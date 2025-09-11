Legals for 9/05/2025 – 9/11/2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Katherine Bishop, An Unmarried Woman, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, its successors and assigns, on June 16, 2017, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3452233; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on November 5, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot number twenty (20) in Block number two (2) in the Chadwick Subdivision, as according to the map thereof recorded in Plat Book “C” Page 323, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, and lying and being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 811 Tidmore Bend Road , Gadsden, AL 35901. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MidFirst Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-08136-MF-AL

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

NOTICE OF COURT ACTION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO. 31-CV-2025-000077.00

Plaintiff: Jocelyn Bernstein, Current interest holder and purchaser of tax liens on the property described below.

Defendants:

Joseph Lail, 3507 Madison Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 – Defendant,

recorded owner, and spouse of Shelby Lail;

Shelby Lail, 3507 Madison Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35904 – Defendant and recorded

co-owner;

Larry McCreless, 5836 Colvin Gap Road, Gadsden, AL 35905 – Party with interest;

Marilee Hickman, 216 Nottingham Drive, Gadsden, AL 35904 – Previous owner;

Etowah County Revenue Commissioner, 800 Forrest Ave Room 5, Gadsden, AL 35901 – Tax collector.

TO: Shelby Lail, Joseph Lail, and all other parties interested in the property described below:

You are hereby notified that a lawsuit has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County,

Alabama, regarding the property described as:

3507 Madison Avenue, Gadsden Alabama 35904

T/L-2022-792-DRISCOLL, CINDY-(3RD CERT) LT 16 BLK 2 JAMES H PRUETT ADD

PLAT D-135 1-12-5 759-543,1398-393,1702-202,HH-199,1873-251,

(T/L)D-2019-3492423(ROS) T/L-2020-158-DRISCOLL, CINDY-(1ST CERT)

T/L-2021-491-DRISCOLL, CINDY-(2ND CERT)

Plaintiff, Jocelyn Bernstein, is seeking to foreclose any and all rights of redemption and obtain

title to the property. The property was sold at a tax lien sale for non-payment of taxes, and the

statutory right of redemption has expired.

If you wish to contest this action, you must file a response within 30 days of the last publication

of this notice, or you may lose your rights to contest the claim.

The last publication will be on the 29th of August, 2025

Dated this 12th day of August 2025

Cassandra Johnson

Etowah County Circuit Clerk

August 15, 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by John Brackett Moore, a married man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Zillow Home Loans, LLC, on January 12, 2024, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3568818; the undersigned PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 10, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A tract or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the center of the Public Road leading to Formans Lake and on the North line of Fractional Section Four (4) Township Twelve (12) Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian. Said beginning point is 176 feet measured along said North line Westerly from the North East corner of the Northeast Quarter of the above described Fractional Section, and thence run along the said North line run in a Southerly direction a distance of Three Hundred Ninety Two feet more or less to a point in the center of the Public Road leading from the Old Walnut Grove road to Formans Lake and from the center or from this point run in an Easterly Direction and meandering said road to the beginning point which is the center of the said road and on the said North line of the Fractional Section 4, and embracing a portion of the North East Quarter of Northwest Quarter of Fractional Section 4, Township (12) South of Range Five (5) East of Huntsville Meridian, in Etowah County, Alabama and being and lying west of Big Wills Creek containing two and 55/100 acres more or less, save and except however, that certain one half acres heretofore conveyed by W. B. Horton and wife, Ola Horton to Jackie Mims and wife, Lola Mims, by deed dated 27th February, 1951, and recorded in books 460, Page 279, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama, said land being conveyed subject to the rights of the public to us the South 15 feet for road purposes, minerals in the above described property is reserved. Together with all improvements located thereon.. Property street address for informational purposes: 3125 Miller Hollow Road , Attalla, AL 35954. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-06342-PM-AL

