Pets of the week

Zero is a well-mannered lady who loves love! She’s gentle, sweet, and ready to be your loyal companion.

Rasha is a quirky goofball of a gal. She’s full of personality, fun to be around, and will keep you smiling.

Both girls are available for adoption at Etowah County Animal Shelter, located at 12071 US HWY 278, Piedmont, AL 36272. Our adoption fee is $50, which includes a rabies tag, vaccinations, spay/neuter, and some free goodies to get you started.

We’re open Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
For more information, please call us at 256-494-5422.

