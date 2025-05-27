Moe’s BBQ officially open in Gadsden

Moe’s Original BBQ had its grand opening of its newest location at 208 S. 2nd Street in Downtown Gadsden, inside the iconic Blue’s building. The Memorial Day opening (Monday, May 26), marks yet another expansion for the fast-growing chain.

Known for its award-winning Alabama-style smoked meats and Southern sides, this new spot will bring the fast casual rib joint’s signature flavors and laid-back charm to the greater Gadsden area. In addition to the menu of slow-smoked meats, scratch-made sides and desserts, the new location will also feature a full bar, with rotating drink specials and plans for live music and other events like trivia nights in the near future.

The restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with bar hours extending into the evening as activities ramp up. Set in a historic brick building, the 5,000-square-foot space features 1,200 square feet of dining area with tile floors, handcrafted wooden furniture, all designed to offer a warm, welcoming vibe.

There’s seating for up to 80 guests, plus an outdoor patio, perfect for sunny lunches or evenings under the stars. Whether you’re stopping in with family, catching up with friends or grabbing takeout, the newest Moe’s Original BBQ will offer a little something for everyone.

“My brother Michael and I have had our sights set on Gadsden for a while,” said co-owner Chris Campbell. “It has always been a dream of opening a Moe’s in our hometown as we knew it was the perfect place to bring this style of good Southern food, cold drinks and great vibes.”

Recognized with many awards, Moe’s Original BBQ has been named in the Top 10 BBQ Chains in America by USA Today and The Daily Meal, one of the fastest growing, emerging restaurant chains by Restaurant Business Magazine, and one of the Top 10 Rib Joints in the U.S. by Relish. Served with red BBQ and Alabama white sauces, the award-winning smoked menu features pulled pork, ribs, smoked wings, turkey and chicken as well as catfish and shrimp. Prepared fresh daily, a rotation of 60 traditional Southern sides and house made desserts are also offered. Large party take out and catering for parties and events is also available.