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Justin Aldridge, an unmarried man, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Family Savings Credit Union, on July 14, 2016, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, in Instrument Number 3437003; Affidavit of Fact recorded in Misc Book 2025 Page 3596390; the undersigned Renasant Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama, on September 10, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit: A parcel of land described as beginning at a point which is the Southeast corner of the NE 1/4 of the NE 1/4; thence from said Point of Beginning, run North 20 degrees 15 minutes East along the East line of said NE 1/4, 352.00 feet to the Southeast corner of the parcel of land described in Deed Book 1373, Page 833, Probate Office, Etowah County, Alabama; thence run South 88 degrees 30 minutes West along the South line thereof, 25.00 feet to the Southwest corner of said 1373-833 Parcel; thence run North 20 degrees 15 minutes East along the West line thereof, 190.00 feet to the Northwest corner of said 1373-833 Parcel; thence run North 88 degrees 30 minutes East, along the North line thereof, 25.00 feet to the Northeast corner of said 1373-833 Parcel, being in aforesaid East line of NE 1/4 of NE 1/4; thence run North 20 degrees 15 minutes East, along said East line 488.11 feet to the Northeast corner of the parcel of Land described in Deed Book 1347, Page 111, aforesaid Probate Office; thence run South 87 degrees 34 minutes West along the North line of said 1347-111 Parcel, 458.32 feet to the Northwest corner thereof; thence run South 20 degrees 52 minutes West along the West line of said 1347-111 Parcel, 828.77 feet to a point in the North line of Bruce Drive (30 feet Right of Way); thence run North 82 degrees 15 minutes East, along said North line, 51.72 feet to a point of curve; thence run Southeasterly, along the Northeast line of said Bruce Drive, on a curve to the right with radius of 182.67 feet to a point of tangent; thence run South 14 degrees 07 minutes East, along the East line of said Bruce Drive, 48.36 feet to a point in the South line of aforesaid NE 1/4 of NE 1/4; thence run North 88 degrees 30 minutes East, along said South line, 130.93 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 8.89 acres, and embracing portions of said NE 1/4 of NE 1/4, in Section 21, North of Cherokee Indican Boundary line, Township 12 South, Range 7 East of the Huntsville Meridian, Etowah County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 4195 Faye Drive , Hokes Bluff, AL 35903. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN “AS IS, WHERE IS” BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Renasant Bank, (“Transferee”) Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2501 20th Place South, Suite 300, Homewood, AL 35223 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 25-04015-CE-AL

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Eric McKay, a single man, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Superior Bank, its successors and assigns, on June 30, 2008, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Etowah County, Alabama, on July 9, 2008, as Document Number 3297347. U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee on behalf of and with respect to Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-F, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-F, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Etowah County Courthouse, in Gadsden, Alabama, on October 8, 2025, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Etowah County, Alabama, to-wit:

Lots Numbered Eight (8) and Nine (9) in Block Number Four (4) in C.F. Manly, Trustee Addition to Altoona, Alabama, (sometimes called Underwood and sometimes called Original Survey) according to the Book of Town Plats (B) Page 273, In the Office of the Judge of Probate, Etowah County, Alabama.

More commonly known as: 7455 4th Ave, Altoona, AL 35952

This Property will be sold on an “as is, where is” basis, without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expense of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender certified funds by noon the next business day to Law Office of Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Certified funds must be in the form of a wire transfer, bank or credit union’s cashier’s check, or bank official check payable to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. If sale is voided, Mortgagee/Transferee shall return the bid amount to the successful purchaser and the Mortgagee/Transferee shall not be liable to the purchase for any damages. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the purchaser at the sale shall be only entitled to a return of the deposit and bid amount, if paid. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation.

U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee on behalf of and with respect to Ajax Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-F, Mortgage-Backed Securities, Series 2021-F (“Transferee”)

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

244 Inverness Center Drive

Birmingham, AL 35242

Phone: (801) 355-2886

September 5, 12 and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Charles Pierce Harp and Carrie Lynn Harp Nunnally was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 05/02/2025 to the Estate of Marva Allen Harp, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Brian Neely was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/22/2025 to the Estate of Louis Monroe Neely, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Deborah Diane Jones Giardina was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/23/2025 to the Estate of Grayson Michael Giardina, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Renea Michelle Hutchins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/24/2025 to the Estate of Patricia Pauline Alexander, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kimberly Ann Gaskey and Rodney Lee Helms was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 07/24/2025 to the Estate of Rose Marie Gaskey, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Charlotte C. West was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/25/2025 to the Estate of Nancy Daves Conner, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Charlene Watkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/29/2025 to the Estate of Charlotte Ann Stanfield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Ellen Gibson Hawkins and Beth Gibson Lee was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 07/29/2025 to the Estate of Louise Gilbert Gibson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kelly Cole was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/29/2025 to the Estate of Joan N. Payne a/k/a Sandra Joan Payne, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kathy Jane Womble was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/30/2025 to the Estate of Carl Anthony Womble, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Morris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/30/2025 over the Estate of Peggy Sue Kilgo, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Janette Denice Miller was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/31/2025 to the Estate of Donald A. Miller, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

John D. Gibbons was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/04/2025 to the Estate of Rosamond M. Humphries, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kimberly D. Samples Coffee was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/04/2025 to the Estate of Jackie L. Samples, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Brandi Edwards was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/04/2025 over the Estate of Thomas Lee Dickson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Kaylie Boatfield Reeves was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/08/2025 to the Estate of Carolyn W. Boatfield, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Sidney Thomas was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/13/2025 to the Estate of Jack Lowe Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Erika L. Young was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/03/2025 to the Estate of Dorothy Mae Melson a/k/a Dorothy M. Melson, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Myra Gail Vance was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 07/17/2025 to the Estate of Oscar Junior Vance, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Richard A. Rhea was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/04/2025 over the Estate of Thomas Joseph Strickland, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Rhonda Lambert, Barbara Mohler, and Cynthia (Stone) Smith was/were appointed Co-Personal Representative(s) on 08/08/2025 to the Estate of Mae Bell Waters, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Luke W. Milam was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/08/2025 to the Estate of H. Wayne Milam, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Debra Herrera was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/11/2025 over the Estate of Pascual Herrera, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Stephen-James Vaden Hughes was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/13/2025 to the Estate of Gina Morris Hughes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Alexis Davis was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 over the Estate of Jeffrey Edward Barber, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Brandi Lynn Norton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 to the Estate of Steve Allen Norton, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Linda Cannon Hilburn was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 to the Estate of Annie Lee Cannon, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Betty J. Horton was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 to the Estate of Lula Waters, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Donald Carl Tinsley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/14/2025 to the Estate of Betty Ruth Tinsley, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Shannah Carnes Smiley was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/18/2025 over the Estate of Ricky Wayne Carnes, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Michael Atkins was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/19/2025 to the Estate of Gary Michael Atkins, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Jason Stewart was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/21/2025 to the Estate of Marilyn Sue Stewart, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Deanna Murphree was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/21/2025 over the Estate of Lawrence R. Kauffman, Jr., deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

FILE CLAIMS

Reid B. Harris was/were appointed Personal Representative(s) on 08/21/2025 to the Estate of Linda B. Wilkes f/k/a Linda B. Harris, deceased, Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama notifies all persons that claims not filed within six months will be barred.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 12, and 19, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE TO CAROLYN WILLIAMS WALKER WHOSE WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN:

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: WYMON HOWARD, Deceased:

Case No.: 2025-00474

You will take notice that the Petition for Probate of Will, Case No.: 2025-00474 filed by Edgar Howard, set to be heard on the 14th day pf October 2025 at 10:00 a.m. in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this Petition, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of the date of the last publication herein with Stephanie L. Gillian, Attorney at Law, whose name and address is shown below, and with the Probate Court of Etowah County, Clerk at P.O. Box 187, Gadsden AL. 35902.

DONE this the 2nd day of September 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

Stephanie Gillian

Attorney at Law

834 Chestnut Street

Gadsden AL. 35901

September 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2025

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP AND PETITION FOR LETTERS OF CONSERVATORSHIP

Notice to: Any unknown family members, whose whereabouts are unknown

You will take notice that a Petition for Letters of Guardianship for the person of Kelley S. Griffin and a Petition for Letters of Conservatorship over the estate Kelley S. Griffin was filed by Gadsden Regional Medical Center on the 26th day of AUGUST 2025.

A hearing on the Petition for Letters of Guardianship and Petition for Letters of Conservatorship is set on the 20TH day of OCTOBER 2025, at 1:00 p.m., in the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama 35901.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

August 29, September 5 and 12, 2025

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF: GREGORY LERON HEARD, ALLEGED INCAPACITATED

Case #: 2024-517

TO: Gerald Heard, Eric Heard and Timothy Heard and Michael Heard and Stephanie Stone, whose whereabouts are unknown

Please take notice that a PETITION FOR LETTERS OF GUARDIANSHIP & CONSERVATORSHIP of the above referenced incapacitated individual was filed in the Office of the Judge of Probate, and further, that the 22ND day of SEPTEMBER, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. was appointed a day and time for hearing on said Petition, thereof at which time you may appear and support and/or contest the Petition, if you so choose.

DONE THIS THE 18TH DAY OF DAY OF AUGUST 2025

Scott Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

NOTICE OF SUMMONS

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

JENNIFER ABBOTT, PLAINTIFF,

VS.

WADE ABBOTT, DEFENDANT

CASE NO.: DR-25-900157-CDR

TO: WADE ABBOTT

You are hereby notified that a Complaint against you has been filed in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama in Civil Action Number: DR-25-900157-CDR.

You are hereby commanded and required to file with the Clerk of Court, and to serve upon the Plaintiff, an answer to the Complaint within 30 days after the last publication of this notice, or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this the 4 day of August 2025

Cassandra Johnson

CIRCUIT CLERK

John D. Floyd,

Esquire FLOYD LAW FIRM, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

808 Chestnut Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 547-6328

August 15, 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case no. CV-2025-900342.00

BUTLER PROPERTIES, LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

Lot Number Five (5) in Barrett’s

First Addition to Gadsden according

To the map or plat thereof as recorded

In Plat Book “C”, Page 187, Probat Office, Etowah County, and Lying And being in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama.

