Onward, Christian Soldier.

What do a bazooka, a trumpet and a ship have in common? A bazooka represents courage on the front lines of battle – facing danger head on. The trumpet speaks of encouragement and tradition – lifting spirits and calling people to unity and purpose. The ship reflects endurance and resilience – weathering storms and carrying responsibility far from home. They also represent the three most important veterans in my life: my grandfather, my daddy and my uncle.

My grandfather was only 22 years old when he landed on Normandy Beach during World War II, barely out of his teens, stepping onto a shore where history was written in blood and courage. From Normandy, he moved inland to Vire, France, setting up communications between the front line and his unit’s command post, a critical role, because without communication, chaos would reign. But his service didn’t stop there. He was also an experienced bazooka operator, who was ordered to take out a German machine gun nest his buddies couldn’t reach.

I imagine that moment: crawling under enemy fire, knowing every inch forward could be his last. Then, a Nazi shell exploded, sending shrapnel into his back. That wound nearly cost him his life. For his bravery, he received the Purple Heart, a medal that speaks of pain endured for others. When I think of that day, I see more than a soldier; I see John 15:13. My grandfather laid down his safety, his comfort, and nearly his life so others could live freely – reminding me of Christ’s ultimate sacrifice on the cross: love expressed through suffering for the sake of others.

Some twenty years later, my daddy carried that same spirit of love into the National Guard. A skilled trumpet player, he performed in the military band unit. His role didn’t involve storming beaches or dodging enemy fire, but it was no less vital. The unit stood ready in times of crisis — natural disasters, emergencies and moments when communities needed strength and stability. His music was more than entertainment — it represented tradition that uplifted troops, comforted families and connected the military with the public.

My dad’s commitment taught me that bravery isn’t always about glory; sometimes it’s just about faithfulness – showing up when others need you most. His example reminds me of Galatians 6:9: “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” His kind of courage is often unseen – the steadfast kind that changes lives and honors God.

My uncle’s story is one of quiet resilience in the same spirit of love. As a Navy veteran in the Vietnam War, he faced the harsh realities of conflict far from home – long months at sea, the constant threat of enemy fire and the weight of responsibility for his crew. When my uncle returned from Vietnam, the war wasn’t over for him. Many veterans in the mid1970s faced indifference or even hostility instead of parades and gratitude.

My uncle carried invisible scars. Memories of loss and the challenge of reintegrating into a society that didn’t fully understand. His story reminds me of 2 Corinthians 4:8-9: ‘We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed.” Even when recognition was slow to come, he endured with dignity, proving that true courage isn’t just in the battle–it’s in the perseverance that follows.

As I think about their collective courage and commitment, I’m reminded of the hymn “Onward, Christian Soldier.” That song paints a picture of believers marching forward in faith, courageously clothed in the armor of God, holding high the banner of Jesus. Just as my grandfather advanced under fire for freedom we are called to advance in a spiritual battle, not against flesh and blood, but against darkness and despair. Veterans Day reminds us that freedom is costly, and so is faithfulness. The hymn’s message is clear: we don’t retreat, we press on, shoulder to shoulder, following our Commander, Jesus Christ.

Even though Veterans Day was Nov. 11, we can (and should) celebrate veterans every day. We do this by living lives that reflect gratitude and service. We pray for the men and women currently in uniform, and thank God for those who have gone before us, like my papaw, daddy and uncle. Those whose courage and commitment remind us of the greatest act of love ever shown: Jesus Christ laying down His life so that we might live.

As we honor those who have fought earthly battles, let’s also commit to fight the good fight of faith. Let’s march onward with courage, gratitude, selflessness and love knowing that Jesus leads us, and victory is assured in Him.

Onward, Christian Soldier.