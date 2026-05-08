Modern Woodmen plants strong roots for a growing future

Submitted by Morgan Lavender with Modern Woodmen.

Modern Woodmen of America, a national fraternal financial services organization with local offices in this area, reports strong fraternal and financial results for year-end 2025, including increased life insurance in force, growth of surplus and continued community impact.

Nearing its 150th anniversary, the organization is prioritizing growth to ensure it remains strong for members for generations to come. Current initiatives include expanding the nationwide team of financial representatives to better serve current and future members, evolving product offerings to meet the needs of today’s families, and increasing the investment in fraternalism – the member-centered mission and community spirit that has defined Modern Woodmen since 1883.

“All of these initiatives have helped lead to our success in 2025,” says President and CEO Jerry Lyphout. “And they’ll continue to lead us into a strong future. We thank our members for their continued trust in our organization.”

Local representative Morgan Lavender, whose office is in Gadsden, Alabama notes, “Modern Woodmen’s performance in 2025 positions us to serve local families even better. As we look ahead to our 150th year, our commitment remains the same – supporting members and making a positive difference in our community.”

Highlights

Life insurance in force increased to $46.04 billion. Continued life insurance growth shows the value of protection during hardship.

Continued life insurance growth shows the value of protection during hardship. Total assets grew to $18.64 billion . Modern Woodmen’ solvency ratio of 118.2% continues to exceed the industry average, supporting the organization’s commitment to members.

. Modern Woodmen’ solvency ratio of 118.2% continues to exceed the industry average, supporting the organization’s commitment to members. Fraternal support for members and their communities totaled $22.6 million. These expenditures funded Modern Woodmen programs, such as college scholarships, grants for members doing good in their communities, and much more.

Life insurance in force cultivates a secure future for members

Life insurance in force, the total amount of life insurance owned by members to protect their families financially after a death, increased to $46.04 billion in 2025. Payments and benefits to members totaled $1.51 billion for the year. This includes death benefits, annuity payments and surrender benefits.

A well‑rooted asset base supports promises to members

Modern Woodmen’s assets, which are invested primarily in high-quality, low-risk corporate and government bonds, totaled $18.64 billion at year-end and generated $740.7 million in investment income. Total life insurance and annuity premium income totaled $1.01 billion.

Total surplus continues to grow each year, reaching $2.87 billion at year-end 2025. This surplus ensures Modern Woodmen’s ability to meet unforeseen events and provide funds for future growth opportunities.

Modern Woodmen’s solvency ratio reached 118.20%. That means for every $100 of liabilities, Modern Woodmen has $118.20 in assets that back its promises to members.

Fraternal programs sow the seeds for a strong quality of life

Nearly 700,000 people throughout the United States are Modern Woodmen members. In 2025, the organization contributed $22.6 million to support member- and community-oriented programs across the nation. For example:

The Do-Good Grant® program awarded 639 grants to members nationwide, resulting in an estimated 22,000 volunteer hours. The $200 grant supports members’ efforts to volunteer and give back to causes they care about and choose.

to members nationwide, resulting in an estimated 22,000 volunteer hours. The $200 grant supports members’ efforts to volunteer and give back to causes they care about and choose. Modern Woodmen’s scholarship program awarded $679,500 to 351 member students. The program was expanded to help fund the educational pursuits of both graduating high school seniors and older students.

The program was expanded to help fund the educational pursuits of both graduating high school seniors and older students. Modern Woodmen’s Financial Relief Fund covered more than $78,000 in premiums for members experiencing financial distress due to medical or natural disasters.

for members experiencing financial distress due to medical or natural disasters. Members in Modern Woodmen chapters and youth service clubs nationwide contributed more than 230,000 volunteer hours in service to their communities. Many of those hours supported the organization’s Wild About Animals national community focus – a two-year initiative celebrating the important role animals play in our lives and environment. Through this initiative alone, members held more than 2,000 volunteer service projects and partnered with animal-related causes to contribute more than $880,000 to local communities.

in service to their communities. Many of those hours supported the organization’s Wild About Animals national community focus – a two-year initiative celebrating the important role animals play in our lives and environment. Through this initiative alone, members held more than 2,000 volunteer service projects and partnered with animal-related causes to contribute more than $880,000 to local communities. In partnership with community groups, members supported fundraisers that contributed $57.8 million for a variety of community causes, including $5.79 million in direct matching contributions by Modern Woodmen.

About Modern Woodmen

Modern Woodmen of America was founded in 1883 to clear financial burdens – not trees. As a fraternal financial services organization, Modern Woodmen’s products and programs support financial security, quality family life and community impact – the common bonds that unite our members nationwide.

Securities offered through MWA Financial Services Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Modern Woodmen of America.

Product availability varies by state. Individual representatives may not be licensed to sell all products. Subject to change, fraternal programs are not part of the contract and may have specific eligibility requirements. Some programs are not available to all members.