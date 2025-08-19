Legals for 8/15/2025 – 8-19/2025

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jack Nelson to Compass Bank dated April 25, 2016; said mortgage being recorded on May 6, 2016 as Instrument No. 3433628, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama.

The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, Successor by merger to BBVA USA, formerly known as Compass Bank, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Etowah County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on August 29, 2025 the following property, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

THE WEST 45 FEET OF LOT NUMBER FOUR (4) IN BLOCK 10 OF THE W. T. COX SOUTH ADDITION REARRANGEMENT TO EAST GADSDEN, ALABAMA, WHICH SAID PLAT IS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 360, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA.

Said property is commonly known as 306s 7th St, Gadsden, AL 35903.

Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description, the legal description will control.

Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale.

Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage.

PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO BBVA USA, FORMERLY KNOWN AS COMPASS BANK

as holder of said

mortgage

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLP

505 20th Street N, Suite 1775

Birmingham, AL 35203

Telephone: (205) 216-4238

FT21@mccalla.com

File No. 25-07096AL

www.foreclosurehotline.net

August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jerry L. Ash and Cassie M. Ash, husband and wife, to Ameriquest Mortgage Company, on March 17, 2004, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on March 26, 2004, as Document Number M-2004-1219. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-R3, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on September 10, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

LOT 17, IN BLOCK “G” IN THE ELLIOTT ADDITION NO. 2, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK “B”, PAGES 2 AND 3, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND LYING AND BEING IN GADSDEN, ALABAMA.

More commonly known as: 1108 Jupiter Street, Gadsden, AL 35901

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-R3 (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

_____________

NOTICEOF SHERIFF SALE

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE OF CASE #31-CV-2024-900330 issued from the ETOWAH COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Against SHANE BAILEY a/k/a GARY S. BAILEY (Defendant) and in favor of THE EXCHANGE BANK OF ALABAMA (Plaintiff) for a judgment issued September 11, 2024 in the amount of $16,857.98, I, Jonathon W. Horton, Sheriff of Etowah County, will proceed to sell on Monday August 25, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at the Etowah County Courthouse main entrance, 800 Forrest Ave., Gadsden, Alabama to the highest bidder for cash one-forth (1/4) interest, the following described property of the said:

Description:

T/L-2024 NO 108’ LT 1 BLK 2 MEADOWLAWN NO 1 PLAT E 155 ATTALLA SEC 16 TWP 12S R 5E BK 1222 PG 307 MEADOWLAWN E-155#1 LT 001 (PT) BLK 2 Parcel #16-05-16-0-001-087.000

PPIN 64746

**ALL PROPERTY SOLD SUBJECT TO ANY/ALL MORTGAGES, LEINS, EASEMENTS, AND/OR ENCUMBRANCES. All property located in Etowah County. Purchaser pays cost of advertising and other lawful charges and fees. Take note this sale is for one-forth (1/4) interest of afore mentioned property

Jonathon W. Horton, Sheriff of Etowah County

Mitchell Hill, Chief Deputy

August 1, 8, 15, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ETOWAH

Default having been made in payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage given by Dawn Dao Medd to Avarys Investments, LLC, dated November 5, 2011, recorded as Instrument Number: 3583283, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, the undersigned, by reason of such default, having declared the entire remaining indebtedness secured by said mortgage to be immediately due and payable and said mortgage subject to foreclosure and such default continuing, notice is hereby given that, acting under the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell, at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the front door of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, between the legal hours of sale on August 22,2025, the following described real property situated in Etowah County, Alabama:

Lot Number Seven (7) and the Northwest Half (NW 1/2) of Lot Number Eight (8), in Block “E”, in Stroud’s First Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the map or thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 84 and 85, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama.

Lot Number Nine (9) and the Southeast Half (SE 1/2) of Lot Number Eight (8), in Block “E”, in Stroud’s First Subdivision to East Gadsden, according to the map or thereof recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 84 and 85, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

This sale will be made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. Proceeds thereof will be applied as provided by the terms of said mortgage. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process.

This Said sale is subject to all zoning ordinances; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; any outstanding taxes, which constitute liens upon said property; special assessments; all outstanding bills for public utilities which constitute liens upon said property; all restrictive covenants, easements and rights-of-way; the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law; and any other matters of record superior to said Mortgage.

Dated: July 29, 2025

JONATHAN M. WELCH

Attorney for Mortgage Holder

Jonathan M. Welch, P.C.

1925 Rainbow Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35901

(256) 543-1660

August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF COURT ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 31-CV-2025-000077.00

Plaintiff: Jocelyn Bernstein, Current interest holder and purchaser of tax liens on the property described below.

Defendants:

Joseph Lail, 3507 Madison Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 – Defendant,

recorded owner, and spouse of Shelby Lail;

Shelby Lail, 3507 Madison Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 – Defendant and recorded

co-owner;

Larry McCreless, 5836 Colvin Gap Road, Gadsden, AL 35905 – Party with interest;

Marilee Hickman, 216 Nottingham Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904 – Previous owner;

Etowah County Revenue Commissioner, 800 Forrest Ave Room 5, Gadsden, AL 35901 – Tax collector.

TO: Shelby Lail, Joseph Lail, and all other parties interested in the property described below:

You are hereby notified that a lawsuit has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County,

Alabama, regarding the property described as:

3507 Madison Avenue, Gadsden Alabama 35904

T/L-2022-792-DRISCOLL, CINDY-(3RD CERT) LT 16 BLK 2 JAMES H PRUETT ADD

PLAT D-135 1-12-5 759-543,1398-393,1702-202,HH-199,1873-251,

(T/L)D-2019-3492423(ROS) T/L-2020-158-DRISCOLL, CINDY-(1ST CERT)

T/L-2021-491-DRISCOLL, CINDY-(2ND CERT)

Plaintiff, Jocelyn Bernstein, is seeking to foreclose any and all rights of redemption and obtain

title to the property. The property was sold at a tax lien sale for non-payment of taxes, and the

statutory right of redemption has expired.

If you wish to contest this action, you must file a response within 30 days of the last publication

of this notice, or you may lose your rights to contest the claim.

The last publication will be on the 29th of August, 2025

Dated this 12th day of August 2025

Cassandra Johnson

Etowah County Circuit Clerk

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by mortgage executed by Natascha Lewis, to William Carl Monk, Linda Sue Smith and Pamela Ruth Cummings, dated April 8, 2021, and filed for record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3518969; the undersigned mortgage owners, William Carl Monk, Linda Sue Smith and Pamela Ruth Cummings, have elected to declare the entire indebtedness secured by said mortgage due and payable as provided in the terms of said mortgage, and acting under and by virtue of the power and authority given by said mortgage, will on the 15th day of September, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the courthouse door, City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, the following described real estate situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

The West 110 feet of Lots Number One (1) and Two (2) in Block “G”, of Edenwood Addition recorded in Plat Book “B”, Pages 310-311 in the Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, together with the South Half (S 1⁄2) of Edenwood Avenue, lying adjacent and contiguous thereto, being annulled by Resolution No. R-341-07 recorded as Instrument Number 3279660 in said Probate Office.

The proceeds of said sale will be used, expended and applied in accordance with the terms of said mortgage.

Mortgage Owners

William Carl Monk

Linda Sue Smith

Elizabeth Spencer & Timothy Walker Heirs at Law of Pamela Ruth Cummings, deceased

BRIAN KEITH COPELAND, Attorney for

owners

COPELAND & COPELAND

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

______________

FILE CLAIMS

Robert Spaulding was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/14/2025 over the Estate of Georgia Miller Slaten, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

John Henry Young was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/17/2025 to the Estate of Judy Kay Young, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

__________

FILE CLAIMS

Mary Hammett was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2025 to the Estate of Donnie Allen Hammett, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Jonathan Reeves was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2025 to the Estate of Kathryn H. Reeves, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

FILE CLAIMS

Karen Jones was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 11/07/2024 to the Estate of Lloyd Jones, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Dale Charles Dunn was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/18/2025 to the Estate of Raymond Charles Dunn, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Jacob Millican as Guardian and Conservator of Matthew Vinson was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2025 over the Estate of Barbara Sue Vinson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Wyman McClendon was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/18/2025 to the Estate of Mazie Marie McClendon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Byron W. Johnson, Jr. was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/18/2025 to the Estate of Mary Frances Peters, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Christie Knowles was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/17/2025 to the Estate of Carol J. Campbell, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

James Bruce was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/14/2025 to the Estate of Gary Lamar Cooper, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Lindsey Morrison was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/14/2025 over the Estate of Charles Derrick Morrison, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Sabrina Kilgore was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/11/2025 over the Estate of H.L. Lamberth, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

___________

FILE CLAIMS

Bettye Bothwell was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/23/2025 over the Estate of Mattie Lou Whitehead, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: LOWELL D. JONES,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-410

TO: Sheena Jones and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 9TH day of SEPTEMBER 2025 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 1ST DAY OF AUGUST 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: PHYLLIS L. JONES,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-409

TO: Sheena Jones and any unknown family

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 9th day of SEPTEMBER 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 1ST DAY OF AUGUST 2025.

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: STEVEN TATE, INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-175

TO: Any interested party

Please take notice that a PETITION TO SELL REAL PROPERTY belonging to the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 10th day of SEPTEMBER, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 5TH DAY OF AUGUST 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: RUBIN KEITH MAYO,

ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2025-484

TO: Any unknown family whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 10TH day of SEPTEMBER 2025 at 1:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 4TH DAY OF DAY OF AUGUST 2025

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person

of Robert L. Glass and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Robert L. Glass was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 24TH day of JULY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 2ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Brenda Steinberg and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Brenda Steinberg was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 25 day of JULY 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 2ND day of SEPTEMBER 2025, at 1:30 P.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Stanley E. Leonard and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate of Stanley E. Leonard was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 5th day of AUGUST 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 9th day of SEPTEMBER 2025, at 2:30 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

______________

LEGAL NOTICE

Small Claims Court of Alabama, Etowah County,

Case No.: SM-2020-900634

GULFCO OF AL. DBA TOWER LOAN OF GADSDEN, Plaintiff

V.

JEFFERY D. PRICE, Defendant

Claim: $2,495.81 plus interest, costs and attorney fees for: Breach of Contract/Open Account

Affidavit having been filed herein that service of process cannot be made because either the residence of defendants are unknown and cannot with reasonable diligence be ascertained or, the identity of defendant is unknown, or the resident defendant has been absent for more than thirty days since the filing of this suit, or that defendant avoids service and avers facts showing such avoidance.

Now therefore said defendants are hereby commanded within thirty days after the last publication hereof to plead to the said complaint.

Issued: July 25, 2025

Cassandra Johnson

Clerk, Circuit Court

Etowah County, Alabama

Tiffany B. Smith

McPhail Sanchez, LLC

126 Government Street

Mobile, AL. 36602

256-438-2333

August 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2025

____________

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THERESA BEVERLY, PLAINTIFF,

CASE NO. CV-25-900347.00

VS.

The heirs at law and next of kin of MINNIE

SHARP, and all persons unknown, claiming

any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien

or interest in the following described real

property: Lot Number Fifteen (15) and

Sixteen (16) in Block Number Three (3) in

the Coosa Land Company’s North Tenth

Street Subdivision according to the map or

plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book “B”,

Page 373, in the office of the Judge of

Probate, and being and lying in Gadsden,

Etowah County, Alabama.,

DEFENDANTS.

NOTICE ISSUED TO THE FOLLOWING: The heirs at law of Minnie Sharp and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, reversion, or other interest in the above-described real property.

Please take notice that Theresa Beverly has filed an action in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama seeking to quiet title to the above described real property. The above named defendants, and/or their heirs must answer said Complaint within 30 days following last date of publication of this notice, or thereafter a judgment by default may be rendered against said Defendants in Etowah County Circuit Court Case Number: CV-25-900347.00.

DONE this 17thday of July, 2025.

/s/ GEORGE C. DAY, JR. CIRCUIT JUDGE

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

Circuit Court Clerk Etowah County, Alabama

Savannah L. Long

Attorney at Law

The Shelnutt Law Firm PC

517 Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Phone: 256-547-4988

July 25, August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY,

BRANDON VAUGHN, PLAINTIFF,

CASE NO.: GV-23-900221-SJS

VS.

HUNTER WALKER AND A Tract or Parcel of land described as follows: Beginning in the center of the Egypt Road where It crosses a certain Big Ditch representing the West boundary of the R. H. Vaughn property and running North 210 feet, thence East 210 feet, thence South 210 feet to the Egypt Road, thence West to the point of beginning, containing one (1) acre, more or less; said parcel being In the NW1⁄4 of the NW1⁄4 of Section 13, Township 11, Range 4 East of the Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama. All mineral rights reserved as in former deeds.

AND

FICTITIOUS DEFENDANTS 1-10, ANY AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IN AND TO THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE.

DEFENDANTS.

TO: ALL HEIRS AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF HUNTER WALKER, AND ANY AND ALL OTHER PARTIES CLAIMING ANY INTEREST IIN AND TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE.

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: CV-23-900221-SJS.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 21st day of November, 2024

CASSANDRA JOHNSON

CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

John D. Floyd Esquire

FLOYD LAW FIRM, LLC Attorney for Petitioners

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-6328

July 25, August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JENNIFER ABBOTT, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

WADE ABBOTT,

DEFENDANT

CASE NO.:

DR-25-900157-CDR

TO: WADE ABBOTT

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: DR-25-900157-CDR.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 4 day of August 2025

Cassandra Johnson

CIRCUIT CLERK

2025.

John D. Floyd,

Esquire FLOYD LAW FIRM, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-6328

August 15, 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JEFFERY GERALD WOOD, DECEASED

CASE NO.: 2024-00281

NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT

The State of Alabama, Etowah County

Probate Court, 12th day of August 2025.

ESTATE OF: JEFFERY GERALD WOOD, DECEASED

To: Any and all interested parties

This day came April Wood, as the Administrator of the Estate of Jeffery Gerald Wood, deceased, and filed her accounts, vouchers, evidence and statement for a Final Settlement of same.

It is ordered that the 7th day of October 2025, at 10:00am be appointed a day for making such settlement at which time all parties in interest can appear and contest the same if they think proper.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case no. CV-2025-900342.00

BUTLER PROPERTIES, LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

Lot Number Five (5) in Barrett’s

First Addition to Gadsden according

To the map or plat thereof as recorded

In Plat Book “C”, Page 187, Probat Office, Etowah County, and Lying And being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

AND Charlette Fry, Thomas Bradford, and C.D., E.F., and all others claimingAny present, future, contingent, Remainder, reversion, or other Interest in said lands.

Defendants,

The Defendants Charlette Fry, Thomas Bradford, and any and all Heirs, Successors and Assigns of Bobbie Bradford, Michael Bradford, Charles Johnson, 20th Century Properties, Inc., or Twentieth Century Properties, a Georgia corporation, and Defendants who are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands the subject of the above-styled action, must answer Plaintiff’s complaint to quiet title within thirty days after the last publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2025-900342.00 in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Witness my hand and seal on this the 11th day of August 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk, Etowah County, Alabama

Tameria S. Driskill

Attorney for Plaintiff

246 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 546-5591

August 15, 22 & 29,September 5, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Jessica

Cahela-Riedlinger, Plaintiff,

VS.

CASE NO.: DR-2025-900152.00-SJS

Brett Lee Riedlinger, Defendant

TO: Brett Lee Riedlinger, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer the Complaint for Divorce by seeking relief by September 15, 2025, or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against him in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Case No. DR-2025-900152.00-SJS. Attorney for Plaintiff Shannon L. Millican, 255 South 8th St. Gadsden, Al 35901, 256-543-7610.

Done this 9th day of July 2025

CASSANDRA JOHNSON,

Etowah County Circuit Clerk

/s/ Sonny J. Steen

Circuit Judge

Shannon L. Millican

Attorney at Law

255 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 543-7610

July 25, August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

In The Matter of the Adoption Petition of: TRENA W. SIMPSON

CASE NO.: 2025-00422

TO: UNKNOWN AND/OR UNDISCLOSED FATHER

Address Unknown

Please take notice that a petition for adoption of a child born to Artazia D. Simpson has been filed in said Court by the Petitioner named above alleging that the identify of the natural parent of said minor child is unknown and has not been disclosed to the Court, and whose relationship of said unknown or undisclosed natural parent to the aforesaid minor child is that of putative father. The minor child’s date of birth is January 25, 2020. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceeding to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902. If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of a right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

Attorney for Petitioner:

Andrew Perkins

PERKINS LAW FIRM

755 Walnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 438-5598

Given under my hand this the 28 day of July 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

August 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MIRACLE MILE RENTALS, LLC

Plaintiff

Case No.: CV-2025-900258

Vs.

JOYCE GOOD,

CITY OF GLENCOE,

Any and all Heirs and Assigns And all other persons claiming any present, Future, contingent, rmainder, reversion Or other interest in said lands

And

PARCEL#; 31-14-09-30-0-001-266.000

PPIN 29508

H/S BASE YEAR- BEG AT INTER S SIDE ADERHOLT RD E SIDE CO RD 6257 TH S ALONG E SIDE CO RD 6257 130S TH E 150STH N 150S TO S SIDE ADERHOLT RD TH W ON S SIDE SAID ROW 150S TO POB LYIIN NE 1/4 SE 1/4 GLENCOE 30-12-7 1426-459, S-8635, D-2016-3430402

Also described as property conveyed in

Instrument 3525448 as recorded in the

Records of Office of the Judge of Probate of ETOWAH County, Alabama

Defendants

The defendants, JOYCE GOOD, CITY OF GLENCOE, Any and all Heirs and Assigns, in the above-styled action, and Defendants who are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s verified complaint to quiet title and for ejectment by September 22, 2025 or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against them in Case Number CV 2025-900258 in the Circuit Court of ETOWAH County, Alabama.

Witness my hand and seal on this the 20th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Court Clerk ETOWAH County, AL

Corey B. Lipscomb

814 North Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama, 36532

251-615-1242

July 25, August 1, 8 and 15, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MIRACLE MILE RENTALS, LLC

Plaintiff

Case No.: CV-2025-900257

Vs.

SCOTT

KENNETH PERRY

Any and all Heirs and Assigns And all other persons claiming any present, Future, contingent, remainder, reversion Or other interest in said lands

And

PARCEL#; 15-08-27-0-001-048.000

PPIN 45800

T/S-2019-319-

COM INT E LINE NW ¼ SE ¼ & S ROW

GARMON RD TH W 372 ALONG S ROW GARMON RD TO POB TH SW’LY 115S ALONG )ROW TH SW 167.4 TH E 125S TH NE 167.4 TO POB LYING IN NW ¼ SE ¼ 27-12-6, 1126-25,)

1552-77, D-98-0903, D-2018-3461973

Also described as property conveyed in Instrument 3560459 as recorded in the records of Office of the Judge of Probate of ETOWAH County, Alabama

Defendants

The defendants, SCOTT KENNETH PERRY, Any and all Heirs and Assigns, in the above-styled action, and Defendants who are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s verified complaint to quiet title and for ejectment by September 22, 2025 or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against them in Case Number CV 2025-900258 in the Circuit Court of ETOWAH County, Alabama.

Witness my hand and seal on this the 20th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Court Clerk ETOWAH County, AL

Corey B. Lipscomb

814 North Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama, 36532

251-615-1242

July 25, August 1, 8 and 15, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF

PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

MIRACLE MILE RENTALS, LLC

Plaintif

f Case No.:

CV-2025-900256

Vs.

WILLIAM DEWAYNE McCLENDON aka DEWAYNE McCLENDON, PREFERRED ORNAMENTAL AND WELDING, LLC,

ESSEX TECHNOLOGY GROUP, LLC

CAM 6 PROPERTIES, LLC

Any and all Heirs and Assigns And all other persons claiming any present, Future, contingent, remainder, reversion Or other interest in said lands

AndPARCEL#; 22-02-09-0-001-019.001

PPIN 100143

T/S-2019-327COM NE COR NW1/4 SW1/4 TH E 57.17 TO SW ROW OF RR TH SE 367.47 ALONG ROW TO POB TH SE 111.29 ALONG ROW TH SW 261.75TH SW 64.66 TO E ROW OF HWY 431 TH NW 222.15 ALONG ROW TH SE 74.38 TH S 23.37 TH NE 203.94 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SW1/4 GLENCOE 9-13-7

D-2014-

3398824,D-2018-3461868

Also described as property conveyed in

Instrument 3560454 as recorded in the records of Office of the Judge of Probate of ETOWAH County, Alabama

Defendants

The defendants, WILLIAM DEWAYNE McCLENDON aka DEWAYNE McCLENDON, PREFERRED ORNAMENTAL AND WELDING, LLC, ESSEX TECHNOLOGY GROUP, LLC, CAM 6 PROPERTIES, LLC, Any and all Heirs and Assigns, in the above-styled action, and Defendants who are unknown, must answer Plaintiff’s verified complaint to quiet title and for by September 22, 2025 or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against them in Case Number CV 2025-900258 in the Circuit Court of ETOWAH County, Alabama.

Witness my hand and seal on this the 18th day of June, 2025

Cassandra Johnson,

Circuit Court Clerk ETOWAH County, AL

Corey B. Lipscomb

814 North Greeno Road

Fairhope, Alabama, 36532

251-615-1242

July 25, August 1, 8 and 15, 2025

_____________

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN,

CASE NO.: 2025-00248

A municipal corporation, Plaintiff,

Vs.