AND Charlette Fry, Thomas Bradford, and C.D., E.F., and all others claimingAny present, future, contingent, Remainder, reversion, or other Interest in said lands.

Defendants,

The Defendants Charlette Fry, Thomas Bradford, and any and all Heirs, Successors and Assigns of Bobbie Bradford, Michael Bradford, Charles Johnson, 20th Century Properties, Inc., or Twentieth Century Properties, a Georgia corporation, and Defendants who are unknown, and all other persons claiming any present, future, contingent, remainder, reversion, or other interest in said lands the subject of the above-styled action, must answer Plaintiff’s complaint to quiet title within thirty days after the last publication or thereafter a judgment of default may be rendered against them in Case No. CV-2025-900342.00 in the Circuit Court of Etowah County, Alabama.

Witness my hand and seal on this the 11th day of August 2025.

Cassandra Johnson

Circuit Court Clerk, Etowah County, Alabama

Tameria S. Driskill

Attorney for Plaintiff

246 South 8th Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

(256) 546-5591

August 15, 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

THE ESTATE OF: GUINED, JERRY, DECEASED.

You will take notice that a Petition for Disposition of Remains filed by London Pearce, for the disposition of the remains of Jerry Guined, who passed from this life and stepped into eternity on the 6th day of May, 2025, is set to be heard on the 9th day of September, 2025 at 10:30 a.m., alleging that there are no known next of kin to take custody of the remains of the Decedent.

Please be advised that should you intend to contest this matter or desire to take custody of the remains of the Decedent of the proper disposition, you must file a written response within two (2) days of the last publication herein with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, Courthouse, 800 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.

DONE THIS THE 3rd DAY OF September, 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

Judge of Probate

September 5, 2025

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

CITY OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, a municipal corporation,

Plaintiff,

Case No. 2025-00512

V.

JARED QUENTIN BUGGS;

CLAUDIA ADAMS, deceased;

JENNIE ANN ALLEN BUGGS; LEROY BOLDWARE, JR, deceased; OTIS ADAMS, JR; BEVERLY HILL; MARTHA BUTLER; LEROY BOLDWARE, III; TYRONE BOLDWARE; DIANE BOLDWARE; JASON BOLDWARE; STATE OF ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; 1ST FRANKLIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION; and BECKY NORDGREN, Etowah County Tax Collector, and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

Defendants.

NOTICE TO:

Claudia Adams, deceased, Leroy Boldware, Jr., deceased, Beverly Hill, whereabouts unknown, Martha Butler, whereabouts unknown, Leroy Boldware, III whereabouts unknown, Tyrone Boldware, whereabouts unknown, Diane Boldware, whereabouts unknown, Jason Boldware whereabouts unknown and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein, served by publication

You are here notified the City of Gadsden, by and through their attorney, Lance Smith, Esquire has filed a complaint in writing seeking to condemn for the uses and purposes set forth in said complaint that certain real property located in the County of Etowah, State of Alabama, and described as follows:

TRACT NO. 13A:

P.D.E

A PERMANENT DRAINAGE EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.029 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER 1503051000028.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE

PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 3/4” REBAR AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE,

BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, BLOCK 8, OF WARDS ADDITION, AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 53, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY;

THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S77°42′03′′W A

DISTANCE OF 81.49 FEET TO A POINT AT THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE N76°05′49′′W FOR 60.72 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S14°25’22”W FOR 96.81 FEET; THENCE $10°26’01”W FOR 8.06 FEET; THENCE S74°40’46”E FOR 6.78 FEET; THENCE N20°00’17”E FOR 41.01 FEET; THENCE N13°28’41”E FOR 60.23 FEET; THENCE S76°05’49”E FOR 50.41 FEET; THENCE N14°27’11”W FOR 4.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.017 ACRES, MORE OR LESS,

BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER 1503051000028.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE

PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 3/4” REBAR AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE,

BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, BLOCK 8, OF WARDS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 53, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S75°14’19”W FOR 83.35 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE N76°05’49”W FOR 50.41 FEET; THENCE S13°28’41”W FOR 60.23 FEET; THENCE S20°00’17”W FOR 41.01 FEET; THENCE S74°40’46”E FOR 5.02 FEET; THENCE N20°00’18”E FOR 40.89 FEET; THENCE N13°28’41”E FOR 55.48 FEET; THENCE S76°05′49′′E FOR 45.30 FEET: THENCE N14°27’11”E FOR 5.00

FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

TRACT NO. 13B:

P.D.E

A PERMANENT DRAINAGE EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.018 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, BEING

A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER

1503051000027.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE

PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 3/4” REBAR AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE,

BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, BLOCK 8, OF WARDS ADDITION, AS

RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 53, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY;

THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S43°28′14′′W A

DISTANCE OF 81.49 FEET TO A POINT AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTH RIGHT-OF-

WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE AND THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE,

BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE ALONG SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF

TUSCALOOSA AVENUE AND ALONG A CURVE TO THE LEFT HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF

43.87 FEET, A RADIUS OF 1260.84 FEET, AND A DELTA ANGLE OF 01°59’38”; THENCE

N76°05’49”W FOR 12.94 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID SOUTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF

TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S14°27’11”W FOR 14.00 FEET; THENCE S76°05′49′′E FOR 12.74

FEET; THENCE ALONG A CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF 45.31 FEET, A

RADIUS OF 1246.84 FEET, AND A DELTA ANGLE OF 02°04’56” TO A POINT AT THE WEST

RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE; THENCE ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF

ASHLEY AVENUE N09°23′09′′E FOR 14.18 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

T.C.E.

A TEMPORARY CONSTRUCTION EASEMENT CONTAINING 0.01 ACRES, MORE OR LESS,

BEING A PORTION OF THE PROPERTY IDENTIFIED BY CURRENT TAX PARCEL NUMBER

1503051000027.000, AND LYING IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 05, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 06 EAST, HUNTSVILLE MERIDIAN, CITY OF GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA, AND BEING MORE

PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT A 3/4” REBAR AT THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE, BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 13, BLOCK 8, OF WARDS ADDITION, AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK B, PAGE 53, IN THE PROBATE OFFICE OF ETOWAH COUNTY; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY OF TUSCALOOSA AVENUE S33°24’11”W FOR 45.46 FEET TO A POINT AT THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE, BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE LEAVING SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE AND ALONG A CURVE TO

THE LEFT HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF 45.31 FEET, A RADIUS OF 1246.84 FEET, AND A DELTA ANGLE OF 02°04’56”; THENCE N76°05’49”W FOR 12.74 FEET; THENCE S14°22’28”W FOR 5.00 FEET; THENCE S76°05’49”E FOR 12.70 FEET; THENCE ALONG A CURVE TO THE RIGHT HAVING AN ARC LENGTH OF 45.82 FEET, A RADIUS OF 1241.84 FEET, AND A DELTA ANGLE OF 02°06’51” TO A POINT AT THE WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE; THENCE ALONG SAID WEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ASHLEY AVENUE N09°23’09”E FOR 5.07 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Please be advised that you have thirty (30) days after the date of the last publication to file an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Probate Court of Etowah County, Alabama, P.O. Box 187, Gadsden, AL 35902 and the attorney for the plaintiff Lance Smith, 200 Chestnut Street, Suite A, P.O. Box 129, Gadsden, AL 35902.

You are further notified that the hearing of said complaint has been set by this Court for September 29, 2025 at 2:00, at which time you may appear and answer said complaint or file objections thereto if you so desire.

If the application to condemn is granted by the Court, a Commissioner’s hearing will be scheduled within 30 days thereafter to determine damages which may be due the defendants. For information on the date and time of such hearing, please contact the Probate Court during regular business hours at 256-549-5375.

This the 15th day of Aug 2025.

Scott W. Hassell

PROBATE JUDGE

August 22, 29, September 5, and 12, 2025

PUBLICATION NOTICE

IN THE PROBATE COURT

FOR ETOWAH COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: ROBERT EDWARD CROW, Deceased

File No.2025-00499

Bobby Crow; Stephen Woodard; Danielle Woodard; Guy Woodard; Charles Vann Crow; Tracy Dewayne Crow; or to their respective heirs at law and next of kin, if deceased.

You will hereby take notice that on this day came Timothy Scott Hyatt and produced to the Court a paper in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of ROBERT EDWARD CROW, deceased, and moves the Court to admit the said document to probate and record as the Last Will and Testament of the said deceased.

You are notified to be and appear before me, at my office located at the Etowah County Courthouse, 801 Forrest Avenue, Gadsden, Alabama, at 2:00 o’clock, PM., on the 15th day of October, 2025 when the motion will be considered, and show, if anything you have to allege, why said paper writing should not be admitted to probate and record, as the true Last Will and Testament of said decedent.

