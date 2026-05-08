Lend Me a Tenor brings big laughs to Ritz

By Haley Rodgers

Theatre of Gadsden

A small cast, a small set… and large amounts of chaos?

Director Joe Fuselli says Theatre of Gadsden’s production of Lend Me a Tenor — coming to audiences this weekend and next — is “pure farce done right.”

Lend Me a Tenor, a Tony Award-winning comedy play by Ken Ludwig, crams all its hijinks onto the Ritz Theatre stage, cleverly disguised as a 1934 hotel suite in Cleveland, Ohio.

The play works its way through a highly anticipated opera performance gone sideways — with switched roles, witty dialogue, romantic mishaps and backstage confusion and hilarity.

The fast-paced comedy is nothing new for Fuselli, who has directed two other Ludwig plays and is a big fan.

“I feel that (Ludwig) is the best comedic playwright of the last 40 years,” Fuselli said. “I have had the privilege of directing Moon Over Buffalo and The Game’s Afoot!. I loved them both, but this is my favorite.”

Fuselli said audiences should plan on lots of laughter as they hold onto their seats.

“My favorite part of the show is the pacing. It’s fast and forces the audience to keep up,” Fuselli said, which works “because the payoffs are always worth the effort. It’s simply a pleasure start to finish.”

“But the number-one reason I love this production in particular is my cast,” he said. “So much talent and so funny!”

One of the funny guys onstage is Forrest Hinton, who plays Saunders, the manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, who is understandably harried.

“My favorite parts of the show involve my character’s physical interaction with other characters,” Hinton said. “Saunders is constantly knocking people around without any concern for their safety whatsoever, bringing to mind the Marx Brothers and the Three Stooges’ antics.”

“The laughs come fast and furious as the characters’ seemingly impossible predicaments multiply by the minute,” he added, noting that “the play has a wonderful reputation of giving actors the rare opportunity to chew the scenery and romp around the stage with total abandon.”

Both Fuselli and Hinton agree that Theatre of Gadsden patrons have a witty, hysterical night of screwball comedy in store for them.

“I want audiences to come out for a fun night of theatre that truly delivers,” Fuselli said. “We all need times to relax and unwind. That’s what this is — good laughs.”

Theatre of Gadsden’s production of Lend Me a Tenor runs this weekend and next (May 8-10, 15-17). Friday and Saturday shows are at 7 p.m., and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Alabama City (310 Wall St.).

Bring a mom in your life for a special BOGO ticket offer for the Sunday, May 10 Mother’s Day show — use promo code MOM when purchasing your tickets online or at the door.

For tickets, go to www.theatreofgadsden.org or call 256-547-SHOW (7469).