Open hands

By Shawn Blackmon

Have you ever tried to give somebody something when their hands were already full? You are standing there trying to hand them something, but they are holding on so tightly to everything they already have that they cannot receive anything else.

Sometimes we handle life the same way. We ask God to bless us, provide for us and increase us, but our hands are so tightly closed around what we already have that generosity becomes difficult.

That raises an important question: What changes when I stop holding so tightly to what God has placed in my hands?

In 2 Corinthians 9, Paul writes to believers about generosity. But he is not simply telling people to give money. He is showing them what generosity looks like when it comes from the right heart. Paul begins with a picture everyone can understand: a farmer and seed. Verse 6 says, “Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows bountifully will also reap bountifully.”

Here is something simple but important: A seed was never meant to stay in the bag.

A farmer can prepare the soil and understand the season, but if the seed never leaves his hand and enters the ground, there will be no harvest. The same is true with what God places in our hands. Seed has a purpose beyond being stored. That does not mean we give irresponsibly or because someone pressured us, manipulated us or made us feel guilty.

Verse 7 says each person should give what they have decided in their heart, “not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.” Generosity is not measured by pressure. It is expressed through willingness. God cares about what leaves our hands, but He also cares about the heart behind it.

Then Paul takes the message deeper. Verse 10 says God supplies “seed to the sower and bread for food.” Some of what God provides is meant to sustain us. Some of what He provides can become seed to bless somebody else. That means everything God places in our hands does not have to stop with us.

A meal can bless somebody. A financial gift can meet a need. Your time can encourage somebody. Your talent can serve somebody. A simple act of kindness can become an answer to somebody else’s prayer.

Then Paul shows us where generosity ultimately leads. Verse 11 says generosity produces thanksgiving to God. Verse 12 says it meets the needs of people and causes thanksgiving to overflow. That means when you bless somebody, you are doing more than putting something in their hands. You may be giving them another reason to lift their hands and thank God.

That is what makes biblical generosity different. The goal is not for people to talk about how wonderful we are. The gift may leave our hands, but the thanksgiving should go to God.

Maybe we have been thinking generosity begins when we have more. “When I make more money, I will give.” “When things settle down, I will help.” “When I have extra time, I will serve.” But generosity does not begin with what you might have someday. Generosity begins with what God has already placed in your hands. So ask yourself: What has God given me that I could use to bless somebody else?

It may be money. It may be a meal. It may be your time. It may be helping somebody who cannot help you in return.

This week, identify one need you can meet within your means, willingly and without expecting anything back. God does not call us to be foolish with what we have. He calls us to be faithful.

So, live this week with open hands, willing hearts and generous lives.

Because sometimes the greatest blessing comes when what God places in your hands passes through your hands into somebody else’s life. And when that happens, somebody may look toward heaven and say: “God, thank You.”

Let’s pray.

Father, thank You for everything You have placed in my hands. Keep me from holding so tightly to what You have given me that I miss opportunities to bless others. Give me an open hand, a willing heart and a generous spirit. Show me where I can meet a need or share what You have provided. May my generosity never point people to me, but always give them another reason to thank You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Walk in grace. Stand in truth. Live blessed.