Sandra Faye Garmony James

IN THE CARE OF Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Mrs. Sandra Faye Garmany James,73, of Attalla passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 13. Sandra was a beloved Mom, Mimi, sister, mentor and friend to all who knew her. As the oldest of five siblings her natural ability of caregiving was evident at a very early age. Recognizing that caregiving was her calling in life she decided to pursue a degree in nursing. Sanda attended JSU and obtained her RN licensure in Sept.1976. She dedicated over 30 years of service to Gadsden Regional Medical Center with her most notable role being a house supervisor. “Mrs. James” as she was known by her coworkers took great pride in making sure everyone was provided with the highest level of care. Her other greatest accomplishments in life were being a wife to her beloved husband Jimmy and a mother to her only child Jessica Lauren. Sandra’s later years were spent being a devoted Mimi to her grandchildren whom she cherished greatly. Sandra leaves behind a legacy and an imprint on her family that will last for generations to come.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life husband Jimmy James, parents George and Irene Reeves, in laws Bethel and Maverine James, sister Debra Liles, her favorite aunt and uncle Fred and Linda Walker, best friend Caren Ryan and great niece Kylie Brooke Liles. Left to cherish her memories are daughter Jessica (Chris) DeVine, brothers Donald (Derene) Garmany and Steve (Teresa) Garmany, sister JoAnn (Norman) Roberts, brother-in-law Mike Liles, grandchildren Jameson and Alyssa Scissum and Jaleigh and Damon DeVine, her cousin and chosen sister Gayla Cochran and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Debora Reiland and staff for the many years of dedicated care. Also the entire staff of Enhabit Hospice for providing compassionate care and ensuring all her needs were met. Last but not least her cousin and chosen sister Gayla Cochran who has been a constant companion and caregiver for so many years.

Sandra will always be remembered for her quick wit and giving heart. She often gathered items for various shelters or donated quietly to numerous organizations. In lieu of flowers the family ask that you honor her memory by doing a good deed for someone in need or making a donation to your local shelter.