ORDERED on this the19th day of August

Scott W. Hassel

Probate Judge

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ST. CLAIR COUNTY, ALABAMA

SOUTHERN JUDICIAL DIVISION AT PELL CITY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DAVINA BLAYLOCK, An incapacitated person

CASE NO: S-2022-10

NOTICE TO: TIMOTHY CAMPBELL

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Final Settlement of Conservatorship has been filed by William Pruitt, as Conservator of the estate of Davina Blaylock, an incapacitated person now deceased, and a hearing on said petition was held on the 12th day of August, 2025 at 9:00 o’clock a.m. If you plan to object to said petition you must file your objection with the court within ten (10) days.

NAME AND ADDRESS OF ATTORNEY:

William T. Pruitt

PRUITT & TUDISCO, P.C.

Two 16th Street North

Pell City, Alabama 35125

(205) 338-6400 office

(205) 338-6405 fax

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

ETOWAH COUNTY COMMISSION REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATION

The Etowah County Commission, as the awarding authority for a partnership between the Cities of Attalla, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Rainbow City and Southside and Etowah County is requesting proposals from qualified engineering consulting firms for developing a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan for the listed jurisdictions.

The consulting firm will be selected on a 100% rating system. Selection criteria will be based upon the following:

Firm Information 10%

Qualifications 50%

Proposed Contract 3%

Project Process/Plan of Operation 35%

Legal Forms 2%

All Proposals must be received by 10:00 a.m. CT on October 3, 2025. All proposals received after that time and date shall be returned unopened. Proposers have the sole responsibility for assuring that proposals are received by the designated date and time. The RFQ shall be in writing, labeled “RFQ RESPONSE, SAFETY ACTION PLAN SERVICES”, the due date, and the Firm’s name and directed to the following in sealed packaging:

Etowah County Engineering Department

ATTN: Robert Nail, Etowah County Engineer

402 Tuscaloosa Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

“RFQ RESPONSE, SAFETY ACTION PLAN SERVICES”

All professional engineering firms who consider themselves qualified are invited to submit a proposal. The Etowah County Commission reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any informalities or irregularities in the proposal process. The Etowah County Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages the participation of minority owner businesses and Section 3 qualified contracts in all project contract procurements.

To view the full RFQ, please go to

www.etowahcounty.org

August 29 and September 5, 2025

Legal Notice

Bedwell & Whorton Excavating, LLC hereby gives notice of completion of the 9th Street North/Lay Street Area Drainage Improvement for the City of Gadsden, Alabama Bid No. 3571 JBW&T Project No. 21031B. This notice will appear for four (4) weeks, once weekly beginning on August 22, 2025 and ending on September 12, 2025. All claims should be filed with JBW&T, INC., 3736 South 11th Street, Gadsden, AL 35904.

August 22, 29, September 5 and 12, 2025

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Prequalification Proposals from General Contractors shall be submitted and will be received on behalf of the Owner by Robins & Morton; submit electronically Attn: William Byrd at williamb@robinsmorton.com or delivery to 400 Shades Creek Pkwy. Birmingham, AL 35209; UNTIL 5:00PM LOCAL TIME; ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025, for:

GADSDEN ATHLETIC CENTER PROJECT –

SITEWORK PACKAGE

PRE-ENGINEERED METAL BUILDING PACKAGE

CITY OF GADSDEN

GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Prequalification proposal requirements may be obtained from Robins & Morton, by written request via email or mailed on the Contractor’s company letterhead.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all prequalification and/or proposals, waive technical errors, and/or abandon this process if, in their judgment, the Owner’s best interests will be promoted.

Sealed proposals will be received by the City Clerk, City of Gadsden, Alabama, at the City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Room 411, Gadsden, Alabama, until 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 23, 2025, for the Gadsden Athletic Center Project. Bid Request Numbers 3610 & 3611, located in the City of Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids submitted prior to the bid opening by mail shall be directed to “City Clerk, P.O. Box 267, Gadsden, Alabama 35902-0267” or in person delivered to the office of the City Clerk, Room 401, City Hall, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama.

Bids will be publicly opened and read at the above time and place. Specifications and contract documents are open to the public for inspection at the City Hall. Electronic (pdf) specifications and contract documents can be distributed at no cost through Robins & Morton’s Building Connected Platform by requesting the invitation by email at williamb@robinsmorton.com. All bidders must be registered with Robins & Morton in order to submit a bid. Bids received from non-Qualified bidders will be rejected.

The bidder shall file with his bid either a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, payable to the City of Gadsden, Alabama, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, in an amount equal to the lesser of five percent (5%) of the bid or ten thousand ($10,000).

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any and all bids.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish and pay for the satisfactory Performance and Payment Bond or Bond in the amount required by Section 39-1-1(a), Code of Alabama 1975, and evidence of insurance as required by the bid documents within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

No bidder may withdraw his bid within sixty (60) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. The bidder must comply with all requirements of the public works bid law Section 39-2-1 et seq., Code of Alabama 1975.

