Recognize burnout before it’s too late

By Carrie Halladay

Most people don’t recognize burnout when it starts. They notice it later—when they’re exhausted, irritable, and wondering why things that used to feel manageable suddenly feel overwhelming. Burnout doesn’t usually show up all at once. It builds slowly.

At first, it can look like being busy. You have a lot on your plate, but you’re handling it. You push through, tell yourself it’s temporary, and keep going.

Then something shifts.

You start feeling more drained at the end of the day. Rest doesn’t recharge you the way it used to. Small tasks feel heavier. Your patience gets shorter. You may notice you’re more irritable or more detached. Things that once felt meaningful start to feel like obligations. You’re getting through your day, but not really engaging with it.

This is often the middle stage of burnout.

And this is where many people double down instead of slowing down. They push harder. Stay later. Take on more. Tell themselves they just need to get through this stretch.

But burnout doesn’t resolve with more effort. It tends to get worse Over time, it can show up as emotional exhaustion, lack of motivation, difficulty concentrating, and a sense of disconnection from your work or your life. Some people describe it as feeling “checked out” or numb. Others feel constantly overwhelmed, like they can’t catch up no matter how much they do.

Burnout is not a sign that you’re weak or incapable. It’s a sign that something about your current pace, expectations, or load isn’t sustainable. Recognizing it early gives you more options.

Start by paying attention to small changes:

Are you more tired than usual, even after rest?

Are you more irritable or less patient?

Do things feel heavier than they used to?

Are you starting to disconnect from things you normally care about?

If the answer is yes, that’s worth paying attention to.

A Simple Action Plan to Prevent Burnout

You don’t have to overhaul your life to start addressing burnout, but you do have to make intentional adjustments.

Start small and be realistic:

Set one boundary this week.

That might mean leaving work on time one day, not responding to messages after a certain hour, or saying no to something that isn’t essential.

Build in one non-negotiable break each day.

Even 10–15 minutes where you step away without multitasking can help reset your system.

Reduce one unnecessary demand.

Look at your schedule and ask, “What doesn’t actually have to be here right now?” Then remove or postpone it.

Reconnect with one thing that used to feel meaningful.

Not because you “should,” but because you’re giving yourself a chance to feel engaged again—even briefly.

Check your pace.

Ask yourself honestly: “Is how I’m operating right now sustainable?” If the answer is no, something needs to shift.

Burnout doesn’t always require a complete life overhaul, but it does require adjustment. The goal isn’t to do less because you’re failing. The goal is to adjust before your system forces you to.

Carrie Halladay is a Licensed Professional Counselor and the owner of Halladay Counseling in Gadsden. She earned her Master of Science in Counseling from Jacksonville State University in 2002. She has extensive experience working in the areas of violence against women, sexual assault crisis response, and trauma related care. Carrie specializes in helping individuals navigate adversity and emotional challenges using evidence based approaches, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT).