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Local student named Employee of the Year at Mississippi State UREC

Lucas Kilgro, chapter president of Alpha Gamma Rho at Mississippi State, was awarded the Employee of the Year Award at the Mississippi State University Recreation Department.

Kilgro, a graduate of Gadsden City High School, is the first employee from the Outdoor Adventures Department to receive the award in 10 years, according to his mom, Christine Kilgro.

The department is in charge of organizing overnight trip, including hiking, camping and kayaking, as well as providing rental gear to students who want an adventure, but don’t have their own gear, according to the Mississippi State website. Kilgro accepted an internship in Wyoming with the Forestry Department for the summer.

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