Any bidder, whether a resident or non-resident of the State of Alabama, must comply with all applicable provisions of Section 34-8-1, et. seq., Code of Alabama, 1975, including requirements for licensing as a general contractor and the necessity to show evidence of license before the bid will be considered by the awarding authority. A current license number must be included on the bid.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at 1500 West Meighan Boulevard, Gadsden, AL 35901; Time & Date 09/08/2025 @ 2:00 PM, to review the project and answer Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS NOT REQUIRED but highly recommended FOR ALL PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDERS (and any subcontractors) intending to submit a proposal.

This is a tax-exempt contract.

By signing this contract, the contracting parties affirm, for the duration of the agreement, that they will not violate federal immigration law or knowingly employ, hire for employment, or continue to employ an unauthorized alien within the state of Alabama. Furthermore, a contracting party found to be in violation of this provision shall be deemed in breach of the agreement and shall be responsible for all damages resulting therefrom.

Bidders must certify that they do not and will not maintain or provide for their employees any facilities that are segregated on a basis of race creed, color, sex, or national origin. Bidders must also certify they will make facilities handicap accessible to the extent required by law.

THE CITY GADSDEN, ALABAMA

Craig Ford, Mayor

Iva Nelson, City Clerk

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

The Attalla Housing Authority (AHA) is currently developing a 5-year Plan, Annual Plan and Capital Fund Program for 2026. The 5-year plan describes the mission of this agency, the agency’s long-range goals and objectives for achieving its mission over the next five years. The Annual Plan provides details about the agency’s immediate operations, modernization program, program participants, programs and services. The Capital Fund Program outlines the properties physical needs for the upcoming year. The 5-year, Annual Plan and Capital Fund Program supporting documents are available for inspection by the public at 904 9th St S.W., Attalla, Al 35954, which is the main office of the AHA. The documents may be reviewed Monday-Thursday between the hours of 7:30 am to 4:00 pm, which is the normal business hours of the AHA. The AHA is soliciting comments on these plans and all comments must be submitted in writing, and comments will be accepted until 4:00 pm on Monday, October 27, 2025. Also, there will be a Public Hearing held to review and discuss all mentioned plans at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at the AHA’s main office located at 904 9th St. S.W., Attalla, Al 35954. All comments and suggestions concerning the AHA’s 5-year, Annual Plan and Capital Fund Program will be considered for inclusion into the plans of the AHA.

PHM Attalla Housing

904 9th St S.W.

Attalla, Al 35954

256-538-9365

August 22, 29, and September 5, 2025

LEGAL ZONING NOTICE

At a regular meeting of the City Council of Gadsden to be held in the Council Chamber at City Hall, First Floor, 90 Broad Street, Gadsden, Alabama on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, commencing at 10:00 a.m., a public hearing will be held to consider the adoption of an ordinance substantially as follows:

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF GADSDEN, ALABAMA, that the Official Zoning Map of the City of Gadsden adopted by Ordinance No. O-02-82, as amended, is hereby further amended by Re-Zoning classification district for the following described property:

“A request for rezoning property from an O-1, Office District to an R-2, Multi Family District on the property described below:

A lot or parcel of land described as beginning at a point in the present North line of Walnut Street which is 55 feet Easterly from where the present North line of Walnut Street intersects the present East line of Eighth Street and from thence running in a Northerly direction a distance of 108.52 feet to a point in the South line of what is known as the Cowan lot, said point being 45 feet East of the present East line of Eighth Street measured along the South line of said Cowan lot: thence North 88 degrees East along the South line of said Cowan lot a distance of 52.5 feet, more or less, to the West line of that certain lot conveyed by N.H. McDuffie to W.C. Stephens by deed dated January 31, 1929, and recorded in Deed Record 5-B, Page 261, in the Probate Office; thence in a Southerly direction and along the West line of said Stephens lot a distance of 109.50 feet to the present North line of Walnut Street; thence in a Westerly direction and along the present North line of Walnut Street a distance of 44.90 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning, and being a portion of the SE1/4 of the SW1/4 in Section 4, Township 12 South of Range 6 of Huntsville Meridian in Gadsden, Etowah County, Alabama. (Property address being 753 Walnut Street)

Iva Nelson

City Clerk

September 5 and 19 , 2025.

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CITY OF ATTALLA

The Attalla Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of Attalla City Hall located at 612 4th Street NW, Attalla, AL 35954. The following items will be considered:

A variance requested and filed by Taylor Land & Realty, LLC (Seth Taylor) to allow a place of business at 607 5th Street SW, Attalla, AL 35954. The property is zoned R-3 (Multi-Family Residential). The variance request is to allow for a business that would consist of indoor recreation.

