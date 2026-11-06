Red Cross offers gift cards, free A1C testing for blood donors

The American Red Cross is encouraging residents to schedule blood or platelet donations ahead of the holiday season, offering incentives for donors and free health screenings during November.

Donors of all blood types, particularly those with type O blood, are needed to help maintain the blood supply as hospitals prepare for increased demand during the holidays.

Those who donate between Oct. 19 and Nov. 22 will receive up to $20 in gift cards. The incentive includes a $10 Amazon gift card sent by email and 500 bonus points through the Blood Donor Rewards program, which can be redeemed for a $10 electronic gift card.

November is also National Diabetes Awareness Month. Successful blood donations throughout the month will include free A1C testing, which is commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes.

Donors do not need to fast before giving blood. Each donor is eligible for one A1C test result per calendar year.

Upcoming blood donation opportunity in Etowah County:

Nov. 13: 1-6 p.m., Gadsden Mall, 1001 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden.

To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

For more information about donor incentives and A1C testing, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Maze.