknown, claiming

any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien

or interest in the following described real

property: Lot Number Fifteen (15) and

Sixteen (16) in Block Number Three (3) in

the Coosa Land Company’s North Tenth

Street Subdivision according to the map or

plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”,

Page 373, in the office of the Judge of

Probate, and being and lying in Gadsden,

Etowah County, Alabama.,

DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: The heirs at law of Minnie Sharp and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above-described real property.

Please take notice that Theresa Beverly has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above described real property. The above named defendants, and/or their heirs must answer said Complaint within 30 days following last date of publication of this notice, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-25-900347.00.

DONE this 17thday of July, 2025.

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR. CIRCUIT JUDGE

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Circuit Court Clerk Etowah County, Alabama

Savannah L. Long

Attorney at Law

The Shelnutt Law Firm PC

517 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: 256-547-4988

July 25, August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE MATTER OF:

THE PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF MINOR CHILD

NOTICE TO: RODRIGO MAJIA AND/OR UNDISCLOSED FATHER

UNKNOWN AND/OR ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You will take notice that a Petition to Change Name of Minor Child born to Natividad Martinez, was filed on the 12th day of June, 2025, alleging that the identity of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. Minor Child’s birth date is 01/14/2011.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this proceeding, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein, with counsel for the petitioner whose name and address is shown below, and with the Clerk of the Probate Court of

Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902.

This the 14th day of July 2025

Attorney for the Petitioner:

Randy Phillips, Esquire

750 Forrest Avenue

Gadsden, AL 35901

256-438-5482

Scott W. Hassell

Probate Judge

July 18, 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY,

BRANDON VAUGHN, PLAINTIFF,

CASE NO.: GV-23-900221-SJS

VS.

HUNTER WALKER AND A Tract or Parcel of land described as follows: Beginning in the center of the Egypt Road where It crosses a certain Big Ditch representing the West boundary of the R. H. Vaughn property and running North 210 feet, thence East 210 feet, thence South 210 feet to the Egypt Road, thence West to the point of beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less; said parcel being In the NW1⁄4 of the NW1⁄4 of Section 13, Township 11, Range 4 East of the Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama. All mineral rights reserved as in former deeds.

AND

FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS 1-10, ANY AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN AND TO THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE.

DEFENDANTS.

TO: ALL HEIRS AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF HUNTER WALKER, AND ANY AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IIN AND TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE.

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: CV-23-900221-SJS.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 21st day of November, 2024

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

John D. Floyd Esquire

FLOYD LAW FIRM, LLC Attorney for Petitioners

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-6328

July 25, August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Jessica

Cahela-Riedlinger, Plaintiff,

VS.

CASE NO.: DR-2025-900152.00-SJS

Brett Lee Riedlinger, Defendant

TO: Brett Lee Riedlinger, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint for Divorce by seeking relief by September 15, 2025, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. DR-2025-900152.00-SJS. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th St. Gadsden, Al 35901, 256-543-7610.

Done this 9th day of July 2025

CASSANDRA JOHNSON,

Etowah County Circuit Clerk

/s/ Sonny J. Steen

Circuit Judge

Shannon L. Millican

Attorney at Law

255 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 543-7610

July 25, August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MIRACLE MILE RENTALS, LLC

Plaintiff

Case No.: CV-2025-900258

Vs.

JOYCE GOOD,

CITY OF GLENCOE,

Any and all Heirs and Assigns And all other persons claiming any present, Future, contingent, rmainder, reversion Or other interest in said lands

And

PARCEL#; 31-14-09-30-0-001-266.000

PPIN 29508

H/S BASE YEAR- BEG AT INTER S SIDE ADERHOLT RD E SIDE CO RD 6257 TH S ALONG E SIDE CO RD 6257 130S TH E 150STH N 150S TO S SIDE ADERHOLT RD TH W ON S SIDE SAID ROW 150S TO POB LYIIN NE 1/4 SE 1/4 GLENCOE 30-12-7 1426-459, S-8635, D-2016-3430402

Also described as property conveyed in

Instrument 3525448 as recorded in the

Records of Office of the Judge of Probate of ETOWAH County, Alabama

Defendants

The defendants, JOYCE GOOD, CITY OF GLENCOE, Any and all Heirs and Assigns, in the above-styled action, and Defendants who are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s verified complaint to quiet title and for ejectment by September 22, 2025 or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against them in Case Number CV 2025-900258 in the Circuit Court of ETOWAH County, Alabama.

Witness my hand and seal on this the 20th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Court Clerk ETOWAH County, AL

Corey B. Lipscomb

814 North Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama, 36532

251-615-1242

July 25, August 1, 8 and 15, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MIRACLE MILE RENTALS, LLC

Plaintiff

Case No.: CV-2025-900257

Vs.

SCOTT

KENNETH PERRY

Any and all Heirs and Assigns And all other persons claiming any present, Future, contingent, remainder, reversion Or other interest in said lands

And

PARCEL#; 15-08-27-0-001-048.000

PPIN 45800

T/S-2019-319-

COM INT E LINE NW ¼ SE ¼ & S ROW

GARMON RD TH W 372 ALONG S ROW GARMON RD TO POB TH SW’LY 115S ALONG )ROW TH SW 167.4 TH E 125S TH NE 167.4 TO POB LYING IN NW ¼ SE ¼ 27-12-6, 1126-25,)

1552-77, D-98-0903, D-2018-3461973

Also described as property conveyed in Instrument 3560459 as recorded in the records of Office of the Judge of Probate of ETOWAH County, Alabama

Defendants

The defendants, SCOTT KENNETH PERRY, Any and all Heirs and Assigns, in the above-styled action, and Defendants who are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s verified complaint to quiet title and for ejectment by September 22, 2025 or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against them in Case Number CV 2025-900258 in the Circuit Court of ETOWAH County, Alabama.