BESSIE SWAIN, an individual;

VERNIE STRICKLAND, an individual;

And BECKY NORDGREN,

Etowah County Tax Collector, Defendants

NOTICE TO: BESSIE SWAIN AND VERNIE STRICKLAND

ADDRESS: UNKNOWN

You are hereby notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, J. Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the ususes and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the county of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

P.D.E

A PERMANENT DRAINAGE EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.001 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRANT TAX PARCEL NUMBER 150305000026.000, LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULALRY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT AND THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF JACKSONVILLE STREET, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 4 OF THE IKE TRAMMELL AND BROTHERS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 65, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT N29°02′08′′E FOR 406.25 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE S76°23’20”E FOR 2.20 FEET; THENCE N14°39′05′′E

FOR 48.21 FEET; THENCE S17°15’41”W FOR 48.30 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.005 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL 150305000026.000, LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT AND THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF JACKSONVILLE STREET, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 4 OF THE IKE TRAMMELL AND BROTHERS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 65, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA COURT N29°20′04′′E FOR 406.84 FEET TO THE POINTOF BEGINNING; THENCE S76°23’21”E FOR 5.00 FEET; THENCE N14°40’39”E FOR 48.12 FEET; THENCE N75°19’34W FOR 5.02 FEET; THENCE S14°39’06”W FOR 48.12 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff, J. Lance Smith, Esq., 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this court for October 1, 2025 at 10:00 a.m., at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioners’ hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due to the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5333.

This the 1st day of August, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

JUDGE OF PROBATE

August 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS REQUEST FOR BIDS FEDERAL AID PROJECT

NO. TASU-TA24(905) CITY OF GLENCOE, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the City of Glencoe at Glencoe City Hall, 201 Chastain Blvd W, Glencoe, Alabama, 35905, until 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 28, 2025, and at that time publicly opened for constructing the following:

Phase I Sidewalk and Pedestrian Bridge in Hollingsworth and Wilson Parks

For the City of Glencoe, Project No. TAPSU-TA24(905)

The bracket estimate on this project is from $730,000 to $900,000. This bracket range is provided only as a general indication of a broad financial size category for the project. It should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will it have any bearing on any decision to award the contract. The principal items of work are approximately as follows:

2626 Unclassified Excavation, per cubic yard

2606 Crushed Aggregate Base Course, per square yard

512 Superpave Bituminous Concrete Wearing Surface, per ton

1 Pedestrian Bridge, per lump sum

237 Concrete Driveway, 6” Thick (includes wire mesh), per square yard

The entire project shall be completed in SIXTY (60) working days.

A cashier’s check (drawn on an Alabama Bank) or bid bond for 5% of the amount bid (maximum of $10,000.00) and made payable to the City of Glencoe must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith. The City of Glencoe requires that the General Contractor’s Alabama license number is included on the outside of the sealed bid envelope to be considered and on the bid form. Proof of insurance coverages of the types and amounts as set forth in the project specifications will be required of the contractor, and any and all subcontractors, prior to beginning work. The contractor will be required to perform work amounting to at least 30% of the total contract cost within their organization.

Contractor prequalification is not required to bid on this project. However, the award of the contract will not be made to any bidder who, at the time of the award, is considered by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to be disqualified from bidding, nor to any bidder who is an affiliate of or has a corporate officer, director, or principal owner who is a corporate officer, director, or owner of, another person who is presently disqualified by ALDOT. Further details and definitionsregarding this provision are included

in the project specifications.

To be eligible for consideration, bids must be submitted on complete original proposals made available by the owner. Bid documents (including plans and proposals) are available at Three Notch Group, Inc., 224 Broad St, Suite 201, Gadsden, Alabama 35901, (256) 543-9431 upon payment of a non- refundable deposit of $250.00. PDF electronic copies are available via email Jamie.christopher@3notch.com at no cost to the bidder. Checks shall be made payable to Three Notch Group, Inc. Bid documents will be mailed only upon receipt of deposit. No bid documents will be distributed later than 24 hours prior to the scheduled opening of bids.

This is a federally funded project. The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act and other acts amendatory, supplementary, or relative thereto. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations. MBE/DBE participation is encouraged; however, no specific MBE/DBE goals have been established for this project.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications.

In accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, all bidders are hereby notified that it will be affirmatively ensured that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids and to disregard any minor irregularities is reserved by the owner.

Honorable Chris Hare / Mayor

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

INVITATION TO BID

1.1 BID INFORMATION

A. Project: Water Meter Replacement

B. Owner: Water Works Board of Attalla

C. Engineer: Canyon Engineering, LLC

1.2 ANNOUNCEMENT

A. Your firm is invited to submit a sealed Bid for the project listed above. The Owner will receive Bids at the Attalla Water Board Office, located at 509 4th Street NW, Attalla, Alabama, 35954,until 10:00 AM local time on the 21st day of August 2025, at which time and place the Bidswill be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids not received by the indicated time will not be

opened.

B. Project Description: Replacement of approximately 2,550 water meters (3/4” to 6” in size) with AMI meters (Owner to provide the meters), replacement of selected meter boxes, curb stops,backflow preventers, and related appurtenances.

C. Owner requires the Project to be completed in 120 calendar days.

D. Bidding Documents for a Unit Price contract may be obtained from the office of Canyon

Engineering, LLC, P.O. Box 680021, Fort Payne, Alabama, 35968. Electronic copies will be

emailed free of charge to all potential bidders. Paper sets are available upon receipt of a $50.00

non-refundable amount per set.

E. Potential bidders may view the Bid Documents at the office of Canyon Engineering by

appointment only.

F. Bidders will be required to provide Bid security according to the requirements in Document 002113 – Instructions to Bidders and Document 003100 – Available Project Information.

G. Refer to other Bidding requirements as described in Document 002113 – Instructions to Bidders

and Document 003100 – Available Project Information.

H. Submit your Bid on the Bid Form provided. Bidders are required to submit the bid form, bid

bond, and the E-Verify documents at the time of the bid. Bids must be submitted in a sealed

envelope bearing the name and address of the bidder, the bidder’s General Contractor’s license number, the project name, and bid date. Bidders are asked not to submit the full contract documents and specifications book at the time of the bid.

I. Bidders must carry the Municipal and Utility construction classification as listed in the roster of the Alabama State Licensing Board for General Contractors to be considered for the award of the project.

J. Your Bid will be required to be submitted under a condition of irrevocability for a period of 60 calendar days after submission.

K. The Owner reserves the right to waive irregularities and to accept or reject any or all Bids.

Canyon Engineering

P.O. Box 680021

Fort Payne, AL 35968

1912 Gault Avenue N.

Fort Payne, AL 35967

(256) 558-0773

August 1, 8, and 15, 2025

_____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 9, 2025, for the Downtown Intersection Renovations & Pedestrian Access Improvements Project, Bid Request No. 3609, located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications and contract documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall. Electronic (pdf) specifications and contract documents can be distributed at no cost by calling the Engineering Department at 256-549-4520 or by email at hwilliamson@cityofgadsden.com. All bidders must be registered with the City of Gadsden Engineering Department in order to submit a bid. Bids received from unregistered bidders will be rejected.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

This is a tax-exempt contract.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 15, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR NOTICE OF COMPLETION

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Alabama Grading & Excavation, LLC, has completed the Intersection Improvements on SR-25, Project No; HSIP-0025(562) Etowah County located at SR-25, AL for the Alabama Department of Transportation, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Alabama Department of Transportation, North Region – Guntersville Area, PO Box 550, Guntersville, AL 35976.

August 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR NOTICE OF COMPLETION

FORM OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Johnson Excavation & Plumbing, LLC., has completed the ARPA Drinking Water Main Replacement Project, Project # FS010532-02 for the Glencoe City Water Works and Sewer Board Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Glencoe City Water Works and Sewer Board, Glencoe AL. 35905.

Johnson Excavation & Plumbing, LLC

Office: 256-543-8232

August 1, 8, 15, and 22, 2025

_____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that GKL Companies, Inc. has completed the contract for Construction of Reroofing of Sardis High School Cafeteria at 1420 Church Street, Sardis, AL. 35956 for The State of Alabama, and the County of Etowah Owner(s), have made requests for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, LLC at 422 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL. 35901.

GKL Companies, Inc.

112 Rainbow Industrial Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

____________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that GKL Companies, Inc. has completed the contract for Construction of Cafeteria Reroofing of at Ashville High School for St. Clair County Schools at 33215 US-231 Ashville, AL. 35953 for The State of Alabama, and the county St. Clair Owner(s), have made requests for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claims for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify B. Craig Lipscomb, Architect, LLC at 422 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL. 35901.

GKL Companies, Inc.

112 Rainbow Industrial Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

August 15, 22, and 29, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS FEDERAL AID PROJECT NO.STPSU-2823(251) ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on August 29, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for constructing the Resurfacing (Bituminous Treatment G with Polymer) and Traffic Stripe on Pleasant Valley Road from the junction of SR- 25 (US-411) to the junction of SR-7 (US-11) southwest of Gadsden. Length 6.009 mi.

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Sixty (60) Working Days. A 0.50% DBE Contract Obligation Is Required.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $4.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Minimum wage rates for this project have been pre-determined by the Secretary of Labor and are set forth in the advertised specifications. This project is subject to the contract work hours and Safety Standards Act and its implementing regulations.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $2,311,861 To $2,825,608 .

The proposed work shall be performed in conformity with the rules and regulations for carrying out the Federal Highway Act.

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42

U.S.C. 2000D TO 2000D-4 and Title 49 code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of The Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

____________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS STATE MAINTENANCE PROJECT NO.99-501-690-000-501

ETOWAH AND MADISON COUNTIES, ALABAMA

Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on August 29, 2025 and at that time publicly opened for the Maintenance Bridge Painting on SR-53 (US-231) at MP 315.314 in Huntsville (Site 1) and on I-759 (MP 1.005) at the Eastside Drive Overpass in Gadsden (Site 2).

The total amount of uncompleted work under contract to a contractor must not exceed the amount of his or her qualification certificate.

The Entire Project Shall Be Completed In Fifty (50) Working Days.

A Bidding Proposal may be purchased for $5.00. Plans may be purchased for $17.00 per set. Plans and Proposals are available at the Alabama Department of Transportation, 1409 Coliseum Boulevard, Room E-108, Montgomery, AL 36110. Checks should be made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Plans and Proposals will be mailed only upon receipt of remittance. No refunds will be made.

Cashier’s check or bid bond for 5% of bid (maximum – $50,000.00) made payable to the Alabama Department of Transportation must accompany each bid as evidence of good faith.

The bracket range is shown only to provide general financial information to contractors and bonding companies concerning the project’s complexity and size. This Bracket should not be used in preparing a bid, nor will this bracket have any bearing on the decision to award this contract.

The Bracket Estimate On This Project Is From $526,928 To $644,023 .

Plans and Specifications are on file in Room E-108 of the Alabama Department of Transportation at Montgomery, Alabama 36110.

In accordance with the rules and regulations of The Alabama Department of Transportation, proposals will be issued only to prequalified contractors or their authorized representatives, upon requests that are received before 10 AM., on the day previous to the day of opening of bids.

