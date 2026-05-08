Project SPARK brings engaging experiences to local classroom

Project SPARK is a three-year professional development program funded by the U.S. Department of Education through an American History and Civics National Activities Grant, Wilderness Education Project, 2022, in which many teachers, including teachers from our very own Gadsden City School, participate.

“I have highly enjoyed our cohort trainings with The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History while we completed a deep dive into learning about the Revolution and Colonial period with help from scholars from around the world,” Julie Gilchrist, a fifth-grade teacher at W. E. Striplin, said.

This program grant is being overseen by Marcia Farabee, director of curriculum and instruction for Gadsden City schools, in partnership with the project. Farabee has taught in the public school system for more than 25 years, earning a master’s in educational leadership from the University of Alabama.

The program offers engaging learning experiences where educators are challenged to strengthen their skills in social studies, literacy and classroom management through evidence-based training.

Hunter Bussey, an elementary teacher at W. E. Striplin in Gadsden, said the program is preparing our educators with the necessary skills to instill the knowledge of America in the next generation.

“I have strengthened my content knowledge and how to successfully integrate social studies across my other content-based instruction,” Bussey said.

Amy Smith, a teacher at W. E. Striplin in Gadsden, said she joined a book club through the program.

“As a teacher who loves reading, completing this journey has shown me ways to incorporate social studies content within my reading curriculum by using shared content text,” Smith said.