Witness my hand and seal on this the 20th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Court Clerk ETOWAH County, AL

Corey B. Lipscomb

814 North Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama, 36532

251-615-1242

July 25, August 1, 8 and 15, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MIRACLE MILE RENTALS, LLC

Plaintiff

Case No.:CV-2025-900256

Vs.

WILLIAM DEWAYNE McCLENDON aka DEWAYNE McCLENDON, PREFERRED ORNAMENTAL AND WELDING, LLC,

ESSEX TECHNOLOGY GROUP, LLC

CAM 6 PROPERTIES, LLC

Any and all Heirs and Assigns And all other persons claiming any present, Future, contingent, remainder, reversion Or other interest in said lands

AndPARCEL#; 22-02-09-0-001-019.001

PPIN 100143

T/S-2019-327COM NE COR NW1/4 SW1/4 TH E 57.17 TO SW ROW OF RR TH SE 367.47 ALONG ROW TO POB TH SE 111.29 ALONG ROW TH SW 261.75TH SW 64.66 TO E ROW OF HWY 431 TH NW 222.15 ALONG ROW TH SE 74.38 TH S 23.37 TH NE 203.94 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SW1/4 GLENCOE 9-13-7

D-2014-

3398824,D-2018-3461868

Also described as property conveyed in

Instrument 3560454 as recorded in the records of Office of the Judge of Probate of ETOWAH County, Alabama

Defendants

The defendants, WILLIAM DEWAYNE McCLENDON aka DEWAYNE McCLENDON, PREFERRED ORNAMENTAL AND WELDING, LLC, ESSEX TECHNOLOGY GROUP, LLC, CAM 6 PROPERTIES, LLC, Any and all Heirs and Assigns, in the above-styled action, and Defendants who are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s verified complaint to quiet title and for by September 22, 2025 or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against them in Case Number CV 2025-900258 in the Circuit Court of ETOWAH County, Alabama.

Witness my hand and seal on this the 18th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Court Clerk ETOWAH County, AL

Corey B. Lipscomb

814 North Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama, 36532

251-615-1242

July 25, August 1, 8 and 15, 2025

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS REQUEST FOR BIDS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO. AL-21693-2024

CITY OF GLENCOE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Glencoe at Glencoe City Hall, 201 W Chastain Blvd, Glencoe, Alabama, 35905, until 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 5, 2025, and at that time publicly opened for constructing the following:

Resurfacing on Websters Chapel Road From SR-1 (US-431) to County Line

For the City of Glencoe, Project No. AL-21693-2024

The bracket estimate on this project is from $550,000.00 to $625,000.00. This bracket range is provided only as a general indication of a broad financial size category for the project. It should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will it have any bearing on any decision to award the contract. The principal items of work are approximately as follows:

594 Unclassified Excavation, per cubic yard

109 Machine Grading Shoulders, per station

1124 Superpave Bit Concrete Wearing Surface Layer ½” Max Agg, ESAL Range C/D, per ton

870 Superpave Bit Concrete Upper Binder Layer, ½” Max Agg, ESAL Range C/D, per ton

100 Superpave Bit Concrete Upper Binder Layer, Patching 1” Max Agg, ESAL Range C/D, per ton

24 Superpave Bit Concrete Upper Binder Layer, Widening 1” Max Agg, ESAL Range C/D, per ton

The entire project shall be completed in THIRTY (30) working days.

A cashier’s check (drawn on an Alabama Bank) or bid bond for 5% of the amount bid (maximum of $10,000.00) and made payable to the City of Glencoe must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith. The City of Glencoe requires that the General Contractor’s Alabama license number is included on the outside of the sealed bid envelope to be considered and on the bid form. Proof of insurance coverages of the types and amounts as set forth in the project specifications will be required of the contractor, and any and all subcontractors, prior to beginning work. The contractor will be required to perform work amounting to at least 30% of the total contract cost within their organization.

Contractor prequalification is not required to bid on this project. However, the award of the contract will not be made to any bidder who, at the time of the award, is considered by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to be disqualified from bidding, nor to any bidder who is an affiliate of or has a corporate officer, director, or principal owner who is a corporate officer, director, or owner of, another person who is presently disqualified by ALDOT. Further details and definitions regarding this provision are included in the project specifications.

To be eligible for consideration, bids must be submitted on complete original proposals made available by the owner. Bid documents (including plans and proposals) are available at Three Notch Group, Inc., 224 Broad St, Suite 201, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, (256) 543-9431 upon payment of a non-refundable deposit of $200. PDF electronic copies are available via email Jamie.christopher@3notch.com at no cost to the bidder. Checks shall be made payable to Three Notch Group, Inc. Bid documents will be mailed only upon receipt of deposit. No bid documents will be distributed later than 24 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids.

This is a federally funded project. The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act and other acts amendatory, supplementary, or relative thereto. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations. MBE/DBE participation is encouraged; however, no specific MBE/DBE goals have been established for this project.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications.

In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, all bidders are hereby notified that it will be affirmatively ensured that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids and to disregard any minor irregularities is reserved by the owner.