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished him or her by the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Section 34-8-8. Code of Alabama 1975 as amended states in part as follows: ‘… it will be necessary for him or her to show evidence of license before his or her bid is considered,’ Further, Section 34-8-8, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended also states in part as follows: ‘All Owners, Architects, and engineers receiving bids pursuant to this chapter shall require the person, firm, or corporation to include his or her current license number on the bid.’

The right to reject any or all bids is reserved.

JOHN R. COOPER

Transportation Director

August 8, 15, and 22, 2025

____________

PUBLIC HEARING FOR RIGHT OF WAY VACATIONS CITY OF ATTALLA

The City of Attalla will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 10:00 A.M. at Attalla City Hall for the following vacations:

1. Undeveloped portion of the right-of-way of Trina Drive starting on Jones Sawmill Road and ending at the developed portion of Trina Drive

2. Portion of the right-of-way of Railroad Avenue that is directly behind McDonald’s 610 Cleveland Avenue.

The Right of Way Vacation Notice will be publicly advertised for four weeks at the Attalla City Hall, Attalla Library, Carnes Community Center and the Attalla Post Office. The State also requires us to notify Utility Companies to locate utilities within the alley. The Police Chief, Fire Chief and Public Works Supervisor must also sign off on the document. These are normal procedures to satisfy state requirements.

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

City of Attalla

August 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2025

_____________

LEGAL NOTICE

The contents of unit #212 will be disposed of on Friday August 22, 2025, for charges past due for Ben Johnson.

Briarmeade Village Mini Warehouses

409 W. Main Street,

Glencoe AL. 35905

August 15 and 22, 2025

__________

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the Contents of the following storage buildings will be SOLD by Off Campus Storage on August 22, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at 474 George Wallace Drive, Gadsden, AL. 35903.

German Malone. Unit 125

Francesca Rodgers. Unit 119

Peggy Caldwell. Unit 39

D. Garrett. Unit 152

Off Campus Storage

474 George Wallace Drive

Gadsden, AL. 35903

August 15 and 22, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on September 15, 2025.

2014 Jeep Wrangler Sport

VIN: 1C4BJWDG2EL207513

A&J Towing LLC

4975 Hopper Road

Altoona, AL. 3592

August 8 and 15, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2009 Ford Mustang Vin# 1ZVHT80N395139881 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 09/20/2025. The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

August 8 and 15, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 3, 2025.

2004 Buick LeSabre VIN: 1G4HP52K444105497

2010Jeep Grand Cherokee VIN: 1J4PS4GK7AC117916

2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse VIN: 4A3AC44G44E118844

2003 Ford Mustang VIN: 1FAFP44403F330206

Thacker Towing

927 5th Avenue NE

Attalla, AL 35954

(256) 504-1605

August 8 and 15, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on September 12, 2025.

2007 White Chevrolet Silverado VIN:2GEC19C871734125

2006 Blue Volkswagen RabbitVIN: WVWDR71K36W184999

2008 Black Nissan ArmadaVIN: 5N1BA08D88N621347

2014 Black Jeep CherokeeVIN: 1C4RJFJT8EC251547

2006 White Chevrolet Impala. VIN: 2G1WC581269295220

1995 Black Saturn S-Series VIN: 1G8ZH5289SZ212243

2009 White Pontiac G6 VIN: 1G2ZG57B094151342

2001 Gold Ford F-150 VIN: 1FTRX17L21NB23439

2012 Red Dodge Avenger VIN: 1C3DZAB5CN265076

2000 Blue Ford RangerVIN: 1FT4R10C2YPB49747

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

August 8 and 15, 2025

___________

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on September 30, 2025

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. VIN: 5NMZUDLB9HH035289

UNI AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, LLC

2501 3rd Street SW

Attalla al 35954

August 15 and 22, 2025

_____________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that Matt’s Towing will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicle 2001 Mercury, Grand Marquis Vin#2MEFM75W61X645449 The public auction will be held at Matt’s Towing 927 B 5th Ave NE Attalla AL 35954 at 10:00am on 10/5/2025

The Seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low. The seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

August 15 and 22, 2025

_______________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on August 27, 2025, at 4:00 p.m., the Planning Commission of the City of Gadsden will hold a regularly scheduled public hearing in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard, in opposition to or in favor of, the following requests:

“A request for approval of a Final Plat for subdividing a piece of property described below;

LEGAL DESCRIPTION PARCEL “A”

A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 0.20 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTH WEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTH WEST 1/4, SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTH EAST CORNER OF THE NORTH WEST 1/4 , OF THE SOUTH WEST 1/4, SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST; THENCE NORTH 3° 00’ WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 397.55 FEET TO A CAPPED IRON (SDLS CA50239); THENCE, SOUTH 88° 20’ WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 109.74 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE, SOUTH 88° 20’ WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 111.26 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 03° 00’ WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 197.01 FEET TO A CAPPED IRON (SDLS CA50239); THENCE, NORTH 88° 20’ EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 25.00 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, SOUTH 05° 25’ EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 114.37 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE SOUTH 47° 33’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 124.86 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

LEGAL DESCRIPTION PARCEL “B”

A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 0.80 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTH WEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTH WEST 1/4, SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTH EAST CORNER OF THE NORTH WEST 1/4 , OF THE SOUTH WEST 1/4, SECTION 35, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 6 EAST; THENCE NORTH 3° 00’ WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 397.55 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, A CAPPED IRON (SDLS CA50239); THENCE, SOUTH 88° 20’ WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 109.74 FEET TO THE POINT; THENCE, NORTH 47° 52’ WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 119.72 FEET TO A POINT; THENCE, NORTH 05° 25’ WEST FOR A DISTANCE OF 114.37 FEET TO A POINT; TO THENCE, NORTH 88° 20’ EAST FOR A DISTANCE OF 196.00 FEET A CAPPED IRON (SDLS CA50239); THENCE SOUTH 03° 00’ EAST A DISTANCE OF 197.10 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. (PROPERTY ADDRESS BEING 399 TIDMORE STREET)

“A request to rezone the following described property from O-1, Office District to R-2, Multi Family District:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the present North line of Walnut Street which is 55 feet Easterly from where the present North line of Walnut Street intersects the present East line of Eighth Street and from thence running in a Northerly direction a distance of 108.52 feet to a point in the South line of what is known as the Cowan lot, said point being 45 feet East of the present East line of Eighth Street measured along the South line of said Cowan lot: thence North 88 degrees East along the South line of said Cowan lot a distance of 52.5 feet, more or less, to the West line of that certain lot conveyed by N.H. McDuffie to W.C. Stephens by deed dated January 31, 1929, and recorded in Deed Record 5-B, Page 261, in the Probate Office; thence in a Southerly direction and along the West line of said Stephens lot a distance of 109.50 feet to the present North line of Walnut Street; thence in a Westerly direction and along the present North line of Walnut Street a distance of 44.90 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, and being a portion of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 in Section 4, Township 12 South of Range 6 of Huntsville Meridian in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property address being 753 Walnut Street)

A request to rezone the following described property from R-2, Multi- Family Residential District to a B-1, Neighborhood Business District:

A part of the NE 1/4 of SE 1/4, Section 34, Township 11-S, Range 6-E, identified as Tract No. 3 on Project No ACSTPAA-0137(013) in Etowah County, Alabama and being more fully described as follows: Commencing at the SW corner of the NE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, Section 34, Township 11 South, Range 6 East, thence North 20°0’3” East a distance of 530.36 feet; thence North 37°50’5” East a distance of 110.16 feet, which is the point of beginning; thence North 37°50’5” East a distance of 141.81 feet; thence South 50°47’26” East a distance of 73.11 feet to a point on the Westerly right of way of U. S. 411; thence South 39°12’36” West and along said right of way a distance of 144.32 feet; thence North 48°41’33” West a distance of 69.75 feet; to the point and place of beginning, containing 0.234 acres, more or less; And as shown on the right of way map of record in the Alabama Department of Transportation a copy of which is also deposited in the office of the Judge of Probate as an aid to persons and entities interested therein and as shown on the Property Sketch attached hereto and made a part hereof. (Property address being 1002 Ewing Avenue).

A request to rezone the following described property from R-1, Single Family Residential District to a B-2, General Business District:

Lot Number Four (4) in Block Number One (1) of the Foxwood Addition, according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “F”, Page 3, in the Probate Office of Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property Address being 3616 W MEIGHAN BLVD).

“A Request for Planning approval for a Special Exception to operate an Ambulance Service on the following described property in an O-1, Office District.

A Property Description A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the present North line of Berea Street which is 316 feet west of the present west line of College Street, said point being also the southern terminus of the north and south dividing line between the parties to that certain instrument dated April 15, 1960, and recorded in Deed Book “766”, Page 239, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and from said point of beginning run in a northerly direction and at right angles to the present north line of Berea Street a distance of 185 feet to a point and the Northeast corner of the lot herein described, thence deflecting to the left at an angle of 96 degrees 00 minutes and run in a westerly direction, in a direct line, to the Northeast corner of that certain lot described in a deed from Earl S. Johnson, et als, to Nellie J. Houze, dated March 9th 1960 and recorded in Deed Book “762”, Page 231 said Probate Office, thence in a southerly direction and along the east line of said Nellie J. Houze lot to a point in the present north line of Berea Street which is 258 feet easterly, measured along the present north line of Berea Street, from the present east line of Eighth Street, thence in an easterly direction and along the present north line of Berea Street to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE’4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW4), in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South, of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. EXHIBIТ B Exceptions 1. General and special taxes or assessments for the year 2013 and subsequent years not yet due and payable. 2. An easement granted the City of Gadsden, Alabama, a municipal corporation, which easement is recorded in Book 1151, Page 271, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and which easement was corrected by virtue of that certain instrument recorded in Book 1164, Page 671, said Probate Office. 3. An unrecorded easement granted by David L. Harwood to Alabama Power Company by David L. Harwood on February 2, 1987 allowing Alabama Power Company to construct, operate and maintain a power pole and power line on the east portion of the property. (Property address being 723 Berea Avenue).

August 15, 2025.

____________

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., the Board of Adjustment of the City of Gadsden will hold a public hearing in the City Council Chamber, First Floor, at City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama to give all persons who desire an opportunity to be heard in opposition to or in favor of the following request:

“A request for a Variance” on the set back requirements on a front street for rebuilding a house. The property is zoned R-1, Single-Family District on the property described below:

Lots Number one (1) and Two (2), In Block Number Two (2) of the Barron Addition to the City of Alabama City (Now Gadsden, Alabama), according the map recorded in Plat Book “B”, Page 49, in the office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, said property lying in the City of Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property Address being 1001 Barron Avenue).

