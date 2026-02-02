Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
February 5, 2026

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter

Our Box Locations

For .50 cents

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
February 5, 2026

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Pets of the week

Clarabelle is our first featured pet. She is a sweet boxer mix, around 5 years old, with a gentle personality who would make a wonderful companion. (Pink bandana)

Our second pet of the week is Coop. He is a bully/American mix, approximately 1½ years old, and a total lap baby who loves affection and attention. (Blue bandana)

Our standard adoption fee is $60, which includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip and some free goodies to help adopters get started. Come find your best friend!

Etowah County Animal Shelter, 12071 US HWY 278E, Piedmont, AL 36272, 256-494-5422.

Picture of Submitted

Submitted

Picture of Submitted

Submitted

Latest News

Southside and Etowah advance to bowling championships
Pets of the week
Glencoe boys win county basketball title; Sardis sweeps girls, JV divisions
Reclassification changes private school championships
IRS opens 2026 tax filing season; free local assistance available

Latest E-Edition

E-Edition 01-30-2026 FRONT ONLY
E-Edition 01-30-2026

E-Edition 01-30-2026