Honorable Chris Hare, Mayor

July 11, 18, and 25,

2025

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PROJECT: Walking Track in District 2

Project No. M-058

OWNER: The City of Attalla, Alabama

Separate sealed bids for the construction of the Walking Track in District 2 Project will be received by The City of Attalla at the City Hall of Attalla at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL, 35954 until 10:00 A.M. CDST on Thursday, July 31, 2025 in the Council Chambers and then at said place publicly opened and read aloud. The project will consist of constructing a concrete walking track and a concrete slab with footer.

The Bid Documents may be examined at the Attalla City Hall or copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained from The City of Attalla Engineering Department. Upon request, documents will be shipped after all shipping and handling charges are collected.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids, and to award the contract to the lowest and responsible bidder. All bidders must comply with requirements of the Contractor’s Licensing Law of the State of Alabama and be certified for the type of work on which the proposal is submitted.

All Bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the Bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying the license number on the outside of the envelope in which the Proposal is delivered.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within 60 days after the actual date of the opening thereof.

THE CITY OF ATTALLA

Larry Means, Mayor

July 18 and 25, 2025

JOB COMPLETION

Apel Machine & Supply Col, Inc. P.O. Box 2010, Cullman, AL 35056 Hereby gives notice of completion for the project for the Town of Walnut Grove Scada/Generator Installation (DWSRF Project No. FS010547-01 Contract #3 Contract NO. WG24136) Any claims for labor, material or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Dave Bechtel at UEC, LLC 205 951 3838 or John Apel 256 734 2032 ext. 180.

July 25, August 1 and 8, 2025

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Regional Warehousing & Mini Storage located at 3525 Mountain View Dr Southside, AL 35907 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by tenants for default on their Storage Contracts. The sale will occur at the facility on 8/4/2025 at 9:00AM. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply

July 25, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on August 7, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m. on the premises of Stock it N Lock it Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Jennifer Cain. Unit 218-H

Rochelle Keener. Unit 118-E

Joseph Strutz. Unit 117-E and 278-J

Ronna Watts. Unit 431-M and 434-M

Stacie Yates. Unit 240-I

Kiosy Kiosy. Unit 7-A

Wes Gwin. Unit 95-D, 159-F and 503-L

Mia Cooper. Unit 217-H

David Alverson. Unit 223-I

Robert Young. Unit 230-I

Stock it N Lock it Mini Storage

3403 Rainbow Parkway,

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

July 25 and August 1, 2025

Notice of Sale

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on August 1, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive Gadsden, AL. 35903.

Nathan Doster Unit 121

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

July 25 and

August 1, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

In accordance with the Alabama Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Alabama Code Sections 32-13-1 through 32-13-8 notice is hereby given to the owners, lienholders, and other interested parties. The following motor vehicles will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder at 9:00 am July 31, 2025 at Team One Hyundai, Gadsden, Alabama. Seller reserves the right to reject any bid and the right to bid.

2013 Hyundai Veloster

VIN# KMHTC6AD2DU115380

Stephanie Gillilan

Attorney at Law

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 458-6515

July 18 and 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2003 GMC Yukon Vin#1GKEC13Z43R310363 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 08/29/2025

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

July 18 and 25, 2025

PUBLIC HEARING

The Attalla Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 28, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

A variance requested and filed by Newview Partners, LLC., to allow a billboard at the address of 1023 West Meighan Boulevard, Attalla, AL 35954. The variance request is to increase the maximum size of a billboard.

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

July 18 and 25, 2025

CUNNINGHAM LAW FIRM DESTROYING FILES

Cunningham Law Firm 852 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL. Destroying all Files that were closed prior to 2019. Clients have 30 days to call the office at 256-546-1953 to request files before they are destroyed.

July 25 and August 1, 2025

ORDINANCE NO. O-16-25

Amending Fiscal Year 2025 Budget

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that Ordinance No. O-44-24 (Fiscal Year 2025 Budget) is further amended by transferring $13,115,000.00 from the general fund unassigned fund balance to the following accounts:

$11,100,000 into account #001-25-2500-410-417050-GAC to cover construction management services and construction plans and specifications for West Meighan Sports Complex (Gadsden Athletics Center)

$1,000,000 into account # 001-25-25 00-410-417602-CTYH to cover furniture for new City Hall

$600,000 into account # 001-95-9500-410-416090 to cover expenditures related to relocation of dispatch

$415,000 into account # 001-75-7500-410-417011 to cover the purchase of a new Garbage Truck

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 15, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-305-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

235 N. 6TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 1 and 2, in Block No. 1 in Crocheron Central Addition to Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 51, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and to any and all other real estate located in Etowah County, Alabama, in which Annie L. Owens or Omer Odell Owens had an interest in the time of their deaths; ALSO Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 25 East, Lee County, Alabama, and to any and all other real estate located in Lee County, Alabama, in which Annie L. Owens or Omer Odell Owens had an interest at the time of their deaths.

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-4-000-043.000

PIN# 34010

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to ZELAMINA JOHNSON and ANGENETTA RODGERS, 235 N. 6TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, heirs of LOUVADA OWENS.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-306-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

804 E BROAD STREET (COMMERCIAL) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

PARCEL ONE:

A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the NE right of way line of the Gadsden-Anniston Highway, otherwise known as East Broad Street, which point is 86.55 feet northwesterly, measured along said NB line, from the northerly line of Carroll, or Hoke Street, and from thence run in a northeasterly direction, forming an interior angle of the tract herein described 85° 51’ a distance of 119.5 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 21° 21’ to the left and run in a northeasterly direction a distance of 61.1 feet to a point in the southwesterly right of way line of the L & N RR: thence deflect an angle of 89° 40’ to the left and run in a north-westerly direction and along the SW right of way line of said railroad a distance of 99.6 feet a point; thence deflect an angle of 69° 42’ to the left and run in southwesterly direction a distance of 133 feet to a point in the northeast right of way line of East Broad Street; thence deflect an angle of 86° 08’ to the left and run in a southeasterly direction and along the NE right of way line of East Broad street a distance of 114 feet to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the NE1/4 of the SE1/4 in Section 10, Township 12 South, Range 6, East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. Subject to the rights of the City of Gadsden, in and to a portion of the above described property condemned for drainage easement.