“A Request for a Special Exception to operate an Ambulance Service on the following described property in an O-1, Office District. (District 5)

A Property Description A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the present North line of Berea Street which is 316 feet west of the present west line of College Street, said point being also the southern terminus of the north and south dividing line between the parties to that certain instrument dated April 15, 1960, and recorded in Deed Book “766”, Page 239, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and from said point of beginning run in a nor-therly direction and at right angles to the present north line of Berea Street a distance of 185 feet to a point and the Northeast corner of the lot herein described, thence deflecting to the left at an angle of 96 degrees 00 minutes and run in a westerly direction, in a direct line, to the Northeast corner of that certain lot described in a deed from Earl S. Johnson, et als, to Nellie J. Houze, dated March 9th 1960 and recorded in Deed Book “762”, Page 231 said Probate Office, thence in a southerly direction and along the east line of said Nellie J. Houze lot to a point in the present north line of Berea Street which is 258 feet easterly, measured along the present north line of Berea Street, from the present east line of Eighth Street, thence in an easterly direction and along the present north line of Berea Street to the point of beginning, and embracing portions of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼) of the Southeast Quarter (SE’4) of the Southwest Quarter (SW4), in Section Four (4), Township Twelve (12) South, of Range Six (6) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. EXHIBIТ B Exceptions 1. General and special taxes or assessments for the year 2013 and subsequent years not yet due and payable. 2. An easement granted the City of Gadsden, Alabama, a municipal corporation, which easement is recorded in Book 1151, Page 271, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and which easement was corrected by virtue of that certain instrument recorded in Book 1164, Page 671, said Probate Office. 3. An unrecorded easement granted by David L. Harwood to Alabama Power Company by David L. Harwood on February 2, 1987 allowing Alabama Power Company to construct, operate and maintain a power pole and power line on the east portion of the property. (Property address being 723 Berea Avenue).

August 15 and 22, 2025

____________

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF GADSDEN, AL

PUBLIC REVIEW OF A DRAFT COPY OF THE CITY OF GADSDEN’S

2024 CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL PERFORMANCE & EVALUATION REPORT

PUBLICATION DATE: WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2025

PUBLIC COMMENTS DUE BY: THURSDAY, AUGUST 28, 2025 – 5:00 P.M.

The City of Gadsden will solicit comments on its 2024 Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report at a Public Hearing held at 10:00A.M. on Thursday, August 21, 2025 at the City of Gadsden, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. This Notice will commence the City’s 15-day public comment period beginning on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 and ending on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

The City is required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to annually submit a Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER). This report provides an assessment of the City’s progress in carrying out its five-year strategic plan and its one-year action plan for the Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG). The purpose of this notice is to make the CAPER report available to the public for comments prior to its submittal to HUD.

Draft copies of the 2024 Consolidated Annual Performance & Evaluation Report will be available for examination and comment by the public during the virtual public hearing scheduled Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 10:00A.M. The required public review ends Thursday, August 28, 2025. The City will receive written comments until 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

No displacement will occur as a result of the activities described herein. Should displacement occur, the City of Gadsden implements the provisions as required by CFR 570.606 (Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance). The City of Gadsden does not discriminate on the basis of disability in the admission of, access to, or treatment of, or employment, the programs and activities described herein. An interpreter is available upon request to assist persons with limited English proficiency. Any requests for reasonable accommodation required by an individual to fully participate in any open meetings, programs, or activities of the City of Gads-den’s CDBG Office at 256-549-4532 or via email at areaves@cityofgadsden.com.

August 15, 2025

_____________

AVISO PÚBLICOCIUDAD DE GADSDEN, AL

REVISIÓN PÚBLICA DEL BORRADOR DEL INFORME ANUAL CONSOLIDADO DE DESEMPEÑO Y EVALUACIÓN DE LA CIUDAD DE GADSDEN DE 2024

FECHA DE PUBLICACIÓN: MIÉRCOLES, 13 DE AGOSTO DE 2025

FECHA LÍMITE PARA LA ENTREGA DE COMENTARIOS: JUEVES, 28 DE AGOSTO DE 2025, A LAS 17:00

La Ciudad de Gadsden solicitará comentarios sobre su Informe Anual Consolidado de Desempeño y Evaluación de 2024 en una Audiencia Pública que se celebrará a las 10:00 a. m. del jueves 21 de agosto de 2025 en la Ciudad de Gadsden, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, AL 35901. Este Aviso dará inicio al período de comentarios públicos de 15 días de la Ciudad, que comenzará el miércoles 13 de agosto de 2025 y finalizará el jueves 28 de agosto de 2025.

El Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano de los Estados Unidos (HUD) exige que la Ciudad presente anualmente un Informe Anual Consolidado de Desempeño y Evaluación (CAPER). Este informe evalúa el progreso de la Ciudad en la ejecución de su plan estratégico quinquenal y su plan de acción anual para el Programa de Subvenciones en Bloque para el Desarrollo Comunitario (CDBG). El propósito de este aviso es poner a disposición del público el informe CAPER para que se puedan formular comentarios antes de su presentación al HUD.

Los borradores del Informe Anual Consolidado de Desempeño y Evaluación de 2024 estarán disponibles para su revisión y comentarios durante la audiencia pública virtual programada para el jueves 21 de agosto de 2025 a las 10:00 a. m. La revisión pública obligatoria finaliza el jueves 28 de agosto de 2025. La Ciudad recibirá comentarios por escrito hasta las 5:00 p. m. del jueves 28 de agosto de 2025.

No se producirá desplazamiento alguno como resultado de las actividades descritas en este documento. En caso de desplazamiento, la Ciudad de Gadsden implementará las disposiciones del CFR 570.606 (Asistencia Residencial Antidesplazamiento y Reubicación). La Ciudad de Gadsden no discrimina por discapacidad en la admisión, el acceso, el tratamiento ni el empleo en los programas y actividades descritos en este documento. Hay un intérprete disponible, previa solicitud, para ayudar a las personas con dominio limitado del inglés. Cualquier solicitud de adaptación razonable que necesite una persona para participar plenamente en las reuniones, programas o actividades abiertas de la Oficina del CDBG de la Ciudad de Gadsden, puede comunicarse al 256-549-4532 o por correo electrónico a areaves@cityofgadsden.com.

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JERRY J. ANDERSON JR. and wife MYRA C. ANDERSON, 2115 SHADES AVENUE, VESTAVIA HILLS, ALABAMA 35216, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether the property located 25 MARSTON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 78 PARCEL 3 CONE MILLS DWIGHT DIV PLAT F-55 31-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-31-3-000-385.000

PIN# 18811

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SARA MAE MURRY, 1008 LOCKWOOD COURT, ANNISTON, ALABAMA 36207, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 78 COOSA STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG AT PT ON N ROW COOSA ST 495S E OF W LINE SW1/4 NW1/4 TH N 60S TO S RR ROW TH NE 52S TH S 70S TO N ROW COOSA ST TH W 50S TO POB SW1/4 NW1/4 ALSO KNOWN AS LT 4 BLK A W T EWING PROPERTY UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION 3-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-03‐2-000-227.000

PIN# 32773

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, EDGE FAMILY PROPERTIES, LLC, 101 RIVERMONT DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-8946, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 108 7TH STREET N. in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM INT OF SW ROW OF GRANT AVE & NW ROW OF SEVENTH ST TH NW 46 ALONG NW ROW OF SEVENTH ST TO POB TH SW 46.5 ALONG SAID ROW TH NW 130 TH NE 46.5 TH SE 130 TO POB BEING PT LT A BLK 1 NOWLIN ADD PLAT B-20-21 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-208.000

PIN# 35601

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CANDACE J TIPLER, 117 CAROLYN LANE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUES-DAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 117 CAROLYN LANE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 7 BLK B OAKLEIGH EST PLAT G-55 GADSDEN 25-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-25-3-000-089.000

PIN# 14373

Should be assessed with a lien of $429.11 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HOPKINSVILLE 10 UNIT, LLC, 530 E. MAIN STREET, SUITE 1000, RICHMOND, VIRGINIA 23219, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 124 N. 12TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

PT LTS 11,12A & 12B BLK 1 W A CROCHERON ADD NO 1 PLAT A-69 5- 12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-172.000

PIN# 36497

Should be assessed with a lien of $409.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MILTON CHAPMAN & ETALS (BRYAN CHAPMAN & SYLVIA LOYD), 803 SLACK STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-5015, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 201 S. 12TH STREET (County tax records list property address as 1210 ALABAMA STREET) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

E 130 S LT 2 BLK 3 TALLMAN ADD PLAT A-258 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-238.000

PIN# 36563

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BARFIELD INVESTMENTS, 2023 MCCLAIN CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 203 GOLDENROD AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 7-8 BLK 1 PRESLEY ADD RESUR PLAT D-215 GADSDEN 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-2-000-006.000

PIN# 14996

Should be assessed with a lien of $516.17 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EVETTE HUGULEY, 205 6TH STREET S., GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 204 6TH STREET S. in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 4 BLK 5 SOUTH ADD REARR PLAT B-360 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-155.000

PIN# 35701

Should be assessed with a lien of $426.98 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given ELKINS COMPANY & INVESTMENTS LLC, 939 WINDSONG TRAIL, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 209 ALBANY AVENUE (Etowah County Records list property as 209 ALBANY DRIVE) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 18 BLK 1 HERRING ROSENBAUM SUB PLAT C-381 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-4-000-012.001

PIN# 43293

Should be assessed with a lien of $541.43 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID HARRIS, 39 ASPEN COVE, APT. 204, HOMEWOOD, ALABAMA 35209, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 232 HARVARD AVENUE (County records list property address as 0) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 18 BLK G NORTH HIGHLANDS ADD PLAT B-61 GADSDEN SEC 35 TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-2-000-115.000

PIN# 15117

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES & DEANNA ESTES, 307 GRAVES STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-1821, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 307 GRAVES STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

W 83 LT 9 ALICE MAUDE GREEN EST SUB C-399 GADSDEN 26-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-26-4-000-104.001

PIN# 14850

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JESSE SALGADO, 608 5TH AVENUE S.W., DECATUR, ALABAMA 35601, 130 PRICE MOUNTAIN DRIVE, DECATUR, ALABAMA 35603-6342, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 307 N. 11TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 1 BLK 1 MCDUFFIE & GARDNER ADD PLAT B-123 GADSDEN & W1/2 ALLEY ADJOINING LT 1 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-080.000 PIN# 36341

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROOSEVELT JOHNSON, 109 S. 7TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 310 DEAN COURT in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

NE 8 LT 22 LTS 23-25 BLK 4 SHADOWLAWN PLAT C-75 GADSDEN 10-

12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-4-000-259.000

PIN# 36246

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to HARVARD STEPHENS, 612 HILL ROAD, BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 313 HENRY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 27 TARRANT COURT PLAT C-77 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-365.000

PIN# 33557

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given BARBARA PITTS, 315 ALBANY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 995 BREWER ROAD, COLLINSVILLE, ALABAMA 35961-7310 and to JONATHAN PITTS, 315 ALBANY AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 315 ALBANY AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 7 BLK 1 REAR LT 3 BLK 5 HADLEY FARMS PLAT C-145 GADSDEN 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-3-000-100.000 PIN# 43116

