Pets of the week

Clarabelle is our first featured pet. She is a sweet boxer mix, around 5 years old, with a gentle personality who would make a wonderful companion. (Pink bandana)

Our second pet of the week is Coop. He is a bully/American mix, approximately 1½ years old, and a total lap baby who loves affection and attention. (Blue bandana)

Our standard adoption fee is $60, which includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip and some free goodies to help adopters get started. Come find your best friend!

Etowah County Animal Shelter, 12071 US HWY 278E, Piedmont, AL 36272, 256-494-5422.