PARCEL TWO:

An easement for private driveway purposes over and across a strip of land described as beginning at a point in the NE right of way line of the Gadsden-Anniston Highway otherwise known as East Broad Street, which point is 86.55 feet northwesterly, measured along said NE line, from the northerly line of Carroll, or Hoke Street, and from thence run in a north-easterly direction, forming an interior angle of the tract herein described of 94°09’, a distance of 103.5 feet to a point; thence deflect an angle of 97° 27’ to the right and run in a southeasterly direction to a point which is 7.3 feet southeasterly from, measured at right angles to, the northwesterly line of the tract herein described; thence in a southwesterly direction and at all times 7.3 feet southeasterly from, measured at right angles to, said north-westerly line to a point in the NE right of way line of East Broad Street; thence In a northwesterly direction and along the NE right of way line of said East Broad Street to the point of beginning, said description embracing a portion of the NE 1/4 of the SE1/4, in Section 10, Township12 South, Range 6, East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-02-10-4-000-001.000

PIN# 36086

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to RONNIE POLLARD, P.O. BOX 4252, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 804 E. BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 3475 BERNARD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-7516.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-307-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

104 E. LAKE DRIVE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot or Tract Number 30 in Hook’s Lake Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 294, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama together with all improvements thereon.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-07-25-2-000-231.000

PIN# 14270

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to J & J MIRACLE IN MOTION, LLC, 1502 WESTVIEW DRIVE NW, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35906-2416, 104 E. LAKE DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-308-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1501 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE (COMMERCIAL) in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Beginning 100 feet East of the NE corner of the SW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 32, Township 11, Range 6 East, and run North 87 degrees 30 minutes East 50 feet to a stake; thence South 5 degrees E 407-50/100 feet to a stake; thence South 87 degrees 30 minutes West 50 feet to a stake; thence North 5 Degrees West 407-50/100 feet to the beginning, save and except any part of said property which is included within the boundaries of Tuscaloosa Avenue, formerly Mineral Avenue, and/or Church Street, being a part of the SE 1/4 of the SW 1/4 of Section 32, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 10-09-32-3-000-080.001

PIN# 19574

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to DONALD BERKEY and JUANITA BERKEY, 2200 CLAYTON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-1219, 1501 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-309-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1103 WHITEHEAD STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

Lot 4, Block D, Highland Park Addition, recorded in Plat Book B, Page 164, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-137.000

PIN# 19845

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to RUTH N. MARTIN, 1103 WHITEHALL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1103 WHITEHEAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-310-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 411 BRYAN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 7 BLK 14 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-339.000

PIN# 50557

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to PHILLIP ADDIS DUFFEY FARMER, 411 BRYAN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-311-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 400 MILLER AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BLKS 1,2,3,4 LINCOLN HILL CEMETERY PLAT F-21 & ANNULED WALLS ST, SUNSET LANE & PT OF MILLER AVE BEING 32 AC(C) LYING IN NW1/4 SE1/4 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-4-000-002.000

PIN# 44511

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to THE MILLER DRAKE GROUP, LLC, 400 MILLER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-312-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1123 6TH AVENUE (County Property Records show address as 1133 Sixth Avenue) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number Eight (8), Ten (10), Twelve (12), Fourteen (14) and Sixteen (16) in Block Number Fifteen (15) in Gadsden Land and Improvement Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 23, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

TAX PARCEL ID: 15-03-05-4-000-113.000

PIN# 37124

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to PAM HAUGEN and THE DAVIS FAMILY TRUST c/o JEROME DAVIS, P.O. BOX 369, HARPERSVILLE, ALABAMA 35078, 1123 6TH AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, DR. J.J. &/or MAUD M DAVIS, P.O. BOX 369, HARPERSVILLE, ALABAMA 35078.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-313-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

404 CAROLYN LANE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Twenty-Five (25) in Block “N”, in Oakleigh Estates, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “G”, Page 55, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Gadsden, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-2-000-183.000

PIN# 14219

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to FERMIN RODRIGUEZ, 306 COUNTY ROAD 253, CROSSVILLE, ALABAMA 35962, 404 CAROLYN LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a mortgage and assignment of rents against MARVIN L. MCNEAL, 701 REYNOLDS CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, in favor of RIVER BANK & TRUST, 244 S. 3RD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-314-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1459 E. BROAD STREET (COMMERCIAL) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Numbers Seven (7), Eight (8), Nine (9), Ten (10) and Eleven (11), in Block Number Two (2), in Pinehurst Second Addition, said Pinehurst 2nd Addition being a rearrangement of Lots “B” and “C” of Pinehurst Addition as shown by Plat Book “B”, Page 169, and said rearrangement being recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 430, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and being, and lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, SAVE AND EXCEPT those portions of lots 7, 8, and 10 hereto-fore conveyed by L. H. Garrison and wife, Martha E. Garrison, to City of Gadsden as shown by deed dated 10th December, 1941, and recorded in Deed Record “6-I”, Page 287, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, less and except:

A drainage easement containing, 2,416 square feet, more or less, lying in and being all that part of Lots 7 and 11 in Block 2 of Pinehurst 2nd Addition, as recorded in Plat Book A, Page 430, of the probate records of Etowah County, Alabama; being more particularly described as follows:

Begin at the intersection of the western boundary of said Lot 7 and the south right-of-way margin of East Broad Street; thence run southerly, along the western boundary of said Lot 7, to the southwest corner of said Lot 7; thence run westerly, along the northern boundary of said Lot 11, a distance of 4.7 feet, more or less; thence deflect 81°46’ left and run a distance of 25.3 feet, more or less, to a point on the southern boundary of said Lot 11; thence run easterly, along said boundary, a distance of 15.2 feet more or less; thence deflect 81°46’ left and run to a point on the south right-of-way margin of East Broad Street; thence run westerly, along said right-of-way, a distance of 26.1 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning.

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-037.000

PIN# 43744

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given CHRISTOPHER BUTLER, 1713 ELIZABETH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3725, 1459 EAST BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, THOMAS DERAMUS, JR., 1511 E. BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1713 ELIZABETH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3725, 1459 EAST BROAD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-315-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

608 HENRY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Three (3) in Block Number Thirty-Six (36) in the Gadsden Land & Improvement Company’s Thornton Addition, as rearranged by the Coosa Land Company, et al, according to map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 334 and 335, Probate Office, Etowah County, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, save and except all the mineral, mineral and mining rights, privileges and interests in, under and upon the same.

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-049.000

PIN# 33200

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to OSCAR H MILLER (possibly deceased), 608 HENRY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, with potential heir, DON MILLER, 608 HENRY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-316-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

Whereas, the Building Official has determined that a structure located at

1320 KYLE AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Parcel Four

Commence at the Southeast corner of Lot #5, in Block “14” of Interurban Land Company’s First Addition as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 206 and 207, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, on the Northerly R/W of Etowah Avenue (50’ R/W) and run Northwesterly along said Northerly R/W, 80.00 feet to the point of beginning of the property described herein; thence continue Northwesterly along said R/W, 72.54 feet to a point on the Easterly R/W of 14th Street (50’ R/W); thence deflect 82°56’52” right leaving said Northerly R/W and run Northerly along said Easterly R/W, 26.30 feet to a point on the Southerly R/W of Kyle Avenue (50’ R/W Tuscaloosa Avenue by plat); thence deflect 80°03’37” right leaving said Easterly R/W and run Easterly along said Southerly R/W 75.11 feet to a point; thence leaving Southerly R/W deflect right so as to form an interior angle of 77°41’35” and run Southerly 48.21 feet to the point of beginning. Said property being a portion of Lot #5, Block “14”, of Interurban Land Company’s First Addition as recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 206 & 207, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and contains 0.06 acres (more or less).

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-011.001

PIN# 93525

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the City Code, notice of a public hearing has been given to MADILLE PROPERTIES, LLC, 111 S. 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 1320 KYLE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the structure constitutes a nuisance in violation of the City Code and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing or repairing said structure and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the City Code.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-317-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1207 BROOKSIDE DRIVE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 32 BLK 8 MOUNTAIN BROOK ADD #3 PLAT E-80-81 33-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-4-000-008.000

PIN# 17019

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to A&K INVESTORS LLC, 2984 CHERRY HILLS DR, ANTIOCH, TENNESSEE 37013-1309.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-318-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 143 BROOKWOOD DRIVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 10 BLK 2 BROOKWOOD ADD PLAT D-89 GAD 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-032.000

PIN# 43361

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ALAN BRENT JONES, P.O. BOX 1188, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-319-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 2111 CHESTNUT STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 13 BLK 13 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 GADSDEN 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-245.000

PIN# 38526

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given SILVESTRE O. & WF IRIS M. LOPEZ PEREZ, SILVESTRE ORACIO FELICIANO PEREZ AND IRIS MARIELA JUAREZ LOPEZ, 1019 WILBANKS AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-320-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1405 EASTVIEW AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 6 & W1/2 LT 8 BLK 1 COLLEGE HGHTS 2ND ADD D-73 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-237.000

PIN# 43965

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given PASCUAL PEDRO & DEMECIA PETRONA GASPAR, PEDRO PASCUAL GASPAR & DEMECIA PETRONA AGUIRRE PASCUAL, 1405 EASTVIEW AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-321-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1430 HILL AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 17 BLK 6 HILL & CANSLER ADD PLAT A-74 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-3-000-034.000

PIN# 36899

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given ANDREA & COURTNEY JONES, 608 PARK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-322-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 226 KEELING ROAD in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG INTER S LINE NW1/4 SW 1/4 & E SIDE KEELING RD TH N ON E SIDE SAID ROW 176 TH E 90’ TH N 60’ TH E 183’ TH S 178.85’ TH SW 302.84’ TH W 75’ TO POB PT NW1/4 SW1/4 EAST GADSDEN 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-3-000-066.000

PIN# 43082

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to IVAN BUSH, SR & “ETALS”, 226 KEELING ROAD, EAST GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3867.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-323-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 305 LAKEPOINT DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LOT 6 NORTHSHORE VILLAGE K-42 15-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-05-15-3-000-010.020

PIN# 64509

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to DYLAN EDGIL, 305 LAKEPOINT DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-5385, DANNY JAMES & LORI BONDS SHORT, 305 LAKEPOINT DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-324-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 324 LAKEPOINT DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