Should be assessed with a lien of $362.42 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID PANKEY, 5789 MORRIS AVENUE, HOKES BLUFF, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 315 BRANDON STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more

particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 10 BLK 1 ALICE MAUDE GREEN EST SUB PLAT C-399 26-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-26-4-000-128.000

PIN# 14876

Should be assessed with a lien of $488.48 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given STEVE MCCOY, 323 LINCOLN, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 323 LINCOLN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 2 BLK 4 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-108.000

PIN# 50308

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CARLOS S. TELLO, 806 LAY STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-1632, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUES-DAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 403 BRYAN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 10-12 BLK 14 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B-117 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-342.000

PIN# 50561

Should be assessed with a lien of $502.31 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JESS W WRIGHT c/o GREGORY WRIGHT, 2340 LEACROFT WAY, MARIETTA, GEORGIA 30062, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 407 EVANS STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

PART NW1/4 NW1/4 DESC BEG INT S ROW AVE H & E ROW EVANS ST TH E 161’(S) ALONG AVE H TO W LINE LIDDELL ADD TH S 63’(S) ON SAID W LINE TH W 162’(S) TO E ROW EVANS ST TH N 50’(S) ON SAID ROW TO POB SEC 4 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-165.000

PIN# 33327

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRIS E & DONNA WALKER, 6011 TABOR ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 409 HERZBERG CIRCLE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 9 BLK 3A SHORELAND EST 1ST ADD TO BROADVIEW PLAT C-383 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-2-000-165.000

PIN# 35945

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MELVIN & FRANCIS J HARRIS, 411 N. 9TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 411 N. 9TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM INT NE ROW JONES ST & E ROW N 9TH ST TH N ON E ROW 300′(S) TO BEG TH CONT N 121.2’ TH E 64.4’ TH S 132’ TH W 74’ TO POB PT SW1/4 NW1/4 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-271.000

PIN# 33449

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given HIL ENTERPRISES, LLC, 310 AUGUSTA STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 413 ALLEN STREET (County records list property address as 411 ALLEN STREET) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 6 BLK G MILLER HIGHLANDS D-31 GADSDEN 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-368.000 PIN# 44125

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any

and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOANN KING NESBITT ‘LIFE ESTATE’, P.O. BOX 4215, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 504 BRYAN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 11 BLK 12 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B 117 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-368.000

PIN# 50589

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEREMY C SISK, P.O. BOX 693, PINSON, ALABAMA 35126, MAURICE MCCRAY & RICARDO ORTIZ, 610 S. 10TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-3915, 51 JACK-SON LANE, UNIT B, LINCOLN, ALABAMA 35096, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 420 HERZBERG CIRCLE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 15 BLK 1-A SHORELAND EST 1ST ADD TO BROADVIEW PLAT C-383 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-2-000-153.000

PIN# 35932

Should be assessed with a lien of $463.22 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOANN KING NESBITT ‘LIFE ESTATE’, P.O. BOX 4215, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 506 BRYAN STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 12 BLK 12 WALNUT PARK ADD PLAT B 117 GADSDEN 1‐12‐5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-367.000

PIN# 50588

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEFF JESTER, P.O. BOX 2612, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, DUCK-SPRINGS PROPERTIES, LLC., 404 S. 5TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 507 ELM AVENUE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG SE CORNER LT 6 LOGAN HEIGHTS PLAT A-382 TH NE 68.4 ALONG W ROW OF ELM ST TH W 145S TH S 113.7 TH E 150 TO POB BEING LT 6 & PT LT 5 LOGAN HEIGHTS PLAT A-382 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-141.000

PIN# 35730

Should be assessed with a lien of $384.54 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAMES BARRY WOOD, 2598 APPALACHIAN HIGHWAY, HOKES BLUFF, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 522 DOYLE STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 1 BLK 1 H.H. VINSON ADD PLAT C-270 & 271 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-1-000-027.000

PIN# 30369

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given FAUSTINA POWELL, 509 N 32ND STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 559 LINE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 16 JS CHESTER ADD PLAT B-139 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-242.000

PIN# 19960

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KENNETH HAROLD & SHELIA MAE GUYTON, 7 E. WILKINSON AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 607 GRANT STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 77 RIVER VIEW PROPERTY PLAT B-381 34-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-34-3-000-062.000

PIN# 17297

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to A.A. & EMMA ANDERSON, 1059 W. 109TH STREET, CHICAGO, ILLINOIS 60643-3733, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 611 HENRY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 16 BLK 35 THORNTON ADD REARR PLAT B-334-335 GADSDEN SEC 4 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-042.000

PIN# 33193

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SHALA JOHNSON, 613 CRESTVIEW DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 613 CRESTVIEW DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 15 & PT LT 14 BLK 1 CRESTVIEW LAND CO ADD PLAT D-145 15-12- 6

Tax ID#: 15-05-15-1-000-193.000

PIN# 41575

Should be assessed with a lien of $389.12 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JONATHAN STEPHEN DOWNEY, 700 S. 6TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 700 S. 6TH STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

PT LOT 1 BLK C EDENWOOD ADD PLAT B 311 GADSDEN 9-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-1-000-251.000

PIN# 34687

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARGARET & C.V. CHAPPELL, 1003 LANCASTER AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 701 HARVEY STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 1 BLK D ELLIOTT ADD =1 PLAT B-5 GADSDEN SEC 4 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-337.000

PIN# 33528

Should be assessed with a lien of $401.27 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BOBBIE DAVIS, 711 ABERCROMBIE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 707 ABERCROMBIE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 12 ABERCROMBIE ADD PLAT B-46 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-180.000

PIN# 19892

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RIKI MICHELLE BRYANT, 707 HOOKS LAKE ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-2813, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 707 HOOKS LAKE ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM AT INT OF N ROW TIDMORE BEND RD&SE ROW HOOKS LAKE RD TH NE ALONG ROW 210S THE S TO POB TH E 172S TH S 85S TH W 155S TH N 92S TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 SE1/4 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-010.000

PIN# 15303

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRISTOPHER & wf HANNAH DAVIS, 1004 JIMMY DRIVE, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905-7286, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Cham-ber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 709 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 6 BLK 1 WILDWOOD HILLS G-87 GADSDEN 29-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-09-29-4-000-216.000

PIN# 47620

Should be assessed with a lien of $498.89 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to APRIL D. USHER, 136 ADAMS CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 710 HILLYER STREET (County records list property address as 718 HILLYER STREET) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 16-17 & 32-34 ABERCROMBIE ADD PLAT B-46 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-158.000

PIN# 19869

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PEDRO A & WF SUSANA HERRERA, 107 BECKY DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 2526 ROBERTSON ST., SOUTHSIDE, AL. 35907, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 720 ELMWOOD AVENUE (County records list property address as 0) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 1-2 BLK 2 C F HOFFMANS 1ST SUB PLAT B-389 GADSDEN 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-1-000-289.000

PIN# 35621

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GLORIA GRIFFIN, 10019 MELROSE CREEK DRIVE, JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA 32227, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 806 N. 8TH STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 5 BLK 33 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-304.000

PIN# 16932

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given XAVIER HARDNETT & VALE BILLS, 314 PADEN ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 826 AVENUE E in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 4 BLK 32 THORNTON ADD REAR PLAT B-334 GADSDEN 33-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-268.000

PIN# 16893

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to EST OF ERVIN L & wf MARY W NEFF, 833 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, 404 WILLIAMS AVENUE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906-6554, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 833 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 9 BLK 4 WILDWOOD HILLS SUB PLAT G-87 GADSDEN 29-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-09-29-4-000-153.000

PIN# 47450

Should be assessed with a lien of $939.20 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SOPHIA RAGLAND, 866 S. 5TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 866 S. 5TH STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM NW COR LT 4 BLK A EDENWOOD ADD RESUR PLAT C-257 TH NE 100 ALONG E ROW OF S 5TH ST TO POB TH NE 75 ALONG ROW TH SE 155S TH SW 54 TH NW 136 TO POB LYING IN N1/2 SE1/4 9-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-4-000-044.000

PIN# 35333

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RICHARD WAPPELHORST, 426 OAK HILL CIRCLE, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 909 ELM AVENUE (County records list property address as 909 ELM STREET) in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 8 BLK 2 R.A. GRIFFIN 2ND ADD PLAT A-406 10-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-10-4-000-181.000

PIN# 36166

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LARISSA SWEETEN, 921 S. 5TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 921 S. 5TH STREET in District 4 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 26 BLK D EDENWOOD ADD RE-SUR PLAT C-257 9-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-09-4-000-071.000

PIN# 35361

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given KIMBERLY KELLEY, 9140 S. CREGIER AVENUE, CHICAGO, IL 60617-3537, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUES-DAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 922 AVENUE A (Etowah County Records list property as 0 Avenue A) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 18 BLK 1 LIDDELL ADD PLAT A-216 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-122.000

PIN# 33281

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LYN D. DREW, 1207 PINEVIEW AVENUE, GLENCOE, ALABAMA 35905, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 928 HOOKS LAKE ROAD in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 14 & S1/2 LT 16 BLK 2 CHADWICK ADD 2 RE-ARR PLAT F-165 35-11- 6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-4-000-034.000

PIN# 15330

Should be assessed with a lien of $435.47 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given CURTIS JONES, 931 AVENUE F, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 931 AVENUE F in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 9 BLK 29 THORNTON ADD PLAT B-334 33-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-089.000

PIN# 16694

Should be assessed with a lien of $553.66 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15,2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CARRIS HALE, 944 CHESTNUT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, MILLENIAL REAL ESTATE GROUP LLC PS 1, 2359 COATS BEND ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 946 CHESTNUT STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM INT S ROW OF CHESTNUT ST & E ROW OF 10 TH ST TH E 43 ALONG CHESTNUT ST TO POB TH E 57 ALONG ROW TH SW 150S TH NW 34 TH N 24.2 TH W 26.5 TH NE 121 TO POB LYING IN SW1/4 SW1/4 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-3-000-196.000

PIN# 33655

Should be assessed with a lien of $388.16 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to KIMBERLY WILLIAMS & GARY WOOD, 244 COOPERS CREEK AVENUE, SPRING LAKE, NORTH CAROLINA 28390, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1007 HERMOSA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 7 BLK 4 WARD ADD PLAT B-53 33-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-209.000

PIN# 16828

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given M & M RENTALS, LLC, 690 VIRGIL DRIVE, OHATCHEE, ALABAMA 36271, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUES-DAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1010 AVENUE G in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 6 BLK 9 LIDDELL ADD PLAT A-216 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-02-04-2-000-206.000

PIN# 33374

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to BETTY S MATTHEWS, 1018 CHESTNUT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-3918, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1018 CHESTNUT STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LOT 9 & E 10’ OF LOT 7 BLK 14 GADSDEN LAND AND INP CO’S KYLE ADD A-23 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-101.000

