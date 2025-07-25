Subscribe
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
July 28, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
July 28, 2025

Subscribe Now

To our newsletter
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Pets of the week

Elsa is a gorgeous Husky with a sweet heart and just the right amount of drama. She loves attention, enjoys chatting in typical Husky fashion, and would thrive with someone who can keep up with her big personality and give her lots of love.

Dixie is our fluffy cuddlebug who lives for cozy naps and quiet afternoons. She’s calm, gentle, and would make the perfect couch companion for anyone looking for a laid-back and affectionate feline friend.

Adoptions are just $50, and that includes spay/neuter, rabies tag, vaccinations, and even some free goodies to take home.

Picture of Submitted

Submitted

Latest News

Pets of the week
Ice bumper cars coming to Gadsden
First Friday in downtown Gadsden
Meridian Waste clean up day
Rural King, 7 Brew and Zaxby's on the way

Latest E-Edition

E-Edition 07-25-25 FRONT ONLY
07-25-25 E-Edition

To download and view the most recent edition, click here.

E-Edition 07-25-25

Quick Links

Subscription Information

The Messenger delivered to your door.

Contact Us

X-twitter Facebook Instagram
Copyright © 2025 Gadsden Messenger | Designed by Plexamedia