BEG NE COR LT 24 NORTHSHORE VILLAGE PLAT K-42 TH S 85S TH W 120.16 TO E ROW OF LAKEPOINT DR TH N 67.05 ALONG ROW TH E 131.09 TO POB BEING LT 24 & PT LT 40 NORTHSHORE VILLAGE PLAT K-42 GADSDEN 15-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-05-15-3-000-010.038

PIN# 64527

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to DAVID WETTLIN & WF DORIS WETTLIN, 324 LAKEPOINT DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 3850 LAKEFRONT DRIVE, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-325-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 405 MILLER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 15 BLK 7 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140-141 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-228.000

PIN# 50434

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to BRIAN PARMER, 405 MILLER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-326-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1112 MONTE VISTA DRIVE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 11 BLK 5 MONTE VISTA 2ND ADD PLAT F-365 GADSDEN 33-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-1-000-078.00

PIN# 16396

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to DANIEL MATTEW AND JENNIFER TANNER HEMRICK, 2940 CANTERBURY ROAD, MOUNTAIN BROOK, ALABAMA 35223-1204, MARK & DAN HEMRICK, 1004 JOHNNY MARTIN ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35905.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-327-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 229 RUSSELL STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

W 56.33 LTS 5-8 BLK D MAYFAIR EST PLAT C-273 GADSDEN 24-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-24-1-000-041.001

PIN# 45130

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ANTONIA SANTOS, 229 RUSSELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, ANTONIA SANTOS, 229 RUSSELL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, 35903.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

RESOLUTION NO. R-328-25

Ordering Abatement of Nuisance

located at 1110 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LT 6 BLK 1 REARR BLKS 1 2 3 4 SUNNYSIDE ADD PLAT C-407

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-3-000-233.000

PIN# 32338

is a nuisance and ordered its abatement; and

Whereas, as required by the Code of Ordinances, notice of a public hearing has been given to ROSIE LEE MARSHALL, 411 BECKY ALLEN DRIVE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906.

Now, Therefore, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY

OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, as follows:

1. The Council finds that the property constitutes a nuisance in violation of the Code Ordinances and should be abated.

2. The Building Official is authorized to abate the nuisance by removing said nuisance and to give notice of this decision in accordance with the Code Ordinances.

Adopted by the City Council of Gadsden on July 8, 2025.

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ZELAMINA JOHNSON, 235 N. 6TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 812 N. 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, with possible rights of redemption to DARLENE YOUNG, 901 LITCHFIELD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 812 N. 10TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Six (6) in Block Number Five (5) in Coosa Land Company’s North Tenth Street Addition, according to map thereof recorded in Plat Book B, page 33, Probate Office, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-341.000

PIN# 16972

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIAM J. GOGGANS, 144 EDENSHITE DRIVE, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35811, 902 N. 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 902 N. 10TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 2 and 3, Block 4, Coosa Land 10th Street Addition according to the

plat thereof recorded in Plat Book B, page 373, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-235.000

PIN# 16858

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MILTON CHAPMAN and JACQUELINE CHAPMAN, 803 SLACK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-5015, 111 S. TH

121 STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 111 S. 12TH STREET (COMMERCIAL) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots Number One, Two, Three & Four (1, 2, 3, and 4) in Block Number Two (2), Save and Except 25 feet off the West end of said Lot Number Four (4), all of the above property being the Tallman Addition to the City of Gadsden, according to Lister’s Survey thereof, a map or plat thereof is recorded in Book of Town Plats “A”, Pages 258 and 259, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-204.000

PIN# 36529

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HAROLD JEROME WOODY, 1520 HARDIN CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 929 AVENUE A, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a mortgage in favor of EXCHANGE BANK, 230 N. 3RD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, subject to a lease purchase agreement entered into by MARIA GRULLON, 924 MARTIN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, in favor of THOMAS ALTON TRAMMELL and RUTH TRAMMELL, 2401 HOLLIS STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 929 AVENUE A in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lots 8 and 9 in Block 3, in Liddell Addition, according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, Page 216, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama and lying and being in Etowah County, Alabama, subject to any easements or restrictions of record.

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-103.000

PIN# 33260

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHN JOSEPH KITTLE, SR., 421 CHESTER STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, SUBJECT TO A MORTGAGE IN FAVOR OF DUANE BALL, 404 HUGHES AVENUE, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 421 CHESTER STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot No. 3, Block 29, in the Walnut Park Addition (formerly known as the West Point Second Addition), according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, page 117, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-403.000

PIN# 50140

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES R. JONES and ANITA L. JONES, 2906 W. MEIGHAN BOULEVARD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 601 CHURCH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 601 CHURCH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Eight (8) in Block Number Seventeen (17) in the Interurban Land Company 1st Addition, as recorded in Book of Town Plats “B” on Pages 206 and 207, in the Office of the Judge of Probate.

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-3-000-129.000

PIN# 19627

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to OUTSCAPE PROPERTIES, LLC, P.O. BOX 2362, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 1105 FOSTER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 1105 FOSTER AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

The East fifty (50) feet of Lots numbered Thirteen (13) and Fourteen (14) in Block number Eight (8) in Woodlawn Addition to the City of Gadsden according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Plat Book “A”, page 15, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, subject to so much thereof as is embraced within the boundaries of Foster Avenue.