PIN# 37110

Should be assessed with a lien of $509.60 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GREGORY T. KELLEY SR & WF MARY C. KELLEY, P.O. BOX 621, GADS-DEN, ALABAMA 35902, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1019 MALLORY STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 12 BLK 13 GLENDALE SUB PLAT E-53 EAST GADSDEN 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-2-000-163.000

PIN# 42980

Should be assessed with a lien of $362.36 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHRISTOPHER J THOMAS, 150 ROBERTS CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1034 FORREST AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

COM INTE ROW OF S 11TH ST & S ROW OF FORREST AVE TH SE 221.49 ALONG FORREST AVE TO POB TH SE 73.83 ALONG ROW TH SW 350 TO N ROW OF 3RD AVE TH NW 73.83 ALONG ROW TH NE 350 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SE1/4 GADSDEN AKA LTS 72 & 79 COWAN’S SURVEY OF THE KYLE ADD (UNRECORDED) 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-297.000

PIN# 37325

Should be assessed with a lien of $409.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given LESTT E. OR LELL WAYNE HEADEN, 504 CHANTERELLE DRIVE, PENSACO-LA, FLORIDA 32506, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1035 AVENUE F in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

T/L-2023-POWELL JERI LOT 2 BLK 2 COOSA LAND CO’S N 10TH ST ADD PLAT B-373 GADSDEN SEC 33 TWP 11S R 6E

Tax ID#: 10-08-33-3-000-072.000

PIN# 16674

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ZORA P. FREEMAN WILSON, 4167 S. RIVER LANE, ELLENWOOD, GEORGIA 30294, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1101 HURST STREET (County records list property as 0) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

BEG INT N ROW HURST AVE & W ROW SPRING ST TH N 75 ALONG W ROW SPRING ST TH W 72 TH S 75 TO N ROW HURST AVE TH E 72 ALONG N ROW HURST AVE TO POB LYING IN SE1/4 SE1/4 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-114.001 PIN# 19819

Should be assessed with a lien of $474.08 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TOWANA WALLER-NICOE, 303 S. 9TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, 400 MAXANNA DRIVE, ANNISTON, ALABAMA 36207-1237, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1104 GLEN IRIS DRIVE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 6 BLK H HIGHLAND PARK ADD PLAT B-164 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-076.000

PIN# 19778

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to SHARONNA RUSSELL, 7512 GADSDEN DRIVE, TEMPLE TERRACE, FLORIDA 33637, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1104 HERMOSA AVENUE (County records list property address as 0) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 4 BLK 10 WARDS ADD PLAT B-53 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-4-000-340.000

PIN# 20084

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to RAFAEL SANTOS, 3508 PARK LANE, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUES-DAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1113 4TH AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 14 & W 25 LT 12 BLK 11 GADSDEN LAND & IMP CO PLAT A-23 5-12- 6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-424.000

PIN# 37438

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CESI BOLANOS, 4731 NW 10TH COURT, APT. 118, PLANTATION, FLORIDA 33313-6569, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1118 FOSTER AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

PT LTS 2-4 BELLENGERS SUB OF WOODLAWN ADD PLAT B-98 & PT LT 4 BLK 1 E C JONES EST PLAT A-355 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-1-000-245.000

PIN# 40098

Should be assessed with a lien of $405.38 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DAVID M WOODALL, 1125 CHOICE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901-0384, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1124 CHOICE STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 14 BLK 8 GADSDEN LAND & IMPROVEMENT CO PLAT A-23 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-326.000

PIN# 37412

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given L.A. & DELLA MAE “LF EST” WARREN, 8323 OHIO STREET, DETROIT, MICHIGAN 48204, L. A. & DELLA MAE “LF EST.” C/O HORACE WARREN, 8323 OHIO STREET, DETROIT, MICHIGAN 48204, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1148 LITCHFIELD AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 32 BLK 45 GARDEN CITY SUBD NO 2 PLAT C-411 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-204.000

PIN# 31690

Should be assessed with a lien of $390.92 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given RALPH OTTO, 618 MAGNOLIA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1203 LANCASTER AVENUE (County records list property address as 1203 Lancaster Street) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 11-12 BLK E OAKVIEW ADD PLAT B-337 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-4-000-127.000

PIN# 31606

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

and

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DONNIE HALE, 464 TUMLIN CIRCLE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1207 HOKE STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM INT E ROW OF ALABAMA ST & W ROW OF HOKE ST TH E 97.4 ALONG HOKE ST TO POB TH E 142.65 ALONG ROW TH SW 188.23 TH NW 141.24 TH NE 177.85 TO POB LYING IN NE1/4 SW1/4 12-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-12-3-000-014.000

PIN# 32102

Should be assessed with a lien of $459.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PROMINENCE HOMES, LLC, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, 3000 RIVERCHASE GALLERIA, HOOVER, ALABAMA 35244-2315, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1209 BRADFORD COURT in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as: LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

PT LT 4 FM BISHOP PLAT A-17 LT 50 X 107 X 55 X 114 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-395.001

PIN# 78330

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARGARET A & DANNY J AMOS, 1209 GRANT AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1209 GRANT AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 3 BLK 43 GARDEN CITY SUB #2 PLAT C-410 GADSDEN 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-132.000

PIN# 31000

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GO HARD INVESTMENTS, LLC, 715 ALMAROAD PLACE SW, JACKSONVILLE, ALABAMA 36265, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1209 JOHNSON STREET in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 3 BLK 42 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 2 PLAT C-411 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-158.000

PIN# 31026

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LAWS ZION, 13828 SANDY OAK ROAD, CHESTER, VIRGINIA 23831, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1217 EWING AVENUE (County records list property address as 0) in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG SE COR LT 4 BLK 5 NORTH HIGHLANDS ADD PLAT B-61 TH N 150 TH W 30S TH SW 120S TH SE 59.18 TH E 65S TO POB BEING PT LTS 3-4 BLK 5 NORTH HIGHLANDS ADD PLAT B-61 GADSDEN 35-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-07-35-2-000-124,000

PIN# 15128

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given LIONEL PAIR, 1216 ALABAMA AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1220 ALABAMA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 14 BLK 1 PADEN & HUGHES SUPPLEMENT TO INTERURBAN ADD PLAT B-208 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-082.000

PIN# 36672

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to CHARLES J HARRIS, 132 BROOKWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1221 GRANT AVENUE in District 2 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 6 BLK 43 GARDEN CITY SUB NO 2 PLAT C-411 11-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-01-11-3-000-135.000

PIN# 31003

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JAN M. EHEMANN, 2586 W. PARK DRIVE, MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE 37129, 1330 PADEN DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903-3161, STRONG JEWEL LLC SERIES 25, 3145 AVALON RIDGE PL., STE 100, PEACHTREE COR, GA 30071, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1300 EASTVIEW AVENUE (County records list property address as 0) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

BEG SW COR LOT 1 TH N ALONG W LINE OF LOTS 1-3 131.2’ TO N LINE LOT 3 TH E ALONG N LINE 77.9’ TH S 110’(S) TO S LINE OF LOT 1 TH W ALONG S LINE 78.6 TO POB BLK H RE-ARR OF PTS OF LOTS H&I OF PINEHURST ADD D-21 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-154.000 PIN# 43873

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15,2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DANIEL RICK CALHOUN, 4930 ROCK HILL ROAD, ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30337, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1304 CAROLINA AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 7A PINEHURST ADD PLAT D-151 & PT ANNULLED ALLEY 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-2-000-127.000

PIN# 43845

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PEGGY M THOMPSON, 2228 2ND TERRACE NW, CENTER POINT, ALABAMA 35215, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1355 FORREST AVENUE (County records list property address as 1359 Forrest Avenue) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 26 BLK 1 TALLMAN ADD PLAT A-258 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-1-000-186.000

PIN# 36511

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15,2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given, ROBERTO BARAJASDIAZ, 9 PEGGY DRIVE, BOAZ, ALABAMA 39957, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1423 ALABAMA AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 8 BLK 10 INTERURBAN LAND COMPANYS 1ST ADD PLAT B-206 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-045.000

PIN# 36633

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MAT REAL ESTATE, LLC, 104 GRANT STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1423 CHESTNUT STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 10 BLK 14 HILL & CANSLER ADD PLAT A-74 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-4-000-061.000

PIN# 37068

Should be assessed with a lien of $488.18 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LISA SHERIE WORKS JOHNSON, 4943 DUCK SPRINGS ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1500 HARRISON AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 10 BLK 27 CRESCENT HEIGHTS OR SOUTH GAD PLAT B-314 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-190.000

PIN# 39598

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given NATALIE LEE, CHARLES COVINGTON, LUE DELLA L. COVINGTON, NATHANIEL LEE, KENDRA LEE & ETALS, 1003 ODELL AVENUE, APT. 8D, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1504 LULA STREET (County records list property address as 1508 Lula Street) in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 182.68’ X 229.7 X 182.68’ X 230.7′ PT LTS 2-3 BLK 5 WRIGHT’S VILLAGE SUB PLAT C-255 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-1-000-029.001 PIN# 42536

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to VICKI RESPRESS, 400 BEACON PARKWAY W, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35209-3106, ANDERSON REALTY GROUP, LLC, P.O. BOX 181, CLAY, ALABAMA 35048, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUES-DAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1508 GARFIELD AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 6 BLK 26 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-160.000

PIN# 39497

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ROSE MARY C. ROE, P.O. BOX 731, CITRONELLE, ALABAMA 36522, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUES-DAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1508 MALONE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 18-19 BLK A, O H ALFORD SUB #1 PLAT B-348 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-178.000

PIN# 36795

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIE KIDD, 1511 MALONE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, ANA MIGUEL DOMINGO, 1511 MALONE STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA, 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1511 MALONE STREET in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 6-7 BLK COH ALFORD SUB #1 RE-AR PLAT B-348 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-159.000

PIN# 36779

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ABELARDO PEREZ, 2306 GAULT AVENUE NE, FT. PAYNE, ALABAMA 35967, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1512 HILL AVENUE (County records list property address as 1516 HILL AVENUE) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 7 BLK 5 HILL & CANSLER ADD PLAT A-74 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-3-000-030.000

PIN# 36895

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARTIN MARROQUIN, 3603 NORWOOD BOULEVARD, BIRMING-HAM, ALABAMA 35234, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Cham-ber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1513 GARFIELD AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 16 BLK 25 GADSDEN REALTY CO SUB PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-136.000

PIN# 39469

Should be assessed with a lien of $474.98 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to ABELARDO PEREZ, 2306 GAULT AVENUE NE, FT. PAYNE, ALABAMA 35967, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1516 HILL AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 9 BLK 5 HILL & CANSLER ADD PLAT A-74 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-3-000-029.000

PIN# 36894

Should be assessed with a lien of $476.36 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WILLIE JAMES LOVETT JR, 3012 DODD STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1518 MALONE STREET (County records list property address as 0) in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOTS 26-27 BLOCK A OF OH ALFORD SUB NO 1 PLAT B-348 GADSDEN 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-2-000-182.000 PIN# 36799