A variance requested and filed by Heather Wilson to reduce the setback on the property of 707 Stewart Avenue, Attalla, AL 35954. The variance request will consist of building a small workshop in the backyard.

Mandy Cash

City Clerk

August 29 and September 5, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on September 8, 2025 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the premises of Dixie Mini Storage Auction, located at 429 4TH ST SW, Attalla, AL 35954

Kimberly Dorough #69

Tonique Curry #102

Daniel Davis #152

Madison Keenan #245

Jennifer Riedlinger #294

Michael Parker #324

Melody Perkins #389

Brianna Lemons #417

David M Mathis #471

Christina Nicole Kirby #494

Whitney S Boggs #501

April Hayes #509

Kenya Sigh #37C

Marvin Carroll #19C, #20C, #21C

Dixie Mini Storage

429 4th Street S.W.

Attalla, AL 35954

Phone (256)538-2203

August 29 and September 5, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

The following units will be auctioned or otherwise disposed of on September 11, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m. on the premises of Stock It N Lock It Mini Storage located at 3403 Rainbow Parkway, Rainbow City, AL. 35906.

Allison Baty – Unit 91-C

Shawntez Cash Unit 195-G

Kacey Cobb – Unit 447-M

Renee Ferguson Unit 474-N

Jacob Morgan Unit 236-I

Gabriela Morris Unit 266-J

Frank McDonald Unit 115-E

August 29 and September 5, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

The following storage units will be auctioned on September 5, 2025 beginning at 10:00 A.M. on the business premises of Southtown Mini Warehouses, Southtowne is located at 199 Woodland Drive, off of Steele Station Road in Rainbow City, AL. 356906.

Katie Baracomb Unit 52-17

Rodney Elley – Unit 54

Lisa Tuck- Unit 184

Jerry White – Unit 502

Ron Watkins – Unit 503

Jessica Spears – Unit 520

Larry Weeks – Unit 529

Lisa Tuck – Unit 533

Joe Gielarowski Unit 577

Mark Price Unit 53-6, 53-8

Nikeada Chapple Unit 685

Chris Smith – Unit 715

Laura Price – Unit 28-1B

Thomas Strickland Unit 28-3B

Southtowne Mini Warehouses

199 Woodland Drive

Rainbow City, AL. 35906

September 5, 2025

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ABANDONED VEHICLES

Please take NOTICE that the Kelton Wrecker LLC will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the following abandoned motor vehicles:

2005 KIA SORENTO

VIN: KNDJD33055446800

The public auction will be held at Kelton Wrecker LLC located at 1625 Forrest Ave Gadsden AL 35901 at 8:00 AM on 10/04/2025. The seller shall have a right to reject any bid that is unreasonably low and may postpone the public auction until another time and place. In addition, the seller expressly reserves the right to bid and purchase at the public auction.

August 29 and September 5, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 3, 2025.

2002 Gray Ford Explorer VIN: 1EMZU93E22UAZ3931

2002 Green Honda Accord VIN: JHMCG66032L026848

2014 Black Cadillac ATZ VIN:1G6AA5RA9E0155747

2005 Red Ford Mustang VIN:1ZVFT80N955120205

2003 Silver Ford Taurus VIN:1FAHP56S33A100036

1995 Tan Buick Park Avenue VIN: 2G4CW52 KXSH622645

2001 Black Kawasaki Ninja ZX-68. VIN: JKAZX4J191A033392

2007 White Honda Fit VIN: JHMGD386375052104

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

August 29 and September 5, 2025

NOTICE OF VEHICLE POSSESSION

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will proceed to take possession of the following described abandoned vehicle(s) on October 10, 2025.

2005 Chevrolet Colorado Black VIN: 1GCCS138058242021

2006 Toyota Highlander Blue VIN: JTEGD21A560139731

2020 Nissan Kicks White VIN: 3N1CP5DV2LL514339

2017 Dodge Ram 3500 White VIN: 3C63RRKL4HG576333

1993 Buick Roadmaster White VIN: 1G4BN5379PR411169

2002 Nissan Maxima White VIN: 1G4BN5379PR411169

2004 Lincoln Town Car Gray VIN: 1LNHM83W54Y627835

2007 Dodge Caliber Blue VIN: 1B3HB48B77D589417

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Red VIN: 1G1BC5SM2H7279427

1989 Chevrolet Suburban Black VIN: 1GNER16KXKF139845

1985 Chevrolet Suburban VIN: 1G8GC26M6FF127704

ER Towing

1733 Forrest Ave

Gadsden, AL 35901

September 5 and 12, 2025