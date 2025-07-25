Pets of the week

Elsa is a gorgeous Husky with a sweet heart and just the right amount of drama. She loves attention, enjoys chatting in typical Husky fashion, and would thrive with someone who can keep up with her big personality and give her lots of love.

Dixie is our fluffy cuddlebug who lives for cozy naps and quiet afternoons. She’s calm, gentle, and would make the perfect couch companion for anyone looking for a laid-back and affectionate feline friend.

Adoptions are just $50, and that includes spay/neuter, rabies tag, vaccinations, and even some free goodies to take home.