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-058.000

PIN# 39889

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DOLLY O. BEASLEY, 2511 SANSOM AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, DOLLY O. BEASLEY, JILL COOPER, REGINA G. MURRAY, & DOUGLAS S. BARRON, 2511 SANSOM AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 2511 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number Fifty-eight (58) in Parcel Number Six (6) as shown by map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, as recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-57, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama; subject to any easements or restrictions of record, specifically the reservations, exceptions and limitations set out in deed from Cone Mills Corporation as recorded in Book 811, Page 443, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-043.000

PIN# 37915

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to COLBY BRIAN LEDBETTER, 2239 GALLANT ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, 1505 RAINBOW DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 2513 SANSOM AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, JEFF STANFIELD, 10224 VENTANA COURT, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA 28277, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 2513 SANSOM AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Lot Number 57, Parcel 6, as shown on map or plat of Cone Mills Corporation, Dwight Division, recorded in Plat Book “F”, Pages 51-65, in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden (formerly Alabama City), Etowah County, Alabama; together with all improvements located thereon.

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-042.000

PIN# 37914

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to QUALITY OF LIFE HEALTH SERVICES, INC., 501 S.12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 420 VALLEY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located 420 VALLEY STREET (COMMERCIAL) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as: of Begin at an Existing 1⁄2” Rebar at the Northeast Corner of Block “7”, Northside Subdivision, as Recorded in Plat Book “G”, Pages 197 and 199, Etowah County Probate Office, Being on the Northwesterly R/w of Valley Street (60’ R/w) and Run S26°18’19”w, along Said R/w, 203.74 Feet to an Existing Nail and Bottle Cap; Thence Run S31°22’56”w, along Said R/w 627.10 Feet to an Existing Mark in Concrete; Thence Run N54°;42′22′′ W, Leaving Said R/w, 211.95 Feet to an Existing Capped Rebar on the East Line of Block “6”; 686.62 Feet to an Existing Concrete Marker; Thence Run N25°15′34′′e, along Said East Line, 113.00 Feet to an Existing 1⁄2” Rebar at the Northwest Corner of Block “7”, Thence Run S63°53′49′′e, along the North Line of Block “7”, 183.87 Feet to the Point of Beginning, Said Property Being a Portion of Block “7”, Northside Subdivision, Etowah County, Alabama and Contains 3.69 Acres (More or Less).

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-1-000-050.000

PIN# 33134

You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4765

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to G SHUN SNYDER, 1415 TILLISON ROAD,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903 AND LAURA M WRIGHT, 308 E CHESTNUT

STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 308 E CHESTNUT STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-097.000

PIN# 35510

LT 4 BLK 1 W T COX EAST BROAD ST 2ND ADD PLAT C-199 10-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LORI CARTER & HUSB KEVIN GOODNIGHT, 710 DODGE LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904 believed to have or Claim an interest in

the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of

Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or

condition located at 710 DODGE LANE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-29-1-000-008.001 PIN# 17440

BEG SE COR LOT 128 ARGYLE HILLS PLAT G-67 TH S 230 TO N ROW OF DODGE LN TH W 100 ALONG ROW TH N 230 TH E 100 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 NE1/4 29-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SHIMA MUFLEHI, 513 WEBSTER STREET,

GADSDEN, ALABAMA, 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held

in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a

hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 2223

FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-066.000

PIN# 37606

LT 23 BLK 23 ALFORD’S 2ND ADD PLAT A-308 GADSDEN 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KATHERINE B & HUSB JEREMY L BAKER, 163

WILSON CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an

interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the

City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or

condition located at 3319 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-042.000 PIN# 50234

LT 25 BLK 5 NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C 218-219 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to THOMAS L. PATTERSON, 3415 GEORGIA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3415 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-074.000

PIN# 49791

LT 24 BLK 4 MRS NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C-219 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 205

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID HENSON, TRUSTEE OF HENSON

HOLDINGS, 1140 ROBERTA DRIVE, BISHOP, GEORGIA 30621, believed to have or

Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council

of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY,

AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the

structure or condition located at 3417 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of

Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-073.000

PIN# 49790

LT 23 BLK 4 MRS NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C-219 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ERICK DANIEL ORTIZ AND NORMA INFANTE

CRUZ, 512 KIMBERLY STREET, ALBERTVILLE, ALABAMA 35950-1406,

JEREMY C SISK, P.O. BOX 693, PINSON, ALABAMA 35126, believed to have or

Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council

of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY,

AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the

structure or condition located at 204 HARVARD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of

Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-2-000-121.000

PIN# 15124

LT 10 BLK 6 NORTH HIGHLAND ADD PLAT B-61 35-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CRANSON PROPERTIES LLC, PO BOX

1607, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902-1607, AJC PROPERTIES, LLC, P.O. BOX

1607, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35902, LOFTI OMARELFAROUK and MOHAMED SAID, 2005 S. 11TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim

an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the

City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST

12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whethe4 or not the structure or

condition located at 400 HERZBERG CIRCLE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden,

more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-136.000 PIN# 35725

LT 8 BLK 3 EAST BROAD ST 2ND ADD PLAT C-199 10-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LOWERY PROPERTIES INC, P.O. BOX

4290, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 2206 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-094.000

PIN# 38368

LT 4 BLK 11 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 GADSDEN 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to THOMAS & JACQUELINE SMITH, 2305 HILL

AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 2305 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-064.000

PIN# 38334

LT 14 BLK 3 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-201 GOVT LTS 9&10 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HENRY A & BARBARA B SCROGGIN