Should be assessed with a lien of $477.38 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MONROE BUD CAMRON, 616 CHAFFEE STREET, TALLADEGA, ALABAMA 35160-2809, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1523 GADSDEN AVENUE in District 3 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 6 BLK 3 J M PATRICK PLAT PLAT A-11 GADSDEN 32-11-6

Tax ID#: 10-09-32-3-000-139.000

PIN# 19641

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TIMOTHY ALLEN DUNCAN, 6005 VALLEY PARK DRIVE NW, HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35810, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Cham-ber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1531 CHESTNUT STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 20 BLK 13 HILL & CANSLER ADD PLAT A-74 5-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-05-3-000-120.000

PIN# 36989

Should be assessed with a lien of $537.26 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WALTER W BATES, 856 ESTES ROAD, PIEDMONT, ALABAMA 36272, TWO MOONS CAPITAL, LLC, 22923 ALABAMA HIGHWAY 9 N, PIEDMONT, ALABAMA 36272, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUES-DAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1610 CREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly de-scribed as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 10 & 12 BLK 2 STEEL PLANT ADD PLAT A-274 15-03-07

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-3-000-208.000

PIN# 39317

Should be assessed with a lien of $389.12 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15,2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to DOROTHY M. CROFT, 1507 HARLEM AVENUE, E. GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1611 E. BROAD STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

COM AT NW COR EASTLAND PARK SUB TH NW ALONG SW ROWE BROAD ST 70’(S) TO BEG TH CON NW ALONG ROW 23.2’ TH SW 121.4 TH SE 74’ TH N 50’(S) TH NE 90′(S) TO POB PT NW1/4 OF NE1/4 GADSDEN SEC 14 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-1-000-177.000

PIN# 43523

Should be assessed with a lien of $515.36 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MILTON CHAPMAN, 1615 FILLMORE AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904-4820, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1615 FILLMORE AVENUE in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LTS 16-18 BLK 37 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 GADSDEN 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-201.000

PIN# 39626

Should be assessed with a lien of $538.55 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEAN SLAUGHTER, 4695 N. CHURCH LANE S.E., APT 2002, ATLANTA, GEORGIA 30339, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 1619 HARLEM AVENUE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

PT LT 10 BLK 11 HARLEM CITY SUB PLAT C-367 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-1-000-117.000

PIN# 42629

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given DEGRICK TWYMON, 1206 CASE AVENUE, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, RUBEN MORALES & GUADALUPE SANTIAGO ORTIZ, 900 KING STREET S, BOAZ, ALABAMA 35957, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1621 ARROWHEAD DRIVE in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 15 BLK A CHEROKEE EST F-403 PT GOVT LT C GADSDEN 14-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-14-3-000-177.000

PIN# 44361

Should be assessed with a lien of $468.29 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to WEAVERS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES, INC., P.O. BOX 881655, PORT ST LUCIE, FLORIDA and to DANIEL P. ALCORN, 150 STRATTON ROAD, RUTLAND, VERMONT 05701-4924 34988, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1807 ADAMS STREET in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

W 90’ LOTS 11 & 12 BLK 17 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD B-314 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-018.000

PIN# 39615

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given CHRIS WAGNER, 23 FRITREUTER STREET, STADE, DELAWARE 21680, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 1816 ALASKA STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 21 BLK 19 GLENWOOD SUB PLAT B-265 23-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-23-1-000-019.000

PIN# 44819

Should be assessed with a lien of $418.37 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICEOF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to THOMAS GENE BELLEW & WF, 885 BRENTWOOD DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2001 BROADWAY (County records list property address as 2001 BROADWAY STREET) in District 5 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

LT 1 BLK 25 SOUTH GADSDEN ADD PLAT B-314 8-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-08-3-000-138.001

PIN# 39472

Should be assessed with a lien of $436.82 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LEON & BRENDA K. BROWN, 2106 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2100 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 1 BLK 12 OAK PARK ADDITION PLAT B-200 GADSDEN 4-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-084.000

PIN# 38357

Should be assessed with a lien of $399.83 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LEON & BRENDA K. BROWN, 2106 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 2100 HILL AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2106 HILL AV-ENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 4 BLK 12 OAK PARK ADDITION PLAT B-200 GADSDEN 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-086.000

PIN# 38360

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TUSCACAL, LLC, 3000 RIVERCHASE GALLERIA, SUITE 1760, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, 2084 VALLEYDALE ROAD, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35244, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2203 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 23 BLK 2 TH W 50 ALONG N ROW OF HILL AVE TH N 140 TH E 52.4 TH S 38 TH SW 24.59 TH S 77.52 TO POB BEING LT 23 & PT LT 24 BLK 2 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 GADSDEN 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-076.000

PIN# 38348

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to PHILLIP R HUNTER & TRICIA B SAMUEL, P.O. BOX 123, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2205 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more par-ticularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 22 BLK 2 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-201 GOVT LT 9 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-075.000

PIN# 38347

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to STEVEN E SMITH, 915 OLD PLEASANT VALLEY ROAD, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2315 CHESTNUT STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 9 BLK 16 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-200 GADSDEN 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-226.000

PIN# 38507

Should be assessed with a lien of $403.82 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MICHAEL HEAD, 305 MISTLETOE HOLLOW ROAD, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2321 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 5 BLK 25 ALFORDS 2ND ADD PLAT A-308 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-1-000-219.000

PIN# 37783

Should be assessed with a lien of $509.36 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JEANETTE CHANDLER, 901 S. 12TH STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2405 HILL AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 26 BLK 5 OAK PARK ADD PLAT B-201 GAD GOVT LT 10 6-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-4-000-050.000

PIN# 38319

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GERALDINE THOMAS & REGINALD JOHNSON, 554 LYNN WAY, STONE MOUNTAIN, GEORGIA 30087, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 2412 JAMES STREET in District 1 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 8 BLK 2 JAMES CAIN SUB PLAT B-340 E GAD 13-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-06-13-3-000-038.000

PIN# 43053

Should be assessed with a lien of $470.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to JOHNNIE MORRIS, 626 HAMMOND AVENUE, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, HAROLYN HALEY and JEFFREY MORRIS, 131 MOUNTAIN CREEK DRIVE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35901, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2820 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 180 SHAHAN & WALSHE’S CENTRAL ALA CITY ADD PLAT C 181 GADSDEN SEC 06 TWP 12S R 6E

Tax ID#: 15-03-06-2-000-360.000 PIN# 38253

Should be assessed with a lien of $492.98 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to YASINE ADAMOU, 1732 DARTMOUTH AVENUE, BESSEMER, ALABAMA 35020-6605, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 2919 HICKORY STREET in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 17 BLK 8 SOUTH HIGHLANDS ADD PLAT B74-74 & A-281 7-12-6

Tax ID#: 15-03-07-2-000-093.000

PIN# 38554

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to LUIS & REINA RODAS LOPEZ, 3205 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, AL-ABAMA 35904, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3205 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 5 FORREST HOMES ADD PLAT C-233 GADSDEN 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-1-000-353.000

PIN# 49506

Should be assessed with a lien of $414.62 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to TIMOTHY WAYNE & KATHY D BOHANNON c/o BEVERLY BOHANNON, 304 MORGAN STREET, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, TIMOTHY WAYNE & KATHY D BOHANNON, 304 MORGAN STREET, RAINBOW CITY, ALABAMA 35906, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3321 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LOT 24 BLK 5 NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C-218 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-4-000-041.000

PIN# 50233

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARIA GUADALUPE GOMEZ, 2 NORTH MCLIN SE, APT B, ROME, GEORGIA 30161 and to KATHY MARIE SHAW, P.O. BOX 693, PINSON, ALABAMA 35126, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located 3327 MADISON AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 21 BLK 2 MRS NENA K ELLIOTT’S HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C-218-219 1-12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-038.000

PIN# 49755

Should be assessed with a lien of $401.30 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

____________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to GREGORY KEITH PETERS, 3509 FORREST AVENUE, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35904, 55 BYRAM STREET, LEESBURG, ALABAMA 35983-3343, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3501 FORREST AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 4 BLK 7 MRS NENA K ELLIOTTS HOMEWOOD ADD PLAT C-219 1- 12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-2-000-155.000

PIN# 49703

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given to MARIE HOLT, 308 ALLEN STREET, GADSDEN, ALABAMA 35903, CIARA THOMAS, 140 LUCKIE MOUNTAIN ROAD, ATTALLA, ALABAMA 35954, believed to have or claim an interest in the property described below, that at a regular meeting of the Council of the City of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall on TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m., a hearing will be held to determine whether or not the property located at 3511 GEORGIA AVENUE in District 6 in the City of Gadsden, more particularly described as:

LEGAL DESCRIPITION:

LT 18 BLK 4 JAMES H PRUETT ADD TO GAD PLAT D-135 GADSDEN 1-

12-5

Tax ID#: 16-01-01-3-000-299.000

PIN# 50034

Should be assessed with a lien of $309.00 for the abatement of a nuisance in accordance

with Section 86-65 of the Gadsden City Code. You may appear and present any relevant

evidence to the Council regarding the assessment of the lien.

Brian Greer

Building Official

City of Gadsden

P. O. Box 267

Gadsden, AL 35902

(256) 549-4529

August 15, 2025

_______________

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Hayden Clements, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Primemax Mortgage Company, LLC, on July 23, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3471104, with Scriveners Affidavit recorded 07/27/2018 in Instrument Number 3471334; the undersigned TH MSR Holdings LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 10, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Begin at a point where the North line of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, intersects the NW Right of Way line of the Duck Springs Road; said point being 1279.49 feet East of the NW corner of said forty; thence run South along the West Right of Way line of said road a distance of 345.0 feet; thence run in a Southwesterly direction parallel with the North line of said forty a distance of 135.0 feet; thence run North parallel with the West Right of Way line of said road a distance of 345.0 feet to a point on the North line of said forty; thence run East along the North line of said forty a distance of 135.0 feet to the Point of Beginning; said tract of land embracing a portion of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, Etowah County, Alabama. LESS AND EXCEPT the following described property: Commence at a point where the North line of NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 5 East, intersects the NW Right of Way line of the Duck Springs Road; said point being 1279.49 feet East of the NW corner of said forty; thence run South along the West Right of Way line of said road a distance of 172.50 feet; thence run in a Southwesterly direction parallel with the North line of said forty a distance of 135.0 feet; thence run North parallel with the West Right of Way line of said road a distance of 172.50 feet to a point on the North line of said forty; thence run East along the North line of said forty a distance of 135.0 feet to the point of beginning; said description embracing a portion of the NW 1/4 of the SW 1/4 in Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 5 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama. . Property street address for informational purposes: 2075 Duck Springs Rd , Attalla, AL 35954. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. TH MSR Holdings LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-07271-RP-AL

August 15, 2025, August 22, 2025, August 29, 2025