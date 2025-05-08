Obituary: Jake Barnes Sutherlin

Jake Barnes Sutherlin, 70, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones. A private family service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.

Jake was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School. He was an artist who hand-painted signs for Coca-Cola and later Buffalo Rock, but he enjoyed painting anything. He collected memorabilia of Alabama football, Oakland Raiders and drag racing items. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, but especially with his grandchildren.

Jake is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Barnes Sutherlin; father, Trebert James Sutherlin, Sr.; and brother, Trebert James “Jimmy” Sutherlin, Jr.

Jake is survived by his daughters Teri Chupp (Ron) and Keri Buchmann (Jason); and grandchildren, Anderson Kate “Andi” Chupp, Elijah James, Bo Ryan and Izzy Lee Buchmann.

The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care given by RRMC ICU and Enhabit Hospice.

We ask that you please keep the family in your hearts and prayers during their time of bereavement.