‘TRUSTEES’ AND TRUSTEES OF THE SCROGGIN FAMILY LIVING & TRUST,

490 DEVON PLACE, LAKE MARY, FLORIDA 32746, believed to have or Claim an

interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or

condition located at 3604 MADISON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-286.000

PIN# 50021

LOTS 4 & E 1/2 3 BLK 3 JAMES H PRUETT ADD PLAT D 135 GADSDEN S1-T12-R5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to FARRIS M. MCBURNETT, 1251 PALMETTO

COURT, MOBILE, ALABAMA 36695, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 928 MARTIN AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-1-000-266.00

PIN# 30309

LT 11 BLK 12 GOODYEAR PARK PLAT C-85 GADSDEN 11-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HENRY & WF MARY TRAYLOR, 3106 SUDIE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025 at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 3106 SUDIE AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-229.000

PIN# 50435

LTS 13-14 BLK 7 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140-141 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARY BEARDEN, 9 WEST TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 9 WEST TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 7 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-156.000

PIN# 18572

LT 42 PARCEL 1 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F 55 GADSDEN SEC 31 TWP 11S R 6E

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CAJETAN LICCIARDI, 110 BOULDER LANE, STRAWBERRY PLAIN, TENNESSEE 37871, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1177 TUSCALOOSA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-251.000 PIN# 19971

LTE SW ARNOLD RESUB LT 17 PLAT B-125 32-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TOBIE SR & ELIZABETH DENNIS SORRELS, 410

VAN COURTLAND STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, THOMAS COLLINS,

410 VAN COURTLAND STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 410 VAN COURTLAND STREET in District 6 in the

City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-232.00

PIN# 50438

LT 9 BLK 7 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140-141 GADSDEN 1‐12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SYLVIA F. PETERS, 424 VAN COURTLAND

STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025, at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 424 VAN COURTLAND STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-239.000

PIN# 50445

LT 2 BLK 7 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-140-141 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TOMMY C. JOHNSON, 819 CREST

AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025, at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 1002 WAINWRIGHT AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-2-000-134.000

PIN# 42947

LT 9 BLK 4 GLENDALE SUB PLAT E-53 GADSDEN 13-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ALECIA NICHELLE WILKINS, 3221 SUDIE

AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 205, at 1:30

p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located

at 3221 SUDIE AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described

as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-092.000

PIN# 50290

LOT 26 BLK 4 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B 117 GADSDEN 1‐12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES & WF GIDGET PATTERSON, 3104 SHAHAN AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an

interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST

12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or

condition located at 3104 SHAHAN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-218.000

PIN# 49359

LT 3 BLK 20 SMITH’S ADD #1 ALA CITY PLAT B-158 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TIFFENEY STOVALL, 623 NEWTON STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3006 SHAHAN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-221.000

PIN# 49363

E 20 LT 7 & LT 8 BLK 20 SMITHS 1ST ADD PLAT B-158 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENNETH HALL & JOHNNY GRAHAM, 2312

RAILROAD AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an

interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the

City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST

12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or

condition located at 2312 RAILROAD AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden,

more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-204.000

PIN# 37766

LT 14 BLK 24 ALFORDS 2ND ADD PLAT A-310 6-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LORRI S JONES, 412 PRINCETON

AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2642, believed to have or Claim an interest

in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of

Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12,

2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or

condition located at 412 PRINCETON AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden,

more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-2-000-070.000 PIN# 15071

PT LT 60 INDIA SUTHERLIN EST PLAT C-311 35-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STATE OF ALABAMA, P.O. BOX 327210,

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36132, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025, at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 1001 PENNY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-186.000

PIN# 16799

BEG 330(S) S SE ROW INT AVE F & BACK ST TH S 62 (S) TH E 109 (S) TH N 49.44 TH W 110.85 TO POB 33-11-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SANDRA D. JONES, 514 PEARL STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a

hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 514

PEARL STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-408.000

PIN# 50631

LT 1 BLK 5 WEST POINT ADD PLAT B-141 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to AARON B & wf MICHELLE C BELLEW, 2106

MONROE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4736, believed to have or Claim an

interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or

condition located at 2106 MONROE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-335.002

PIN# 98858

BEG NW COR LT 1 BLK 3 SIMS SO GAD ADD RE-AR PLAT G-175 TH W 120 ALONG S ROW OF MONROE ST TH SW 155 TH E 160 TH NW 105.9 TH NW 54.4 TO POB LYING IN SW1/4 SW1/4 GADSDEN 8-12-6

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to NONA LOUISE WAID, 3180 BERKLEY COURT, SOUTHSIDE, ALABAMA 35907, believed to have or Claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition located at 3816 MICHAEL ANN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly

described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-149.000

PIN# 49693

LT 1 RE-ARR LTS 1-2-3-4-5- 11-12-13 BLK 2 2ND REARR ROSEMONT SUB PLAT F-69 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MAROJA RENAY KEITH, 1705 SONIA DRIVE,

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35235, believed to have or Claim an interest in the

property described below, that at a regular meeting Of the Council of the City of Gadsden

to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 12, 2025, at

1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the structure or condition

located at 3811 MICHAEL ANN AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-142.000 PIN# 49685

LT 29 BLK 1 2ND RE-ARR ROSEMONT SUB PLAT F-69 GADSDEN 1-12-5

is a nuisance in violation of the Gadsden City Code and whether it should be abated. You

may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the alleged nuisance

and its abatement.

Brian Greer

BUILDING OFFICIAL

City of Gadsden

P.O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

July 25, 2025